45 genius products that are so damn good at saving you money

Saving money doesn't have to be an exercise in austerity, it's actually pretty easy to save money on a daily basis if you have the right tools at your disposal. Fortunately, Amazon has so many cool, cheap things that are not only awesome in their own right, but will help you save, too.

There are so many little ways you spend money over the course of a day, from buying coffee to replacing items around the house that may have worn out over time. I know that I see a noticeable increase in my bank account balance when I make small changes, from making cold brew at home to putting a water repellant on my shoes so I don't have to replace them every season.

This list has so many products that will help you save money in ways you didn't expect. Whether you're looking to make upgrades around the house that will help you reduce your energy bills or keep your food fresher for longer so you can grocery shop less often, there's sure to be a product on this list that will help you, personally, save money.

Ready to find some of your new favorite money-saving hacks? Keep scrolling to learn about 45 genius things just are just so good at making you spend less.

1. The drain snake that will save you a visit from the plumber Vastar Drain Snake Hair Remover Cleaning Tool (19.6 Inch) Amazon $5 See On Amazon You could spend money on a plumber, or you could order this drain snake, which is perfect for removing hair from your bathtub, shower, or sink drain. This 19.6-inch snake is made from bright orange plastic with a handle at one end, so it's easy to hold. It's designed to bend to fit the shape of most drains, and it's backed by nearly 17,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

2. The roll of paper towels that will last up to six months The Kitchen + Home Reusable Bamboo Towels Amazon $9 See On Amazon Paper towels are nice to have, but replacing them can really start to add up. This reusable paper towel roll is made from an absorbent, biodegradable blend of cotton and bamboo. Each sheet is sturdy enough to be rinsed and reused several times, and according to the brand, one roll is equivalent to approximately 60 conventional rolls of paper towels.

3. The handy tool that strips corn off the cob Chef'n Cob Corn Stripper Amazon $8 See On Amazon This corn stripper is great for anyone who prefers to eat their corn without the cob, but it can also save you money on buying canned corn when the fresh stuff is not in season, since you can simply strip it from the cob and freeze or pressure can your kernels. It's made from stainless steel with a fun corn-shaped plastic outer, and Amazon shoppers rave about how easy it is to use.

4. The reusable bags that keep your produce fresh Debbie Meyer Reusable GreenBags (20-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon There's nothing worse than spending money on produce only to have it go bad before you can eat it, but with these reusable produce bags, that problem will become a thing of the past. Each bag can be reused up to eight times, and each pack contains 20 bags in three different sizes.

5. The wildly popular wool dryer balls Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Wool dryer balls can help you save so much money on your laundry, whether your go to a laundromat or have a washer and dryer at home. Pop these in the dryer with your clothes, and they can shorten drying time while replacing fabric softener sheets. A true fan favorite on Amazon, they boast over 37,000 five-star ratings.

6. The shampoo for your personal care items Ecotools Makeup Brush & Sponge Cleansing Shampoo (6 oz) Amazon $7 See On Amazon You won't have to replace makeup brushes and sponges as often if you keep them clean with a makeup brush shampoo. Give your personal care tools a deep clean with this once a week, and they'll last way longer. The formula is hypoallergenic and water-based, so its good for those with sensitive skin.

7. The stakes that will water your plants when you're away Modern Innovations Terracotta Plant Self-Watering Stakes (4-Count) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you're going on a trip, you don't need to pay someone to water your plants — just get these self-watering stakes. They're made from terracotta, and are designed to be used with empty wine bottles for a sustainable self-watering solution. Simply fill an empty wine bottle with water, attach the stake to the bottle, then flip it upside down and place it in your soil.

8. The electric fabric shaver that will prolong the life of your knitwear Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Almost all knitwear pills over time, but with an electric fabric shaver, you can keep even your most well-loved sweaters looking fresh. This shaver from Conair is battery-powered, and quickly removes fuzz and pilling from even the most delicate fabrics without damaging them. It's backed by over 39,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say it's one of their favorite purchases.

9. The cheap set of reusable storage bags SPLF Reusable Storage Bags (10-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Switching away from single-use plastic doesn't have to be expensive. This set of reusable sandwich bags costs just $15, and comes with 10 zip-top, food grade vinyl bags that are free from PVC, BPA, and other potentially harmful chemicals. It comes with two gallon-sized bags, five sandwich bags, and three snack bags.

