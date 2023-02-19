You can improve your home a surprising amount with any of these simple upgrades under $35

If you’re like me and the words “home improvement” conjure up thoughts of a hefty budget, take a deep breath. You can make a big difference in your living space without spending a lot — just check out these cheap and clever home upgrades that offer big-time results.

One thing that makes a huge difference is lighting, and this list is replete with options for you to consider. Throw in a few handy decluttering products and you are well on your way to a more peaceful space. But those are just the basics — I’ve also included finds that’ll add style and dimension to any room. Stop waiting for your ship to come in — you can start enjoying your home now by checking out this list.

01 These under-cabinet lights that add drama to counters & bookshelves Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Under-cabinet lighting no longer requires convoluted wiring or an expensive electrician — these LED lights install quickly and easily with either the included adhesive or screws to give you that designer look. They’re battery-operated and provide up to 100 hours of illumination at full brightness without tapping into your electricity, so they’re energy-friendly, too. You can turn them on and off just by pressing them, or operate them via the included remote.

02 The shelves that keep your shower floor from becoming an obstacle course Amazon OMAIRA Adhesive Shower Caddy (2-Pack) $21 See On Amazon Tired of picking your way through a minefield of shampoos, conditioners, and body washes every time you shower? These shower caddy shelves provide an attractive storage solution that gets everything up and off the floor or ledge of the bathtub. They’re crafted from sturdy, corrosion-resistant stainless steel, and come with four hooks for your washcloth and more. Each shelf holds up to 30 pounds, and installation is a snap with the waterproof adhesive strips. Available colors: 3

03 A wireless doorbell that has 50 chime sounds Amazon SadoTech Wireless Doorbell $19 See On Amazon This wireless doorbell offers your choice of 50 chime sounds and four volume settings, so you can customize it to your exact liking. There’s even a silent-alert setting if you don’t want the bell to interrupt your nap. Easy to install and pair, it has a 600-foot range, so you can place the receiver on the other side of the house if you want to — and still hear the bell. Available colors: 11

04 The lazy Susan that’s perfect for hors d’oeuvres & display Amazon Thirteen Chefs White Marble Lazy Susan $32 See On Amazon If you love entertaining, this marble lazy Susan is a must-have. Not only does its 360-degree rotation made it ideal for frosting cakes, but the beautiful, richly veined white marble gives you a terrific surface for cheese boards and other appetizer displays. Marble retains cold, so you can also use this item for working with pastry (just encircle the bottom with a damp dish cloth).

05 The rack that will keep your cleaning tools up & off the floor Amazon Homely Center Wall-Mounted Broom and Tool Organizer $18 See On Amazon Keep your cleaning supplies neat and ready to go in your garage or utility closet with this wall-mounted rack. With a weight capacity of 50 pounds, it features three clamps for handled tools like mops and brooms, along with three hooks for dusters and dustpans. Made from stainless steel, this organizer is easy to hang with either the included adhesive or hardware.

06 These pillow covers that instantly give your couch a refresh Amazon Anickal Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon This is one of my favorite cheap but cheery room reno tricks: Just put these pillow covers on your existing throw pillows for a pop of new color any time your sofa gets the blahs. Soft and cozy, the jacquard weave also adds some texture to your room. These covers are finished with zippers and are machine-washable for easy cleaning. Available sizes: 17

07 The corner shelves that serve as storage & decor Amazon Greenco Corner Shelves $18 See On Amazon These corner shelves are ideal for anyone who needs all the storage space they can get but wants to make it fashion, too. The zig-zag shelves can be assembled and mounted in just minutes, and they come in shades like natural walnut, turquoise, and minimalist white. Besides storage, you can use them to display favorite photos and mementos. Available colors: 8

08 A machine-washable kitchen runner with a natural aesthetic Amazon MontVoo Absorbent Runner Rug $21 See On Amazon Excess water on the kitchen floor can turn into a real hazard in no time, but this absorbent runner rug soaks up splashes from the sink — and does so in style. Made from durable polypropylene, it stands up to heavy foot traffic and features reinforced edges to prevent snagging. It cleans easily with a vacuum and can also be machine washed — perfect if it sees some spills from food prep. Available sizes: 4

09 This stainless steel cleaner that will make your appliances sparkle Amazon Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner and Polish Spray $17 See On Amazon Stainless steel appliances add an upscale look to your kitchen, but man, do they collect fingerprints and food smudges. This stainless steel cleaner is purpose-made to not only clean those appliances but to protect them from future fingerprints, grease, streaks, and haze. Use this pH-balanced formula on any stainless steel surface, including your fridge, grill, oven, and sink.

