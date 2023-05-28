50 weird things that are so hot on Amazon right now

If you’re looking to indulge in some online shopping, Amazon is a great place for it. From kitchen gadgets to beauty hacks, they have everything you could dream up — as well as plenty of things you might not even realize exist.

That’s where this list comes in. These weird things on Amazon are so hot that plenty of shoppers are snatching them up while they still can — and, for good reason. Here are some of the products that are scorching up Amazon right now.

01 These stylish can coolers that can keep cans cold for up to 12 hours Amazon Maars Skinny Can Drink Cooler $9 See On Amazon With an impressive 4.8-star rating and over 16,000 reviews, these drink coolers come in a vast assortment of pastel colors and fun patterns. The triple-insulated design keeps your drink cold for up to 12 hours and fits most skinny-sized 12-ounce cans. Whether you’re heading to the beach, a tailgate, or a summer BBQ, you’ll want to have these on deck for you and your friends at all times.

02 A portable solar charger for your next camping trip Amazon YELOMIN Portable Solar Power Bank with Flashlight and Compass $19 See On Amazon Thousands of Amazon shoppers love this portable solar power bank for outdoor activities like hiking and camping. The waterproof design features five USB ports and is powered by sunlight, which couldn’t be more convenient. It works for an array of gadgets, including your smartphone and tablet. It also includes a powerful LED flashlight, which is great for an emergency.

03 This 12-inch skewer set for even better summer BBQs Amazon Cave Tools Skewers Set (10 Pieces) $10 See On Amazon This barbecue skewer set comes with 10 pieces, making it perfect for the whole family. They are each crafted from stainless steel and have a ring on the end to prevent your food from slipping off. Whether you’re grilling veggies or making a kabob, these skewers also work wonderfully in the oven, on charcoal, or on gas tops.

04 A cozy & dependable travel pillow crafted from cushioned memory foam Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow $22 See On Amazon This comfortable camping pillow is the ultimate travel companion for a good night’s rest thanks to its lightweight and portable design. The small size expands to 12 by 16 inches, while the medium size measures 14 by 18 inches. The exterior is made from a microfiber suede that thousands of Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of. You can buy it in bright colors from rust to rose.

05 This travel mug that is totally leakproof & fits in every car cup holder Amazon Coffee Gator Coffee Travel Mug $15 See ON Amazon This travel mug has garnered raved reviews from thousands of shoppers thanks to its leakproof lid that prevents spills. It features vacuum-insulated walls that keep your tea or coffee hot or cold for longer than most mugs on the market, and it’s designed to easily fit into your car cup holder for convenient travel. The best part? It comes with a stainless-steel mesh filter so you can make your coffee directly in the cup, which is perfect for people in a rush.

06 This splatter guard that fits most pans & skillets for a safer cooking experience Amazon BergKoch Splatter Screen Grease Guard $21 See On Amazon Easily avoid oil burns or messy stove tops with this frying pan grease guard that blocks 99% of splatter. It’s crafted from heat-resistant stainless steel that is totally dishwasher safe. The fine mesh design can also be used as a strainer or as a cooling rack, making it even more of a must-have in your kitchen. You can buy it in one of four sizes.

07 This portable drink holder for your shower that’ll let you sip while sudsing up Amazon 30 Watt Sudski Portable Shower Drink Holder $15 See On Amazon Enjoy a cold beer or soda in the shower thanks to this portable drink holder that easily secures to the wall. The silicone design mounts safely to most surfaces including glass, tile, mirrors, or marble. It’s available in seven colors, so you'll be sure to find a style that matches the rest of your bathroom decor.

08 An avocado tool that helps make the perfect guacamole every time Amazon OXO Scoop and Smash Good Grips Avocado Tool $11 See On Amazon Make the perfect guacamole with this avocado tool by OXO that has garnered over 26,000 five-star reviews and has an overall score of 4.6 stars. It features four sharp blades that are designed to mash avocado with the mess and has a silicone blade that works for scarping the sides of the bowls. As one reviewer raved, “I like to eat avocados but don’t like removing the pit. It’s a slippery mess with a ripe avocado. This tool is very effective. Slicing works with the plastic knife end. The small metal blades grab the pit and it comes out easily with a slight twist.”

09 These pot-watering funnels that make watering your plants so easy Amazon Peleg Design Leaflow Plant Pot Watering Funnel (Set of 3) $15 See On Amazon These pot watering funnels will help you water your houseplants without the mess and spills. Just place the leaf shape design into the soil, pour the water, and it will efficiently flow directly into the roots. Each funnel is 6.7 inches long, and if you’ve got plenty of plants in your house, you might like the fact that they come in a set of three.

