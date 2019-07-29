42 Life-Changing Products On Amazon With Near-Perfect Reviews

Ratings are virtually everything on Amazon. A product can have professional HD pictures, a reasonable price tag, and a wide market, but without at least a few stars, the vast majority of buyers will scroll right past it. Amazon products with near-perfect reviews, on the other hand, deserve all the attention they get. People can't wait to publicly gush about their new, brilliant purchase, and for a good reason: these are the products that have actually made a difference in buyers' day-to-day lives.

When it comes to items that are actually life-changing, the selection may surprise you. I've been writing about Amazon products for years, and it's rarely the $400 self-cleaning robot or the temperature-adjusting shower thermometer that reviewers are raving about. Instead, it's the simple organizational product that's effectively reduced clutter, the journal that's helped them to increase their gratitude levels, or the alarm clock that makes it just a little bit easier to get out of bed in the morning. These items don't at all break the bank, but due to their smart designs and simple implementation, they make a world of difference for buyers.

All of the products on this list have two things in common: They have the potential to genuinely impact your efficiency and your well-being, and they're rated 4.5-stars or above on Amazon.