10 The decorative chalkboards that add vintage farmhouse vibes to your space Amazon Greenco Vintage-Style Chalkboards (3-Pack) $21 See On Amazon With their charming vintage style, these framed wooden chalkboards can be used at home for so many different purposes. Display your morning breakfast menu, jot down your grocery list, leave messages for a loved one, or write down motivating phrases to keep you going when you’re at your desk. They can be used with any regular chalk, and the strings make them easy to hang

11 A 3-tier organizer with baskets that slide out for convenience Amazon Simple Houseware 3-Tier Sliding Basket Organizer $35 See On Amazon Perfect for the kitchen, bathroom or your home office, this sliding basket organizer is a real warrior in the battle against clutter. Made from sturdy metal, there’s next-to-no assembly involved, and the rubber feet won’t scratch surfaces. Use this for toiletries, food storage bags, and desk supplies. Available finishes: 3

12 The bamboo dividers that organize clothing & junk drawers Amazon Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) $32 See On Amazon Whether you’re a fan of Marie Kondo or not, clothing that’s neat and orderly in your drawers is sure to spark joy in your heart. These bamboo drawer dividers keep those rows of folded clothes in near-military precision — and you can use them to make sense of kitchen utensil and junk drawers, too. They expand from just over 17 inches to 22 inches, and have rubber pads at the ends to prevent damage. Available colors: 3

13 These USB backlights that turn movie night into a cinematic experience Amazon Power Practical USB Bias Lighting $20 See On Amazon Enjoy a theater-like experience when you’re watching TV at home with these USB backlights. The lights enhance the vibrancy of your screen and also work to reduce eyestrain during marathon movie sessions. Designed to attach to the rear of your television with the included 3M adhesive, they plug into your set’s USB port for power. Available sizes: 5

14 A cable managent box that neatens up all those cords Amazon Baskiss Cable Management Box $18 See On Amazon All those cords snaking around your desk or your entertainment center not only look like a mess, but they can also be a trip-and-fall hazard. Eliminate that eyesore (and danger) with this cable management box. Just drop a power strip inside, thread through the cable, and pop on the lid — done and done. The modern, minimalist box blends in seamlessly with any decor.

15 The cruet set that makes your oil & vinegar worthy of display Amazon FineDine Oil & Vinegar Dispenser Bottle Set $10 See On Amazon Dress up your regular old oil and vinegar with this dispenser bottle set that looks good enough to live on your kitchen counter permanently. The tinted glass helps keep contents fresh, so your expensive oil and vinegar will stay good for months. The set comes with a stainless steel funnel for easy filling, two pour spouts, and two caps. Available colors: 3

16 The rack that makes it easy to find the right pot or pan Amazon ORDORA 8-Tier Pot Rack $25 See On Amazon I swear I spend half my time in the kitchen scrambling around trying to find the pot or pan I need. If you have the same issue, cut out some meal prep time with this pot rack that organizes and separates everything. Made from sturdy iron, it has adjustable dividers that let you customize storage for hefty Dutch ovens and sauté pans alike.

17 The Himalayan tea light holders that cast a warm, rosy glow Amazon Greenco Himalayan Salt Candle Holders (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Add a warm, natural accent to your room with these tea light candle holders handcrafted from Himalayan pink salt. Besides giving off a cozy glow, the pink salt is thought to emit negative ions that purify the air and induce feelings of peacefulness. These candle holders will fit any standard tea lights.

18 A “floating” knife set that makes food prep more enjoyable Amazon Home Hero Kitchen Knife Set (7 Pieces) $30 See On Amazon Nothing makes food prep more of a drag than old, dull knives that can barely chop through an onion. Upgrade to this stainless steel knife set that includes everything you need to prepare meals, like a chef’s knife, paring, knife, bread knife, and sharpener to keep those blades in pristine condition. The best part just might be the clear acrylic stand that makes it look like the knives are floating.