10 This 2-in-1 salt & pepper grinder that saves space while looking like a piece of art Amazon Mixoo 2-in-1 Salt and Pepper Grinder $16 See On Amazon Dubbed a top-seller amongst thousands of Amazon shoppers, this stainless steel salt and pepper grinder combines both spices in one container which will save you tons of space in your cabinet. The two-in-one design features an “S” and “P” so you know which side to fill. You can also adjust the coarseness to get your spices as fine as you desire.

11 This cute bacon strainer that makes it easy to save the grease Amazon Talisman Designs Bacon Bin Grease Strainer & Collector $16 See On Amazon This bacon bin grease strainer is a genius way to get the most out of your leftover oil so you can reuse it for baking, sautéing, or creating delicious salad dressings. The cute pig-shaped container features a removable strainer and is heat resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. It can store up to one cup of liquids and has a 4.6-star rating to back it up. One five-star reviewer wrote, “This container is perfect. No waiting and it strains all bits of bacon and only allows the grease to drain into the container.”

12 These packing cubes that will maximize space in your suitcase Amazon Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (Set of 5) $22 See On Amazon These packing cubes will change up the way you sort your suitcase. This set, which includes five different-sized cubes, makes packing more efficient. Each cube is designed with a mesh overlay so you can clearly see your belongings. It also comes with a laundry bag which makes it easy to separate your dirty clothes. They come in 10 fun colors that’ll also make packing (slightly) more fun.

13 This electric frother that will help you create the perfect at-home cappuccino Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother $13 See On Amazon This milk frother creates the most perfect foamy milk in just 15 seconds. It also doubles as a handheld electric blender and is a game-changing gadget for making homemade salad dressings or whisking eggs. It’s battery-powered and comes with a cute stainless steel stand that displays nicely on your countertop. Over 11,000 Amazon customers have given it a five-star rating.

14 This popular 2-gallon car trash can that’ll make long road trips much easier Amazon Drive Auto Car Trash Can $19 See On Amazon Keep your car organized and clean with this trash can that easily clips to the back of your seat. It features adjustable straps for a secure fit and comes with 20 packs of waterproof liners that make transferring your trash seamless. But, it’s not just a trash can — a few shoppers admit that they’ve transformed it into a cooler for road trips. “If you put in a clean trash bag you can fill it with ice and cool some drinks in it. It can easily hold [six] water bottles,” one reviewer explained.

15 This adorable glass teapot that has a built-in infuser for loose tea Amazon Willow & Everett Teapot with Infuser for Loose Tea $16 See On Amazon This glass teapot will not only make the best addition to your next tea party, but it also makes a great housewarming gift. It comes with a built-in mesh infuser to easily brew loose tea leaves. The stainless steel lid locks in place to prevent spills and leaks, and it has an ergonomic handle for a comfortable pour.

16 This pasta strainer that snaps directly onto your pot for less mess Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer $16 See On Amazon This pasta strainer clips onto pots and pans of any size so you don’t have to worry about dirtying an extra dish. Perfect for people who live solo (or don’t have a ton of kitchen space) the compact size fits easily in your cabinets, especially in comparison to traditional colanders. It can also be used to wash veggies or fruits. It’s also got 23,000 five-star reviews, with many calling this gadget “life-changing”.

17 A set of stainless steel wine glasses that won’t shatter Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wine Glasses (Set of 4) $29 See On Amazon This set of wine glasses is crafted from stainless steel that is totally unbreakable. While glass wine glasses can easily shatter in the dishwasher, this durable design — which can also be thrown in the dishwasher — will last you years. The stemless glasses come in a set of four, and you can buy them in 26 different colors. As a bonus, your drink — whether it’s white wine or ice water — will stay cold for so much longer.

18 These money-saving reusable dishcloths with over 39,000 5-star reviews Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) $19 See On Amazon Not only do these Swedish dishcloths reduce waste, but they will also save you so much money on paper towels. One cloth equates to fifteen rolls of paper towels and is made from super-absorbent microfiber material that works on an array of different surfaces. Throw them in the washing machine to reuse them time after time.

19 A pair of oven mitts that are waterproof & extra-long to protect your arms from burns Amazon HOMWE Extra Long Silicone Oven Mitts $19 See On Amzon These silicone oven mitts are heat resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and are made with a nonskid texture for a secure and safe grip. The gloves are longer in length compared to most mits in order to protect your wrists and lower arm area from pesky burns. They come in a bunch of different colors and couldn’t be easier to wash if they get messy — just throw them in the machine after use.

