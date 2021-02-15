41 things under $35 On Amazon that instantly make life a hell of a lot easier

Some days, doesn't it seem like you're just a swimming duck? (Stick with me here.) No matter how much it may look like you're gliding right across the surface — no sweat whatsoever — you're really paddling as hard as you can in the water. I don't know about you, but I'll take all the help I can get, so I'm very much into these things under $35 on Amazon that make life so much easier.

Let me recommend to you one of my all-time favorite Amazon discoveries — this car organizer that fits neatly in between your car seat and the center console, where it catches all the stuff that would normally fall down there like, um, fries, and of course, other things, like coins, straw wrappers, and even phones. (For me personally, though, whenever I clean my car (every leap year) it's a whole bunch of fries that's somehow made their way down there.) Best of all, this gap filler is equipped with a wireless phone charger, organizing compartments, and a cupholder, too.

And to make your life really easy, all these items are on Amazon, so you can order them and have them on your doorstep in as little as two days. How much better could life really get? Check out the rest of this list and find out.

1. A windshield cover so you don't have to scrape off ice in the morning OxGord Windshield Protector Amazon $30 See on Amazon Made from thick, heavy-duty polyester, this windshield cover is designed to the keep snow and ice off, so that all you have to do in the morning is remove it, and you're ready to go (no scraping or waiting for the defroster to kick in). It's waterproof and and can be secured in seconds by placing the loops around your sideview mirrors.

2. These handles that let you carry multiple grocery bags at once. Sosanping Grocery Bag Handles (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See on Amazon Essentially oversized carabiners, these ultra-strong handles make it possible for you to carry a bunch of grocery bags at one time, without making your hands sore. Made from aluminum alloy that's designed to hold up to 110 pounds, each one features a foam-cushioned handle to keep your hand comfortable.

3. These anti-fog cloths that keep your glasses clear while you're wearing a mask LifeArt Eyeglasses Anti-Fog Cleaning Cloths (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See on Amazon Thank goodness for these anti-fog cloths that actually make it possible to see out of your glasses when you're wearing a mask. Designed not to scratch, these gentle cloths form an anti-fog layer on the surface of your lenses, and they also help eliminate dust, oil, and fingerprints. Each cloth is reusable up to 70 times, and the order comes with 5.

4. The air vent hooks that keep stuff off the floor of your car Randconcept Air Vent Holder Clips (8-Pack) Amazon $9 See on Amazon Structured like clothespins, these hooks fit into your car's air vents and give you a place to hang small items while you're driving. You can use one for your mask, one for your sunglasses, one for your charging cable— the uses are practically limitless.

5. The organizer that covers the gap between your car & center console GROOSHA Car Seat Gap Filler and Organizer Amazon $26 See on Amazon Designed to tuck in between the driver's seat and the center console of your car, this organizer stops fries, loose change, and your smartphone from dropping down to the floorboard. Finished in waterproof faux leather, it also has an integrated wireless charger for your smartphone, as well as a built-in cupholder.

6. A foot scrubber that offers a relaxing massage in the shower LOVE, LORI Shower Foot Scrubber Amazon $14 See on Amazon Just soap up your feet, and you'll get both a thorough cleansing and a relaxing massage with this foot scrubber that suctions to the floor of the shower. The hundreds of firm yet gentle bristles get in between your toes and all over to wash and exfoliate while leaving the tired feet feeling refreshed.

7. A double-sided scrubber that gets to those hard-to-reach areas Aquis Exfoliating Back Scrubber Amazon $12 See on Amazon With a loofah-like surface on one side for an exfoliating scrub and a smoother microfiber surface on the other for a calmer cleanse, this scrubber is perfect for getting your back and other hard-to-reach areas clean as a whistle. Rope handles make it easy to hold onto and also provide a great way to hang it up to dry when you step out of the shower.

8. The double-sided brush that cleans cups & glasses super fast PAWACA Double-Sided Brush Amazon $10 See on Amazon Get your dishes done so much faster with this double-headed brush that enables you to clean the inside and the outside of your glasses at the same time. Use it as a handheld scrubber, or take advantage of the two suction cups to attach it to the bottom or the side of your sink for even less work while you're washing.

