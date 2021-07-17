40 genius things that make your home look nicer & more comfortable

Sometimes in life it's the little things that make the most impact, and these genius things that make your home look nicer are a terrific example. In fact, nothing on this list costs more than $50 (and many items are well under than $10), but you'll get plenty of bang for your buck when it comes to making your pad a little more comfortable. And seriously, if you're spending as much time at home as I am right now, it's worth the investment to make your environment as delightful as possible.

Take, for example, this shag area rug that adds luxe texture to any room. Now, most of the time, when you're talking rugs, you're talking big bucks. Not so with this beauty that costs less than $30. It has a spongy under-layer that feels soft under your feet, and since it comes in 19 colors and five sizes, you can find one that fits perfectly in your space, whether it's palatial or snug.

I have so many other good finds for you on this list: a bamboo bath tray that maximizes a relaxing soak in the tub, this sheet set that's one of the most well reviewed items on Amazon, and a tiny shelf for your Echo Dot that fits right above any wall outlet. So go ahead and enjoy your time at home with the help of these clever (and affordable) products.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.