20 This stainless steel corkscrew that’ll help you uncork your wine perfectly every time Amazon Hicoup Wine Opener $13 See On Amazon True wine connoisseurs know that the best tool to have on hand is a waiter’s corkscrew, and this one’s the cream of the crop — just ask the 19,000 customers who’ve given it a five-star review. Available in almost every color imaginable, this opener also includes a built-in serrated foil cutter. It’d be a great tool to have on hand before a big party or gathering, or simply if you want to let loose one weekend with a bottle of red.

21 This magnetic wristband for holding screws, nails, & bolts Amazon RAK Magnetic Wristband $15 See On Amazon This magnetic wristband is a genius way for holding screws, nails, washers, and drill bits without losing any parts. It’s crafted from a double-layer of breathable mesh making it comfortable to wear for long hours. The portable and compact design can easily fold into your tool kit. One five-star reviewer raved, “I was able to hold several bits for my drill along with all the screws I needed to use on the fence. The magnets are very strong and didn't have to worry about dropping any of the bits or screws. The magnets are strong enough to hold a folding utility knife.”

22 This meat tenderizer that one reviewer notes is “well designed” Amazon KitchenAid Gourmet Meat Tenderizer $16 See On Amazon This meat tenderizer features two sides — the flat surface is designed for pounding cutlets and the grooved end works to tenderize your meat. It’s constructed from durable aluminum and has an ergonomic grip, making it easy to use. Whether you are cooking chicken, steak, beef, or veal, this kitchen gadget works for all types of meats. As one reviewer said, “This meat tenderizer mallet is well designed. It fits great in the hand and is perfectly weighted to get the job done. No more knuckle busting, love the new mallet!”

23 This best-selling donut maker that makes mini donuts in mere minutes Amazon Dash Mini Donut Maker Machine $22 See On Amazon Dubbed a best-seller with thousands of five-star reviews, this donut maker machine bakes the perfect donuts in just minutes. The non-stick surface requires no extra oil or butter and is equipped to make seven mini donuts at a time. It’s available in a sleek variety of pastel colors that will look chic in your kitchen. Don’t worry — instructions are included on how to whip up the batter.

24 This ceramic plant pot in the shape of a hungry hippo Amazon MONMOB Ceramic Hippo Plant Pot $7 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a quirky yet affordable gift, this ceramic plant pot is adorably shaped like a hippo. Even if you choose not to use it for succulents, it’s still quite functional as a pen holder, makeup holder, or simply on its own as a statement piece. It’s made from ceramic and has a drainage hole underneath to help keeps plants healthy, if that’s how you choose to use it.

25 This desktop dry erase board for your home office Amazon Quartet Whiteboard $31 See On Amazon Stay on top of your to-do list with this popular dry-erase whiteboard that is designed to sit in between your keyboard and your computer. As a genius way to make sure you don’t miss meetings, it’s made from non-absorbent glass with an angled design for a comfortable view. It also comes with one dry-erase marker to get you started.

26 This pancake batter dispenser with a built-in whisk Amazon Whiskware Pancake Batter Dispenser $15 See On Amazon What makes this pancake batter dispenser so unique is the built-in whisk that’ll help you easily blend your mix and dispense it onto the baking sheet all in one shot. It’s crafted from dishwasher-safe plastic that is also totally heat-resistant. This gadget works for more than just pancakes — shoppers also love it for baking crepes, muffins, and cupcakes.

27 This lid organizer for your containers that’ll keep your cabinets neat & organized Amazon YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer $20 See On Amazon Nothing is worse than trying to find a matching lid in your pantry, which is why this lid organizer is a simple yet genius invention. It features five adjustable dividers that neatly and visibly store a variety of different size lids ranging from small, medium, and large. With over 25,000 five-star reviews, it’s safe to assume this kitchen is essential.

28 This pizza cutter wheel that’ll give you full control over your slices Amazon Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel $10 See On Amazon This pizza cutter wheel is designed with a stainless steel blade and an ergonomic grip that requires zero effort to cut the perfect slice. The compact design takes up minimal space in your kitchen drawer and comes with a protective blade guard to store it away safely. It’s not just good for pizza — in fact, it can be a fun and easy way to cut certain foods into safe portions for young children who are starting on solids.

