44 clever products that save you lots of money, according to tons of reviewers

I'm a huge fan of the Amazon reviewer community when it comes to discovering inexpensive things that will save you big bucks in the long run. Those reviews are your secret weapon when it comes to separating the yes items from the meh items and these 44 money-saving products on Amazon definitely fall into the former category.

Taking the recommendation of Amazon reviewers is just one step removed from hearing about a worthy product from a trusted friend. For example, a reviewer reported that this all-in-one beard grooming kit offers "the cleanest and closest shave" that's "resulted in the least amount of irritation to my skin," and another wrote, "It makes the whole shaving experience an art instead of a chore." That's pretty much all you need to know — and a lot like talking to a couple buddies.

This list is packed with reviewer faves from a wide variety of categories, all of which will help you bank some bucks. Check out these reusable single-use coffee filter cups that'll save you money at the café, or this electric blanket that can even help you cut down on your energy bill by letting you turn down the thermostat. So don't sleep on these online reviews, and check out these fan-approved products that'll help you stick to a budget.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too.

1. This ingenious moldable glue that will help you repair so many things Sugru Moldable Glue (8-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Available in black, white, and multicolored packs, this moldable glue works to bond everything from shoes to wood and ceramics. You can use your bare hands to mold it, and once you've gotten the shape you need, you can leave it to dry. The waterproof glue is resistant to heat and cold, and you can use it to seal leaks, repair shoes, or bond frayed cables.

2. The travel mug made from eco-sustainable bamboo Joe Cup Reusable Bamboo Coffee Cup Amazon $13 See On Amazon Crafted from renewable, sustainably-harvested bamboo, this coffee cup is perfect for travel, so you can take a cup of joe with you on the go. Available in 11 colors, the matching lid and sleeve are made from food-grade silicone to withstand heat, and all the pieces are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. Two sizes are available.

3. This 10-pack of dishcloths should last an entire year Swedish Wholesale Cellulose Dishcloths (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Straight from Scandinavia, these dishcloths are machine-washable up to 50 times, so the 10-pack should easily last you through a year. Soft, absorbent, and durable, they can be used to do the dishes, or as a substitute for paper towels while wiping down kitchen counters or the bathroom.

4. A reusable cotton swab that's more environmentally friendly LastSwab Reusable Cotton Swabs Amazon $12 See On Amazon Speaking of sustainability, this reusable swab can replace the use of up to 1,000 disposable cotton swabs. The tips are made from soft and flexible medical-grade silicone, and they can be cleaned using simple soap and water. The swab comes with a protective storage case made from corn (!) in your choice of five colors.

5. The shower mat that exfoliates your feet between pedicures LOVE, LORI Shower Foot Scrubber Amazon $17 See On Amazon Instead of bending over to scrub your feet in the shower, use this massaging and exfoliating mat. It suctions firmly to the shower floor and has hundreds of soft and flexible bristles to deep clean and remove rough skin. (Plus, it's legitimately relaxing.) Tip: You can also use this with some tea tree oil to naturally fend off athlete's foot.

6. These food containers that are fun and functional Hutzler Food Savers (Set of 4) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These produce-shaped containers are designed to help you get more life out of your leftovers. The set comes with four: a yellow onion, red onion, garlic, and tomato, so you can know exactly what's inside each one. They're BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and easy to spot in your refrigerator.

7. These double-sided sponges that tackle all kinds of dishes Scrub-It Microfiber Scrub Sponges (6-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Take on heavy-duty pots and pans as well as more delicate dishes and cookware with these double-sided sponges. One side features an abrasive surface that's great for scouring, while the other side is made from soft microfiber that goes easy on glasses and nicer plates. They're odor-resistant, and you can throw them in the wash for easy cleaning and reuse.

8. A smart power strip that's compatible with Alexa & Google Home Larkkey Smart Power Strip Amazon $23 See On Amazon With four AC outlets and four USB ports, this smart power strip has all the space you need for your electronics — and it's compatible with Alexa and Google Home, too. Use voice commands or an app on your phone to set individual outlets on a schedule or to cut power, so you can turn off that lamp, even when you're away from home.

