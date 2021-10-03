47 clever things that'll instantly make you like your home a lot more

Let's face it: We've all been spending a lot more time inside our homes. But that doesn't have to be a bad thing. In your own space, you get to make the rules — including what you put in it. Whether it's an ingenious storage hack or a creative kitchen gadget, these clever things on Amazon will make you like your place so much more.

If you live in a particularly small home, you know how important it is to maximize space. That means finding crafty ways to stash your stuff, like this tufted ottoman that doubles as a storage bin, or a two-tier organizing rack that fits right under your sink. And for something that doubles as a design touch, these minimalist floating wall shelves are great for displaying small houseplants and trinkets.

A comfy bedroom is also important, considering we humans spend roughly one-third of our lives asleep. There are lots of ways you can make your bed cozier, including this relaxing weighted blanket that helps you fall asleep, or this memory foam memory foam mattress topper that's infused with a calming lavender scent.

Below, you'll find tons of home products on Amazon that are well-made, efficient, and most of all, ingenious. Each one has plenty of positive reviews from buyers, so you can feel confident in your purchases.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A pack refrigerator liners that are better than scrubbing shelves AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Save yourself the hassle of scrubbing your refrigerator shelves by using these waterproof liners. The flexible EVA material is easy to cut down to size, and even easier to clean — just wipe with a damp cloth. Plus, the texture creates an anti-skid surface, so your produce won't roll around in the fridge. You can also use these in your cupboard and office drawers.

2. This portable laptop table for working from home Asltoy Laptop Desk for Bed Amazon $33 See On Amazon Work from the comfort of your couch (or bed!) with this portable desk that fits over your lap. With four adjustable angle settings, you can set your computer or tablet in the perfect position. A slim side panel includes a cupholder for your favorite beverage. Simply fold up the legs for easy, compact storage. Available colors: 4

3. A slim storage cart with wheels SPACEKEEPER 3-Tier Slim Storage Cart Amazon $19 See On Amazon With three sturdy shelves, this wheeled cart is a great way to add an extra bit of storage to your space. The slim unit is designed to fit in narrow spaces, such as bathrooms, kitchens, cubicles, and dorm rooms. There are four hooks on the side for hanging kitchen tools, cleaning supplies, and more. Available colors: 3

4. A curtain of lights you can hang anywhere Twinkle Star 300-LED Window String Light Curtain Amazon $18 See On Amazon Create a chill atmosphere on your patio or in your living rom with this curtain of LED string lights. Measuring 6.6 feet wide and 9.8 feet long, the light fixture looks great hung in front of a window, against a wall, or simply on its own. They have eight different lighting modes, which can be controlled using the included remote. Available colors: 2

5. A sink splash guard that keeps you dry while you do the dishes Blue Ginkgo Sink Splash Guard Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep water from spraying on your clothes as you do your dishes by suctioning this splash guard to the counter. Made of sturdy silicone, the guard creates a barrier between your body and the basin, and the unique wave design won't dig into your forearms while you wash. When not in use, this guard makes a nice backsplash against your kitchen tile. Available colors: 6

6. The memory foam pillow infused with cooling gel WEEKENDER Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $32 See On Amazon Infused with temperature-regulating gel, this memory foam pillow keeps you cool and comfortable all night. The small holes on the surface promote greater air circulation than a traditional pillow, which is great for warmer nights and hot sleepers. The supportive pillow comes with a soft, machine-washable cover that feels nice against your skin. Available sizes: standard, queen, king

7. A set of smart light bulbs that change color Treatlife Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon You can pair this set of four smart light bulbs with your Alexa or Google Home device for voice-activated control. Or, you can easily adjust their settings using the accompanying smartphone app from anywhere in the world. Toggle the brightness levels, create timers, and even change the light color to one of 16 million shades.

