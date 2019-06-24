43 Fascinating Health Products Going Viral On Amazon

Seemingly everywhere you turn, there's another health-related product that promises to change your life. Some of them can and do have an impact on your well-being, but up until now, it was especially difficult to separate the gimmicks from the things that actually made a difference. Thankfully, the fascinating health products going viral on Amazon are far more promising than those late-night infomercials ever were — because this time, you can cross-check your expectations against the results of real buyers.

Keep in mind that the term "health" refers to so much more than what you eat for breakfast and how many calories you burn at the gym. Studies show that even those who are eating well and exercising regularly fail to reap the benefits when they're sleep-deprived and stressed out. In fact, scientists now know that cortisol (the body's main stress hormone) can and does epiginetically influence your body, which can prompt changes in brain structure, mood-related hormone secretion, and physical health.

In other words, yes — it's important to take care of your body physically, but it's just as important to implement habits that promote a feeling of emotional well-being, too. This includes getting ample sleep, relieving stress as often as possible, and practicing self-care on a regular basis. (Just make sure to check with your doctor before implementing any new remedies, especially if they're edible or involve supplements.)

Below, you'll find 44 of the most intriguing health products that are trending among Amazon buyers right now. Whether you're looking to boost your immunity, add a tool to your fitness routine, or find the best new means of stress-relief, these products have hundreds if not thousands of high ratings — so no matter what a healthy lifestyle looks like to you, you can find something that actually delivers.

1. An Affordable Weighted Blanket To Relieve Stress And Insomnia ZonLi Weighted Blanket Amazon $65 See On Amazon Research shows that weighted blankets can be an effective solution for insomnia and anxiety because the extra weight reduces sensory input and lowers excess arousal in the brain. The ZonLi weighted blanket comes in various weights for all different ages, and is made with breathable cotton and hypoallergenic glass beads. It also features padding and individually-stitched squares to reduce noise and shifting. Currently, this product has nearly 2,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating because it's effective and affordable.

2. The Resistance Band Set That's Like A "Gym In A Bag" Tribe Resistance Bands Set Amazon $21 See On Amazon Some buyers utilize the Tribe resistance bands set when they're traveling or can't get to the gym, and others have canceled their membership entirely. Thanks to the five color-coded resistance levels paired with the handles, ankle straps, and door anchor, this portable solution helps you achieve a full-body workout wherever you happen to be. It even comes with a carrying bag.

3. This Fascinating Way To Hack Your Sleep Cycle LBell Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon $45 See On Amazon Instead of waking you up with a jarring, irritating beep, the LBell sunrise alarm clock gently rouses you from sleep using a gradually-brightening light. This not only simulates the sunrise to help you wake up more easily, but it supposedly also influences your melatonin production to reset your body's circadian rhythm. "I am not a morning person," says one reviewer, but this lamp "gives me more energy to get moving." It also has pre-programmed natural sounds, an FM radio, color-changing abilities, and a USB port.

4. These Wrist Bands That Aim To Alleviate Nausea Sea-Band Amazon $7 See On Amazon Initially, Sea-Bands were designed to help alleviate the effects of seasickness, but reviewers also say they "work amazingly" to reduce nausea from pregnancy, motion sickness in cars, trains, and planes, and even 3-D gaming. Others say they're an effective sleep aid. In short, the stretchy band utilizes a plastic stud which stimulates a specific pressure point on your wrist, but reviewers say they don't care how it works — they're just happy it does.

5. Some Pain-Relieving Compression Socks For Every Day Of The Week CHARMKING compression socks Amazon $30 See On Amazon Using a breathable but high-compression fabric alongside silver fibers, CHARMKING compression socks boost blood flow to your legs and feet, which improves oxygen delivery to the muscles. This not only reduces inflammation, but it also speeds up recovery and helps to eliminate pain from shin splints, cramps, plantar fasciitis, and general fatigue. Since each set of various designs comes with eight pairs, you'll have one for every day of the week — and then some.

6. A Mushroom-Based Throat Spray To Boost Your Immune System MycoShield Host-Defense Mushroom Immunity Spray Amazon $16 See On Amazon Mushrooms are a massive health craze right now due to their immune-boosting capabilities. MycoShield Host-Defense spray aims to keep you healthy with extracts from five different immune-supporting mushrooms. The results, according to reviewers? "I swear by this product. Every time I feel I am getting a cold, I use this," one says, while another comments, "This product is a miracle and I consider it my armor against getting sick."