9. This kit that lets you brew your own kombucha The Kombucha Shop Starter Kit Amazon $49 See On Amazon If you love the taste and health benefits of kombucha, you might want to try brewing your own at home with this kit. It comes with everything you need to make your first batch, like a 1-gallon jar, organic cane sugar, a temperature gauge, pH strips, loose leaf black and oolong tea, and cultures grown right in the company's Madison, Wisconsin brewery.

10. An electric toothbrush that won't break the bank Fairywill Electric Toothbrush Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sonic vibrations power this toothbrush to deliver ultra-fast cleaning waves that zap the plaque and tartar right off of your teeth, while banishing bacteria and massaging gums. The toothbrush comes with eight brush heads — six with soft bristles and two with stiff bristles — so you can customize your brushing experience and have plenty of refills on hand.

11. The rechargeable light bulbs that are great in power outages Neporal Rechargeable Light Bulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon With the capacity to provide illumination for up to five hours, these rechargeable LED light bulbs are helpful to have around during unforeseen power outages. These bulbs screw right into any light fixture, but they also come with hooks, so you can hang them up and use them as outdoor lighting when you camp or hang out in the backyard.

12. An electric blanket that comes in handy on cold nights Homech Electric Heated Blanket Amazon $70 See On Amazon Instead of turning up the thermostat when the temperature drops, save on your energy bill by wrapping up in this electric blanket. Made from soft flannel, it features 10 heating levels, so you can customize your preferred level of warmth. An auto-shutoff kicks in after three hours, and you can machine wash the blanket when it's time for a cleaning.

13. The wine aerator and bottle stopper set that enhances any bottle of vino Barvivo Wine Aerator and Bottle Stoppers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Make even inexpensive wines taste like fine vintages with this aerator set. The aerator literally breathes life into the wine to bring out its flavor and aroma, and when you've enjoyed all you care to, you can use the vacuum pump and stoppers to remove oxygen from the bottle and keep the wine fresh for up to 14 days.

14. The foot balm that moisturizes & fends off fungus Le'Janon Foot Balm Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you're trying to repair dry, cracked heels, keep your toenails healthy, relieve athlete's foot, or eliminate foot odor, you can do it with this foot balm. It hydrates skin with moisturizing coconut and shea butter, while essential oils work to refresh feet and fend off fungus, irritation, and itching.

15. This 3-setting shower head that filters water Nosame High Pressure Shower Head with Filtration Amazon $19 See On Amazon With three water flow modes — rainfall, jet, and massage — this shower head gives you a customizable experience, while the micro-nozzle design increases flow speed without wasting water. Even better, the shower head features a built-in filtration system that purifies and softens hard water, resulting in less skin irritation and stronger hair.

16. An insulated lunch bag that maintains food temperature Lifewit Insulated Lunch Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Taking your lunch has never looked better, thanks to this insulated lunch bag made from gray Oxford cloth. The leakproof tote is insulated to keep food warm or cold for up to five hours, and it even doubles as a cooler that's spacious enough to hold up to 24 cans of soda or beer.

17. The portable washing machine that lets you skip the laundromat Kuppet Portable Washer Amazon $97 See On Amazon How convenient is this portable washing machine that makes it possible to do small loads at home, instead of going to the laundromat? The compact machine can handle up to 10 pounds of clothes, and all you have to is fill it with water and turn it on. There's a spin cycle to wring out clothes and a drain that makes it easy to release water into a tub or the yard when you're done.

18. The portable blender that's perfect for smoothies on the go Supkitdin Portable Blender Amazon $22 See On Amazon Make your own smoothies or protein shakes when you're on the go with this portable blender. It charges via USB, so you don't need a wall outlet to plug in, and the one-button operation makes it easy to use. When you're done blending, the jar doubles as a to-go cup for sipping.

19. A car wash kit for getting your ride clean at home Armor All Car Wash Kit Amazon $14 See On Amazon When your vehicle is dirty, don't you just feel kind of dirty, too? Take care of that feeling with this at-home car wash kit. It includes everything you need to clean both the inside and the outside of your vehicle: glass wipes, a wash and wax formula, tire foam, and protectant to keep everything looking like new. Pick up a wash mitt and drying towel set to complete the job.

20. This coffee grinder that upgrades your morning cup of joe SHARDOR Electric Coffee Grinder Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you love coffee but hate shelling out for a fresh brew at your local café, try starting out your morning with this coffee grinder. It has a high-powered motor that finishes the task quickly, and the simple grind system lets you control the coarseness, so you can brew anything from French press to espresso.

