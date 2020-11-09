44 clever products that make being trapped at home way better

Whether you're looking for a little something to shake up the monotony of everyday or something a little stronger when the weather outside looks dreadful and you feel trapped, stepping up your lounging game and finding joyful breaks from the usual can be as easy as a few clever products that make being at home way better.

If you find that you're making more meals at home, consider a knife sharpener to lend a hand and silicone gloves to keep you protected — and I'm not sure anyone can say "no" to oversize cookie sheets, right? If organizing and cutting down on visual clutter is more your mood, label makers are every organizer's best friend and sturdy while reusable storage bags keep your sheets and out-of-season clothes contained. And in the quest to live your best life, there're plenty of items on the list that can help you do just that: Think cozy wearable blankets, satin pillowcases, and essential oil diffusers.

So if you're ready to make being at home just a little more enjoyable, keep scrolling for some great ways to start. You might even feel so rejuvenated, you'll want to tackle projects that have been sidelined for far too long.

1. This $30 duvet insert the kicks up the cozy Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert Amazon $30 See On Amazon This plush duvet insert will undoubtedly kick up the cozy in any bed. Crisp looking on its own, this insert features piped edges and baffle-box construction that stops the fiber filling from shifting. It also has four corner tabs that keep it in place inside the duvet cover. It’s machine washable. Choose from an assortment of sizes and colors.

2. This knife sharpener that's the key to effortless cooking KitchenIQ Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener Amazon $6 See On Amazon Keep your knives sharp (and mealtime prep on track) with this two-stage knife sharpener. With coarse and fine slots, this sharpener can handle straight and serrated blades while the nonslip base ensures plenty of stability and control. With thousands of five-star reviews, this knife sharpener is a clear winner. One reviewer shared: “I gotta say this is the best sharpener I ever bought in my whole life. I got it today and brought it to work. I work at a Japanese restaurant as a sushi chef, and I sharpened it at work, and wow, my knife was like sharp like a samurai sword!”

3. These reusable dishcloths that save you money Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These dishcloths can hold up to 20 times their weight, and they’re reusable, so you can save your money and help out the planet. While these dishcloths are soft to the touch, they can still tackle tough household cleaning jobs.

4. These oversized cookie sheets that let you make more cookies Nordic Ware Naturals Big Baking Sheet (2-Pack) Amazon $50 See On Amazon Freshly baked cookies are one way to make home a lot nicer, and of course, more is more. To that end, these oversize cookie sheets won't disappoint. They're made of pure aluminum, so they'll bake evenly, and the reinforced rim prevents warping and drips.

5. This electric heater that warms up in 2 seconds andily Electric Space Heater Amazon $25 See On Amazon When there’s a chill in the air, warm up your favorite spaces with this handy electric space heater. This ceramic heater is small but powerful, and it heats up within two seconds. What’s more, there are plenty of built-in safety features, like no open coils, automatic shut-off, and a tip-over switch. Plus, a built-in handle lets you move it from room to room with ease, and you can choose between black and gray.

6. These mesh laundry bags that protect delicate items Mesh Laundry Bags (Set of 5) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This set of mesh laundry bags will undoubtedly make laundry day a bit easier. They'll separate your delicate items and keep them safe so that they don't fall prey to a rough washing machine. These bags have smooth, durable zippers and with five different sizes, you'll have plenty of bags to go around.

7. These smart strip lights that bring the party anywhere Govee Alexa LED Light Strip Amazon $26 See On Amazon Add a dash of fun in your home with these Alexa-enabled lights. With a built-in mic, it can tune into the music at home and pulse along with it. With 16 million colors and made of waterproof material, the possibilities are endless.

8. This microfiber towel that dries your hair more quickly YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These microfiber towels are soft to the touch and super absorbent so drying your hair got a lot easier (and less damaging). They also dry quickly and can absorb up to 10 times their weight in water. Plus, they feature a twist and loop system that keeps them in place, and they’re machine washable.

