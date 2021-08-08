45 trending things so hot, Amazon can barely keep them in stock

Some things have always been destined to become popular, like butterfly clips in the '90s, or — for a more recent example — air fryers and Instant Pots in the past couple years. I still don’t completely know why we all want certain items at the exact same time, but to keep you up to date on the latest, here's a list of trending things that are so hot, Amazon can barely keep them in stock.

There's a reason Amazon has a “Buy Now” button on every product page: The site constantly sells out of some products every time they hit the shelves. To keep an eye on things, I pay attention to products with reviewers who say they are “obsessed” or have been “waiting for this one to come back in stock." High star ratings are another good way to tell if something is destined to become the next big thing you won't be able to find anywhere, like this compact air fryer that sells out time and again, or this smart water bottle with a cool three-in-one design (it doubles as a Bluetooth speaker and also glows on the hour to remind you to hydrate). Just for you, I’ve rounded up some of the hottest products on Amazon today — many of which just might be gone by tomorrow.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The privacy phone screen protectors that keep out prying eyes JETech Privacy Screen Protectors (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your phone screen protected from damage — and potential prying eyes — with these privacy screen protectors. They make it impossible to view your phone screen from the sides, and the ultra-thin tempered glass defends against scratches without impeding on touch screen sensitivity. You get two protectors in the pack, so you can also protect your partner's device. So many reviewers have rated it "perfect."

2. These wireless earbuds that come with a charging case Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds Amazon $49 See On Amazon Eliminate the tangle of cables when listening to playlists on your phone with these true wireless in-ear earbuds. They're water-resistant to stand up to sweat and rain, and the included charging case means you get 24 hours of battery life. Plus, they boast three EQ modes, so you get an ideal audio experience, whether you're listening to music, watching a movie, or catching up on your favorite podcast.

3. A 7-in-1 trimmer for *all* the hair Ceenwes 7-In-1 Electric Shaver Amazon $30 See On Amazon One reviewer called this seven-in-one shaver an "excellent value for the money," and I couldn't agree more. After all, the compact tool can cut hair, shave, trim nose hair, tidy up sideburns, cleanse your face, and even dry brush, thanks to the seven smart attachments that make it all possible. This shaver is waterproof for use in or out of the shower. Now, that's hot.

4. A FIDO security key that keeps all your information secure Yubico FIDO Security Key NFC Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep your online accounts and files protected with this NFC security key. Offering two-factor authentication alongside your account passwords, this simple device works with your existing USB port. It's compatible with Chrome, Windows, MacOS, and Linux for wide-ranging password protection against phishing attempts.

5. A digital notebook you can use again & again Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook Amazon $20 See On Amazon Take notes, save them to the cloud, and then begin again with this smart notebook. Ideal for those who love to write on paper but hate the clutter of multiple notebooks, this standard-size book works with a compatible app to quickly save everything you write on your preferred cloud service. Then, when you're done, simply pop it in the microwave (really) to wipe the pages clean.

6. This Bluetooth water bottle that reminds you when to hydrate ICEWATER 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottle Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get a gentle glowing reminder to take a sip of water on the hour, every hour with this fun three-in-one water bottle that also doubles as a wireless Bluetooth speaker. In fact, the lights can even sync to your playlist, creating a portable party anywhere you go. Set the bottle on a wooden table (after you drink, of course) for truly resonant bass.

7. This electronic lock for cabinets Tokatuker Invisible Electronic Cabinet Lock Kit Amazon $16 See On Amazon Turn a cabinet — or even an ottoman — into a storage locker with this nearly invisible cabinet lock. It installs in seconds without needing a lot of tools, and works with the included programmed key cards and fobs to provide quick access to your stuff — while keeping other people out. This lock even comes with a USB cable for backup if the batteries quit.

8. This smart toothbrush that rewards you for proper brushing technique Colgate hum Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit Amazon $40 See On Amazon Rewards? Just for brushing my teeth? Count me in. This smart toothbrush kit connects to an app that helps guide you on proper brushing techniques, and as you improve (and brush regularly), you'll earn rewards like free trials for the Headspace meditation app. It comes with two brush heads (Alexa can remind you when it's time to order more) and a travel case. This Amazon exclusive is jumping off the shelves, so grab it fast.