29 This super affordable electric kettle with an automatic off-button Amazon Ovente Electric Hot Water Kettle $16 See On Amazon Available in an array of bright colors like green, pink, and red, this electric kettle will look sleek in your kitchen. It holds 1.7 liters of water and reaches your desired temperature in just minutes. There’s also an automatic off button once the water comes to a boil for extra safety precautions, making it especially handy for dorm rooms or offices.

30 A Bluetooth keyboard that folds into a compact design Amazon Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard $32 See On Amazon This Bluetooth keyboard folds in half for a compact design that makes it the perfect gadget for traveling and working remotely. It easily pairs with any device and comes with a freestanding holder for your tablet or Smartphone. The rechargeable battery lasts up to 40 hours, making it ideal for a long flight or work trip, and its nine available colors make it feel more personalized.

31 This popcorn bowl that prevents a mess in the microwave Amazon Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper $15 See On Amazon This microwave popcorn popper comes in an assortment of fun bright colors and is the best addition to family movie night. Great for all ages to use, the silicone bowl cooks the perfect popcorn in just minutes. Unlike other poppers, the nonstick design requires no extra butter, making it a little healthier. It also features built-in handles with a lid to prevent any messes.

32 These nonstick baking mats that don’t require cooking spray Amazon HOTPOP Silicone Baking Mats (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon These silicone baking sheets are a personal favorite for many reasons. For starters, you can totally avoid using extra oil or butter thanks to their nonstick material. Next, they help save money on tin foil and parchment paper. They come in a set of two and each mat can withstand a range of temperatures between -40 to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, making them a very helpful housewarming gift.

33 This ethically-harvested face moisturizer made with snail mucin Amazon SeoulCeuticals Snail Repair Cream $20 See On Amazon Your morning and nighttime skin-care routine calls for this snail-repair face cream that works to revive and brighten dull skin on your face and neck. It’s formulated with shea butter, essential vitamins, organic aloe, and green tea, and is made with over 97% of snail mucin. Thousands of shoppers have stated that it doesn’t clog their pores like many other rich moisturizers.

34 This magnetic butter dish that conveniently comes with its own knife Amazon Butter Hub Magnetic Butter Dish with Lid and Knife $18 See On Amazon “I wonder if there’ve been any upgrades to the standard butter dish,” you might ponder. Okay — so, maybe butter dishes haven’t really been on your mind. But, this magnetic butter dish should at least be on your radar, as it’s a cool kitchen accessory that’ll make group dinners much easier. With a magnet and a knife included, you’ll be ready to spread butter immediately with everything included. It’s dishwasher safe, shatterproof, and has over 6,000 enthusiastic five-star reviews on Amazon. You can even get it in fun colors like green and aqua.

35 This convenient dish soap dispenser with a sponge holder that’ll eliminate sink clutter Amazon S&T Inc. Dish Soap Dispenser $8 See On Amazon This stainless steel soap dispenser has two compartments — the bottom section can store up to 13 ounces of your favorite dish soap, while the top is a designated place to hold your sponge. It’s designed with a nonslip bottom that easily secures onto your countertop and is a simple solution to de-cluttering the space around your sink.

36 This flexible silicone pastry brush that won’t shed on your food Amazon M KITCHEN WORLD Silicone Basting Brush (2-Pack) $5 See On Amazon Whether you love to bake pastries or baste fish and meat, this silicone brush is a small but mighty addition to your cooking utensil collection. This affordable option from Amazon is equipped with flexible bristles that are heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. This set of two has non-shedding bristles, so you can easily throw them in the dishwasher when you’re done with them for the day.

37 This hands-free electric can opener that 56,000 reviewers can’t stop talking about Amazon Kitchen Mama Electric Handheld Can Opener $30 See On Amazon With 56,000 five-star reviews and counting, this electric handheld can opener reigns supreme because it requires no hands when removing lids. It’s battery-operated and easily opens cans in just one spin with the push of a button. Thousands of customers say it’s a life-changer for anyone who suffers from wrist and hand problems. “I love this electric can opener. I have slight arthritis in my hands, so this makes it so much easier,” one reviewer raved.

38 This colorful set of quick-dry towels that are great to throw in your gym bag Amazon OlimpiaFit Quick Dry Towel (3-Pack) $16 See On Amazon This set of quick dry towels comes in a pack of three assorted sizes, with each size crafted from super-absorbent microfiber material. Whether you keep these towels in your gym bag or use them to dry your hair, the fabric dries three times quicker than traditional towels. Choose from an assortment of bright colors like blue, green, pink, or purple.

