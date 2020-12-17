Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

24 best gifts to spark happiness this sad, sad winter

By Melissa Pandika

We’re in for a long winter. As the number of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. hovers at around a grim 200,000 per day, the safest place to spend the holidays is at home — possibly alone, in the midst of a bleak news cycle, at a time when the sun starts to set not long after lunch. Honestly, the best gift you can give this year is a rush of endorphins, and these items offer just that. Here are our 24 best gifts to spark happiness this sad, sad winter.

For those exercise-fueled endorphins

Liteboxer Bundle
Liteboxer
$1,495

This at-home boxing platform lets you take out your quarantine angst to a trainer-led workout or your go-to beast mode track.

Bala Bangles [1 lb]
Bala
$49

Take living room workouts and quarantine walks up a (challenging, but manageable) notch with these soft, adjustable wrist and/or ankle weights.

Bowflex C7 Indoor Bike
Bowflex
$1,199.99

Compact, with a clean interface, this indoor bike is perfect for apartment dwellers. Binge shows while burning calories by connecting it to your streaming service subscription.

OYO Personal Gym Basic Package
OYO Fitness
$125

For fitness minimalists, the OYO personal gym provides up to 25 pounds of resistance yet weighs only two pounds, and folds for easy storage.

For maximum relaxation

WAVE™ Sound Therapy Eye Mask
Pure Enrichment
$40

Shut out the world with this cushiony, Bluetooth-compatible eye mask, which includes built-in speakers so you can drift off to nature sounds or your own bedtime playlist.

Aroma Om® White Diffuser
Saje
$92

This diffuser taps into essential oils’ mood-lifting properties while doubling as a beautiful accent piece.

Cordless Throw & Cape with Soothing Heat & Vibrating Massage
HoMedics
$90

We all have that one person in our lives who’s always cold. This heated blanket with massage capabilities will win you friend/family member/S.O. points with them.

2" Energex Memory Foam Mattress Topper Infused with Graphite
Allswell
$68

Infused with graphite and copper gel, which draw heat from the body, this memory foam mattress topper cools and cradles to ensure a restful night’s sleep.

Cotton Napper
Bearaby
$249

This knitted weighted blanket is for those who take naptime seriously. Breathable organic cotton keeps you from overheating, a potential downside of other weighted blankets.

Crystal Energy Candles
Chiji
$39

Embedded with rose quartz, black obsidian, and other stones, these candles instantly transform a space, adding not only a chill ambiance, but stunning beauty, too.

Over the Moon Duo Gua Sha Oil Set
Pink Moon
$75

Gua sha is a centuries-old holistic health technique that originates from China, and this set — a light, organic face oil and rose quartz facial tool — makes for the perfect self-massage ritual if you're staying out of the spa this winter. 

Catalina Boucle Throw, Ivory
The Citizenry
$255

Handcrafted in Peru, this sumptuous throw will keep you war (but not uncomfortably so) on Netflix-binge-and-Bourbon nights.

For necessary sensory pleasures

TONE Bluetooth® Wireless Stereo Earbuds
LG
$100

Listen to all the guilty pleasure songs on your Spotify Wrapped playlist guilt-free, thanks to these wireless, fast-charging earbuds.

California Love Pretzel Dark Chocolate Bar
Compartés Chocolatier
$10

This Cali-created confection, made with dark chocolate (which is believed to stimulate endorphins) and crushed San Francisco sourdough pretzels, proves that salt and sugar are the ultimate culinary power duo.

Leather Skies Eau De Parfum, 3.4 fl. oz.
AllSaints
$75

Rugged yet soft and great for all genders, Leather Skies fuses black sandalwood, olibanum, and leather notes.

Bloom Profumo di Fiori Eau de Parfum Spray
Gucci
$100

Self-soothe with this sumptuous, sensual blend of tuberose, ylang ylang, and sandalwood notes.

Oculus Quest 2 Advanced All-in-One VR Gaming
Facebook Technologies
$299

Throw on the headset and controllers, and download a VR fitness app to take workouts elsewhere — at least virtually.

The Metaphysical Voyager Set
Aesop
$170

Packaged in recycled paper pulp, this vegan serum and hydrating cream is for those who care as much about sustainability as they do about supple skin. Scanning a QR code allows them to couple their skincare routine with a short story by Joaquim Maria Machado de Assis

Pink Clay Icons Kit
Sand & Sky
$83

Scrub, luxuriate, and glow with this Australian pink clay mask kit, which includes face mask, exfoliator, and body scrub.

Glow-Worthy Ultra-Rich Moisturizer
Myth Magick
$39

‘Tis the season for dull, dry skin. From a Black-women-owned natural skincare line, this facial moisturizer combines hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, and green tea for an invigorating boost to the skin.

Kin Slips 10-pack
Kin Slips
$28

These sublingual cannabis strips (they come in small doses of CBD, THC, and a hybrid) are an innovative alternative to smoking or edibles. Because they dissolve under your tongue like Listerine strips, they hit quick and will leave you extremely chill.

DIPTYQUE Baies scented candle 190g
Selfridges
$68

Diptyque never fails when it comes to classic scents that endure. This candle is inspired by fresh blackberries, and is the perfect sensory escape from a day of incessant Zoom calls.

Cap Cédrat Collection
L'Occitane
$84

The divine, beach-inspired scent profile of this set will mentally transport you to Aruba while you're showering off the day's stress.