9. These hangers that give you so much more room in your closet HOUSE DAY Space-Saving Magic Hangers (10-Pack) Amazon $13 See on Amazon Enjoy so much more space in your closets with these cascading hangers that hold up to five garments each. The hangers store items vertically, so that they hang almost flat against each other, but if you're less concerned about storage space than you are wrinkling — you can use them horizontally to space out your garments.

10. This hand warmer that also charges your phone OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmer Amazon $28 See on Amazon Take the chill off of your frosty digits with this rechargeable hand warmer. Made from aircraft-grade aluminum alloy, it's polished for a great feel in your hand, and it features three heat levels for your comfort. As a bonus, it can also serve as a portable charger for your phone.

11. The tool that helps you shape your beard The Cut Buddy Beard-Shaping Tool Amazon $12 See on Amazon With a variety of curves and angles, this beard template helps you shape your beard, so you can upgrade your facial hair game. As seen on Shark Tank, you simply hold the Beard Buddy's beveled edge up against the edge of your beard, and then shave away to get the perfect trim. It works on those tricky parts of your hairline, too.

12. These stick-on lights for your hallway, closet, & more Lightbiz LED Closet Light (3-Pack) Amazon $35 See on Amazon You probably have a closet, stairway, or under-cabinet situation that could use a little extra lighting. Enter these lights that install easily with the included ultra-strong adhesive or built-in magnets. These rechargeable lights can be set to a motion-sensor mode, but you can also just turn them on and off when you like.

13. A holder to organize your plastic grocery bags Utopia Kitchen Grocery Bag Holder Amazon $14 See on Amazon Keep your grocery bags organized and ready for reuse with this mounted holder. It attaches to the wall with screws, or to the inside of a cabinet with the included adhesive, and it features an attractive stainless steel finish that resists fingerprints and looks sleek in your kitchen.

14. This rack that keeps yard & cleaning tools off the floor Holikme Mop Broom Wall Mount Holder Amazon $11 See on Amazon Perfect for organizing the cleaning tools in your storage closet or the gardening tools in the garage, this rack can hold up to 40 pounds of weight. It installs easily with the included hardware, and has four slots and four hooks for items of all sizes.

15. A space-efficient organizer that makes the most of your silverware drawer Joseph Joseph Kitchen Drawer Organizer Amazon $10 See on Amazon Great for small kitchens, this drawer organizer whips your silverware drawer into shape, so that you actually get more space. Suitable for up to 24 pieces of cutlery, the organizer lets you store your utensils on top of each other while still giving you easy access to the handles.

16. This leash that lets you walk your dog hands-free iYoShop Hands-Free Dog Leash with Zippered Pouch Amazon $20 See on Amazon Enjoy a dog walk with this leash that loops around your waist, so you can use your hands to hold a cup of coffee and talk on the phone. Available in six colors and two sizes, it absorbs shock and even has a removable zippered pouch to store essentials like your keys, wallet, and waste bags.

17. The simple clip that holds your bag so you don't have to Clipa2 Bag Hanger Amazon $16 See on Amazon Whether you're on a run to the drugstore or picking up takeout, there are a million times you just need to stash bag somewhere for a few moments. This simple bag hanger clip that can hold up to 30 pounds is the answer. Carry the small clip with you and it's always ready to suspend from counters or tabletops.

18. The smart plugs you can control from anywhere in the world Gosund Smart Plugs (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See on Amazon Control your lamps and appliances from anywhere in the world with these smart plugs that can be adjusted from an app on your phone. (The plugs also work in concert with your Amazon Alexa or Google Home assistant if you prefer to use voice commands.) Set schedules for your coffee maker, put your lamps on a timer so you're greeted with light when you come home, or use them in groups to control an entire room at a time.

19. These charcoal sticks that purify water BLACK + BLUM Charcoal Water Filter Sticks (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See on Amazon Enjoy filtered water from any bottle with these charcoal sticks that remove impurities naturally. The ultimate in eco-friendly filtering, these sticks are created from binchotan charcoal and are ready to be dropped into water, so they can get to purifying. The set comes with six charcoal sticks, and each one can be used for up to six months.