10. The pack of tempered glass iPhone screen protectors Ailun Glass Screen Protector (3-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Fixing a cracked or shattered smartphone screen can be expensive, but this pack of tempered glass screen protectors is only $6. Compatible with iPhone 11 and iPhone XR models, each protector is just 0.33-millimeter thick, so it won't impact the sensitivity of your screen. If you happen to scratch or crack your protector, simply swap it out for one of the included backups.

11. The eco-friendly reusable cotton rounds ProCIV Reusable Makeup Remover Cotton Pads (18-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Restocking cotton rounds is a surprising way to spend more money than you expect, but spend $9 on this pack of reusable cotton rounds and you'll never have to buy them again. They're made from super soft, 100% organic cotton, and the set comes with 18 rounds and a convenient drawstring laundry bag for easy care and cleaning.

12. The spray that will protect your shoes from water damage Rust-Oleum H2O Boot & Shoe Spray (11 oz) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This silicone-free waterproofing spray will protect your boots and shoes from water damage without impacting the way they look or feel, so it's perfect for leather, suede, and nubuck footwear. Just spray a single, even coat on your shoes, let it dry for 24 hours, and your footwear will be protected for an entire season.

13. The stemless wine glasses that you literally cannot break Vivocci Unbreakable Wine Glasses (20 oz, Set of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These shatterproof wine glasses should never need to be replaced, since it's practically impossible to break them. They're made from extremely durable Tritan copolyester that looks and feels like glass, but is safe enough to let kids or clumsy adults use without worry. The glasses are also dishwasher safe, and backed by a 100% moneyback guarantee.

14. The purple hair mask that can save you a trip to the salon Bold Uniq Purple Hair Mask for Blonde, Platinum & Silver Hair Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you have color-treated blonde hair, this purple hair mask will help you extend the time between salon visits. The deeply moisturizing formula is designed to reduce brassy orange and yellow tones, so you won't need to get your color touched up as often. Over 13,700 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating.

15. The pumice stone that's as good as a professional pedicure GILDEN TREE 2-in-1 Feet Pumice Stone Amazon $14 See On Amazon Treat your feet well with this dual-sided pumice stone that's perfect for at-home pedicures. It's made from all-natural terracotta clay, and has a ribbed side for buffing and a textured side that's designed to scrub away calluses and dead skin. It has an ergonomic handle that's easy to hold, and Amazon reviewers rave about how soft and smooth their feet are after each use.

16. The long-lasting crystal deodorant CRYSTAL Deodorant Stick (Unscented, 4.25 Oz) Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you're looking for an unscented, vegan deodorant, you might want to try this crystal deodorant. Made from natural mineral salts, it helps to reduce odors without any harsh chemicals, and it can last for up to a year without needing to be replaced. Since there's no residue, it has the added benefit of helping to prevent deodorant stains on clothing.

17. The dryer sheets you can reuse again and again Echo Beach Reusable Dryer Sheets Amazon $16 See On Amazon Instead of going through a box of dryer sheets every month, opt for these reusable dryer sheets. They're good for as many as 500 loads of laundry, and help to keep your clothing soft and free from static. These dryer sheets are also hypoallergenic, which makes them a great choice for those who are sensitive to ingredients in standard dryer sheets.

18. These clever produce-extending gadgets Bluapple Produce Freshness Saver Balls Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep your greens from wilting in the crisper drawer with these produce saver balls. They work by absorbing the ethylene gas that makes fruits and vegetables rot, and each ball can last for up to three months at a time. They come in a pack of two, and are backed by over 2,900 five-star ratings on Amazon.

19. A pack of highly absorbent reusable dishcloths Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These reusable Swedish dishcloths are a fan favorite on Amazon, with an overall 4.6-star rating from over 22,600 shoppers. Each cloth can absorb up to 20 times its own weight, and since they come in a pack of 10, you might even be able to replace your traditional paper towel roll. They come in five colors, and have a gently textured surface.

20. The tiny spatula that prevents product waste The Spatty, Last Drop Beauty Spatula (6") Amazon $5 See On Amazon Get every last drop out of your moisturizers, eye creams, and other skincare product with this beauty spatula. It's 6 inches long and has a compact, scoop-shaped head that's designed to get into the corners of small packages. Not a skincare person? It's also great for condiments and other small grocery items.