8. This tufted ottoman with hidden storage space YOUDENOVA Storage Ottoman Amazon $40 See On Amazon Hide your belongings in plain sight with this sophisticated ottoman that doubles as a storage bin. The cushioned, tufted seat acts as a lid, allowing you to easily access the items inside the unit. Use it to conceal blankets, extra pillows, clothes, pet toys, and more. This ottoman can also be collapsed when not in use. Available colors: 3

9. A kitchen stand for lids, ladles & cookbooks YAMAZAKI Home Kitchen Stand Amazon $19 See On Amazon This streamlined kitchen stand is perfect for holding ladles, spatulas, and even cookbooks. Constructed from rust-resistant steel, the minimalist structure can also support pot lids of all sizes, helping to streamline your cooking routine and keep your counters clean. It's available in black and white, as well as a few different style options. Available colors and styles: 5

10. This trio of sleek wall-mounted shelves Love-KANKEI Floating Shelves Wall Mounted (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sturdy and easy to install, these floating wall shelves make a great addition to your bedroom, bathroom, or kitchen. Made from solid wood with metal brackets, you get three shelves in different sizes, and each one can hold up to 40 pounds. Choose from a natural light brown, sleek black, crisp white, and more. Available colors: 8

11. These reusable chalkboard labels you can use anywhere Savvy & Sorted Chalkboard Labels (96-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Use these chalkboard labels in the pantry to label your food, in the office to organize your supplies, or in the bathroom to sort your cleaning tools. The set of 96 waterproof stickers comes with a chalk paint marker that easily wipes off with a paper towel, so you can reuse them over and over again.

12. The storage shelves that fit over any toilet Honey-Can-Do Storage Shelf Amazon $35 See On Amazon Add some bathroom storage with this clever shelving unit that fits right over the toilet. Made with sturdy chrome-finished steel, it features four tiers, so you finally have a place for spare toilet paper, guest towels, air freshener, and even a succulent or two. Reviewers say it's "easy to assemble" and saves so much space.

13. A sturdy tool organizer that mounts to your wall Berry Ave Broom Holder and Garden Tool Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon With a 35-pound weight capacity, this wall-mounted tool rack can hold your brooms, rakes, mops, and more. There are five slots for holding bigger tools, as well as six hooks for hanging smaller items. Each slot is fitted with a spring-loaded clamp that keeps the tool handles secure. Place it in your garage, shed, or closet to declutter your space.

14. These adhesive grippers that keep your rug in place Gorilla Grip Rug Grippers (8 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Tired of your rug sliding all over your floor? Then it's time to invest in these adhesive strips that grip the corners of your rug, securing them to the ground. The dual-sided grippers are placed on the corners of your rug, creating a flexible seal with the floor. Pro tip: Wipe them down with a damp cloth to restore their stickiness whenever necessary.

15. A bidet attachment that's easy to install Veken Non-Electric Bidet Amazon $33 See On Amazon It's never been more convenient to add a bidet to your bathroom. This non-electric model is easy to install, and comes at an affordable price, to boot. The device has two dials for adjusting the water pressure and the placement of the nozzle. You might never want to use toilet paper again. Available colors: 4

16. The wall-mounted phone holder you can use in the shower Spread Pixie Dust Wall-Mounted Shower Phone Holder Amazon $11 See On Amazon While smartphones and water should generally never be mixed, this waterproof phone holder actually makes it possible to use your phone in the shower. Just stick the unit to your bathroom wall and slide your phone into the anti-fog case. You'll be able to take calls, listen to music, and even watch your favorite show, all while getting clean in the shower. Even better, you can use it anywhere in the house — say, in the kitchen so you can read recipes without worrying about splatter. Available colors: 4

17. A mini air purifier that plugs right into your wall GermGuardian Pluggable Air Purifier & Sanitizer Amazon $35 See On Amazon Using powerful UV-C light, this mini air purifier eliminates germs, mold, and other contaminants from your room, while neutralizing odors and smoke. Plug this compact unit into the wall outlet in your kitchen, laundry room, bathroom, or anywhere else that could use some extra sanitation and air freshening. Replace the special UV-C light bulb every six to eight months for optimal results.

18. The therapy lamp that boosts your mood & prevents jet lag Erligpowht Light Therapy Lamp Amazon $30 See On Amazon Exposure to full-spectrum light can lift your mood and help you feel energized throughout the day, but it can be hard to come by in the winter months, or when you're dealing with jet lag. This compact therapy lamp radiates UV-free light whenever — and wherever — you need it. Providing natural sunlight-style light, it operates on multiple timers and three brightness levels, and you can bring it with you to the office, the yoga studio, your hotel room, or anywhere else you want to recharge.

