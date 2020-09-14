48 weird things for your home that are wildly useful

Managing your day-to-day life can be difficult, to say the least. From keeping things clean to cooking dinner at the end of the day, there are plenty of challenges. So when you find a fresh idea or clever gadget that is wildly useful? It's time to click "add to cart."

Some of these household helpers, you might never have even known existed. If you’re trying to clean your faucets and restore your oven to it’s former glory without all the scrubbing, you might want to try a cleaning paste with thousands of reviews on Amazon, including one person who calls it "the best cleaning product ever." Or, prevent messes from happening with a microwave cover that contains splashes. For other household annoyances, you'll find everything from grippers to keep your rugs in place to an egg separator that removes the yolks from the whites and a cup holder for your sofa.

When you're ready to shop for smart products that solve life's little hassles, scroll on through this list of amazing household helpers.

1. This putty that keeps your treasures safe & secure on the shelf or wall Quakehold! Museum Putty Amazon $7 See On Amazon This museum-quality putty works on most surfaces to secure family heirlooms and other treasures from falling off the shelf or moving on the wall. Plus, it comes off clean and won’t damage furniture. It’s removable, reusable, and nontoxic, and when it’s time to move things around, just twist and remove.

2. This tea bag squeezer to keep things sanitary Norpro Tea Bag Squeezer Amazon $8 See On Amazon Get more out of your tea bag without having to use your fingers with this tea bag squeezer. This stainless steel gadget keeps drips and messes to a minimum, and it’s highly rated on Amazon. One reviewer shared, “This is so much easier at grabbing your tea bag and squeezing the tea from the bag to throw away without burning your fingers or popping the bag. Very sturdy and well made! Perfect size and [the] handle doesn’t get hot.”

3. This over-the-door hamper that keeps laundry off your floors Smart Design Over-The-Door Hamper Amazon $9 See On Amazon Free up precious closet and floor real estate while getting your laundry up off the floor with this over-the-door hamper. Made with a breathable mesh material, this bag helps keep odors at bay, and it’s large enough to hold up to three loads of laundry. What’s more, this laundry bag has adjustable straps, and it folds down flat for storage.

4. This food container that strains out the brine Home-X Pickle Storage Container with Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you're using it for a midnight snack or at a barbecue, this clever food storage container with a built-in strainer will make things a little easier. It's designed with pickles in mind but you can also use it for keeping fruit in juice, and when you're all done, just toss it into a dishwasher.

5. These dip clips so everyone has their own bowl of dip Guyuyii Dip Clip (8-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These clever dip clips stop your chips from sliding into your dip and becoming a soggy mess. Sold in a set of eight, each one holds 1/3 cups and grip securely onto plates (even paper plates). Plus, they’re dishwasher safe.

6. These fridge balls that keep your produce fresh for longer Bluapple Produce Freshness Saver Balls (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These produce saver balls save you time and money by absorbing ethylene gas to keep your fruits and veggies fresher for longer. What’s more, they’re incredibly easy to use, just toss the blue apples into your crisper drawer and refill the freshness packets every three months. Each pack comes with two.

7. This handy gadget that easily separates egg whites from yolks OXO Good Grips Egg Separator Amazon $6 See On Amazon Separating an egg is one of the toughest kitchen tricks to nail, but it’s in the bag with this egg separator. This handy little gadget fits onto the side of a bowl to help you separate your eggs with no messy drips down the sides. When you’re all done, cleanup is a breeze because it’s dishwasher safe.

8. This cult-favorite pet hair roller you can use over & over again ChomChom Roller Amazon $25 See On Amazon This pet hair remover catches lint and hair without sticky adhesives or batteries. Debris collects in an easy-to-clean compartment until you toss it out, and you can reuse it over and over again. This pet hair remover works on clothing, furniture, bedding, and even cars.

9. This paste that is "the best cleaning product ever" The Pink Stuff Cleaner Paste Amazon $20 See n Amazon Use this multipurpose paste cleaner on everything from glass to stainless steel and see impressive results without tons of scrubbing. With thousands of five-star reviews, it has plenty of fans. One Amazon reviewer commented: “This is the best cleaning product ever. It didn’t take me much time doing it and left my oven like new!”

10. This drain cleaner that might save you a call to the plumber Green Gobbler Drain Tool (5-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Calling a plumber to unclog a drain can be a pricey proposition. So save your hard-earned money and DIY with this helpful drain tool that grabs hair and more. It is 22-inches long so it will get into the far reaches of your drain to pull up whatever’s lurking. Plus, it is safe and compatible with all types of drains. This is a five-pack, but each one can be rinsed and reused.

