33 genius things that make living with other people much less painful

Living with roommates doesn't come without its struggles. Depending on who you're living with, those "struggles" can mean dirty dishes or grease-coated stoves — and from personal experience, it can be a total pain. Whether you're casual acquaintances or best friends with your housemates, there are tons of genius products on Amazon that can make living together much easier.

Got a roommate who keeps mixing dirty dishes with clean ones? Introduce them to the handy magnet that keeps track of whether or not the dishwasher has been turned on. Or, do you have a roommate who keeps stealing all of your charging cubes? In that case, let them have 'em — and then upgrade to the charging outlet I've included here. And in the event you and your roommates get along swimmingly, there are also tons of fun games included on this list — anyone up for a round of Codenames?

It doesn't matter how many roommates you have or how big your home is; living together doesn't have to be painful. And with help from these brilliant products you can find on Amazon, it can even be a little fun. So what are you waiting for? I wasn't kidding when I asked if anyone was up for a round of Codenames. Keep scrolling to get started.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. This game that challenges you to uncover secret agent identities Czech Games Codenames: Duet - The Two Player Word Deduction Game Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made for four people or more, Codenames has players giving one-word clues to try and get their partners to guess where their team's secret agent is within a laid-out grid of cards. If players aren't careful, however, the opposing team can use your clues against you. If you're clever, this game is for you.

2. A set of reusable stainless steel straws that are rust-resistant StrawExpert Reusable Stainless Steel Straws (Set of 16) Amazon $8 See On Amazon You don't have to spend your money on wasteful plastic straws: Just make the switch over to these reusable ones. Each order comes with 16 straws, and they're made from durable stainless steel that's resistant to rust. Unlike other sets, these straws also come with four cleaning brushes, as well as a travel pouch.

3. The pre-measured clog dissolver that works within minutes Green Gobbler Drain Clog Dissolver Amazon $12 See On Amazon Since each serving is already measured out for you, simply unscrew the lid, pour this clog dissolver down your pipes, and then sit back and wait as it eliminates hair, soap, grease, and more. Each order comes with enough formula for up to two clogs.

4. A layered cutlery organizer for tight, cramped drawers Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your drawers are too narrow for most silverware organizers, be sure to give this space-saving version a try. The compartments are stacked so that it fits into tight drawers, and you have the choice of three colors: gray, sky, or white.

5. The bed sheets that over 100,000 customers are talking about Mellanni Bed Sheet Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon Not only are these sheets stain-resistant, but they're also made from hypoallergenic microfiber that feels plush against your skin. They're even less likely to hold wrinkles than other sheets — and you can grab them in full, queen, king, and California sizes with extra-deep pockets for taller mattresses. Plus, over 100,000 customers have left reviews for them.

6. An organizer that you can stick to the wall next to your bed Easy & Eco Life Bedside Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not enough space for a full nightstand? Not a problem — just stick this organizer on your wall. The slot in the front lets you thread a charging cable through, and there's enough space for tablets, phones, glasses, or even magazines.

7. This magnet that tells you if the dishes are clean the Sperric Store Clean Dirty Dishwasher Magnet Amazon $9 See On Amazon I was guilty of regularly mixing dirty dishes in with the clean ones — until I got this magnet. Just make sure to slide it left or right depending on the status of your dishwasher, and you'll never mistake clean dishes for dirty ones.

8. A fast-paced card game that's so simple, yet so fun Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Amazon $10 See On Amazon With each round only lasting about 15 minutes, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza is a fast-paced card game that the whole family can enjoy. One player lays a card face-down, then a second player says either taco, cat, goat cheese, or pizza. If the word they choose is the same one on the card, it becomes a race to see who can slap their hand down on the center stack of cards fastest. Whoever wins takes the pile — and the last player standing wins.

9. This drain protector that accommodates all types of drains OXO Good Grips Silicone Drain Protector Amazon $10 See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether your drains poke upwards or lay flush against the tub — this domed protector is designed to fit either design. Made from stainless steel and silicone, it even stops hair from getting into your pipes to help prevent future clogs.