21. This battery charger that saves lots of money in the long run Energizer Rechargeable Batteries Amazon $19 See On Amazon Ditch your standard batteries (and keep them out of landfills) by using this charger in tandem with rechargeable AA and AAA NiMH batteries. You can use them just as you would standard batteries, and the charger features a status indicator and an audible alert to let you know when everything is powered up.

22. The Roku Premiere that offers 4K resolution Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player Amazon $38 See On Amazon Quit your cable company forever with this high-definition streaming media player that lets you access all of your favorite programming —including live television — as well as our favorite services, like Netflix, Apple TV, and HBO Max. The Roku Premiere streams in ultra-clear HD, HDR, and 4K, and all you'll need is an internet connection to get started.

23. The filter pitcher that lasts 4 times longer than its competitors Nakii Water Filter Pitcher Amazon $29 See On Amazon With a filter that can deliver up to 150 gallons of fresh water — four times more than its competitors — this pitcher is a great way to save money in the long run. It filters up to 1.3 liters in just one minute, and the narrow profile means you can store on the door of your fridge.

24. This cleaning spray that's better for the environment VEO Active-Probiotics All Purpose Cleaner Amazon $9 See On Amazon Formulated with active probiotics, this cleaner eliminates dirt and grime without the use of bleach, formaldehyde, phosphates, or other potentially harmful ingredients. It's 99% biodegradable, and you can recycle the bottle when you're done — just remove the label first. Choose from two light scents: citrus blossom or apple and jasmine.

25. The kit that lets you dry clean at home Woolite At Home Dry Cleaner (6 Sheets) Amazon $11 See On Amazon From trusted brand Woolite, these at-home dry cleaning sheets can help you save up to $100 on your dry cleaning bill. The six unscented sheets remove stains and wrinkles, and each sheet has enough power to clean up to five garments. It's safe to use on most materials, including wool, cashmere, silk, rayon, and cotton.

26. These skinny spatulas that get the last drop out of all your bottles EVERST GOOSE Silicone Spatulas (Set of 4) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you're trying to get the last few drops from a bottle of a ketchup or a jar of hand cream, these skinny spatulas can help. Made from flexible silicone, the set of four comes in a variety of sizes, so you can get just the leverage and length you need.

27. A motion sensor switch that cuts down on your power bill Lutron Maestro Motion Sensor Switch Amazon $18 See On Amazon Compatible with your existing lighting setup, this motion sensor switch installs in just 15 minutes and can reduce your energy bills by automatically turning the lights off when you're no longer in the room. As a bonus, you can also set it to turn off the lights when there's enough available natural light, so you don't accidentally leave the chandelier on in the day.

28. These microfiber mop pads that are a cheaper (& greener) alternative Easily Greener Microfiber Mop Pads (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you use a mop with disposable with pads, it may be worth giving these reusable microfiber pads a shot instead. Made from microfiber, they can be used both wet and dry to pick up dirt, dust, and grime like a champ. They go right in the washer and dryer, so you can use them again and again.

29. A "bed of nails" that gives you masseuse-level muscle relief ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you have back, shoulder, or neck pain, you'll be happy you ran into this acupressure mat that some reviewers (lovingly) refer to as a "bed of nails." It's outfitted with hundreds of acupressure points that stimulates circulation to loosen up knots and relieve soreness. With close to 24,000 4.5-star ratings, it's a winner in the relaxation game.

30. This squeezer that delivers the last of the toothpaste right to your brush XYKEEY Toothpaste Tube Squeezers (Set of 2) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get the very last of your toothpaste out of the tube with these squeezers. Just insert the tube and twist the knob to work your way up. Made from durable stainless steel, they'll last you as long as you have teeth to brush, and the set comes with two, so you can share one with your favorite dental hygiene nerd.

31. The resistance band set that brings the gym to you Kootek Resistance Bands Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you don't want to shell out for a gym membership, this resistance band kit gives you everything you need for a strength-training workout at home. The kit comes with five resistance bands in progressive strengths, as well as four core sliders that can be used for push-ups and lunges.