39 This salad chopper that makes chopping veggies so fast Amazon Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Salad Chopper $19 See On Amazon Personally, this chef mezzaluna salad chopper is one of the most used utensils in my kitchen. Whether I’m prepping a salad for lunch or chopping veggies, the stainless steel blade finely chops up your produce and gets the job done quickly. It’s easy to find room for in your kitchen and also comes with blade protector covers to help ensure it’s safe after being stored.

40 This adorable soup ladle that stands up on its own Amazon OTOTO Nessie Ladle Spoon $17 See On Amazon This viral soup ladle is a cult favorite for its ability to stand up on its own on your countertop or in the pot. Shaped like the mythical creature Nessie, its base is made with four tiny legs that help it stand up straight. The handle, shaped like Nessie’s neck, measures 10 inches long, making it the perfect length to spoon out soup. It’s made from a BPA-free plastic that is totally heat resistant.

41 This gallon-sized water bottle that reminds you to stay hydrated Amazon AQUAFIT 1 Gallon Water Bottle $20 See On Amazon Having a water bottle that reminds you to stay hydrated is helpful, and this gallon-sized bottle comes highly recommended by thousands of Amazon shoppers. It features time markers between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., so you can track your water intake throughout the day. It’s made from BPA-free plastic and comes with two different lid options.

42 These faux succulents that will add a touch of greenery to any room Amazon Sophia's Garden Artificial Succulents (Set of 6) $27 See On Amazon These faux succulents are available in a set of six and are the perfect home decor addition to any room in your house. The set ranges from 2.75 to 5.75 inches high, with each succulent arriving in a chic cement pot that will add a touch of greenery to your bathroom, home office, or window sill. Since they’re fake, you don’t have to worry about care — and since they’re built to last, you’ll have them for a long time.

43 This shoe organizer that can flawlessly help you declutter your closet floor Amazon Zober 10-Shelf Hanging Shoe Organizer $15 See On Amazon Keep your shoes off your closet floor with this hanging shoe organizer that stores up to 10 pairs of shoes. It’s crafted from a sturdy yet breathable material that is durable enough to hold boots, sneakers, heels and so much more. It’s designed with mesh pockets along the side for any extra accessories or hair tools that need a place to live.

44 These eye masks that can make you feel rejuvenated in just 20 minutes Amazon Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask (20 Pairs) $25 See On Amazon These gold eye masks come in a pack of 20 and work wonders for reducing puffiness and giving your under-eye area a bit of TLC. Amazon reviewers say they’ve noticed brighter and smoother-looking skin in just days. Each mask is individually wrapped, making them great to throw in a travel bag or your purse for some self-care on the go.

45 This refreshing scalp massager that promotes hair growth Amazon Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager $8 See On Amazon This scalp massager, which can be used in or out of the shower, has so many amazing benefits — plus you can’t beat the price tag. Whether you’re looking for new ways to promote hair growth or need to remove dandruff, this brush is designed with gentle bristles that help freshen your scalp without damaging your hair.

46 This set of 2 clip-on book lights that are great for students & late-night readers Amazon GearLight Rechargeable Book Light (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon This set of mini book lights has three different light settings to choose from — white, daylight, and amber. It features rechargeable LED lights and can easily clip onto your book or nightstand to make nighttime reading so much easier. The flexible stand measures seven inches long and can rotate in any direction you’d like. It’s also important to mention that this set has an impressive overall score of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon.

47 This car phone holder with a slip-free bottom Amazon Loncaster Car Phone Holder $13 See On Amazon This car phone holder is made with a secure and non-slip base to ensure your phone won’t fall off while driving. The mount rotates 360 degrees and makes following directions on long road trips so much more convenient. Shoppers love that the high-quality adhesive can easily be reused by just rinsing with water and drying the base.

48 These best-selling cooling racks that have 24,000 5-star reviews Amazon Checkered Chef Cooling Rack (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon These cooling racks come in a set of three assorted sizes and work for so many different kitchen uses. They’re made of heat-resistant stainless steel that can withstand up to 575 degrees Fahrenheit. They can also be used as an oven rack in a pinch. Each rack features a grid design that is the perfect size to promote airflow without having your food fall through the cracks, which is one of the many reasons why customers adore them.

49 This set of mixing bowls that nest together to save precious kitchen space Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) $27 See On Amazon This set of mixing bowls easily stacks together to save space in your cabinets. Each set includes five different size stainless steel bowls that can be used for mixing, whisking, prepping salads, or kneading dough. The lightweight durable design is totally shatterproof, and every bowl in this set is dishwasher-safe, making cleanup a breeze.