10. A gadget that whips up frothed milk for tasty coffees Bonsenkitchen Electric Milk Frother Amazon $10 See On Amazon Buying a cup of Joe every day quickly adds up, so why not upgrade your morning brew with this handheld milk frother? It runs at an ultra-quiet level so that you don't disturb others at the office, and it only requires AA batteries (two come included).

11. The wall charger with 2 built-in USB ports POWRUI USB Wall Charger Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don't waste time searching around for a power brick — just plug your phone into one of the USB ports on this wall charger. It also adds four extra plugs to any outlet, and the night light built into the frame features a dusk-to-dawn sensor so that it only turns on in the dark.

12. An organizer for your dish sponges & scrubbers AmazonBasics Kitchen Sink Organizer/Sponge Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Leaving your scrubbers wet in the sink is an easy way to get them mildewy. This organizer, however, features a ventilated design to help your sponges dry quickly — and it's made from durable ABS plastic that won't rust. Choose from two sizes: standard or large.

13. This cell phone stand that mounts without any drilling McLee Creations Wonder Shelf Amazon $16 See On Amazon Since each order comes with extra-strong adhesive that can support up to 5 pounds, these cell phone stands are incredibly easy to install — no drilling required. And if you don't need a phone stand, the platform is still large enough for phones, wet wipes, glasses, and other small items.

14. A pair of erasable food labels you can use over & over Jokari Erasable Food Labels (2 pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Ever look at a food storage container and have zero idea what's inside? With these labels you can easily keep track of what is what — and since they're erasable, you can even use them multiple times across several portions of leftovers. Each order comes with three different label sizes to fit a variety of containers.

15. The shower liner with pockets for your toiletries Maytex Quick Dry Mesh Pockets Shower Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon With nine pockets where you can stash scrubbers, soaps, towels, and more, this shower liner adds storage to any tub — a must-have if you don't have a ledge. It's large enough for most standard-sized showers, and the grommets at the top are completely rustproof.

16. A carpet cleaner that helps prevent future stains Scotchgard Fabric & Carpet Cleaner Amazon $6 See On Amazon Suitable for your furniture, car, linens, curtains, and more, this cleaning spray is formulated to penetrate deep into fabrics to get rid of even the most stubborn of stains. Effective on oil, mud, or even red wine, it's also formulated to help protect your surfaces against future stains.

17. These drinking straws that snap open for easy cleaning The Rain Store Reusable Drinking Straws Amazon $15 See On Amazon You don't need a long cleaning brush to scrub these reusable straws, as they're designed to split apart so that you can wash the inside using a regular sponge. Each straw is completely BPA-free, and the universal size is designed to fit in bottles, tumblers, and more.

18. An extension outlet that's long & narrow Stanley SurgeMax Pro 9 Outlet Surge Protector Amazon $25 See On Amazon Need your outlets spaced apart under your desk or entertainment center? This extension outlet is not only extra-long, but each plug also features built-in surge protection to keep your devices safe from electrical spikes. Each order comes with two mounting brackets so that you can attach it to your walls.

19. The contoured sleep mask made from breathable cotton the Mavogel Store Cotton Sleep Eye Mask Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made from breathable, lightweight cotton, this sleep mask makes it easy to fall asleep no matter where you are. The nose slot is contoured to keep light from leaking in, and you can adjust the head strap to fit as tightly or loosely as you like.

20. A pair of blackout curtains that also help insulate your home NICETOWN Blackout Curtain Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only are these blackout curtains great for napping during the day, but the extra-thick material also helps insulate your home from the sun's warming rays. Each order comes with two panels, and you have more than a dozen colors to choose from: coral, navy, burgundy, and more.