11. This over-the-sink strainer & cutting board that saves counter space Dexas Over the Sink Strainer Board Amazon $20 See On Amazon If a lack of counter space makes meal prep difficult, this over-the-sink cutting board could make a world of difference. It's designed with a built-in strainer that's collapsible for easy storage to collect cut veggies or scraps, and the board is odor-resistant and dishwasher safe. Choose between red or gray.

12. This gadget that thaws your meat 5 times faster Evelots Meat Defrosting Tray Amazon $16 See On Amazon If your morning didn’t go as planned and you forgot to thaw the chicken before you left for work, don’t worry — this thaw tray is there to help. Just place your meat or seafood directly onto it, and it'll do the work of transferring ambient warmth.

13. This waterproof notepad if inspiration always seems to strike in the shower Aqua Notes Waterproof Notepad Amazon $10 See On Amazon Ever notice that you have some really great ideas while showering? Well, keep this waterproof notepad in your shower to jot them down before they go down the drain. This notepad set comes with 40 sheets of perforated waterproof paper and a pencil with soy-based ink, all of which you can easily stick to your walls with the (included) suctions cups.

14. This over-the-cabinet holder that keeps the trash bag close Lunies Over-The-Cabinet Plastic Trash Bag Holder Amazon $7 See On Amazon Easily use those supermarket produce bags with this over-the-cabinet trash bag holder that limits how far you have to move with waste. Simply snap the bags between the plastic frames and hang it on your cabinet door, no fuss, no muss. While this trash bag holder is great for meal prep and scraps, it’s also a great little helper for laundry rooms, garages, bathrooms, and even craft rooms.

15. This spiky ball for a great at-home massage TriggerPoint Massage Ball Amazon $8 See On Amazon Designed to apply targeted pressure to your hands, feet, and more, this massage ball helps with tightness and soreness whether it's from hours of typing or walking. With a 2-inch diameter, this ball is small enough to take with you wherever you go. One Amazon reviewer wrote: “I bought this for a destination marathon race knowing that I won't be able to bring my full size roller. After the race my legs were worn out but this massage ball helps a lot!”

16. This opener that works for jars of many different sizes Bloss Anti-Skid Jar Opener Amazon $9 See On Amazon For lids that just won’t budge, try this anti-skid jar opener. This jar opener is uniquely designed to accommodate jars of various sizes. If it gets sticky or dirty, cleanup is as easy as tossing it into the dishwasher.

17. These magnetic push pins that magically turn switch plates into key holders UbiGear Magnetic Holder (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re always losing your keys, turn a plain old light switch plate into a clever key rack with these magnetic pins. Simply remove the bottom screws and replace them with these, no drilling or complicated tools are even necessary. Each order comes with four, and each pin holds up to 3 pounds.

18. This knife that spreads cold butter without tearing your bread Simple Preading Butter Spreader Knife Amazon $5 See On Amazon Designed with slots running down the side, this butter knife curls cold butter so you can spread it easily over your bread without ripping or tearing. The opposite side is ideal for cheese, and, of course, you can use this spreader for jams and other toppings, too.

19. This 6-in-1 tool that chops & peels Aesmillion Food Choppers Amazon $11 See On Amazon This innovative kitchen tool is a knife, a bottle opener, a fish scaler, a peeler, a boning knife, and a mini cutting board all rolled into one neat little package. Perfect for camping and any other times when a little convenience is necessary, this six-in-one gadget is made from durable stainless steel, and it's dishwasher safe.

20. These collapsible funnels that are a breeze to store AxeSickle Silicone Collapsible Funnel (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Funnels are a great helper to have around the house, but storing them is another issue. These collapsible funnels remove that bit of hassle. These are made from durable plastic so you can use them for everything from dry spices in the kitchen to car oil in the garage. Plus, they’re dishwasher safe, which is always helpful.

21. This garlic peeler that gets the job done in seconds Maxracy Silicone Garlic Peeler (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon These innovative garlic peelers take a lot of the annoyance out of the task, and work in mere seconds. Just drop whole garlic cloves into the silicone sleeve and roll it back and forth. "These are a quick and easy way to peel garlic and a great kitchen tool. They keep my hands from smelling like garlic all the time," one Amazon customer raved. Get two in each pack.

22. This memo board that keeps notes visible without blocking your screen LRZCGB Monitor Memo Board Amazon $14 See On Amazon These monitor memo boards give you a place to post notes and reminders without blocking your screen, and the bottom holds onto phones, notepads, and other small items. Just attach the boards to the sides of your screen with the 3M adhesive tape (that’s included), and you’re all set. What’s more, when it’s time to remove the memo boards, you can easily peel them off without damage.