9. This splatter-proof cover the keeps microwave messes to a minimum Tovolo Vented Splatter Proof Plate Cover Amazon $10 See On Amazon While microwaves are quite convenient, keeping them clean is another story. This splatter-proof microwave cover, however, easily solves that problem. Made from BPA-free plastic and silicone, this cover encourages even cooking, and vents on the top allow steam to escape. What’s more, this cover is dishwasher safe, so cleanup is a breeze.

10. These storage bags that let you store pretty much anything Pop & Load Collapse & Store Collapsible Basket Amazon $28 See On Amazon When it's time to get things cleaned up and organized, these storage bags can make things exponentially easier. Ideal for seasonal items like bulky sweaters and heavy comforters, these large-capacity bags can pretty much hold anything, and clear panels on the front allow you to see what's inside. What's more, these bags are breathable yet still protective, and they fold down easily for storage.

11. This $20 electric hand mixer with 10,000+ 5-star ratings Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer Amazon $20 See On Amazon With six speeds and a quick burst function, this electric hand mixer takes your cooking and baking to the next level and is backed by more than 10,000 five-star ratings. This mixer also features a snap-on storage case (so you’ll never lose the attachments), and the built-in bowl rest lets you easily add ingredients without the concern of making a mess.

12. This draft stopper that lowers your energy bills Holikme Door Draft Stopper Amazon $20 See On Amazon Stay warm and extra cozy with this draft stopper that closes the gap between your door and floor. While this weather strip effectively stops drafts in their tracks (saving you some bucks in the process), it can also stop the slivers of light from peeking through. This draft stopper is machine washable, it can be trimmed to fit almost any size door, and it’s available in 10 colors.

13. These flameless tea lights that makes your home inviting but safe Homemory Battery Operated Flameless LED Tea Light (12-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon The warm glow of candlelight can make any room feel cozy and inviting, but when you don't want an open flame, try these battery-operated LED tea lights. These candles give off a warm white glow, and they look like the real thing. They’re easy to use with a simple on-off switch, and they provide 100+ hours of use.

14. These airtight food containers that will keep your pantry organized Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Container (Set of 7) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Organized spaces can cut down on aggravating visual clutter, and these food storage containers are an easy way to do it. These containers are BPA-free, made from durable plastic, and they're airtight. Even better, these containers are stackable, and they come with reusable chalkboard labels.

15. This bath mat that feels so nice (and stays dry) Yimobra Luxury Bath Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Step out of your shower in comfort with this luxury bath mat. Made from chenille, this rug is ultra-soft and absorbent. A nonslip bottom keeps it in place. It is machine washable and available in 21 colors.

16. This alarm clock that also shows the temperature Jall Store Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $20 See On Amazon Stay on track and stick to your schedule with this sleek digital alarm clock. This clock can accommodate up to three different alarms, there are three levels of brightness, and there’s even a weekday mode. What’s more, this clock can monitor and display the temperature and humidity levels in your home. Choose from four colors.

17. This milk frother for barista-style beverages at home Zulay Titanium Motor Milk Frother Amazon $9 See On Amazon With this easy-to-use milk frother, you can make your own lattes and cappuccinos from the comfort of your own home. It features a durable stainless steel whisk and it is battery-operated, so there are no hassles with cords.

18. These nonslip silicone gloves to keep your hands safe HOMWE Silicone Oven Mitt Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you find that you’re making more homemade meals these days, you may want to add these silicone gloves to your arsenal of kitchen helpers. These gloves are heat resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and they’re heat resistant. What’s more, they have a textured nonslip grip for added safety.

19. These tub stoppers that work in the kitchen or the bath V-TOP Tub Stopper (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon These tub stoppers sit flat over almost any type of drain to form a tight seal and stop the water flow when needed. Made from food-grade silicone, these covers are washable, flexible, and they’re generously sized (6 inches in diameter), so there’s plenty of coverage in the kitchen or the bath.

20. This reusable notebook that stores your ideas in the cloud Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $21 See On Amazon Cut down on paper clutter and waste with this reusable notebook. With 36 pages, there's plenty of room for brainstorming and notes. When you're done, just save it to your cloud service of choice, wipe it clean, and make a fresh start.

