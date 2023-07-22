Your home would be so much easier to take care of if you had any of these clever things

Whether it’s to prevent scratches, tears, or stains — or just to keep your pet’s fur off your furniture — this sofa slipcover is a fast way to keep your couch in good shape. It’s made of stretchy polyester material with an elastic band at the bottom to keep it firmly in place. It comes in 36 colors and several sizes in the listing and when it’s time for a refresh, you can toss it in the washing machine.