23. This phone holder that never loses suction AIRSTIK Phone Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Using powerful (but not damaging) suction, this device cradle is ideal for perching your phone or tablet wherever you need it. This phone holder works well with windows, mirrors, or glass surfaces, and it can hold up to 2 pounds.

24. This bedside stand that's great for small spaces & bunk beds Modern Innovations Bedside Shelf Amazon $20 See On Amazon This bedside shelf is an ideal solution for bunk beds and small spaces where a nightstand isn't the best option. Each tray can hold up to 50 pounds. Installation is incredibly easy, too; just hook the tray onto the bed frame and twist the screws (included) until the unit is secure. Choose between black or white.

25. These shredder claws so you don't burn your hands Ofargo Meat Shredder Claws Amazon $12 See On Amazon Skip the forks or hands and use these shredder claws to shred meat instead. These claws are made with tapered tines that aren’t hollow, so no meat gets stuck in there, and they're heat resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit. The curved handles make for a comfortable grip, and they’re dishwasher safe.

26. These rug grippers that keep your rugs in place Home Techpro Rug Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Rugs that slide and constantly move out of place can be annoying, not to mention a slipping hazard. So, keep your area rugs in place and secure with these rug grippers. These suction-style grippers work with all types of hard flooring, and they also prevent your rugs from curling at the corners. Even better, you don’t have to remove the grippers when it’s time to wash the rugs.

27. This toiler paper holder with room for your phone Homemaxs Toilet Paper Holder With Shelf Amazon $18 See On Amazon Stop living in fear that you'll flush your phone in the bathroom. This toilet paper holder features a convenient shelf that’s great for storing your phone, keys, or other small items you’d rather not flush. This holder is rust-resistant and easy to install.

28. This keyboard vacuum that works in the kitchen & car, too Tihoo Keyboard Vacuum Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you find your keyboard littered with crumbs and dust, this keyboard vacuum should probably be on your shortlist. This cordless vacuum cleaner is compact and lightweight, but it still sucks up life's little messes with relative ease. It runs on two AA batteries, and it's also great for cars, kitchens, and more.

29. This folding board that keeps clothing wrinkle free BoxLegend Folding Board Amazon $17 See On Amazon This board folds your clothes sans wrinkles every time. Not only does this folding board keep your shirts tidy, but it is also versatile enough to work on pants and even towels. This board is made from durable plastic, and it folds down flat for storage when not in use.

30. These silicone pinch mitts for quick grabs of hot items Acronde Silicone Heat-Resistant Pinch Mitts (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These silicone pinch mitts are heat-resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, so they’re equally suitable for the kitchen or outdoor barbecuing. These mitts don’t have the bulk of oven mitts, so they’re ideal for a quick grab of hot items or utensils. What’s more, inner treads keep them from slipping (thus ensuring safe handling), and they’re dishwasher safe.

31. This knife sharpener that's shaped like a rhino OTOTO Knife Sharpener Amazon $17 See On Amazon Add some character to your countertops with this fun rhinoceros knife sharpener. This knife sharpener is made from BPA-free plastic and stainless steel, and a nonslip bottom keeps it securely in place when in use. Choose between green and charcoal. One reviewer on Amazon shared, “Sharpens pretty much everything very easily [...] Love my rhino!”

32. This smart phone stylus so you can get extra precise Pony Smart Phone Stylus Amazon $12 See On Amazon This smartphone stylus offers a smooth pen writing experience for phones and tablets so you can work with greater precision. It’s lightweight, has two-way magnetic absorption, and it’s compatible with Apple and Android products.

33. These rechargeable bug-zapping racquets ZAP IT! Bug Zapping Racquet (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon With a 4,000-volt grid, this bug-zapping racquet takes pest control to the next level. Use it to eliminate mosquitos, flies, and pests with a quick swing. This bug zapper had a built-in LED light so you can use it at night, too. It charges via USB, and you can get approximately 10,000 zaps on one full charge.

34. These cheap magnetic twist ties for cords, small bags & more Smart&Cool Magnetic Twist Ties (20-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon With magnets at either end of each silicone band, you can use these magnetic twist ties for just about anything and everything around the house. Use them to hold back curtains, keep your cords tidy, or even attach notes and keys to the refrigerator. One Amazon reviewer commented: “I just love these little multi-use items!!! I have them on the fridge, holding earphones, wrapped around cords, even holding a very heavy flashlight and a back-up cane on the side of the fridge!”