9. A clever flask that masquerades as an umbrella Smuggle Mug BoozeBrella Umbrella Flask Amazon $15 See On Amazon Bring your refreshment along to the party with this clever umbrella flask. An ideal gag gift, this plastic bottle is designed to look just like an umbrella, right down to the wristlet carrying strap. This flask even comes with a pouring spout to easily fill your glass. Available colors and styles: 12

10. A portable door lock for added security in hotel rooms & rentals AceMining Portable Door Lock Amazon $15 See On Amazon Gain an extra level of security when you're traveling with this portable door lock. The simple setup keeps anyone from opening your door — even if they have a key. Two holes match a range of door types, and it's a breeze to install by sliding it over the latching mechanism, closing the door, and hanging the red handle on the metal plate. Super easy.

11. This window privacy film that still lets the light shine in rabbitgoo Window Privacy Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon Letting a little natural light in can really enhance your space, but you often have to sacrifice some privacy. This privacy film uses static — not adhesive — to stick to your window where it lets sunlight in while blocking the view of anyone passing by. This ingenious design also keeps out up to 84% of UVA rays and 99% of UVB rays for a soft, filtered effect.

12. A 5-stage filtering pitcher with a water quality meter ZeroWater Cup Water Filter Pitcher Amazon $20 See On Amazon Fill this filtering pitcher to the brim for water that's guaranteed to be fresh and clean — it even comes with a water quality meter to ensure its quality. A thorough five-stage filtering system removes up to 99.6% of total dissolved solids for healthier drinking and improved taste.

13. A key-size multitool that performs 16 functions Geekey Key-Shaped Multitool Amazon $23 See On Amazon Clip this key-shaped multitool to your key ring, and you've got a gadget to meet virtually every need. This handy tool can drive in screws, attach bolts, take measurements, and even strip wires. When you're done fixing, use the bottle opener to enjoy a drink of your choice. You've earned it.

14. A cold brew coffee maker with an airtight construction SAMBANGAN Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon A 4.6-star overall rating means you can't possibly go wrong on this cold brew coffee maker that makes it "very easy to make cold brew," as one reviewer shared. The double-layer filtration system keeps the grounds out and the flavor in for reliable results. An airtight construction keeps your coffee concoctions tasting fresh for up to two weeks.

15. This compact air fryer that supports healthier snacking Chefman TurboFry 2-Quart Air Fryer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Enjoy your favorite fried snacks with a lot less oil when you have this compact air fryer on hand. The 2-quart size is ideal for smaller kitchens, where it whips up batches of fries, coconut shrimp, wings, and more — with little to no oil needed. In fact, the nonstick basket construction means you don't even need cooking spray.

16. This retro-inspired essential oil diffuser Jack & Rose Diffusers for Essential Oils Amazon $28 See On Amazon Add aromatherapy and a touch of mid-century modern style to your space with this retro essential oil dispenser. Seven LED color options further enhance the ambiance, and the large reservoir supports up to 20 hours of use. Toggle the built-in timer to set soothing scents for one, three, or six hours.

17. The 4-in-1 wireless charging station for all your devices QI-EU 4 in-1 Wireless Charging Station Amazon $26 See On Amazon There are a lot of charging stations on the market, but there aren't a lot that easily handle your phone, smart watch, earbuds, and (wait for it) digital stylus all in one place. This compact four-in-one charging stand has a small footprint that fits on your nightstand or desk and provides dedicated space to stow and power all your devices at once.

18. A laptop stand that also has a spot for your phone LIFELONG Adjustable Laptop Stand Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you spend a lot of time hunched over your laptop, this adjustable laptop stand is here to help. A range of adjustable heights support a comfortable viewing angle that won't strain your neck, while 360-degree swivel rotation lets you share your screen. This stand even has a built-in phone holder to keep your device within view, and the whole thing folds flat for storage.

19. A selfie light that's ideal for video conferencing UBeesize Ring Light and Tripod Amazon $34 See On Amazon More than 68,000 Amazon users have reviewed this selfie ring light that boasts a 4.5-star overall rating. One reviewer wrote that it's "the best ring light ever for the price." Three color modes — from warm to cool — meet every lighting need, and the whole setup includes a tripod with a universal phone mount — no need to buy anything else.

20. The gel memory foam pillow that won't overheat you inight Cooling Memory Foam Gel Pillow Amazon $27 See On Amazon Memory foam has a tendency to sleep hot, but this memory foam pillow is covered in cooling gel and features ventilation holes throughout to keep the air moving. The standard-sized pillow comes with a soft, silky cover that's removable and machine-washable. Whether you sleep on your back, side, or stomach, you'll want to snap this up.