19. An orthopedic wedge pillow that alleviates strain while you sleep MABIS Bed Wedge Pillow Amazon $27 See On Amazon Alleviate hip and back discomfort the natural way with this wedge-shaped pillow made from thick, supportive foam. The firm orthopedic pillow elevates your legs above your heart, promoting circulation and lessening pressure on your back muscles. It comes with a removable cover that's easy to clean in the washing machine.

20. These memo boards that attach to your monitor Sansheng Monitor Message Boards (Set of 2) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Stay on top of last-minute assignments and meetings with these two message boards that attach to the sides of your computer screen. The acrylic pieces clip onto the sides of your monitor, creating a space for you to stick notes and memos. The transparent design makes them barely noticeable, and you can remove them at any time without leaving damage behind.

21. A double-decker under-sink storage shelf that maximizes space Avaspot Under-Sink Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Place this storage rack underneath your bathroom or kitchen sink to maximize vertical space and instantly reduce clutter. The double-level organizer can hold cleaning supplies, washcloths, shampoo, and so much more. The plastic shelves can be easily attached to the steel frame, creating a modern-looking unit that looks just as good sitting on top of your counter as it does underneath it.

22. The coasters with absorbent felt pads COMFORTENA Silicone Absorbent Coasters Amazon $24 See On Amazon These unique silicone coasters have felt pads that absorbs drips and puddles from your beverages, keeping your table dry and free of water rings. The bottoms are designed with an anti-skid texture that keeps them securely in place, and if the coaster gets soaked with liquid, you can easily remove the felt pad and give it a rinse. You get six in a pack, and you can choose from three colors: black, sand, and red.

23. This stretchy sofa slipcover that comes in a ton of colors Easy-Going Stretch Sofa Slipcover Amazon $17 See On Amazon Protect your sofa from spills and overall wear and tear by using this stretchy slipcover made of spandex and polyester. The lightweight cover can be pulled over your couch in just a few minutes, and can easily be removed and thrown in the washing machine. Highly rated, it comes in tons of shades, from subtle neutrals to eye-catching red, orange, and blue. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 38

24. These organizing shelves that expand to maximize space SONGMICS Spice Rack (Set of 2) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you place these tiered organizing racks in the kitchen cabinet or on your bathroom counter, you really can't go wrong. The sleek bamboo shelves add a natural touch to any space, allowing you to stack anything from spice jars to cosmetics. You get two pieces that can overlap with one another, or simply be placed side by side.

24. This wall-mounted rack that works for both towels & wine Sagler Towel Rack and Wine Rack Amazon $22 See On Amazon Here's a wall-mounted rack that serves two distinct functions: holding towels and holding wine bottles. Place it in the kitchen and display up to six wine bottles at a time, or hang it in your bathroom to create storage space for six rolled-up towels. Made from a rust-resistant bronze material, it looks good no matter where you hang it.

25. The cushioned mat that supports your feet & joints WISELIFE Cushioned Kitchen Mat Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you're in the kitchen for hours on end, it's worth investing in this cushioned cushioned mat that reduces foot fatigue. The extra-thick foam material also minimizes pressure on your knees and joints, making it easier to stand for long periods of time. The water-resistant mat has a nonslip backing that keeps it in place. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 5

26. A Wi-Fi range extender for better internet coverage at home NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender Amazon $35 See On Amazon This Wi-Fi range extender adds coverage up to 1,000 square feet, so you can use the internet, no matter where you are in your house. It connects up to 15 devices at once, including laptops, smartphones, tablets, and more. It's compatible with any wireless router or cable modem. All you need to do is plug it into the wall, and you're all set.

26. This trio of memory foam bathroom rugs that are velvety soft Clara Clark Bathroom Rugs (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add an extra layer of luxury to your bathroom with this set of three memory foam bath mats that feel so soft underfoot. The velvety microfiber mats are highly absorbent, keeping your feet dry after your shower or bath. On the bottom, nonslip rubber backing keeps them from sliding around on your floor.