35. This spoon rest that cuts down on drips Zulay Silicone Utensil Rest Amazon $9 See On Amazon This silicone spoon rest keeps your counters clean while you’re cooking, and you can even use it to store cooking utensils organized in drawers, too. It has space for four utensils, and a raised lip around the edge keeps the mess contained. When meal prep is over, cleanup is a breeze because you can toss this spoon rest into the dishwasher.

36. These oven rack shields that prevent accidental burns LeeYean Oven Rack Shields (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Made from heat-resistant silicone, these oven rack shields protect your arms from accidental burns when you reach into your oven. They fit most standard-size ovens, and they can be trimmed to fit smaller appliances like toaster ovens. Even better, they’re easy to install and are dishwasher safe.

37. These silicone bottle scrapers that get to the very last drop ddLUCK Silicone Bottle Scraper (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Cut down on waste with this silicone bottle scraper for your favorite sauces, jellies, or condiments. While the silicone tip is strong enough to scrape down bottles effectively, it’s still flexible enough to fit into small openings. This bottle scraper is 14-inches long, and it’ll also work with shampoo and lotion bottles.

38. These expandable trivets that are next-level ingenuity RELIANCER Expandable Hot Pot Holders (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon All trivets protect your counters and tables, but this expandable trivet is next-level ingenuity. These expandable trivets start out as 5-by-5-inch squares, and they’re expandable out to 8.8 by 8.8 inches. These trivets are made from food-grade silicone, they’re heat-resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, they come in an assortment of five vibrant colors.

39. This mini bag sealer that keeps treats fresh Karidge Mini Bag Sealer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Use this mini bag sealer to keep chips, cookies, cereal, and more as fresh as the day you opened it. Even better, this mini sealer gets the job done in under five seconds. There are no additional accessories to buy, and it works with most types of packaging.

40. These foot-scrubbing slippers that clean & exfoliate Tbestmax Foot Scrubber Slipper Amazon $19 See On Amazon With more than 1,000 bristles and an embedded pumice stone, this foot scrubber slipper cleans and exfoliates your feet, and you don’t even have to bend down to use them. Suction cups keep these foot scrubbers securely in place. "Love these. I can finally scrub my feet and it actually really feels good like a brush massage," one customer on Amazon raved.

41. This hand grater guard that saves your fingers & knuckles April Ideas Safegrate Amazon $12 See On Amazon Grated cheese and veggies may be great, but grating your fingers is no fun. So, keep your fingers (and knuckles) safe with this hand grater guard. Made from stainless steel, this guard is incredibly durable and when you’re done, just toss is it the dishwasher.

42. This cup holder that keeps your favorite beverage stable Watruer Sofa Cup Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon This silicone arm tray keeps your favorite beverage (or even snacks and the remote) well within reach on the couch or any other arm rest, so you don’t have to worry about spilling anything. The cupholder can expand to fit, and the inner cup is removable to accommodate larger cups and bottles. Choose from four colors.

43. This soap dish that drains quickly SUBEKYU Silicone Soap Dish With Drain (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Designed with a clever draining tray, this soap dish keeps your soap easily accessible, and it drains quickly, so your soap doesn't melt into a puddle. This soap dish is made from durable yet flexible silicone, and you can choose from several color options to match your decor. Get two in each set.

44. This citrus peeler that's surprisingly easy to use Xloey Orange Peeler (6-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon This citrus peeler lets you score an orange so you can get to peeling quickly. It comes in a pack of six, and works on other citrus fruits, too. "These are super easy to use for our kids and happy we can throw them into the dishwasher as needed," one Amazon shopper wrote.

45. This collapsible microwave cover that doubles as a strainer Emoly Collapsible Microwave Cover Amazon $9 See On Amazon Microwaves are a pretty great kitchen appliance but keeping them clean is another story. This microwave cover keeps explosive messes at bay, and the air vents at the top allow you to use it as a strainer as well. This cover fits most standard-size plates, and is BPA free and dishwasher safe. And when you're done, you can collapse it to put away.

46. This splash guard that protects your clothes & counters Blue Ginkgo Sink Splash Guard Amazon $30 See On Amazon This sink splash guard can be used in the front of your sink to protect your clothing or in the back to protect your island counters. Powerful suction cups are designed to stick to most solid surface countertops like granite or laminate, and if it needs cleaning, just toss it in the dishwasher.

47. This bamboo cutting board with trays that's perfect for appetizer platters NOVAYEAH Bamboo Cutting Board with Containers Amazon $43 See On Amazon With four organizer trays, this bamboo cutting board would be great for “make your own pizza” nights, a baked potato bar, or even a charcuterie platter. A built-in juice groove catches liquids and keeps the mess contained. It's also dishwasher safe for easy cleanups.