32. A waterproof timer that guarantees you get out of the shower on schedule dretec Waterproof Digital Timer Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you tend to lose track of time in the shower, you can use this waterproof timer to help you stay on schedule and save water, too. It mounts easily via the magnet and has three timer settings: 10 seconds, one minute, and 10 minutes.

33. The smart thermostat that keeps an eye on energy costs YoLink Smart Thermostat Amazon $70 See On Amazon Designed to work with your smart home assistant or the accompanying phone app, this Wi-Fi thermostat offers you ultimate control over your home environment. Adjust the temperature via voice commands, or turn off the heat when you're away from home to save on your energy bills. It even has an eco-conservation operation setting for the most energy-efficient cooling and heating possible.

34. A stack of kitchen towels to replace your paper ones Utopia Kitchen Towels (12-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Available in seven different colors, this stack of towels can replace paper towels for so many jobs (like wiping down the counters), saving money and helping to make your kitchen a little more green. Made from 100% cotton, the highly rated towels wash and dry easily, so you'll get lots of use out of them.

35. This gadget that makes any toilet low-flow Next by Danco Water-Saving Dual Flush Valve Amazon $17 See On Amazon Install this gadget on the flush valve of your toilet tank, and you can turn any standard toilet into a low-flow toilet, regardless of how old it is. It comes with a two-setting button, so you can adjust the amount of water in each flush, saving you money (and the earth) in the long run.

36. An easy way to get those last drops of bottled goods Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you're talking about a bottle of honey or some precious hand sanitizer, some things really are good to the last drop. Now you can get that last drop with this bottle-emptying set that includes a stand for inverting bottles, along with a flip cap and silicone seals to prevent leaks.

37. These reusable K-cups let you use your own coffee A&N Direct Reusable K Cups (3-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Single-use coffee brewers are so easy and convenient, but the disposable cups can get expensive (not to mention the plastic waste factor). These universal and reusable filter cups are a budget-friendly substitute, and they fit all single-use coffee makers. Just add your favorite ground coffee to the stainless steel filter, and you're good to go.

38. This massager that's a fraction of the price of some of its competitors Nekteck Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager Amazon $36 See On Amazon With four nodes that deliver deep pressure, this shiatsu massager is an affordable (and effective) way to relieve muscle pain and loosen up knots. The massage nodes reverse direction automatically, and there's even an optional infrared heat function for extra relaxation and warmth. This reviewer says, "Just what the doctor ordered!! [...] Cheaper than a 1/2 hour massage. Worth every penny!!!"

39. This all-in-one safety razor kit with 10 blade refills Rapid Beard Shaving Kit Amazon $50 See On Amazon Although it's a small investment upfront, this all-in-one shaving kit will definitely save you money over time. The kit includes a safety razor with 10 blade refills, a shaving brush, some great-smelling sandalwood soap, and a stainless steel bowl to work up a lather. Plus, it comes with a storage stand and a canvas toiletry bag.

40. The mesh bags that are great for produce and so much more Ecowaare Reusable Produce Bags (Set of 15) Amazon $10 See On Amazon We're putting 8 million tons of plastic into the world's oceans every year, so take these reusable produce bags with you the next time you head out to the grocery store. Made from durable mesh, they're lightweight (so won't add to your bill at the checkout), and come in three sizes, so you can stock up on garlic and romaine lettuce alike.

41. A set of silicone straws for less Flathead Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws (10-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Reusable straws like the ones in this set are everywhere these days because they're so much better for the environment than plastic. This set comes with 10 bent straws made from silicone, and the muted colors mean they're as good looking as they are practical.

42. This scale lets you keep an eye on baggage costs Tarriss Jetsetter Luggage Scale Amazon $14 See On Amazon Never shell out for excess baggage fees again when you have this luggage scale that helps you keep an eye on just how much stuff you've shoved into your suitcase. The lightweight design and small footprint means it can go along with you on your travels (without adding to aforementioned fees), so you can make sure those souvenirs don't weigh you down on the return trip, either.

43. This water flosser that's more fun than string floss Anjou Fordless Water Flosser Amazon $32 See On Amazon Flossing has to be one of the most dreaded self-care chores ever, but this rechargeable water flosser makes it quick, easy, and dare I say... enjoyable? And of course, it keeps you from having to spend big bucks on dental care down the road. It operates on three settings to get rid of food debris and keep gums healthy.