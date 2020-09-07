41 cheap & easy ways to solve the gross problems around your house

There’s plenty going on from one day to the next, and with all that you’re juggling, cleaning and keeping things tidy often falls through the cracks (or you just can't be bothered). The good news is that there are lots of clever gadgets and handy helpers to help you get it all done without much elbow grease necessary. To that end, here’s a list of cheap and easy ways to solve the gross problems around our house.

Many items on this list are actually genius-level gadgetry that does the heavy lifting to yank the gross-o-meter back to manageable levels. For example, a coffee maker descaler that not only cleans the inner workings of your coffee maker, but it also improves the flavor of your morning cup of joe? Or perhaps a cellphone sanitizer that rids your device of whatever’s living on it and an extendable tile cleaner so you don't have to stretch.

Keep scrolling to find more clever ideas that'll make your home shine in less time.

1. This microfiber duster that covers tons of surface area in one pass OXO Good Grips Microfiber Hand Duster Amazon $10 See On Amazon Trap dirt and dust without chemicals (and relatively little elbow grease) with this microfiber hand duster. This duster has a large cleaning head to cover more surface area with each swipe, and the heads are removable and machine washable.

2. This groove-cleaning tool that gets into tough-to-reach spots Trycooling Hand-held Groove Gap Cleaning Tool Amazon $6 See On Amazon This crevice-cleaning tool lets you clean windows, vents, shower door tracks, and other tight spaces with ease. Use the narrow brush to sweep up dirt and dust, or use the scraper on the other end to loosen encrusted debris.

3. These burner covers that keep messy stove tops at bay Sunny Town Stove Burner Covers (8-Pack) Amazon $8 See on Amazon Keep messy stove tops at bay with these stove burner covers. These burner covers are made with Teflon and are temperature-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Best of all, once they get messy, cleanup is as easy as pulling them up and tossing them into the dishwasher.

4. This dryer vent cleaner that reaches into tight corners Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep your dryer’s performance up to snuff with this dryer vent cleaner. This flexible, thick-bristled brush is long enough to reach into deep recesses to clean out accumulated lint and debris. What’s more, the brush is sold in a two-pack, and the design is so versatile you can use it elsewhere in the house too, like behind large appliances and under furniture.

5. This descaler that makes your coffee taste better Impresa Products Universal Descaling Solution (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Improve the flavor of your coffee and extend the life of your coffee maker with this descaling solution that removes limescale and hard water deposits. Plus, it prevents your coffee maker's inner workings from corroding. One Amazon reviewer wrote: "Purchased this Descaler as our several years old Keurig Single cup coffee brewer no longer brewed a full cup of coffee. Water flow was very slow, and coffee cup only 1/2 filled. Following the simple directions on the bottle - and using just 1/2 a bottle of Descaler, the Keurig machine was restored to full performance. It also brewed a hotter cup of coffee!"

6. This pumice cleaning stone that gets rid of tough stains without damaging surfaces ddLUCK Pumice Cleaning Stone (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon For an alternative to chemical cleaners and stain removers, try this pumice cleaning stone. Made of 100% natural pumice, this stone effectively cleans ceramic fixtures and even barbecue grills, all without scratching or damaging the surface. Just be sure to wet it before you use it.

7. These microfiber cleaning cloths you can use over and over again MR.SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (12-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These microfiber cleaning cloths are lint-free, nonabrasive, and absorb more water than cotton counterparts. From drying delicate glasses to cleaning your car, these cloths are useful all around your house, and when you’re done, keeping them clean is as easy as tossing them in the washing machine.

8. This blinds duster that gets the job done exponentially faster Hiware Window Blind Duster Amazon $9 See On Amazon With three blades that clean two slats at once, this window blind duster helps you get through that dreaded task faster. Each pack comes with five interchangeable microfiber cloths that can be washed and reused. This blind duster is highly rated on Amazon, and one witty reviewer wrote: “Worked great, [the] only thing that would improve the experience would be having someone come and do the job.”

9. This extendable bathroom scrubber with thousands of 5-star reviews OXO Good Grips Extendable Tub and Tile Scrubber Amazon $14 See On Amazon This extendable tub and tile scrubber is ideal for getting to those hard-to-reach areas in your bathroom like shower walls and doors. The pole extends from 26 inches to 42 inches with a quick twist, and the triangular antimicrobial head gets into tight corners with ease.

10. These silicone gloves that clean everything, including your pets anzoee Reusable Silicone Dishwashing Gloves Amazon $12 See On Amazon Use these silicone gloves to wash and scrub dishes, floors, your car, or even your pets with ease. Made of 100% silicone, these gloves are insulated and heat-resistant, they won’t scratch or damage surfaces, and they’re dishwasher safe.

11. This cleaning brush that's ideal for small gadgets OXO Good Grips Electronic Cleaning Brush Amazon $7 See On Amazon With an angled silicone wiper on one end and soft bristles on the other, this little helper is ideal for cleaning keyboards, remote controls, phones, and other small electronics. Plus, this cleaning brush features retractable bristles and a cap for the silicone end, so the brush doesn’t get dirty or damaged when not in use.

12. This two-in-one squeegee tool that makes cleaning windows less of a chore Unger Professional Window Cleaning Tool Amazon $20 See on Amazon This two-in-one scrubber and squeegee tool covers a lot of surface area in one pass so you can get done with cleaning the windows and start enjoying your crystal clear views. The machine-washable microfiber scrubbing sleeve deposits the cleaner, while the 18-inch rubber blade gives you that streak-free shine.

13. This microwave cleaner that loosens stuck-on food GB Quality Volcano Oven Cleaner Amazon $9 See On Amazon This volcano-shaped microwave cleaner uses water and vinegar to loosen all that stuck-on food in a microwave so all you have to do is wipe it down (no scrubbing needed). Just fill the container and let the volcano run on high for 7 minutes. You can even add a few drops of lemon extract for a fresher-smelling microwave.

14. These multipurpose scrapers that are great for pesky labels Scrigit Scraper Scratch Free Cleaning Tool (5-Pack) Amazon $12 See on Amazon These pocket-size scrapers let you remove stubborn adhesive labels and baked-on, caked-on grime with minimal effort. Made of durable plastic, these scrapers are ideal for reaching into crevices and tight spaces to clean, too, and they’re safe for use on most surfaces.

15. These bags that make washing your shoes in the machine easier Kimmama Shoes Wash Bags (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon When it’s time to wash your footwear, protect them with these shoe wash bags to cut down on wear and tear as well as the pesky banging. The open weave allows water and detergent to pass through easily, and the bag has a rust-proof zipper. What’s more, these bags can also keep your shoes separate while traveling or for washing delicates.

16. This power scrubber that's great for the nooks & crannies Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber Amazon $18 See On Amazon With an oscillating head that rotates 60 times per second, this power scrubber is an extra-powerful electric toothbrush for the nooks and crannies in and around your home. This 6-volt power tool is water-resistant, and you can choose between the pulse or continuous scrub settings to get the job done.

17. This drain catcher that thousands of users swear by TubShroom Drain Catcher Amazon $13 See on Amazon The TubShroom sits inside your drain to catch loose hair and other debris before it causes a clog. This hair catcher fits any standard tub, it doesn’t impede water flow, and to clean it off, just remove and wipe clean. With more than 30,000 five-star ratings, the TubSchroom is a clear user favorite. One Amazon user wrote: “I was skeptical about this little rubber strainer, but I needed something to save my drains from the piles of hair that fall out of my head. I tried others, and they all failed miserably. This thing is amazing! It fit into my standard drain perfectly, and I don’t think a single hair slipped by it. [...] Clean up is super easy, too.”

18. This laptop cleaner that swipes away dust & fingerprints OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner Amazon $10 See on Amazon This laptop cleaner has soft bristles on one end to clean away dust and debris from the tiny crevices of your laptop (and other small appliances) and a microfiber pad on the other to wipe away fingerprints and smudges. When it’s time for storage, the brush is retractable, and a cover keeps the microfiber pad clean.

19. This drain protector the stops hair but not your water flow Danco Tub Drain Protector Amazon $6 See On Amazon Keep your tub drain clean and the water flowing freely with this tub drain protector. This drain catches larger debris, and stray hair from slipping through the sides. Cleaning this drain catcher is super easy too, just rinse it under water when things get dirty.

20. These beard bib that keeps things from getting hairy DOEPSILON Beard Bib Amazon $12 See On Amazon When you trim your beard at home, tiny hairs tend to stick everywhere. Keep the mess to a minimum with this beard bib that is waterproof and machine washable. The Velcro closure is adjustable, and two suction cups adhere to the mirror to catch hair trimmings. When you’re done, just detach the suction cups and empty hair clippings into the trash. One Amazon reviewer shared: “It doesn’t feel cheaply made. It is comparable to a haircutting cape. It does the job, and the suction cups have a strong hold.”

21. This sink cover that prevents hair from clogging up your sink SYNKBIB Sink Cover Amazon $33 See On Amazon To keep your sink clean and hair-free while you’re styling (or even giving yourself a haircut), try this clever sink cover. This sink cover fastens around the faucet with Velcro and it’s fire-resistant, so there’s no need to worry about hot curling irons and stylers. Pockets in the front keep brushes and combs easily accessible, and when you’re done, the sink mat folds down flat for easy storage.

22. This laundry gadget that grabs pet fur, hair & lint FURZAPPER Genuine Pet Hair Laundry Remover (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Tired of pulling your laundry out of the dryer, just to see your pet’s hair still clinging to it? Add this pet hair laundry remover to the washer and dryer to get rid of it once and for all. Made from soft, skin-safe silicone, these handy little gadgets grab hair, lint, and debris for clothing that’s finally clean. It’s also nontoxic and reusable.

23. These stove gap covers that prevent crumbs from falling into the abyss Linda's Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Stop crumbs and small debris from falling into the abyss between your stove and counters with these stove gap covers. Made from food-grade silicone, these gap covers can be cut to size, and if they get sticky or dirty, you can either wipe them clean or toss them in the dishwasher.

24. This mini dust pan set for quick jobs Full Circle Tiny Team Mini Brush and Dustpan Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon This mini dustpan set lets you tackle small messes with ease. The brush locks into the pan, and it can be hung or stored upright. One Amazon reviewer shared: "It's not clear how we kept our counters clean before having this. It's sort of hilarious in that it makes you feel like a waiter in a fancy restaurant, but we use it to quickly clean off the crumbs and coffee grounds before wiping down the counters with something wet. The quality rubber in the pan and the curve of the real wood handle really give this a high-quality, right-tool-for-the-job feel."

25. This soap dispensing brush that makes washing dishes easier MR.SIGA Soap Dispensing Dish Brush (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Load up this soap-dispensing dish brush with your favorite dish soap and tackle that sink full of dishes with ease. The durable nylon bristles are tough on messes but won’t scratch your dishes. The ergonomically designed handle keeps things comfy, and the scrub head is removable and replaceable. Get two in an order.

26. This essential oil spray to keep your bathroom smelling fresh Muse Bath Apothecary Flush Ritual Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made with a blend of refreshing essential oils including eucalyptus and lavender, use this toilet spray before you go to create a barrier on the surface of toilet water that traps unpleasant odors. You get 8 ounces in each bottle, so each order will last a while.

27. These eraser sponges that are a total steal Oh My Clean Extra Large Eraser Sponge (20-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Get 20 of these melamine eraser sponges for barely more than $10 and use them in the kitchen, bathroom, on doors, and floors, and more. They work on everything from grease to soap scum to crayon, and with thousands of five-star reviews, it looks like users are loving them. “These are definitely thicker than the average magic eraser and work just as well,” one Amazon reviewer commented.

28. This cleaning gel that lifts away dust, dirt & crumbs Blieve Keyboard Cleaner Gel Amazon $9 See On Amazon This cleaning gel is ideal for detailing your car or picking up dust and crumbs from places like keyboards, vents, and more. To use this gel, simply squish it into any surface and lift away dirt, dust, and grime. This cleaning gel won’t leave behind a sticky residue or damage surfaces. Plus, you can use it over and over.

29. This glasses washer that gets into hard-to-reach spots Evriholder Glass Washer Amazon $8 See on Amazon This handy glass washer helps you clean glasses, bottles, and travel mugs with ease. Use the suction cup to secure it to your countertop or sink and just slide and rotate your drinkware over the bristles. The cylindrical scrubber cleans the inside while the side brush cleans the exterior.

30. This washing machine cleaner so your laundry is fresher Eco-Gals Eco Swirlz Washing Machine Cleaner (24-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Sometimes your washing machine needs a little more than a surface clean. These washing machine cleaning tablets tackle dirt, grime, and odor in the tub’s inner parts and the drainage system for a more thorough clean (read: fresher clothes). Plus, it couldn't be easier to use. Just toss it in your washer and run it on a hot cycle.

31. This refrigerator deodorizer that works better than baking soda NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizer (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Rid your fridge of unwanted odors in hours with these refrigerator deodorizers. These deodorizers are compact, nontoxic, and they last six months longer than baking soda. "We had a old garage fridge and it worked great. It also helped with our auto ice maker so the ice does not absorb the fridge smells, nice clean fresh ice!" one fan wrote.

32. This screen cleaner that's alcohol & ammonia free Tech Armor Screen Cleaning Kit Amazon $15 See on Amazon Keep the screens on all your devices clean without damage with this screen cleaning kit that includes two bottles of screen cleaner, wipes, and two microfiber cleaning cloths. This formula is alcohol-free and ammonia-free, so it’s safe for LCD, LED, AMOLED, Retina displays, and more.

33. These bamboo charcoal natural deodorizers that can be used almost anywhere AURIDA Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (10-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon For a safe, nontoxic way to rid spaces of unpleasant odors, try these bamboo charcoal air purifying bags that actually get rid of odors, not just cover them up. Sold in a pack of 10, there’s plenty to go around, and they’re small enough to fit in gym bags, closets, cars, and hampers.

34. This stainless steel compost bin that traps foul odors Utopia Kitchen Stainless Steel Compost Bin Amazon $22 See On Amazon Give your garden and the Earth a boost by using this stainless steel compost bin to collect kitchen scraps. Equipped with charcoal to trap foul odors, this compost bin can sit in your kitchen without the worry of flies and pests. Plus, it's even elegant enough to sit on your counter.

35. This sanitizing box that works for cell phones & other small items Aothing Sanitizing Box Amazon $37 See on Amazon Considering all the places your cell phone goes in a day, get germs under control with this sanitizing box. It uses UV light to clean and disinfect, and you can use it with keys, credit cards, earbuds, glasses, and other small items, too.

36. This fancy grill scraper that cleans without bristles Sage Owl Grill Scraper Amazon $19 See on Amazon Designed with 13 grooves (to clean a wide variety of grills), this bristle-free grill scraper removes burned on bits in minutes without the worry of losing bristles in your food. The grill cleaner is made from solid brass, and it's even safe to use on porcelain and even Teflon-coated grills.

37. This ultrasonic pest repeller that drives pest away Neatmaster Ultrasonic Pest Repeller Amazon $30 See On Amazon This ultrasonic pest repeller keeps cockroaches, mice, spiders, mosquitos, and more from making a home in your home and can cover an area of approximately 1,200 square feet. There are three modes to choose from, two of which are inaudible to humans and one that is slightly audible for particularly stubborn visitors. This repeller can be used to drive out

38. This carpet & tile cleaner with 4 settings The Spotty Carpet and Tile Cleaner Amazon $33 See on Amazon With an adjustable telescoping pole, this cleaning brush lets you clean spills, pets stains, and spots without getting on your knees and scrubbing. Four brush settings (two for carpet and two for tile) allows you to clean almost any mess no matter where it happens.

39. This microfiber mop with a wringer & cult following O-Cedar Store EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop Amazon $30 See On Amazon Mopping the floors is never fun, but at least with this easy-wring microfiber swing mop, you can quickly get the task done. A foot pedal activates the built-in wringer, and a splash guard ensures that you’re not adding to the mess. What’s more, the triangular design of the mop head gets you into tough corners with ease. This mop is so well designed, it has earned well over 24,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

40. The reusable pet hair roller that doesn't use sticky paper ChomChom Roller Amazon $25 See on Amazon If pet hair seems to be taking over your home, try this pet hair remover. Simply roll it in short strokes over the surface you need to clean. The roller captures rogue pet hairs and rolls it into the receptacle where it remains until you’re ready to dump it out. There are no sticky papers required so you can reuse it over and over.