20. These reusable bowl covers that are more eco-friendly than plastic wrap Wegreeco Reusable Bowl Covers (Set of 3) Amazon $16 See on Amazon Whether you order takeout or cook dinner yourself, you still have to store up the leftovers — but these bowl covers make short work of that job. These stretchy covers are made from leak-resistant fabric, and they seal tightly to keep food fresh. Available in five different designs, the set includes covers in different sizes.

21. This little vacuum that's perfect for small messes beyond by BLACK+DECKER Cordless dustbuster Amazon $30 See on Amazon Clean in tight spaces and tough-to-reach areas with this cordless handheld vacuum. The small size and narrow nozzle make it easy to suck up dirt and crumbs in the kitchen, on the stairs, in your car, or anywhere else that needs a quick touch up. And although it's lightweight, it has lots of suction power, and features an easy-to-clean filter. The charger mounts to the wall, so you can grab it at any time.

22. These compressed bamboo towels that expand with water Go! Towel Organic Bamboo Compressed Towels (10-Pack) Amazon $15 See on Amazon These bamboo towels start out the size of poker chips and expand to a size of 12 by 20 inches with just a few drops of water, so they're great for camping, beach trips, or stashing in your car for unexpected spills. Crafted from sturdy, woven bamboo fabric, the eco-friendly towels are biodegradable too.

23. A foldable cutting board that makes food prep easier Joseph Joseph Foldable Cutting Board Amazon $13 See on Amazon From the design geniuses at Joseph Joseph, this cutting board is a step above the rest. When you squeeze the handle, it folds the board up to form a funnel that makes it easy to transfer foods from the counter to the skillet. It's dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup and comes in colors like black, red, and apple green.

24. This small multitool that can solve so many problems Tuncily Credit Card Survival Tool Amazon $9 See on Amazon With the ability to perform 11 functions, this credit-card-sized multitool can take on so many tasks. It has a bottle opener, knife edge, ruler, and multiple wrenches and screwdrivers, so you always have the tool you need on hand. Made from durable, heat-treated stainless steel, you can hang it on your keychain or stick it in your wallet.

25. This ergonomic platform for your mouse Max Smart Clamp-On Mouse Platform Amazon $25 See on Amazon Click and scroll without straining your shoulder with this ergonomic mouse platform. The tray clips onto your desk without any tools, positioning your mouse at a level that's more neutral, so you can help ward off any aches and pains after long hours of work.

26. The moldable glue that fixes everything from shoes to appliances Sugru Moldable Glue Amazon $17 See on Amazon This moldable glue is exceptionally versatile, doing everything from sealing your peeling sneaker sole together to repairing frayed electrical cords. It's made from silicone, which means it's resistant to heat, cold, and water, so it's appropriate for use both indoors and out. The best part: The solid but flexible glue can be molded with your hands, and you have plenty of time to get it right before it starts to dry.

27. The flexible phone mount that makes viewing from any angle a cinch Lamicall Gooseneck Phone Holder Amazon $20 See on Amazon With a flexible gooseneck arm that measures 33 inches in length, this phone mount makes it so easy to view the screen while you're working out, cooking, or making video calls. The holder clamps to any desk or table and features a rubberized bracket to hold your phone without damage, and 360-degree rotation for even more versatility.

28. A belt with a hidden money pocket to keep your cash safe JASGOOD Money Belt with Hidden Money Pocket Amazon $15 See on Amazon Whether you're traveling or just want to keep items secure on the daily, this money belt is a fantastic way to keep cash and valuables safe on your person. It looks like a standard belt but has a small zippered pocket on the interior for stashing small items. Choose from two sizes and two colors: brown and black.

29. Theses blue light-blocking glasses that can prevent headaches & sleeplessness LNEKEI Blue Light Blocking Glasses (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See on Amazon If you spend a lot of time on your computer or on your other electronic devices, these blue light-blocking glasses are a must to help you prevent eyestrain and sleepless nights caused by the glow of your screen. (Blue light is notorious for messing with circadian rhythms.) Available in many different color combinations, they boast a classic style that'll look good on just about everyone.

