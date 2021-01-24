41 genius things that make your home look nicer & more comfortable

Sometimes in life it's the little things that make the most impact, and these genius things that make your home look nicer are a terrific example. In fact, nothing on this list costs more than $50 (and many items are well under than $10), but you'll get plenty of bang for your buck when it comes to making your pad a little more comfortable. And seriously, if you're spending as much time at home as I am right now, it's worth the investment to make your environment as delightful as possible.

Take, for example, this shag area rug that adds luxe texture to any room. Now, most of the time, when you're talking rugs, you're talking big bucks. Not so with this beauty that costs less than $30. It has a spongy under-layer that feels soft under your feet, and since it comes in 19 colors and five sizes, you can find one that fits perfectly in your space, whether it's palatial or snug.

I have so many other good finds for you on this list: a bamboo bath tray that maximizes a relaxing soak in the tub, this sheet set that's one of the most well reviewed items on Amazon, and a tiny shelf for your Echo Dot that fits right above any wall outlet. So go ahead and enjoy your time at home with the help of these clever (and affordable) products.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The tray that makes it easier to enjoy snacking on the couch GEHE Sofa Arm Tray Table Amazon $30 See On Amazon Designed to fit over the arm of the couch or your favorite chair, this tray is perfectly sized to hold your drink and a snack while you enjoy the game or Netflix's latest series. Crafted from renewable and sustainably harvested bamboo, it's available in three colors like mahogany, gray, and natural wood.

2. This bedside shelf that holds all your stuff Amada Bamboo Bedside Shelf Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you have a whole collection of essentials you take to bed with you (phone, snacks, remote), get this shelf so you have a place to put them (that's not directly next to your pillow). Great for bedrooms that don't have space for a nightstand, it attaches to the bed frame and can hold up to hold 33 pounds.

3. A foot rest to ease pressure on your legs and back Mind Reader Foot Rest Amazon $22 See On Amazon Set this foot rest under your desk to relieve pressure on your lower back and legs and improve your circulation while working. It's height adjustable for customizable comfort, and you can remove your shoes for a foot massage while at your desk or just watching TV.

4. A 3-socket outlet extender with USB ports Belkin 3-Outlet Surge Protector Amazon $14 See On Amazon Turn a two-plug outlet into a three-plug outlet with this outlet extender. Even better, it has two USB charging ports, so you can plug in even more appliances and devices, and surge protection keeps everything safe. It's great for tight spaces too — the power strip rotates, so you can find the best fit against the wall.

5. The rolling hamper that makes organizing laundry a breeze Simple Houseware Rolling Hamper Amazon $26 See On Amazon Laundry day practically does itself with this two-compartment hamper that lets you separate your lights from your darks at the end of each day. Plus, the hamper is outfitted with wheels, so you can roll it to the washer, instead of dealing with bulky baskets.

6. This shaving mirror that doesn't fog up in the shower HoneyBull Fogless Shower Mirror Amazon $22 See On Amazon Equipped with a powerful suction cup that mounts to the shower wall, this mirror is engineered to keep from fogging up, so you can use it while you shave, no matter how much steam builds up. It even has a convenient hook for your razor, so you can keep it within easy reach.

7. This night light that projects galactic images on your ceiling BlissLights Sky Lite Projector Amazon $60 See On Amazon Enjoy a night under the stars with this night light projector that makes your walls and ceilings look galactic. With various color options available, the night light features brightness adjustment and an optional motion setting that lets you watch the stars drift across the "sky."

8. A filtering shower head with 3 settings Nosame Shower Head with Filter Amazon $19 See On Amazon Make the most of lackluster water pressure with this shower head that uses micro-nozzles to to increase flow speed, while actually conserving water. (The magic of engineering.) Just as great, the filtering shower head softens hard water and operates on three soothing setting: jet, rainfall, and massage.

9. The area rug that makes your space look much more finished LOCHAS Area Rug Amazon $29 See On Amazon It's amazing how much of a difference a small change can make to a room, and this area rug is a great example. Available in nearly 20 colors — like navy, gray, and champagne — the shag rug features a spongey under-layer to cushion your feet and prevent slippage. Choose from five sizes to fit any space.

10. The smart bulbs you can control with your voice LUMIMAN Smart Light Bulb (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Set schedules and customize the lighting in your home with these smart bulbs that offer a rainbow of color options, including traditional warm and cool white. The smart bulbs are voice command-capable via Alexa or Google Home assistant, and you can also use a free phone app to control everything remotely.

11. The tablet holder that twists every which way for the perfect angle Gooseneck Tablet Holder Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a flexible gooseneck that you can angle to almost any position, this tablet holder virtually guarantees you can get the angle you need. It features a strong clip that attaches securely to desks, tables, and bed frames, and you can rotate the head for both horizontal and vertical viewing.

12. These motion-sensor lights that don't require installation Searik Motion Sensor Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Illuminate your closet, staircase, or the underside of your kitchen cabinets with these motion-sensor lights that secure to any flat surface with adhesive backing — no tools or wiring required. The lights operate on AAA batteries and automatically turn on when they detect motion within 10 feet, and then shut off again after 10 seconds.