19 The amber dispenser bottles that make sink-side items so much prettier Amazon Yebeauty Pump Bottle Dispensers (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Perfect for hand soap, dish soap, and lotion, these amber-tone pump dispensers look so much better than ordinary drugstore-brand packaging. An easy way to elevate the look of your sink, they’re made from break-resistant plastic and feature wide mouths for ease of filling. They can also be used in the shower for items like shampoo and conditioner. Available sizes: 2

20 A woven hyacinth basket for toilet paper & toiletries Amazon mDesign Woven Hyacinth Toilet Roll Holder $18 See On Amazon Made from natural woven hyacinth, this basket is designed to be used as a toilet paper holder, and fits perfectly atop the tank of any standard toilet. That’s far from the only use for it, though — it can also be used to hold toiletries or guest towels, and would be right at home in the kitchen for storing colorful folded napkins. You can even use it as a catchall for keys and mail in the entryway. Available colors: 4

21 The pillar candles that make everyday occasions feel special Amazon Melt Candle Company Pillar Candles (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Everything looks better in candlelight, and these pillar candles will shed a warm glow wherever you place them. Hand-poured, they’re made with clean-burning wax and are unscented, so they won’t overpower your food. Plus, since they’re dripless, you don’t have to worry about them marring delicate linens or table surfaces. Available sizes: 2

22 This wood-grain alarm clock with a built-in wireless charger Amazon JALL Wooden Digital Alarm Clock $32 See On Amazon This alarm clock features an LED display that gives you the time, temperature, and humidity, and the built-in wireless charger on top lets you power up your phone. You can also set up to three separate alarms to ensure you get out of bed, and the weekend-mode setting means you can sleep in on Saturdays and Sundays — without worrying about whether your alarm will go off on Monday. But it’s not just bells and whistles — the wood-grain design adds an upscale touch to your nightstand. Available colors: 3

23 A bamboo spice rack that expands for extra storage space Amazon Zri Expandable Bamboo Spice Rack $22 See On Amazon Make the most of kitchen cupboard space with this three-tier spice rack that expands from 12 to 22 inches in width. The stair-step design makes it easy to see everything, so you’ll never have to hunt down the coriander. Crafted from natural bamboo, it’s designed to be used inside your cabinet, but it’s so pretty, you can keep it right on the countertop.

24 This diffuser that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker Amazon artnaturals Essential Oil Diffuser $27 See On Amazon Scent is widely known to trigger different areas of your brain, and can aid in focus, productivity, relaxation, and even sleep. Harness that power with this diffuser that lets you add just a few drops of your own favorite essential oil to scent your environment. This clever gadget also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, so you can add some soothing music to your at-home spa experience.

25 The heavy-duty hooks that add some stylish storage Amazon Homagic Stainless Steel Wall Hooks (4-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Who can’t use a little extra storage? These good-looking wall hooks are perfect for extra towels, your robe, pajamas, or the loofah in the shower. Crafted from stainless steel, they’re both waterproof and rustproof, and feature a clean, contemporary style that comes in shades like black, gold, and red bronze. Each hook can hold 10 pounds, and installation is easy with the included hardware. Available finishes: 6

26 The acacia cutting board that doubles as a serving board Amazon Thirteen Chefs Acacia Wood Cutting Board $11 See On Amazon Crafted from premium acacia wood that’s as durable as it is elegant, it would be a shame to use this cutting board for meal prep only; bring it out to the table for serving hors d’oeuvres, cheese, and bread. It cleans easily with soap and water, and will be usable for years if you rub it down with mineral oil. This gorgeous board makes a great gift for so many occasions, too. Available sizes: 3

27 A nonslip tub mat that actually looks decorative Amazon SONGZIMING Nonslip Pebble Bathtub Mat $15 See On Amazon I give you proof positive that you don’t have to compromise good looks for safety: this nonslip bathtub mat. Adhering to your bath or shower floor with hundreds of tiny suction cups, it gives the appearance of interlocking river rocks. It’s designed so that water can drain between the “pebbles,” and you can customize the mat to any size or shape using household scissors. Available colors: 11

28 This tailored bed skirt that makes your whole room look more finished Amazon HC Collection Bed Skirt $25 See On Amazon There’s nothing like a bed skirt to make your room look more finished — and to hide your under-bed storage. This one features tailored box pleats with a 14-inch drop that should be compatible with most beds. Made from microfiber that’s ultra-soft to the touch, it’s machine-washable for easy upkeep. Available sizes: 5

29 A rotating utensil caddy that makes it easy to reach that spatula while cooking Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder $19 See On Amazon This utensil caddy provides a great place to store all your most commonly-used kitchen tools right next to the stove. It features a base that rotates through a full 360 degrees, so you can easily reach and grab what you need with one hand while you stir or sauté. Made from stainless steel, it has three removable dividers that keep your spatulas, spoons, and tongs upright and in order. Available colors: 4

30 This smart bulb that gives you millions of colors & customization settings Amazon Kasa Smart Light Bulb $13 See On Amazon Set the mood in any situation with this brightness-adjustable smart bulb that features your choice of 16 million colors. With the compatible app, you can also set timers, schedules, and scenes — or simply turn the light on and off when you’re away from home. Sync it to your Alexa or Google Home — and you can use voice commands, too.