27. The flameless candles that come in sophisticated glass jars 5plots Flameless Candles (Set of 2) Amazon $18 See On Amazon With a bright, flickering flame effect, these flameless LED candles are battery-powered, so you never have worry about remembering to blow them out. The sleek glass cylinders hold real wax that gives the appearance of a traditional candle, and using the included remote control, you can turn the candles on and off, set timers, and increase the brightness. These lifelike candles offer an ambient glow without the fire hazard or smoke. Available colors: 4

28. A supportive memory foam back pillow with armrests Milliard Reading Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon Filled with shredded memory foam, this microfiber back pillow offers just the right amount of support, and you can make it firmer or softer by simply adding or removing any filling. The ergonomic shape includes two armrests that keep your arms propped up at your sides. Use it while sitting on the couch, the bed, or even the floor.

29. A pair of satin pillowcases with rave reviews Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made from smooth satin, these pillowcases are gentle on your hair and skin, and since they're naturally temperature-regulating, they'll stay cool all night. Over 148,000 customers have given them a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, complimenting their soft, luxurious texture — without the lofty price tag of silk pillowcases. They come in a wide variety of shades, so you can even find some that match your bedroom. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 22

30. This weighted blanket that reduces stress & helps you sleep YnM Weighted Blanket Amazon $45 See On Amazon Filled with glass beads, this weighted blanket is designed to help reduce stress and give you a better night's sleep by providing deep pressure stimulation. There are multiple weights to choose from — aim for one that's about 10% of your body weight, plus an extra pound. Pick from several different colors, including navy, gray, and pink, or attach a duvet cover to the corner loops. Available colors: 33

31. These glass tumblers shaped like cans On The Rox Drinks Tumbler Glasses (4-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These glass tumblers have the classic, easy-to-hold silhouette of a soda can, and they add a cool design touch to any kitchen or bar setup. The set of four dishwasher-safe glasses are great for serving cocktails to guests, or simply for everyday use. "It is great and I love how I can use this for my ice coffee. It is the perfect size and I love the design," one reviewer wrote.

32. A set of bed sheets that keep you cool at night Mellanni Cooling Bed Sheet Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Say goodbye to hot, sweaty nights once you invest in this microfiber bed sheet set that's earned a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 250,000 reviews (!). The lightweight, breathable material keeps you cool as you sleep, not mention, these sheets are wrinkle-resistant. You get a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases, with over 40 different shade options including black, white, light blue, and burgundy. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Available colors: 44

33. This stainless steel French press coffee maker that makes a robust brew Cafe Du Chateau French Press Coffee Maker Amazon $27 See On Amazon Make the perfect cup of coffee over and over again with this French press maker that's easy to use. With a multi-level filter system and double stainless steel screens, this handheld device creates an intense brew in just a few minutes — and it's also great for steeping loose leaf tea. In between uses, you can clean the coffee maker in the dishwasher.

34. A memory foam mattress topper infused with lavender LUCID 2-Inch Lavender Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon $40 See On Amazon Here's a mattress topper made from thick memory foam that reduces pressure on your body while you sleep. The best part? The foam is infused with the calming scent of lavender, which sends you into a state of relaxation. Available in 2- and 3-inch thickness options, the uniquely textured surface on top allows for better airflow while you sleep. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, full XL, queen, king, California king

35. The projector that turns your ceiling into a starry sky BlissLights Sky Lite Projector Amazon $40 See On Amazon Transform your walls and ceiling into a planetarium with this LED light projector that creates a sky of green stars and blue nebulas. The compact, portable unit is great for creating a relaxing atmosphere anytime, anywhere. "It’s great for really anything, even watching tv or enjoying a magical bath," one reviewer wrote. "It’s quite beautiful and relaxing."

36. An warmth-adjustable reading light that clips onto your desk Dpower Clip-On Light Reading Light Amazon $16 See On Amazon Clip this reading light onto your desk, bedside table, or bed frame to add an extra bit of visibility wherever you need it. The LED ring has three different color modes and 10 brightness levels, so you can completely customize your lighting. (Hot tip: The warm lighting is best for pre-bedtime reading.) A flexible gooseneck allows you to raise, lower, and rotate the light a full 360 degrees.