7. This Compact Tool That Sucks The Itchiness Out Of Bug Bites Bug Bite Thing Amazon $10 See On Amazon Itching and irritation from bug bites is typically caused by the insect's saliva, which remains under the skin for quite a while. The Bug Bite Thing is a compact, reusable pump that draws the poison out, so the affected area "[stops] itching immediately." It works on various types of bites and stings from all kinds of insects, and since it just utilizes suction, it's safe for sensitive skin.

8. These Colored Glasses That Supposedly Impact Your Mood GloFX Color Therapy Glasses Amazon $10 See On Amazon While it may seem too good to be true, GloFX color therapy glasses have hundreds of reviews from real buyers who say they're surprisingly effective for migraine relief, eye strain, and mood manipulation. They're available in 10 different colors, each with its own mood-altering effects — and since science shows that colors and specific wavelengths can have a psychological impact, there might be something to that 4.6-star rating.

9. A Weighted Bar That Can Boost The Benefits Of Any Workout Yes4All Total Body Workout Weighted Bar Amazon $23 See On Amazon The genius here lies in this product's accessible simplicity. The Yes4All weighted bar is simply a stainless steel rod available in eight different weights — but since it's affordable, compact, easy to grip, and versatile, you can implement into basically any fitness routine to boost the benefits. "I incorporate this bar in almost every exercise I do," says one reviewer. "Comfortable, stable and overall great product."

10. Some Melatonin Gummies To Help You Fall Asleep Naturally OLLY Sleep Melatonin Gummies Amazon $11 See On Amazon Using the combination of melatonin, chamomile, and L-theanine, these OLLY gummies help reviewers to drift off to sleep — without the use of addictive synthetic ingredients. They taste like delicious blackberry, and even those with moderate insomnia say these "knocked [them] right out," but with "no morning drowsiness."

11. This Perspective-Shifting Journal That Takes Six Minutes A Day The 6-Minute Diary Amazon $22 See On Amazon Experts have found a connection between daily journaling exercises and an overall stronger feeling of wellbeing, but for those who have minimal time for creativity, the 6-Minute Diary makes it easy. Using proven positive psychology tactics and straightforward prompts, this journal takes — you guessed it — just six minutes to complete the morning and evening exercises. It's undated, well-made, and rated at 4.9 stars because it really does prompt "great effects with little effort."

12. A Rechargeable Handheld Massager With Five Different Heads RENPHO Rechargeable Deep-Tissue Massager Amazon $39 See On Amazon Get a deep-tissue massage without having to go anywhere — or without having to pay any sizable massage therapist bills. The RENPHO massager is affordable, rechargeable, and has been called "a godsend and a miracle worker." This hand-held unit has five interchangeable heads for use all over the body, and its simple-touch buttons make it easy to find the right intensity for you.

13. The Absolute Best Milk Alternative According To Reviewers Milkadamia Unsweetened Macadamia Milk (Pack of 6) Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you've tried virtually every dairy-substitute there is, but found yourself wholly unimpressed with soy, almond, cashew, and even oat milk, reviewers are urging buyers to try just one more. Milkadamia is a calcium-rich alternative made from real macadamia nuts, and even though it's sugar-free, keto, and vegan, people say it tastes "creamy," "smooth," and "so delicious" in everything from coffee to baked goods. "This is absolutely the best nut milk on earth," says one reviewer who has tried every single other option.

14. This Chafe-Free Belt That Holds All Your Essentials Stashbandz Amazon $22 See On Amazon Everyone tends to agree that workout clothes don't have enough pockets in the right places — but up until recently, nothing was done about it. Finally, Stashbandz was invented to solve the issue of limited storage space during walks, hikes, jogs, bike rides, and gym visits. This stretchy, chafe-resistant band has four wide pockets to securely hold your phone, keys, money, ID, or glasses. It's also available in eight colors and five sizes for any gender.

15. An Organic Matcha Powder With Almost 2,000 Reviews Starter Matcha Green Tea Powder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Since switching from coffee to matcha in the mornings, I've noticed a clearer mind, less back pain, and improved energy without a mid-afternoon crash. Starter Matcha green tea powder is one of the highest-rated brands because it's non-GMO, USDA-certified organic, and reasonably priced. It also has a smooth, easily-dissolving texture and "great taste" that adds health benefits to lattes, smoothies, and baked goods.

