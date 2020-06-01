48 really smart things that are really cheap on Amazon

The only thing better than finding awesome stuff might be finding awesome stuff at super low prices. I get a particular thrill when I search high and low for a great deal on a really good product, and research shows that I’m not alone. The human brain begins to release dopamine, sometimes referred to as the feel-good neurotransmitter, in anticipation of a cheap price tag — err, reward — so the hunt is all part of the fun.

And in true 21st-century fashion, shoppers don’t even have to leave the comfort of their couch or bed to enjoy the thrill. The following list is chock full of smart items that make life easier. From concentrated foot creams that repair dry, cracked skin to vented microwave covers so you can reheat a meal without worrying about messes, these items are all incredibly useful. And since every single one is $30 or less, you just might end up scoring more than one deal while you're at it.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. This lint remover that's gentle on fabric Henghan Wood Lint Remover Amazon $8 See on Amazon Effective on clothing, bedding, and upholstery, this portable lint shaver effectively removes lint and pet hair from all sorts of fabrics. And because it’s made with a pure copper head, there’s no sticky residue left behind and no need to buy replacements. This lint remover doesn’t require batteries or a power source, and it’s lightweight making it travel-friendly to boot.

2. An easy-to-use plant food you don't even need to measure out Miracle-Gro Plant Food (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See on Amazon In addition to water and sunlight, plants can always use a little extra nourishment. Miracle-Gro’s indoor plant food feeds your succulents, ferns, edibles like herbs, and more, and it couldn't be easier to use. Just apply it once a week either straight from the bottle or mix it into some water.

3. A concentrated foot cream with a cult following O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream Amazon $10 See on Amazon O’Keeffe’s Healthy Feet cream easily penetrates the thick skin on the surface of your foot to boost hydration while healing and repairing dry, cracked feet. After, it creates a protective layer. And with more than 17,000 reviews giving it a 4.5-star rating, it's a favorite with shoppers. For maximum effect, use O’Keeffe’s on freshly exfoliated skin after bathing.

4. A stainless steel can cooler that doesn't sweat KelvZ Finger Grip Insulated Can Cooler Amazon $15 See on Amazon This stainless steel can cooler features double-wall insulation that keeps your beverages cold for hours, and the no-sweat design keeps your hands and furniture dry, too. Compatible with both bottles and cans, it has finger grooves for a secure grip and each purchase comes with two bonus beer koozies. “I left a cold can in one out overnight, and the next day it was still cold,” one Amazon reviewer reported.

5. A picnic blanket that packs up easily ONIVA Outdoor Picnic Blanket Tote Amazon $24 See on Amazon With a polyester underside and vibrant prints on the other side, this picnic blanket adds a splash of color to your next picnic or outdoor event. When fully opened, the blanket measures 59 by 51 inches, and when folded, an adjustable strap and large outer pocket are revealed making it super simple to tote away. This blanket is machine washable and dryer friendly, and users can choose from nine color combinations.

6. A water bottle that motivates you to stay hydrated Venture Pal 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle Amazon $21 See on Amazon With time markers and motivational quotes printed on it, this water bottle keeps your water intake on track throughout the day. The large 128-ounce capacity eliminates the need for frequent refills, and the wide mouth makes it easy to add ice cubes or clean it. There's a flip-top opening and a carry handle. Choose from nine color options.

7. A drain hair catcher that doesn't slow down water flow LEKEYE Shower Drain Hair Catcher Amazon $10 See on Amazon With elliptical holes and a semi-circle design, this drain catcher stops hair from slipping down the drain without impeding the water flow. The silicone rim prevents the drain hair catcher from shifting and also prevents hair and other small debris from slipping through the sides. This drain catcher is made from rust-proof stainless steel so it'll last for the long run.

8. A surge protector that maximizes space ECHOGEAR On-Wall Surge Protector with 6 Outlets Amazon $15 See on Amazon Blocked outlet access is a worry of the past with this surge protector with six outlets that swivel to face forward or pivot 90 degrees. Or, if you'd like some USB ports, there's another version with four AC outlets and two USB ones. Either way you go, it's designed to be fireproof and protect your devices against electrical spikes.

9. A repair kit that restores wood furniture to its former glory Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) Amazon $10 See on Amazon Minimize waste and keep your furniture looking good as new with this repair kit that is a quick and permanent way to fix scratches and scuffs on your wooden furniture. The 13-piece furniture repair kit includes a sharpener, 6 markers, and 6 wax sticks in a range of colors to match your wood finishes.

10. These furniture bumpers that prevent sliding and scratches Shintop Adhesive Furniture Bumpers (100 Pieces) Amazon $7 See on Amazon These self-adhesive furniture bumpers prevent small tabletop items from scratching and sliding around on almost any surface. When applied to cabinet doors and drawers, these bumpers are also effective noise dampeners reducing slamming noises by as much as 30%. Or, add them to your laptop and other electronic devices to prevent slipping and damaging surfaces. Plus, they couldn't be easier to use, just peel and stick.

11. These reusable bags that help reduce your carbon footprint Kleko Reusable Ziplock Bags (12-Pack) Amazon $12 See on Amazon Available in both sandwich and snack sizes, these reusable bags are an easy way to store, save, and transport food items (or pretty much anything else) while limiting single-use plastics. Freezer-safe, leak-proof, and waterproof, these bags also work for long-term storage. