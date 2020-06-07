41 cheap things that you'll get a TON of use out of

I get it. Splurging on something expensive is fun and exciting — especially if it's something you've had your eyes on for a while. But guess what? Finding a good deal and buying cheap things that you'll use a lot can be just as exhilarating. Plus, it'll help you save money in the long run, and that's always cool. According to a recent study, a majority of millennials have already begun saving cash for their futures by the age of 24, as opposed to older generations who've waited a bit longer. By adding some of these cheap-but-awesome Amazon items to your cart, you'll be treating yourself while staying on budget.

The following Amazon products are affordable, and I bet you'll use them regularly while doing things like removing the hair from your brush or keeping your favorite drinks cold. And honestly, you'll get so much use out of them that they won't even have time to collect dust. Some are improved versions of the gadgets you might already have around the house — like this upgraded grilled cheese toaster — while others are designed to help you save time when you're busy, such as these microwaveable egg cookers. No matter what your picks are, you really can't go wrong.

Interested? Keep on scrolling to start shopping.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The kit with everything you need to start embroidering KISSBUTY Embroidery Starter Kit Amazon $13 See on Amazon If you've ever been curious about learning how to sew embroideries, this kit is a great place to start. Each order comes with thread, needles, a bamboo hoop, and one patch of fabric with a design stamped on it, while the screw at the top of the hoop ensures that the fabric is pulled taught. Grab it in more than 20 different patterns.

2. A donut-making kit that comes with four sugar flavors Doughnuttery Doughnut Making Kit Amazon $28 See on Amazon Parties, date nights, or even just boring afternoons are only some of the reasons to give this donut kit a try. It comes with 1 pound of donut mix, so that there's enough for the whole family. Plus, there are four sugar flavors to choose from: coco loco, lemon pop, speckled strawberry, cinnamon.

3. This moisturizer formulated with 100% natural hemp seed oil Hempz Sweet Pineapple and Honey Melon Herbal Body Moisturizer Amazon $5 See on Amazon Even though this moisturizer is made with 100% natural hemp seed oil, it's still completely THC-free. The pineapple extract in the formula helps soften your skin, while the hemp seed oil hydrates any dry spots without clogging your pores. And with more than 4,500 positive reviews, it's clear this moisturizer is a hit: "My skin gets very dry and my hands crack bad in winter time," one reviewer raved. "After using this problem, my hands and body stayed crack free for days."

4. A cleaning tool that gets the fuzz & more out of your hairbrush Denman Hairbrush Cleaning Brush Amazon $10 See on Amazon Ripping a comb through your clogged hairbrush is nowhere near as effective as using this cleaning tool. The pick at the tip is great for stubborn, knotted hairs, while the bristles on the top and bottom make it easy to remove dust and fluff. It's made from high-quality plastic that won't easily snap, and the ergonomic design keeps it comfortable in your grip.

5. The spray mop with a microfiber cleaning pad O-Cedar Microfiber Spray Mop Amazon $20 See on Amazon This microfiber spray mop is perfect for wet or dry messes — but what sets this mop apart is the dual-sided head. It lets you flip the pad over to the clean side without having to get your hands dirty. The mop pad is reusable, and there are no batteries required.

6. A soap dispenser that doubles as a sponge caddy S&T INC. Soap Dispenser and Sponge Caddy Amazon $12 See on Amazon Are you in the habit of adding too much soap to your dishwater? This soap dispenser not only helps cut back on waste, but it also doubles as a convenient sponge caddy. One sponge comes included with each order, and the bottom container is able to hold up to 13 ounces of liquid.

7. This strap extender for your mask that takes pressure off your ears CHOWANT Strap Extender (20-Pack) Amazon $11 See on Amazon If your mask is putting uncomfortable pressure on your ears, make sure to grab this pack of extenders. They pull your mask straps so that they're not pressed against your skin, and the length is adjustable for added comfort.

8. These mesh produce bags that are eco-friendly Ecowaare Reusuable Mesh Produce Bags (15-Pack) Amazon $11 See on Amazon Don't use the wasteful plastic bags they offer at the store — just pack your fruits and vegetables into these eco-friendly reusable mesh bags. Each bag has its tare weight listed on the tag, and the drawstring prevents the contents from spilling out. They're completely BPA-free, and they easily rinse clean with warm water.

9. The insulator that keeps your canned drinks chilled BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Can Insulator Amazon $23 See on Amazon With a double-wall design made with stainless steel, this can cooler is able to keep your drinks up to 20 times colder than a regular foam holder. You don't need to use a coaster when your can is in this insulator since it won't sweat, and it's designed to fit all 12-ounce cans (not including Heineken).

10. A gel seat cushion with a honeycomb pattern to keep you cool Unknown Gel Seat Cushion Amazon $22 See on Amazon Sitting for hours at a time can leave your back aching, so grab this gel seat cushion to help you sit comfortably at your desk. It can also help alleviate lumbar strain as well as sciatica pain, and the honeycomb interior can help distribute heat so you don't get too hot.

11. These mop slippers that you can easily clean your floors with M-jump Mop Slippers (4-Pairs) Amazon $10 See on Amazon Just pop these mop slippers on top of your regular shoes, then watch as they pick up dirt, dust, and other residue while you walk around your home. They're also great for freshly mopped floors that you don't want to step on with dirty feet or shoes, and one pack comes with four different colored pairs.

12. A handheld massager that you can use all over your body Boseen Hand Held Massager Amazon $9 See on Amazon Made from soft PVC, this handheld massager is so versatile you can use it pretty much anywhere — from your legs all the way up to your shoulders and neck. It's large enough to fit most hands, and the nine independently-rotating balls help soothe away pain from sore muscles.

13. The towel that helps keep you cool in hot weather Alfamo Cooling Towel Amazon $9 See on Amazon Perfect for sports, yoga, or even just relaxing at the beach, this towel helps keep you cool when temperatures rise high. You can wear it as a mask, wrap, or even just around your shoulders, and it provides UPF-50 protection against the sun. Grab it in more than 15 bright colors, including green, red, pink, blue, and more.

14. An attachable fan that helps cool your laptop down OPOLAR Laptop Cooler with Vacuum Fan Amazon $27 See on Amazon An overheated laptop can result in permanent damage — so grab this laptop fan that helps quickly dissipate heat. It works by cooling off the inside and outside of your computer, and there are 13 different fan speeds to choose from. This device is designed to fit most laptops with air vents (excluding thinner MacBooks and some other models), and each order comes with 3M glue in case you want to install it permanently.

15. This portable fan that doubles as a space heater TRUSTECH Heating/Cooling Fan Amazon $39 See on Amazon Looking for a versatile fan that can do it all? This one is not only compact and portable, but it also doubles as a space heater in case you get chilly. The fun runs at an ultra-quiet level so you can use it while sleeping, and the auto-shutoff kicks in if it overheats.

16. A pair of smart plugs that are compatible with Alexa TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See on Amazon On days where you don't feel like getting up off the couch, just use these smart plugs to turn off your electronics. They're compatible with Alexa as well as Google Home, and you can use them to control your devices using voice commands, or even set schedules so that your lights are on when you come home.

17. The magnetic screen door that closes after you walk through it Magic Mesh Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $15 See on Amazon Leaving a screen door open is a quick way to wind up with bugs in the house, but this magnetic one automatically closes behind you. No tools are required for installation, and it's great for times where your hands are full — just walk on through, and the magnets will gently pull apart so you can pass.

18. A sleeve that holds your phone while you run E Tronic Edge Phone Armband Sleeve Amazon $13 See on Amazon Keeping your phone in this sleeve not only frees up your hands while you're running, but it also keeps it safe from damage. It's large enough for most smartphones, and there's even a hole where you can thread your headphone wires. Grab it in multiple fun colors, including pink, blue, lime, and more. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

19. The puck light that you can install pretty much anywhere Brilliant Evolution LED Puck Light Amazon $10 See on Amazon Made with super-bright, long-lasting LED bulbs, this puck light adds quick illumination underneath cabinets, in closet, or even in stairways. It's able to run for up to 100 hours using just three AA batteries (not included), and you can mount it using the included screws or adhesive tape.

20. An LED desk lamp with a built-in USB port TW Lighting LED Desk Lamp with USB Port Amazon $25 See on Amazon Looking for a sleek lamp that won't break the bank? This one features a convenient USB port in the back where you can easily charge your phone. The LED bulbs are energy-efficient to help save you money, and the brightness is also adjustable. "I've used it for reading, studying, writing, and even webcam projects for sharper images," one reviewer raves. "It's small, but it's very bright."

21. These eco-friendly paper towels that are actually reusable AM NOLIMIT TRADE Bamboo Reusable Paper Towels (20-Sheets) Amazon $15 See on Amazon Disposable paper towels can be incredibly wasteful, whereas this roll comes with 20 sheets that you can reuse up to 100 times each. They're sturdy enough that they're machine-washable for added convenience, and each one is made from 100% organic and biodegradable bamboo — no synthetic materials here.

22. A toaster specifically designed for making grilled cheese Nostalgia Grilled Cheese Toaster Amazon $20 See on Amazon Don't dirty up your stove the next time you want a grilled cheese — just use this toaster. The dial lets you adjust how toasted your sandwich comes out, and the cool-touch handles help keep you safe from accidental burns. The best part? You can also use it to defrost bread.

23. These bamboo toothbrushes with charcoal-infused bristles Isshah Biodegradable Bamboo Charcoal Toothbrushes (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See on Amazon Charcoal can help whiten your teeth, which is why the bristles on these toothbrushes are infused with it. The handles are made from smooth, natural bamboo that's eco-friendly, and the packaging is also biodegradable. "The bristles are incredibly soft, as my dentist recommended, and SO fine!" one reviewer raves. "It takes less effort to clean between teeth, because the bristles get in deeper, but don't hang up; or shed."

24. A watering can with an extra-long spout to reach your plants REPUGO Plastic Watering Can with Long Spout Amazon $16 See on Amazon Regular watering cans with wide spouts can leave drips all over your floors, whereas this one is made with a narrow spout that delivers water directly into pots without mess. It's the perfect size for mounted planters as it's not so large it'll be too heavy to raise up, and the opening at the top is wide so it's easy to fill.

25. The tray that defrosts your meat quickly without electricity Evelots Meat Defrosting Tray Amazon $18 See on Amazon Putting your frozen food into hot water can cause bacteria to grow as it thaws — so grab this defrosting tray. It thaws your meats quickly while keeping them at a suitable temperature, and there are no batteries or electricity required. Just put your meat on top, then wait as it softens.

26. A sprayer that's made for dispensing olive oil JOFUYU Olive Oil Sprayer Amazon $11 See on Amazon If you have a tendency to over-pour your olive oil, just transfer it into this sprayer. The lid is made from food-grade stainless steel, and it's leak-resistant as well as anti-dust. Unlike other sprayers, this one is made with chic, real glass — not plastic.

27. This tray that molds 32 meatballs in less than 30 seconds Shape+Store Master Meatball Making Tool Amazon $25 See on Amazon Load your meatball mixture into this flexible tray, and then press the lid down; your meat will instantly be cut into 32 evenly-sized meatballs. It's large enough that it can hold up to 2 pounds of meat, and it's great for meal planning or even cooking for a potluck.

28. A proofing basket that makes sourdough look professional KIAN ABBOTT Bread Proofing Basket Amazon $19 See on Amazon Bakeries and grocery stores get those gorgeous patterns on their sourdough loaves by using a proofing basket like this one. It's made from 100% natural rattan cane that won't produce splinters, and each order comes with a liner cloth, dough scraper, and bread cutter.

29. This dish that lets you cook eggs in the microwave Sistema Easy Eggs Microwave Cookware Amazon $7 See on Amazon Some mornings are just too hectic to cook breakfast on the stove, so save yourself some time with this microwave egg cooker. You can use it to make omelets, egg muffins, or even poached and scrambled eggs, and it's completely BPA- as well as pthalate-free.

