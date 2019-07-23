39 Clever Products On Amazon That Truly Make Life Easier

Some items are strictly for aesthetic purposes, and while they may brighten up a room or add to a theme, said items don't necessarily improve your day-to-day experience. For those who would rather opt for practicality, the internet is filled with brilliant things that truly make life easier; after years of researching and writing about products, I've found that these are the types of purchases that genuinely improve your mood, efficiency, and quality of life.

When it comes to scientifically-proven ways to boost your satisfaction levels, researchers have found that buying time promotes the most happiness. In other words, goods and services that save you time and effort are much more likely to actually improve your life, while pretty items are just icing on the cake.

Luckily, these clever products on Amazon fall into the center of the Venn diagram; yes, they're extremely functional, so you can speed up your routine and add convenience to countless activities in your day — but they're also sleek, stylish, and well-designed, so if said item happens to live on your desk or countertop, it'll add to your space instead of taking away from it. Most importantly, reviewers cannot stop talking about how often they use these genius products, and how much easier life is when they do.