21. This bladeless neck fan that offers quiet, on-the-go cooling FrSara Neck Fan Amazon $29 See On Amazon A perfect companion for your afternoon stroll, outdoor baseball game, or planned vacation to a warm-weather destination, this bladeless neck fan offers quiet comfort to beat the heat. This fan uses turbine blade technology for super quiet cooling power on three speeds, and the silicone construction is gentle on your neck for easy wear.

22. A mini waffle maker that's ideal for single servings Dash Mini Waffle Maker Amazon $16 See On Amazon This waffle maker is the cutest thing I'm going to share with you today. (I mean, just look at it.) The small size is ideal for apartment or dorm life, serving up one perfectly made waffle, chaffle, or even a serving of hash browns in just a couple of minutes. A bunch of color and pattern options (think: white pineapples, skulls, and leopard print) just add to its quirky charm.

23. A microwaveable popcorn maker that doesn't need oil Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make movie theater-quality popcorn at home with this popcorn popper that works with your microwave and doesn't require oil. The borosilicate glass construction is sturdy, so you can ditch the paper waste that comes with pre-made bags. Available in an array of colors, the 3-quart size is perfect for sharing with friends or family, but you can also opt for a personal snack-size popper.

24. This moldable glue for fixes & crafting Sugru Multipurpose Moldable Glue Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you're crafty or clumsy — I confess to being the latter — this colorful multipurpose glue provides a perfect solution. Mold it with your hands to repair floppy shoe soles, wrap it around frayed wires to restore your connections, or use it for brand new artistic creations, like hooks for your coffee mugs. The options truly go on and on.

25. This 4-outlet splitter that increases plug-in space TESSAN Electrical 4-Outlet Box Splitter Amazon $15 See On Amazon Extend the function of a basic home outlet with this four-outlet splitter. It takes up just one AC outlet, yet offers four extra connections for appliances and three USB ports to charge multiple phones or other smart devices. Best of all, it doesn't get in the way of the outlet above it.

26. A 5-pack of arch supports to help with plantar fasciitis ZALIK Arch Support Braces (5 Pairs) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Foot conditions like plantar fasciitis can be a real pain in the arch, but this five-pair set of arch supports is here to help — and they're also great if you spend the day working on your feet. Wear them alone or under your socks and shoes to help redistribute strain and relieve heel and arch pain. These arch support braces are super stretchy for a great fit.

27. A travel pillow you can twist to fit your sleeping style Lucear Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow Amazon $21 See On Amazon Get customized comfort for your next flight with this memory foam travel pillow you can twist, fold, and mold for optimal support. Wrap this pillow around your neck or use it to lean your head against the wall for totally comfortable rest. The snap closure makes it easily to loop through your luggage handle for on-the-go convenience.

28. A monitor message board that cleans up desktop clutter MINSA Monitor Message Board Amazon $12 See On Amazon I am guilty of taking notes on the fly when I'm on a call and then forgetting about where I've placed them. This monitor message board keeps notes at eye level, so they're never lost in the clutter again. Simply stick it to the edge of your monitor — it even has a ledge to hold your phone or extra notes.

29. This sturdy pouch that holds your water bottle on every adventure Gonex Tactical Military MOLLE Water Bottle Pouch Amazon $13 See On Amazon Go wherever the trail takes you — and bring proper hydration along — with this tactical water bottle holder. It's compatible with the MOLLE gear organization system to fit right in with your stuff, and the tough 900-Denier construction is ultra-rugged and waterproof. The drawstring top makes your water bottle, umbrella, or other items easy to access, and the mesh bottom allows wet items to air dry.

30. The original anti-chafe balm that keeps skin irritation at bay Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm Amazon $10 See On Amazon Help prevent uncomfortable chafing and skin irritation with this easy-to-apply balm. It's ideal for use before runs, walks, or tennis matches, and stays in place no matter how warm it gets. The vegan-friendly, cruelty-free formula also allows skin to sweat and breathe, and the compact size makes it easy to take anywhere.

31. These charcoal air-purifying bags that are fragrance-free NIYIKOW Nature Fresh Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (4 Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Read the reviews, and you'll be a convert: These bamboo and charcoal air purifying bags really do help neutralize and remove the very worst of smells, all without the use of fragrance. That's right, they don't simply cover it up. Place them in the sun for a few hours once a month, and you can continue to use them for years.

32. A portable slush & shake maker Zoku Slush and Shake Maker Amazon $23 See On Amazon Slushies or shakes to go? Yes please. This portable slushie and shake maker is people-powered, so you don't even need a plug. Just freeze the core for eight hours, add your ingredients, and stir with the included serving spoon. Use it with your favorite soda, and you don't have to run to the store anymore when you want an icy cold treat.