21. This reusable straw set that's super portable Doboli Collapsible Reusable Metal Straws (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon With thousands of five-star reviews, these reusable straws are an obvious fan favorite thanks to the telescoping design which makes it compact enough to bring just about anywhere. Each order comes with two straws, a brush cleaner, keychains, and cases.

22. This handheld label maker that helps you organize everything DYMO LetraTag Handheld Label Maker Amazon $17 See On Amazon When you’re stuck at home, finding projects to keep you busy is important. So when you’re in the throes of organizing, this label maker can help you kick things up a notch. It features two-line printing, five font sizes, seven print styles, and much more. Plus, it’s battery-operated, portable, and lightweight, so you can take it from room to room with ease.

23. This mouse pad that offers smooth and precise tracking VicTsing Mouse Pad Amazon $6 See On Amazon With an anti-slip rubber base, this mouse pad remains stationary while you work (or game), and the low-friction surface allows for smooth and precise tracking. "I am not often given to hyperbole, but this is one of the best mouse pads I've ever used at any price, and I've used some high-end, gaming-peripheral-brand gaming mouse pads," one customer raved. Choose from three colors.

24. This seat cushion that keeps you comfortable all day Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion Amazon $33 See On Amazon If life finds you sitting for long stretches, you might want to give this seat cushion a go. Made from memory foam, this cushion molds to the shape of your bottom for a customized feel. A nonslip backing keeps it in place, and the cover is removable and washable. With more than 40,000 ratings, it's a clear favorite.

25. This desk pad that adds a pop of color to your workspace YSAGi Non-Slip Desk Pad Amazon $11 See On Amazon Protect your desk from the wear and tear of everyday use with this nonslip desk pad. With a suede material on the bottom, it will stay in place, and the PVC leather is easy to clean (just wipe with a damp cloth). This desk pad is large enough to accommodate laptops, mice, and keyboards. With more than a dozen colors and three sizes to choose from, it’s a great way to add a pop of color to your workspace.

26. This laptop stand that reduces neck strain Nulaxy Laptop Stand Amazon $40 See On Amazon Reduce neck strain and aches with this laptop stand. This stand raises your screen to eye level, so there’s no more craning and hunching as you work. It’s compatible with laptops from 10 to 15.6 inches, rubber pads on the arms prevent slippage, and the open design prevents overheating.

27. This stackable organizer that works for cosmetics and much more STORi Audrey Stackable Cosmetic Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon Keep your makeup organized and easily accessible with this crystal clear organizer, but while these are listed as cosmetic organizers, they also lend easily to pantry, closet, and office storage. Plus, it's stackable.

28. This teeth-cleaning set with biodegradable bamboo brushes Greenzla Bamboo Toothbrush (4-Pack) With Travel Toothbrush Case & Charcoal Dental Floss Amazon $10 See On Amazon These biodegradable bamboo toothbrushes are an easy low-waste swap with bristles that are "soft but strong enough to clean my teeth," according to one reviewer. Each order comes with four toothbrushes, charcoal dental floss, and a bamboo toothbrush holder.

29. This tablet for hands-free viewing and video calls KAERSI Tablet Stand Amazon $17 See On Amazon Ideal for video calls, following recipes, and watching movies, this tablet stand raises your screen to eye level for optimal hands-free viewing. It has a weighted base so it won’t tip over, and you can adjust the height and viewing angles.

30. These screen protectors that block 90% of blue light Homy Blue Light Screen Protector (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Blue light from screen time can disrupt your sleep, so use these blue light screen protectors to block about 90% of it. These protectors are easy to apply, easy to remove, and each kit comes with two protectors (one matte and one glossy). Even better, your order includes a free MacBook Pro keyboard skin and a sliding webcam cover.

31.These ice molds for specialty cocktails at home glacio Ice Cube Trays Combo Mold (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon With these cube molds, your ice will melt more slowly in a drink. This set includes a sphere mold and a large cube mold, and the ice cube trays are made from food-grade silicone, so they’re flexible and dishwasher safe. Choose between black or gray.

32. This essential oil diffuser with a remote control RENWER Remote Control Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $18 See On Amazon Add some aromatherapy and humidity in your home with this essential oil diffuser. This diffuser features seven LED light color choices, and it comes with a remote control. You can choose between two mist modes (intermittent or consistent). What’s more, there's a timer function, and the unit also shuts off automatically when the water level runs low.