16. These Brilliant Speakers That Induce A Meditative State In Three Minutes N.O.W. Tone Therapy System Amazon $149 See On Amazon Past studies have shown that specific sounds can actually induce calming states due to the brain's ability to mimic and adjust to sound vibrations. Using soothing, synchronized tones, the N.O.W. Therapy System aims to induce a meditative state in just three minute sessions. These speakers are portable, rechargeable, and so simple to use — just press the power button on each one and close your eyes. The tones will automatically sync up in a different pattern each time, which helps to engage your mind and draw you into the current moment. Reviewers call them a "wonderful aid to relaxation" and "a fantastic tool to help you get into the 'meditation zone.'"

17. This Coconut-Derived Oil That's Filled With Energizing Fatty Acids Sports Research MCT Oil Amazon $19 See On Amazon MCTs (or medium-chain triglycerides) are typically extracted from coconut oil and contain fatty nourishment that could help to fuel the brain, boost energy, and induce ketosis. With well over 3,000 reviews, Sports Research MCT oil is one of the top-selling options on Amazon. It contains the full-spectrum of MCTs and can be added to coffee, smoothies, salad dressings, and soups. Reviewers say it "has absolutely no taste or smell," but adds a certain richness that leaves them "feeling energized and ready to tackle another day."

18. An Inflatable Disk That Engages The Core And Improves Posture Gaiam Balance Disc Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you're looking to strengthen your core or improve your posture, the Gaiam balance disc is an affordable way to transform any computer chair into an active seat. Its inflatable, exercise-ball-like texture automatically encourages you to straighten your spine and engage your muscles. Buyers say it "noticeably reduced lower back pain in just a few days," and it's "comfortable" as well as "easy to bring to and from work."

19. These Best-Selling Inserts That Have Changed Reviewers' Lives Walk Hero Arch Support Orthotic Inserts Amazon $16 See On Amazon "I never leave reviews but honestly this product has changed my life," says one reviewer with flat feet. "These inserts not only helped the problem but they completely fixed all the pain in my knees, ankles, and lower back." Walk Hero orthotic inserts have earned thousands of five-star ratings and a number-one best-seller spot due to their various layers of arch-supporting materials. They use silicone, foam, and special curves to reduce shock, relieve pain, and support the foot from heel to toe. They're also available in over a dozen sizes and can be trimmed for the ideal fit.

20. A Travel Mug, Water Tumbler, And Thermos All In One Vaya Drynk Three-In-One Water Bottle Amazon $36 See On Amazon The hygienic flip-top lid and non-slip coaster base are revolutionary all on their own; throw in the easy-swap top and additional cups, and you can use the Vaya Drynk for just about any liquid you can think of. This travel mug is chic-looking, textured for optimal grip, made with BPA-free stainless steel, and vacuum-insulated to preserve the temperature. Most importantly, it effortlessly transitions from a coffee mug to a water tumbler to a thermos with matching travel cups.

21. A Sports Bra With Underwire For Those Who Need Optimal Support Panache Underwire Sports Bra Amazon $52 See On Amazon Previously, the terms "underwire" and "sports bra" were oxymorons — which is why those with larger busts had so much trouble finding the support they needed. The Panache sports bra utilizes underwire as well as smooth, molded cups and ample stretch to reduce bounce by 83 percent. The fabric is also moisture-wicking and features ventilated mesh for temperature control. "It is so hard to find sports bras made for larger busts," one reviewer says, but "this sports bra is fantastic for keeping the girls in place during my workouts! Plus, it is very comfortable and made of a soft material." It's also available in a huge range of colors, patterns, and sizes. Available sizes: 28D — 40H

22. This Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush That's Just $22 Dnsly Sonic Electric Toothbrush Amazon $22 See On Amazon Electric toothbrushes don't have to be bulky and they don't have to be expensive. The Dnsly Sonic is USB-rechargeable, comes with three interchangeable heads, and features three modes with a built-in timer — all for $22. The 40,000 strokes-per-minute vibration has reviewers raving, "my teeth have less staining, my gums are healthier, and my breath is fresher," plus at $10 for a pack of four, the head replacements are extremely affordable, too.

23. These Satisfying Stress Eggs With A Near-Perfect Rating The Friendly Swede Hand Trainers Amazon $10 See On Amazon Why do squishy, egg-shaped balls have over 1,300 reviews and a near-perfect rating? According to reviewers, it's because The Friendly Swede hand trainers are "extremely satisfying to squeeze," help to "improve grip strength," and are "great for injury rehab." Each one offers a varying intensity level, and they come in three sizes for different exercises and different-sized hands. (They're also an effective fidget toy for those who have trouble focusing.)

24. A Myofascial Tool That May Relieve Migraines And Neck Pain CranioCradle Home Therapy System Amazon $42 See On Amazon If you suffer from headaches, neck pain, or sciatica, buyers are amazed at the effectiveness of the CranioCradle Home Therapy System. This myofascial release tool can be used all over the body, but is especially designed to realign the neck and stimulate specific pressure points that aid in tension release along the spine.

25. A Supplement That Aims To Naturally Boost Dopamine Production Genius Joy Supplement Amazon $55 See On Amazon The Genius Brand's Genius Joy supplement is a number-one best-seller with nearly 2,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. Using a unique blend of vitamin B12, vitamin D, and L-Theanine, this supplement aims to naturally boost dopamine levels to lower stress levels, raise your mood, support your brain, and create an overall stronger feeling of well-being. The review section is filled with buyers who say "I didn't think this would work," but now "I can't recommend this enough." (Be sure to check with your doctor before purchasing, especially if you already utilize anti-depressants or anti-anxiety medication.)

26. The Weighted Sleep Mask With Two Different Temperature Options nodpod Weighted Sleep Mask Amazon $30 See On Amazon Unlike your standard sleep mask, the nodpod is filled with weighted microbeads to block out all light and help ease you into relaxation. Its elongated design is covered in a cooling jersey on one side and a warm microfleece on the other, so you can choose your preferred temperature. It's available in six colors, and reviewers say, "There's something about placing this weighted thing on my eyes when I'm tossing and turning that lulls me back to sleep."

27. This Infrared Bulb That May Help Ease Pain TheraBulb Amazon $25 See On Amazon Infrared light is supposedly effective for easing pain due to the specific wavelengths that encourage cell regeneration, and studies show that the science actually checks out. That might help to explain why reviewers have given the TheraBulb a 4.5-star rating. It screws into standard-US bulb sockets for use with most lamps, and it produces near-infrared healing wavelengths to potentially help with "relaxation and pain-relief" anywhere on the body.

28. A Waterproof Pill Organizer Made From Rice Husk Zannaki Grain Fiber Pill Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you take supplements or daily medications, it can be difficult to keep them organized, on your person, and safe against pressure and moisture. The Zannaki pill organizer has revolutionized the traditional design with its BPA-free, grain-fiber-based construction. It's made from rice husk, but is still extremely durable and entirely waterproof. It measures just under 5 inches long, has screw-on compartments to organize your pills, and offers two-layer protection with a convenient carrying loop.

29. An Ergonomically-Designed Mat For Comfortable Standing Butterfly Ergonomic Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat Amazon $50 See On Amazon Those who utilize standing desks say that the Butterfly anti-fatigue standing mat "makes a huge difference in how [they] feel at the end of the day" — but it's not just for office environments. You can also utilize it to amplify comfort while washing dishes, prepping meals, folding laundry, or getting ready in the mornings. The angled design encourages healthy movement, the massage points boost blood flow, and the eco-friendly foam eases pressure and helps your legs to feel energized.

31. A 12-In-One Wrap That Stays Cool For Hours Mission Multi-Cool Band Amazon $12 See On Amazon Using its advanced evaporative fabric, the Mission Multi-Cool band reaches an average of 30-degrees below body temperature and stays that way for up to two hours. As a result, it can be worn around the neck, head, or face to keep you from overheating in the sun or during workouts — and because it's durable and infused with a UPF of 50, it can also keep you safe from wind, sunburn, and dust.

32. An Essential Oil Balm That Could Help Relieve Allergies And Headaches Puriya Natural Chest and Nasal Decongestant Amazon $21 See On Amazon Using essential oils of eucalyptus, lavender, tea tree, and peppermint, this skin-friendly balm can be rubbed on the chest or below the nostrils to clear airways and soothe the lungs. Reviewers say it's "highly-effective" when it comes to easing allergies, bronchitis, common colds, and asthma — and since it has a "wonderful aroma" and "a little goes a very long way," buyers prefer it over leading vapor rubs.