13. The outlet shelf that maximizes unused space WALI Outlet Shelf Amazon $9 See On Amazon This outlet shelf is a clever way to get more storage space, and it's the perfect home base for your smart assistant, phone, or keys. It mounts easily over any standard outlet and can hold up to 20 pounds. There's even a cutout, so you can thread through a charging cable.

14. A light to brighten up your nighttime trips to the kitchen Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $23 See On Amazon Keep from stumbling when you get out of bed in the night with this under-bed light that gently illuminates your path, without causing too much glare. It's motion-activated, so you don't have to switch it on, and it automatically turns off, so it won't keep your partner awake.

15. This personal heater that also doubles as a fan in the summer AUZKIN Portable Heater Amazon $34 See On Amazon Warm up without cranking up your central heating with this best-selling space heater that's earned more than 2,500 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating. The ceramic heater features three modes: high heat, low heat, and a non-heat fan setting for summer. Plus, it oscillates to deliver full coverage, and has tip-over and overheat protection for safety.

16. A rack to hold cleaning & gardening tools IMILLET Wall-Mounted Broom and Mop Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you mount it in your storage closet, shed, or garage, this rack is an instant way to straighten up cleaning supplies and gardening tools. With a weight capacity of 200 pounds, the stainless steel rack features three non-slip grips for brooms, mops, and rakes, and four hooks for gardening gloves and rags.

17. These rug grips that prevent slipping & sliding Home Techpro Rug Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Make sure your throw rugs stay put with these ingenious rug grips that feature tiny suction pores that keep them firmly attached to your floors. Not only do they keep rugs from sliding around, but they also preventing them from curling up, so your rug lies flush against the floor.

18. This width-adjustable monitor riser with a built-in phone stand Jelly Comb Foldable Computer Monitor Riser Amazon $30 See On Amazon Elevate your computer to a comfortable height that will prevent neck strain with this monitor riser. Available in three finishes — black, white, and mint green — it's width-adjustable between 16.5 and 20.5 inches and features a built-in stand for your smartphone, plus a convenient pull-out drawer for pens, sticky notes, and other small office supplies.

19. A combination spoon rest & pot lid holder BBDOU Spoon Rest and Pot Lid Holder Amazon $9 See On Amazon Keep your countertops clean and drip-free while you cook with this combination spoon rest and pot lid holder. Made from stainless steel, this highly rated kitchen gadget cleans easily in the dishwasher, but you can also just wipe it down after you're finished with that big batch of marinara.

20. A microfiber sheet set with 180,000+ reviews Mellanni Microfiber Sheet Set (4-Pieces) Amazon $36 See On Amazon With nearly 186,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating, this sheet set is among the most successful products on Amazon — and for good reason. Made from ultra-soft microfiber, reviewers write that they're "like sleeping on a cloud" and comfortable for both winter and summer. They're breathable and just get better with every wash. Plus, they're available in more than 40 colors and patterns, and you can even opt for a deep-pocket set if you have a taller mattresses. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king

21. The nonslip bathmat that looks like it's made from pebbles SONGZIMING Nonslip Pebble Bathtub Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon For a modern look that's also extremely functional, check out this pebble bath mat that provides a nonslip grip on slippery surfaces. Available in five colors, the versatile mat features 200 suction cups on the bottom, and it can be used either inside or outside your shower.

22. The privacy film that's easy to apply to windows DUOFIRE Privacy Window Film Amazon $17 See On Amazon Maintain privacy while still allowing natural light to stream in with this privacy window film that turns glass opaque. Available in a dozen sizes, it's easy to apply with soapy water, and since there's no adhesive used, it's easy to reposition and won't leave residue behind if you ever decide to remove it.

23. The rack that will organize all your shoes Whitmor Over-the-Door Shoe Rack Amazon $33 See On Amazon With room for up to 36 pairs of shoes, this over-the-door rack is a great way to clear up the mountain of shoes on your closet floor. The padding will keep your door damage-free, and the coated bars will keep your shoes from sliding around when you open and close it. Plus, all 12 bars can fold up, so you can accommodate taller boots if you want.

24. A bathtub caddy that lets you soak for hours Mind Reader Bathtub Tray Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you're looking for ways to de-stress (and who isn't) a long bath is a good place to start. This bathtub tray virtually guarantees you can soak as long as you want, since it has space for a book, glass of whisky, and soap. It extends along the width of your tub and is crafted from renewable and sustainably harvested bamboo.

25. These thermal-insulated curtains that save on your energy bill NICETOWN Thermal-Insulated Curtains Amazon $35 See On Amazon Available in 24 shades and 10 sizes, these curtains are more than just a way to cover up your windows. They almost fully block out the light, and since they're thermal-insulated, they help you save on energy bills by creating an extra barrier between your home and the heat or cold outside. Just as good, they muffle sound, so you can get a good night's sleep, even if you live on a busy street.

26. An anti-fatigue mat for standing desks & kitchens SIXHOME Standing Mat Amazon $29 See On Amazon Whether you use a standing desk or are perfecting your sourdough in the kitchen, this anti-fatigue mat can help cushion your feet and alleviate pressure on your joints. The nonslip mat is water- and stain-resistant and available in four sizes and four neutral colors: black, brown, gray, and dark gray.