30. A stainless steel caddy that easily mounts inside your shower KINCMAX Shower Caddy Basket Amazon $21 See on Amazon The idea of drilling through tile can be intimidating, which is why this caddy comes with a powerful adhesive that lets you hang it up without fuss. It's made from scratch-resistant stainless steel that won't corrode over time, plus it's deep enough that it can accommodate a variety of bottles.

31. The kit that takes the work out of making sushi SushiQuik Sushi Making Kit Amazon $25 See on Amazon Rolling your own sushi is a fun way to switch up your weekly dinners, and this kit takes the work out of making sure that your rolls are even. Many reviewers raved about how it's easy to use, with one even writing that "I followed the directions for the rice, watched a few videos from their web site, and I was making sushi like a pro with my first batch."

32. A cooking block made with solid pink Himalayan salt Zenware Himalayan Salt Cooking Block Amazon $23 See on Amazon Put it on top of your stove or grill to sear meat, or even use this cooking salt plate as a chic serving platter. It's made from real pink salt harvested from the Himalayan mountains, and it's able to hold temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

33. The caddy that keeps your kitchen sink organized Kathson Sink Caddy Amazon $7 See on Amazon With a ventilated design that helps prevent mold and mildew, this sink caddy is perfect for your wet rags, sponges, and scrubbers. You can adjust the height depending on how deep your sink is, and there's even enough space for a soap bottle with a brush.

34. These massaging shoe insoles that are infused with charcoal Nature In Hand Charcoal Foot Massage Insoles Amazon $7 See on Amazon With raised acupressure nodes that target the trigger points in your feet, these insoles are made to help improve your blood circulation. They're made with charcoal so that they don't absorb any unwanted odors, and each one is soft enough that you can trim them to fit your shoes.

35. This measuring cup that's adjustable up to 2 cups OXO Good Grips Adjustable Measuring Cup Amazon $12 See on Amazon Save some storage space in your kitchen by switching over to this adjustable measuring cup. You can use it for measurements as large as 2 cups, and the silicone disc on the inside works like a squeegee so that nothing gets left behind. The BPA-free container can even be cleaned in the dishwasher.

36. A Wi-Fi extender to strengthen the signal throughout your home TP-Link WiFi Extender Amazon $30 See on Amazon If you've noticed your home has a few spots with weak Wi-Fi, try plugging in this extender. It's able to boost your internet coverage by up to 1,200 square feet, and it's compatible with various routers, gateways, and access points. The smart light indicator helps you choose the best spot to install it, and it's powerful enough that it can support up to 20 devices.

37. A double-sided cleaning brush designed for laptops & smartphones OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner Amazon $10 See on Amazon Got smudges on your screens? Just use this wiper to clean them away. The microfiber pad is great for fingerprints, while the soft bristles get rid of crumbs and other bits of dust from your keyboard. It's the perfect size to keep on your desk or in a drawer, and the bristles are retractable to help prevent fraying.

38. A wearable clip that can help alleviate pain from headaches Aculief Wearable Acupressure Amazon $20 See on Amazon Just pop this clip between your index finger and thumb, and it can help alleviate pain from migraines and headaches by targeting your LI4 acupressure joint — no chemicals required. One size is made to fit most, and if it feels too tight simply stretch it out a bit, then put it back on.

39. The non-electric food processor that you can use while camping ZYLISS Easy Pull Food Chopper and Processor Amazon $26 See on Amazon Since there's no electricity required, this food processor is great for camping, RVs, or even just cramped kitchens. Use it to make salsa, guacamole, baby food, and more. There are even booster arms on the top and bottom to prevent food from becoming stuck to the walls.

40. A bandana that helps keep your pup cool in hot weather ALL FOR PAWS Chill Out Ice Dog Bandana Amazon $10 See on Amazon Heat exhaustion can be harmful to dogs, so make sure your pooch is safe in the sun with this cooling bandana. Simply get it wet, wring out the excess water, then drape it on your dog. Their body heat will be absorbed as the water evaporates, helping to keep them cool in hot weather.