21. This armrest caddy with space for remotes & tablets Fasthomegoods Armrest Caddy Pocket Organizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Tired of misplacing your remotes? Just keep them all sorted in this armrest caddy. It's made from durable polyester that holds up against wear and tear. Just slip the weighted bar over your armrest and underneath your cushion, and it'll stay put until you remove it.

22. A cup holder that fits on top of your armrest CouchCoaster – The Ultimate Anti-Spill Cup Amazon $25 See On Amazon Don't have a coffee table? Not a problem — just slip this armrest cup holder onto your couch or chair, and you'll instantly have a convenient place to rest any drink. One size is made to fit all types of armrests, and the weighted silicone is BPA-free.

23. The flat sponge mop with a convenient wringer lever O-Cedar Big Easy Flat Sponge Mop Amazon $25 See On Amazon You don't have to bend over to wring the water out of this scrubber mop, as one simple pull of the lever near the handle will do it for you. The soft sponge is great for picking up spills and dirt, and it's suitable for various types of hard floors.

24. A pair of clip-on lamps with 3 adjustable brightness levels Miday Clip on Lamp Amazon $17 See On Amazon Most clip-on lamps only feature one brightness level — but not these ones. They're dimmable up to three levels, and the flexible gooseneck can be bent into any direction. One reviewer even raved that "this lamp gives a bright, non-blinding light to work comfortably under outdoors when the sun goes down."

25. This flexible phone stand you can twist into tons of positions yoyoball8 Flexible Stand Clip Holder Amazon $11 See On Amazon Flatten out the flexible gooseneck on this phone stand so that it sits on a table, or even wear it around your neck to watch videos while you're lying down. It's universally designed to work with smartphones, GPS systems, or even digital cameras. Choose from four colors: black, blue, pink, and white.

26. A table that collapses down when you're not using it Tabletote Collapsible Table Amazon $40 See On Amazon Use it to hold your plate as you eat in front of the television, or put this collapsible table on top of your workstation to create a standing desk. It only weighs 3 pounds, and there are ledges on the side where you can stash your phone and drinks.

27. This portable desk fan that's powered via USB Eobeo Small USB Desk Fan Amazon $12 See On Amazon Instead of rearranging all your desktop outlets to fit yet another plug, just pop this desk fan's power cable into your laptop's USB port. The compact design takes up hardly any space on your desk, and you can adjust its angle simply by pressing downwards.

28. A pizza cutter with a protective blade cover Kitchy Pizza Cutter Amazon $15 See On Amazon Don't accidentally nick yourself while dishing up a slice — keep your hands safe with this pizza cutter. It features a protective guard to help prevent accidental cuts, and it pops off once you're done so that it's easy to clean the blade.

29. The motion-detecting night light that guides your way to the bathroom IVIKER Toilet Night Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon Just hook the flexible arm over your toilet bowl, and this motion-detecting night light will gently illuminate your way to the bathroom at night when you need to use it. It's designed to work with toilets of all shapes and sizes, and there are eight LED colors to choose from (as well as a rotating carousel mode).

30. A coffee maker made with durable borosilicate glass the Bodum Store Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon There's no need to worry about this coffee maker shattering, as the borosilicate carafe is more heat-resistant and durable than regular glass. The stainless steel mesh filter is rust-resistant as well as reusable — but the best part? You can even make cold brew using this machine.

31. These sliding baskets for cabinets & pantries SimpleHouseware 2 Tier Sliding Cabinet Basket Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Cabinets, pantries, or even your desktop can benefit from the added storage space that comes with these tiered sliding baskets. They're made from sturdy metal, and they're the perfect size to fit next to the plumbing underneath your bathroom sink.

32. A pan & lid organizer made from hearty steel SimpleHouseware Pan and Pot Lid Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon The shelves on this pan and lid organizer shouldn't sag under pressure, as the entire unit is made from hearty steel. There's enough space for up to five pans or lids, and you have options when it comes to installation: leave it sitting out on your countertops horizontally, or even stash it upright in a cabinet.