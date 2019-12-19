I’m a huge fan of these eye masks. Within 30 seconds of removing them from their packaging, the oxygen in the air reacts with the iron powder inside of them, warming them to around 100 degrees Fahrenheit (which sounds hot but it's actually a few degrees above our own temperature) and turning them into little heating pads for my eyes.

The heat lasts for roughly 20 minutes, and the ear loops hold the mask snugly against my head, leaving me little choice but to lie down and savor its soothing warmth, which never fails to leave me drowsy.