21. The bag sealers that will help keep your snacks from going stale Mempedont Portable Mini Bag Sealer (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These mini bag sealers use heat to create an airtight seal on things like opened bags of chips, pretzels, and other snack foods. They're battery-powered, so you can take them anywhere and use them on the go, and they have a hook at one end for easy hanging. On the same side as the hook, there's also a bag cutter, so you can reopen bags after they've been sealed.

22. The cult-favorite jewelry cleaner Brilliant Jewelry Cleaner Set ( 8 Oz) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Jewelry is expensive, but keeping it clean doesn't have to be. This jewelry cleaner has earned five-star ratings from over 13,000 Amazon shoppers, who say that it keeps their jewelry looking like new. The 8-ounce bucket also comes with a basket and brush for easy cleaning. While it's safe to use on most pieces, note that it should not be used on pearls.

23. The grippers that make it easy to clean underneath your rugs NeverCurl 3-Layer Rug Grippers Amazon $12 See On Amazon Simply apply these rug grippers beneath the corners of your favorite rug with the adhesive backing, and your rugs will stay clean for longer. The three-layer construction includes a sticky backing, a plastic mid-layer that stops the corners of your rug from curling up, and a grippy bottom that makes any rug nonslip. They also make it easier to lift the corners of your rug so you can vacuum or sweep underneath.

24. The clever pen that helps seal and whiten your tile grout Rainbow Chalk Markers Grout Paint Marker Amazon $9 See On Amazon If scrubbing your tile grout just isn't working, try this white tile paint marker. The grout pen not only whitens the space between your tiles to keep them looking cleaner, it also helps to seal your grout, which makes it less likely to get stained in the first place.

25. The stopper that keeps opened champagne bottles bubbly MiTBA Champagne Stopper Amazon $12 See On Amazon You don't need to finish a bottle of champagne in one night if you have this bottle stopper. Specifically designed for use with champagne and other sparkling wines, it preserves your fizzy drinks with a leakproof, airtight seal. There's also a clever date marker dial on the top of the stopper so you won't forget when you first uncorked your wine.

26. The decanter that makes cheap wine taste expensive NUTRIUPS Wine Decanter Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Make cheap wine taste expensive with this wine decanter set. The decanter is made from lead-free crystal, and has a sleek design that looks impressive on any home bar or table. Pour your wine into the decanter and let it aerate before serving, which will help to enhance the flavors. It also comes with a cork ball and a cleaning tool.

27. A set of produce-extending drawer liners Dualplex Fruit & Veggie Life Extender Liner Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep your produce from going bad with these no-fuss drawer liners. Each foam liner can be trimmed to fit the dimensions of your crisper drawers, where they'll promote air circulation to keep your fruits and vegetables fresh for longer. These liners can also be used on your countertop as a prep surface for washing and drying produce before you store it.

28. The touch-up kit for wood furniture repairs Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers - Set of 13 Amazon $10 See On Amazon It's easy to make small touch-ups to your wood furniture with this furniture repair kit. It comes with six markers and six wax crayons in coordinating wood shades, so you can use the kit on everything from maple to mahogany wood furniture. It's perfect for covering up nicks and scratches, and the set includes a sharpener for the wax sticks.

29. The popular liquid drain clog dissolver Green Gobbler Liquid Hair & Grease Clog Remover (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If snaking your drain isn't enough, try this liquid drain clog dissolver. It quickly dissolves grease, soap, hair, and more. You can use it in your toilet as well as in your shower or sink, and each bottle contains enough liquid for two applications. Over 4,700 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating.

30. These clear chair leg covers that protect your floors from scratches Aneaseit High transparency Chair Leg Covers Amazon $24 See On Amazon This set of transparent chair leg protectors is great from keeping hardwood floors free from scuff and scratches without altering the look of your favorite furniture. They're made from flexible silicone with soft felt bottoms. Since the silicone stretches to fit the legs of your chairs, there's no need for nails or adhesive.

31. A set of heatproof liners that will keep your oven clean FitFabHome Large Non-Stick Oven Liners (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These nonstick oven liners are perfect for keeping your oven clean even if you tend to bake things that can spill or drip onto the oven floor. The BPA-free liners come in a pack of three, so they're easy to swap out when one gets dirty. Over 10,000 Amazon shoppers who love how easy they are to use have given them a five-star rating.

32. Some clear shields that keep your furniture looking like new Stelucca Amazing Shields Furniture Protectors Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you have a cat that loves to scratch your furniture, consider investing in these furniture shields. They're made from transparent plastic that can be trimmed to fit your furniture, and install with the adhesive backing . For extra security, you can also use the optional transparent twist pins that are included with the set.