37. This over-sink drying rack that saves kitchen space Seropy Over-The-Sink Dish Drying Rack Amazon $9 See On Amazon Save precious counter space in your compact kitchen with this drying rack that fits right over your sink. With sturdy stainless steel rods and silicone edges to keep it in place, the rack allows excess water to drip right into the drain below. When you're finished using it, simply roll up the rack and store it in a drawer or under your sink.

38. A vintage-inspired night light with multiple color options GE Vintage LED Color Changing Night Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon With a single touch on the hood of this farmhouse-inspired night light, you can change the hue to one of eight different colors — or even rotate between them. There's also a soft white mode that creates a more traditional night light effect, and an automatic sensor switches the bulb on at dusk and off at dawn. Available colors: 4

39. These blackout curtains that keep your bedroom nice & dark NICETOWN Blackout Curtains Amazon $23 See On Amazon Available in a wide array of colors, these blackout curtains add a nice touch to your living room or bedroom while also blocking outside light, so you can catch a nap during the day or sleep in. Plus, they're thermal-insulated, which means you'll lose less heat and air conditioning through your windows, saving you money on your energy bill in the long run. Available sizes: 13

Available colors: 37

40. The extendable bamboo tray for your bathtub Sen Yi Bao Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $30 See On Amazon This extendable bamboo bathtub tray makes it easier than ever to have a relaxing bath at home. The lightweight caddy fits over the edges of the tub, providing a platform for your phone, mug, wine glass, tablet, and more. There are divided compartments on the tray that keep your items in place. It can expand from 27.5 inches to 41.3 inches to fit a variety of tubs.

41. This cast iron skillet with a cult following Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Amazon $30 See On Amazon When it comes to cast iron skillets, Lodge is your go-to brand — they've been around since 1896. Their pre-seasoned cast iron skillet has a definite cult following, with an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon after more than 19,000 reviews. This durable iron skillet heats more evenly than other materials for consistent results, and infuses food with lots of flavor. It's elevated with the addition of a silicone handle holder, so you don't even need to use an oven mitt. Available sizes: 4

42. The popcorn popper that doesn't require oil Ecolution Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $20 See On Amazon Nothing will make you like your home more than being able to get movie theater-quality popcorn without having to leave your kitchen. This microwavable popcorn popper uses hot circulating air to pop — no oil required — and has a built-in butter melting tray on top. It's dishwasher-safe and comes in a family size and a snack size. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 6

43. These LEDs that add backlighting your TV CPLID USB TV Backlight LED Strip Lights Kit Amazon $14 See On Amazon Create the ultimate ambient lighting in your living space with these LED strips that mount to the back of your TV. Also helpful for reducing eyestrain while watching shows or playing video games, the lights can be plugged directly into the television's USB port, so you don't have to deal with lots of extra wires. With the included remote, you can toggle between 16 colors and four different lighting modes. Available sizes: 5

44. A stain-resistant rug with a distressed look Safavieh Area Rug Amazon $33 See On Amazon Elevate your living room or hallway with this area rug that has a perfectly distressed, well-worn look. Durable and stain-resistant, it's ideal for areas in your home with high foot traffic. It comes in several different shapes and sizes, as well as multiple color variations, including gray, black, ivory, and sage. Available sizes and shapes: 41

Available colors: 14

45. The alarm clock that wakes you up with a sunrise Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon $45 See On Amazon If you dread the sound of the alarm clock every morning, you'll love this clock that wakes you up with natural sounds and gradually increasing light that mimics the sunrise over the course of 30 minutes. It's color-adjustable, has a built-in radio, and you can choose from ambient alarm sounds such as birdsong, ocean waves, and wind chimes.

46. The mug hooks that turn your kitchen into a cafe Fvstar Mug Hooks (Set of 2) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Get some more space in your kitchen cupboards — and put your mug collection on display — with these mug racks that mount to the underside of your cabinets. Each rack holds up to four mugs, so the set of two means you'll have space for eight total. Choose from different finishes, like black, bronze, and champagne.