33. This Spiky Mat That Boosts The Flow Of Endorphins Prosource Fit Acupressure Mat Amazon $19 See On Amazon Much like the ancient practice of acupuncture, acupressure stimulates pressure points on your body to boost endorphin release and increase blood flow. The Prosource fit acupressure set comes with a mat and pillow that are covered in thousands of tiny spikes, which stimulate nerves all along your neck and back. According to reviewers, just 15-minute sessions can help to "relieve all the aches and pains," induce a "deeper sleep," and even prompt a "relaxed, meditative state."

35. This Optimized Ab Roller That's Much Better Than Crunches Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro Amazon $31 See On Amazon Buyers say that the Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro is "better than your average ab roller" and "so much better than flailing around with crunches." The ergonomic handles help to encourage proper form and increase comfort, while the interior kinetic engine and steel spring amplify the engagement of arm and core muscles. Finally, the widened wheel helps with stability and ease of movement. This roller even comes with a free knee mat and a workout plan.

36. A Waterless Diffuser That's Portable And USB-Rechargeable SpaRoom Diffuser Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you find that aromatherapy is especially helpful when it comes to balancing your mood and improving your breathing, the SpaRoom diffuser can go wherever you go. Thanks to its handheld design, USB-rechargeable power, and water-free diffusion, you can take this little unit to the office or on trips. It's available in four colors and comes with three interchangeable felt pads.

37. This Unique Cuff To Soothe Headaches Aculief Amazon $20 See On Amazon The Aculief cuff slides between your pointer finger and thumb to stimulate the LI4 acupressure point. The result, according to reviewers, is a "holistic solution to help with [their] migraines." Some also say it's effective for sleep issues, stress, and allergies, and write that they "never thought such a small trinket could have such an impact."

38. Some Snack Bars With Gut-Friendly Probiotics Truth Bars (Pack of 12) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Foods like Greek yogurt, kimchi, and kombucha are gaining popularity thanks to their digestion-friendly bacteria, but now it's even easier to balance your gut flora. Truth Bars are gluten-free, low sugar, and high-fiber, in addition to being "absolutely delicious" — but the real selling point is that they're packed with prebiotics and probiotics for a healthy gut. You can get them in eight different flavors, or opt for a vegan or variety pack.

39. These Stickers That Aim To Neutralize Electromagnetic Waves Dr. Valerie Nelson Electromagnetic Field Blockers (Pack of 10) Amazon $50 See On Amazon According to a 2009 experiment, electromagnetic waves from devices like cell phones could have an impact on oxidative stress. While no one yet knows the extent of the threat, some Amazon reviewers are taking no risks with these electromagnetic field blockers from Dr. Valerie Nelson. The adhesive tags aim to neutralize certain frequencies from your phones, tablets, and laptops, and believe it or not, these have a 4.5-star rating. Those who experience headaches or fatigues around technological equipment say they've even tried them alongside electromagnetic meters, and report that these are an "amazing product."

40. This "Life-Changing" Natural Supplement To Manage Stress Ashwagandha Root Powder Extract Amazon $16 See On Amazon Studies show that Ashwagandha root can effectively improve one's resistance to stressby balancing cortisol levels and aiding adrenal fatigue — and this Ashwagandha root powder extract supplement is a number-one best seller for that reason. "Best decision I made," one reviewer raves. "I know it's going to make the day more tolerable. I know its going to help me over all the little speed bumps. It just honestly, truly works." (If you opt to implement this supplement or any other for stress-relief, be sure to check with your doctor first.)

41. A Ceramic Inhaler With Himalayan Salt Inside mockins Salt Inhaler Amazon $15 See On Amazon When you breathe in air from the mockins salt inhaler, you pull salt particles into your lungs to supposedly ease sinus issues, inflammation, and dry mucus membranes. This ceramic tool is filled with real Himalayan salt crystals, which mimic the healing benefits of the salt caves in Pakistan. "I didn't know what to expect," one reviewer writes, but surprisingly enough, "it loosened up a tight chest and stopped a chronic tickle at the back of my throat."

42. An Affordable Chair That Helps With Headstands, Core-Work, And Inversions WonderView Yoga Inversion Chair Amazon $62 See On Amazon Those with a consistent yoga practice have called the WonderView chair "very helpful for developing inversion moves" and a "great product" at a "great price" — but even non-yogis have benefited. Those who do Crossfit or are just looking to strengthen their core have given this headstand-chair five stars, all due to its sturdy construction, comfortable padding, and affordable, accessible design.