33. The door stopper that will help you save on your heating and cooling bill Holikme Twin Door Draft Stopper Amazon $17 See On Amazon This door draft stopper has a unique design that allows it to block drafts from both sides of almost any door. Its made from foam covered in fabric, and has a hook and loop closure that helps to keep it securely in place. It also comes in 10 colors, so you can find one that seamlessly blends in with the rest of your decor.

34. A pack of dermaplaning touch-up tools Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool Amazon $5 See On Amazon These Schick facial touch-up tools make it easy to keep your facial hair perfectly groomed without frequent trips to the salon. A fan favorite on Amazon, these tools have an overall 4.6-star rating from over 107,000 shoppers who are obsessed with how easily these remove peach fuzz and dead skin without causing irritation.

35. The cloth that will replace your makeup remover ERASE YOUR FACE Make-up Removing Cloths (4-Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these makeup removing cloths, which work with just warm water, so there's no need for a separate makeup removing solution. They come in a pack of four, and are made from a super soft microfiber blend that feels great against even the most sensitive skin.

36. These tube squeezers that let you use every last bit of toothpaste LoveInUsa Toothpaste Tube Squeezer Dispenser (4-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon There are few things as frustrating as trying to squeeze out the last bit of toothpaste, unless you have a set of these tube squeezers. They slip over the back of the tube, and you can slide them up as you go to ensure that no toothpaste is left behind. They come in a pack of four, and are also great for paints, cream, and lotions.

37. The laundry sheets that stop your clothes from fading Shout Color Catcher Laundry Sheets Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your brights brighter with these Shout laundry sheets, which are designed to prevent colored clothing from bleeding or fading. They work by trapping any dye that's loose in the water while your wash cycle is running, which prevents colors from bleeding into other fabrics and saves you money in the long term.

38. The wildly popular cold brew maker Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Kick your expensive coffee shop habit and get this cold brew maker, which will pretty much pay for itself after a single use. It boasts an overall 4.7-star rating from over 39,600 Amazon shoppers, who love the smooth, bold flavors of the brew. The plastic pitcher includes a fine mesh strainer to infuse your coffee, which can be removed for easy cleaning.

39. The genius kit for emptying bottles Flip-it! Bottle Emptying Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get to the bottom of your bottles with this bottle emptying kit. It comes with six BPA-free squeeze-top adapters that allow you to easily store your bottles upside down and squeeze out the last drops of everything from honey to dish soap. They also make it easier to properly empty and clean your bottles so they can be recycled.

40. A box of replacement denim buttons Wjpophn Replacement Jean Buttons (20-Sets) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Just because your favorite pair of jeans is missing a button doesn't mean they can't be salvaged. This box of buttons comes with 20 sets of riveted buttons designed specifically for use with denim, so you can use them on shorts, jeans, jackets, dresses, and more. They can be applied without sewing, and come with a convenient storage case.

41. The natural toothpaste that will whiten your teeth FineVine 100% Natural Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste Amazon $15 See On Amazon This all-natural toothpaste is made with activated charcoal, which may help to erase and prevent stains. It's vegan-friendly and has a subtle peppermint flavor that fans of the product love. It's free from allergens like flouride and gluten, and is backed by over a thousand five-star ratings on Amazon.

42. The spray that removes red wine stains Wine Away Red Wine Stain Remover (12 Oz) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Next time you spill red wine on your clothing, upholstery, or carpet, just break out this stain removing spray. It's specifically formulated to tackle the stubborn stains from red wine, and works on both fresh and set-in stains. It has a pleasing citrus scent, and over 3,300 five-star ratings on Amazon.

43. This two-stage knife sharpener that can make a cheap knife chef-worthy KitchenIQ Stage Knife Sharpener Amazon $6 See On Amazon Hone a perfect edge with this knife sharpener, which has a fine setting for quick touch-ups and a coarser setting that's perfect for bringing a dull knife back to life. It costs just $6, and will save you so much money by keeping your kitchen knives sharp enough to last for generations.

44. A silicone protector that extends the life of your charging cables Jetec Charger Silicone Flexible Cable Wire Protector (24-Pieces) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Even if your charging cables are already frayed, you can keep them functional for longer with this silicone cable protector. It has a flexible twisted design that easily slips over most wires and cables, and they come in a pack of 24, so you can use them on all of your tech accessories.