31 The salt & pepper set that has adjustable coarseness settings Amazon Modetro Salt and Pepper Shaker Set $20 See On Amazon Upgrade your seasoning game with this salt and pepper set that features adjustable grinders, so you can decide how coarse or fine you’d like your seasonings to be. Made from durable glass, the shakers have wide openings that are easy to fill, and each shaker also comes with a stainless steel lid that keeps contents fresh.

32 This organizer that keeps all your remotes where you can find them Amazon YAPISHI Remote Control Organizer $14 See On Amazon Losing a remote is one of the most annoying small problems there is. Put an end to that immediately — and eliminate coffee table clutter at the same time — with this organizer. Available in your choice of cloth or faux leather finishes, it offers compartments that display your remotes upright at staggered heights, so you can easily find the one you need. Available sizes: 2

33 A doormat that keeps nature’s debris from coming inside Amazon SliptoGrip Natural Coir Doormat $21 See On Amazon Keep your floors clean inside your home by posting one of these mats outside your door. It’s made from durable natural coir which grabs mud, dirt, and leaves from your shoes, leaving your entryway spic and span. The mat features a heavy-duty rubber backing, so it won’t budge during use, and reviewers rave about its thick, sturdy design. Choose from 13 styles. Available sizes: 2

34 This organizer that holds & dispenses your cotton swabs Amazon My Space Organizers Cotton Swab Dispenser $15 See On Amazon If you use cotton swabs for makeup, it can be hard to find a convenient way to store them as well as retrieve them. This holder accomplishes both goals and doesn’t take up a bunch of space on your bathroom countertop. Made from durable acrylic, it’s easy to wipe clean and features a handy lid on top that makes refilling a piece of cake. Available colors: 4

35 The farmhouse-style napkin holder that adds charm to your table Amazon Home Acres Farmhouse Napkin Holder $12.99 See On Amazon With rolled edges, handles, and a homey script, this napkin holder has all the hallmarks of the farmhouse aesthetic — making it the perfect cozy complement to your kitchen table. Made from stainless steel with a powder-coated finish, it’s an easy storage solution that also adds an element of vintage style to your space.

36 The light-up address plaque that’s solar-powered Amazon Percompile Solar-Powered Address Plaque $30 See On Amazon Make your house number easy to see at night with this address plaque that lights up. The weather-resistant plaque is solar-powered and has two settings: a dusk-to-dawn sensor that automatically turns it on and off, as well as a steady-on mode that keeps it lit. The streamlined design also adds a sleek, modern touch to your home’s exterior.

37 These rolling shower hooks that don’t catch on the rod Amazon Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks (12-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Sometimes even the smallest things can make a big difference, and these shower hooks with rolling balls are just that. There’s no yanking that curtain back and forth like with traditional hooks that can get stuck on the curtain rod; instead, the rollers glide back and forth with ease. They’re double-sided, making it easy to hang both your shower curtain and your liner. Available finishes: 8

38 These nonslip hangers that won’t let your garments end up on the closet floor Amazon Zober Nonslip Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) $24.99 See On Amazon Don’t let your expensive, silky clothes end up on the floor of your closet — these nonslip velvet hangers add friction so that your favorite pieces stay put, unwrinkled, and ready to wear. The built-in notches are perfect for spaghetti straps, and the swiveling hooks add extra convenience. The best part? The ultra-slim design of these hangers gives you more room on your closet rod. Available colors: 8

39 This window film that adds privacy without blocking out sunlight Amazon Coavas Window Films $10 See On Amazon If you want privacy from the outside world — but want to let plenty of sunlight in — this window film is a great alternative to curtains or shades. The static cling adheres quickly and easily (no residue left behind) and provides greater than 95% protection from viewing. Just spritz your window with water, apply, then smooth out any bubbles.