30. The cable clips that tidy up your desk or entertainment center SOULWIT Cable Holder Clips (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See on Amazon Get those messy cables in order with these clips that streamline your office, TV stand, or WFH environment. Made from silicone, these clips each have multiple slots to keep your cables separate, untangled, and ready to charge your device. Use them alone or in tandem.

31. This motion-sensor light that illuminates your door lock Deeirao Wireless Auto-Sensor Key Light Amazon $10 See on Amazon How many times have you struggled to get in the door after dark, hands full of groceries, fumbling with your keys? Struggle no more with this motion-sensor light that installs above your door lock and turns on when it detects activity. All you need is one AA battery to operate it — no wiring required.

32. The magnetic holder for kitchen utensils or work tools Ouddy Magnetic Knife Holder Amazon $15 See on Amazon Whether you use it for chef's knives and spatulas in the kitchen, or hammers and wrenches in the garage, this magnetic tool bar is a terrific and space-saving way to store them. The bar mounts with the included screws and keeps everything off of your countertop or workbench and within close reach.

33. This small ratcheting screwdriver with 6 interchangeable bits SATA 6-in-1 Ratcheting Screwdriver Set Amazon $11 See on Amazon With smooth ratcheting action and bidirectional settings, this stubby screwdriver is a small but mighty tool to have around. It's ultra-versatile, too: It comes with six bits (three slotted and three Phillips), and they all store conveniently in the handle, so there's no losing them. Choose from screwdriver options with 19, 26, 60, or 80 bits too.

34. The outlet extender with USB ports & a built-in shelf CFMASTER Outlet Extender with USB Ports Amazon $20 See on Amazon There aren't very many gadgets that give you as much as this outlet extender. Not only does it turn two sockets into eight, but it also has three USB charging ports, surge protection, and a convenient shelf where you can leave your smartphone to charge.

35. These winter gloves that are touch screen-compatible Achiou Touch Screen Gloves Amazon $10 See on Amazon Why take your gloves off and expose them to the cold when you have to read a text? These gloves offer touch screen sensitivity on your thumbs, forefingers, and middle fingers, and the silicone grips on the palms keep your phone securely in your hands. Available in colors like, black, and gray, they offer excellent warmth and four-way stretch for complete freedom of movement.

36. A portable charger that's solar-powered ERRBBIC Solar Power Bank Amazon $23 See on Amazon A must-have outdoors enthusiasts or preparedness kits, this solar-powered charger will keep your phone juiced up when you're off the grid. It can also deliver a full charge via USB ports, and there's a built-in flashlight and a strobe signal for extra peace of mind.

37. A collapsible shovel you can keep in your car's trunk Lifeline Collpasible Snow Shovel Amazon $23 See on Amazon Get yourself out of any snowy binds with this this shovel that detaches into three pieces for storage in your trunk when you're not using it. Made from durable aluminum and weighing just over 1 pound, you can also use it at half-size if you need a little more leverage for the job at hand.

38. An LED digital tire pressure gauge with multiple modes for cars & bikes PROREADY Digital Tire Pressure Gauge Amazon $13 See on Amazon If you find standards tire pressure gauges almost impossible to read — especially in low-light conditions — you're going to appreciate this digital LED version. The digital display lights up so you can see what you're doing after dark, and since there are four adjustable modes, you can measure the tire pressure of cars, bikes, motorcycles, and more.

39. A smart charging stand that organizes all your electronics MSTJRY 5-Port Charging Station Amazon $34 See on Amazon With space for up to five devices, this charging station is a sure way to keep all your electronics powered up and easy to find. (Plus, you even get to do away with any tangle of cables.) It works up to 80% faster than other chargers and comes with three USB cables and two micro-USB cables.

40. The rainfall shower head duo that's pure luxury Taiker Dual Rainfall Shower Head Amazon $32 See on Amazon This shower head duo will give you a five-star hotel bathing experience. The fixed shower head features a rainfall design that covers a greater amount of surface area, while the handheld shower head operates on three settings: spray, massage, and powerful massage. The chrome plating gives them both a sleek appearance, they're easy to install on most standard pipes.