33. This wine aerator that cuts down your wait time Yoocylii Electric Wine Aerator Pourer Amazon $33 See On Amazon Use this wine aerator to more quickly enhance the flavor of your wine. It works with a simple one-button operation, and with a built-in battery is rechargeable via USB. One reviewer shared: “Definitely a fun gadget for beginner wine drinkers. Pretty awesome pouring the wine into the glass from the aerator. Helps the wine breathe in a [short] amount of time.” Choose between black or red.

34. This pizza stone for a crispy crust Hans Grill Pizza Stone Amazon $35 See On Amazon This rectangular pizza stone heats evenly, and it bakes your crust to a crisp finish, so you never have to deal with soggy pizza again. This pizza stone is generously sized to accommodate a large pizza, and it can be used in the oven or on your BBQ grill. "This took pizza night at our house to a whole new level. Pizza crust comes out perfect, and the stone helps heat the toppings evenly. I don't think I'll ever go back to my old way of making pizza!" one customer raved.

35. This pour-over coffee maker that elevates your cup of joe Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Everything is better with a good cup of coffee, so elevate your flavor experience with this pour-over coffee maker. With a permanent stainless steel mesh filter, this coffee maker allows the oils and subtle flavors (normally absorbed into paper filters) to filter through. Made with heat-resistant borosilicate glass, it is quite durable, and the removable cuff ensures safe handling.

36. This herb garden set with everything you need Planter's Choice 9 Herb Window Garden Amazon $35 See On Amazon Always have the right herbs on hand with this 40-piece herb garden kit is packed with everything you need to grow a thriving herb garden in your own home, including seeds, soil discs, grow bags, markers, and more.

37. These resistance bands that turns your home into a gym Te-Rich Resistance Bands Amazon $16 See On Amazon These resistance bands are a great way to add a little strength training without spending much cash. Made of a cotton and latex blend, these bands are sold in a set of three, each one offering a different resistance level, and with a 4.8-star overall rating from thousands of reviewers on Amazon, it's definitely customer approved.

38. This best-selling ab roller that's perfect for exercising at home Fitnessery Ab Roller Amazon $17 See On Amazon This ab roller offers an easy and inexpensive way to get a great ab workout at home. Made of strong stainless steel, this ab roller also features a nonslip rubber wheel, padded handles, and each order includes knee pads for a comfortable workout.

39. These satin pillowcases that are more gentle on skin and hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Satin pillowcases are super smooth so they're gentler on hair and skin, and as an added bonus, they kick up the luxury of your bed a few notches. These satin pillowcases are soft to the touch, resist staining, and are machine washable. Choose from an assortment of sizes and colors.

40. This heated blanket that's cozy and comfortable Sunbeam Heated Blanket Amazon $49 See On Amazon You would be hard-pressed to find something that kicks up the cozy quite like a heated blanket, and this one doesn’t disappoint. Users can choose from three temperature settings, and there’s even an auto-shutoff function. Plus, to make things easy, this blanket is machine washable and dryer friendly.

41. These toilet sprays that stop odors before they start Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray Amazon $5 See On Amazon With these toilet sprays, bathroom odors have met their match. Made with essential oils, this spray is non-toxic, and it stops odors before they start. Choose from an assortment of sizes and scents.

42. This under-sink organizer that works in kitchens and bathrooms AmazonBasics Under-Sink Storage Basket Organizer Amazon $21 See On Amazon Use this basket organizer to keep things organized and readily accessible without taking up much space. This organizer is easy to use because it hooks over cabinet doors. Use it in the kitchen or the bathroom for everything from cleaning supplies or toiletries.

43. This blanket you wear so you'll stay cozy THE COMFY Original THE COMFY Original Oversized Sherpa Blanket Amazon $40 See On Amazon This wearable blanket keeps you warm and cozy even when you're taking care of a few chores. They're sherpa-lined for maximum warmth, and they even have pockets to keep your hands warm. Plus, they’re machine washable and dryer friendly. Choose from a variety of size categories and colors.