33. This compact personal fan with 3 speeds SmartDevil Small Personal USB Desk Fan Amazon $11 See On Amazon Set up a sweet breeze wherever you'd like with this compact personal fan. It's quiet, so it's ideal for use in bedrooms or at your desk, and the three speed settings make it simple to customize it to your comfort level. This small fan is USB-powered for use with your laptop or an adapter.

34. This personal smoothie maker that combines a blender with a to-go bottle La Reveuse Smoothie Blender Amazon $23 See On Amazon Bring your smoothie on the road with this portable smoothie maker with a blending jar that doubles as a to-go cup for super-simple serving. The stainless steel blade easily powers through ice and tougher ingredients, and the 300-watt copper motor guarantees dependable use morning after morning.

35. A versatile cleaning gel that molds to crevices PULIDIKI Cleaning Gel Amazon $6 See On Amazon Remove every bit of dust, hair, and dirt from your life — or at least, most of it — with this super cool cleaning putty. It fits into every crack or crevice for a totally through clean. Use this putty in your car or on your computer keyboard to satisfy your need for complete neatness.

36. This 2-in-1 ice cube tray & storage bin JYTEE Ice Cube Bin Scoop Trays Amazon $16 See On Amazon Make extra ice for your parties with this ice cube maker that comes with a storage bin. The tray makes up to 32 cubes at a time and doubles as lid for the bin. Then, when you're ready to serve, use the included scoop to easily grab as much ice as you want.

37. This pump dispenser that applies dish soap to your sponge LIFEEZY Dish Soap Dispenser Amazon $10 See On Amazon I never get tired of sharing this dish soap dispenser because it's just that neat. You put your dish soap of choice in the dispenser, then pop a sponge on top. When you're ready to wash, simply push down for a sudsed-up sponge. It cuts down on counter clutter and is so fun — you have to try it.

38. A mini exercise bike that lets you get your miles in while you work AGM Mini Exercise Bike Amazon $40 See On Amazon A busy day at the office doesn't mean you have to skimp on exercise. Simply set up this mini exercise bike underneath your desk and pedal your way through paperwork and conference calls. This machine has a large easy-to-read LCD screen to keep you on track and nonslip pedals to hold your feet in place.

39. A compact indoor security camera that has a 2-way talk feature Blink Mini Smart Security Camera Amazon $35 See On Amazon Keep an eye on your precious pup or curious kitten when you can't be at home with this mini smart security camera. The plug-and-play function doesn't require a hub, and everything streams easily to your phone. Two-way talk on this 1080p HD camera even lets you engage, and night vision makes it ideal for nurseries, too.

40. A 5-pack of grow bags for healthier plants VIVOSUN Gallon Grow Bags (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Use these gallon grow bags to plant everything from your favorite flowers to fruits and vegetables. Totally breathable, these bags help prevent root rot for a healthier plant, while keeping soil oxygenated and cool. The durable construction easily takes the place of plastic pots, and the built-in handles make them easy to move. Available sizes: 10

41. A solar fountain pump that has 6 different flow effects AISITIN Solar Fountain Pump Amazon $18 See On Amazon This solar fountain pump uses the sun's rays to turn your birdbath or pond into a dancing water display. How cool is that? Six nozzle options let you change up the flow pattern, and the 3.5-watt solar panels support continuous use all day — even if it's cloudy.

42. This magnetic screen door that lets the breeze in & keeps the bugs out AUGO Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $20 See On Amazon The rattle and bang of a screen door is really annoying, but it does a great job of keeping the bugs from invading your home. What to do? Install this magnetic mesh door instead. Full-frame magnets and Velcro ensure a lasting fit, and the lightweight construction is ideal for pets and kids. One reviewer even came back a year later to report it's still amazing.

43. The shampoo brushes that massage your scalp Cbiumpro Shampoo Massager Brushes (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Get a deep, refreshing scalp scrub each time you hit the shower with this silicone shampoo brush. A built-in handle slides over your fingers to ensure it stays in place, while the soft flexible bristles deliver a thoroughly relaxing wash. This set comes with two, so you can share.

44. This wireless car charger that attaches to your vents yootech Wireless Car Charger Amazon $22 See On Amazon Eliminate the middle man (if the middle man is a charging cord) with this slim wireless car charger that mounts directly to your vent. The two-in-one design melds a mount with a charger for versatile function, and with a rotating ball-joint, you can adjust the viewing angle with ease.