27. The shelf that ensures your smartphone won't end up in the toilet APLusee Toilet Paper Holder with Phone Shelf Amazon $25 See On Amazon Of course you take your smartphone into the bathroom. (Who doesn't?) This toilet paper holder has a built-in shelf, so you can set it aside and be sure it doesn't end up in the toilet. Made from stainless steel, it's available in five metallic finishes, like black, brushed gold, and polished chrome.

28. These towel grabbers that are simple and sleek SUMAJU Towel Rack (3-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Ditch your towel rod, and opt for these individual towel holders that are sleek and simple. Backed with ultra-strong adhesive, they mount easily to any flat surface and take up minimal space on your wall. Each pack comes with three, and you can use them in the bathroom and the kitchen.

29. An attractive humidifier to enrich your indoor air quality Porseme Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $39 See On Amazon This essential oil diffuser is a great way to improve both your indoor air quality and your mood. Add a few drops of essential oils (say, lavender to unwind or lemongrass to energize), and you can instantly transform the vibe of any room. Plus, the glass hurricane diffuser adds a great design element to any space.

30. A charging station to organize your electronics as they power up Vogek Charging Station Amazon $35 See On Amazon With space to charge up to five devices at once — including a space specifically designed for a smartwatch — this power station delivers a fast charge to your USB devices and helps keep them organized while they're powering up. It's engineered with surge protection so that your electronics are protected while they charge, it comes with its own set of cables.

31. This dispenser that declutters your shower Better Living Products Shower Dispenser Amazon $38 See On Amazon Declutter your shower floor with the help of this dispenser for soap, shampoo, and conditioner. It installs in minutes with the included adhesive, and can be mounted to flat surfaces or to the corner of the shower. It's available in a white, chrome, and brushed chrome finishes.

32. A wine chiller that doesn't require ice Homeries Marble Wine Chiller Bucket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Crafted from 100% solid marble, this wine chiller keeps whites and rosés at the perfect temperatures, and you don't even need to fill it with ice. Just throw it in the fridge or the freezer for 15 minutes before using, then store your opened bottle inside.

33. These smart plugs you can operate from your phone Gosund Smart Plug (4-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Set lighting schedules or turn your appliances on and off while you're away from home with these smart plugs. The plugs are voice control-capable when synched with your Alexa or Google assistant, and you can also control them from an app on your smartphone. They Wi-Fi plugs set up easily, and you don't have to purchase a hub.

34. The alarm clock that incorporates a wireless phone charger JALL Wooden Alarm Clock with Wireless Charger Amazon $32 See On Amazon You get a true two-for-one deal with this alarm clock: Not only does it keep time and wake you up, but it also features a built-in wireless charger on top, so you can power up your phone without cluttering your nightstand with yet another cable. The clock itself has adjustable brightness settings and the LCD display shows the time as well as the indoor temperature.

35. These bamboo pillowcases that are soft & cool Bedsure Bamboo Pillowcases (Set of 2) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only is bamboo incredibly soft, but it's also temperature regulating, so it'll keep you cool all night long. In other words, they're the perfect material for pillowcases. This two-piece set comes highly rated with more than 9,000 reviews, and you can choose between 12 colors, like ivory, gray, and fog blue. Pick up a bamboo duvet while you're at it. Available sizes: standard, queen, king

36. A storage ottoman that folds up when not in use YOUDESURE Folding Storage Ottoman Bench Amazon $37 See On Amazon Perfect for stowing large items like guest sheets, books, and even spare toilet paper, this storage ottoman doubles as foot rest, so you can kick back when you're on the couch. Made from faux leather, it's available in gray, black, brown, and beige, and folds away when it's not in use.

37. This bath pillow that upgrades your relaxation GORILLA GRIP Bath Pillow Amazon $28 See On Amazon With seven powerful suction cups that adhere to your tub, this pillow features two panels that cradles your head and neck while you kick back in the bath. It's waterproof, mold- and mildew-resistant, and comes in three sizes, so you can decide just how much cushioning you want.

38. A heated throw blanket to keep you cozy MaxKare Heated Throw Blanket Amazon $50 See On Amazon With three heat setting, this blanket is designed to keep you so warm, that you won't even think about putting the central heat on blast. Made from flannel with a soft sherpa lining, it feels fantastic against the skin and has a long cable that can be detached, so you can wash the blanket.

39. An LED light designed for use in the garage LHKNL LED Garage Light Amazon $28 See On Amazon Light up your garage for evening DIY projects and car maintenance (or just unloading the groceries) with this light that installs into any standard light bulb base. Designed to offer daylight-quality lighting, the four panels illuminate every corner of your garage, and the energy-saving LED bulbs last for up to 55,000 hours.

40. These cable management boxes that hide unsightly cords Choulky Cable Management Boxes (2-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Control that mess of cables underneath your desk or next to your entertainment center with these cable management boxes that instantly make your space more tidy. Just place your power strip inside the box and thread cables through the cutouts on both ends. The set comes with two boxes in different sizes.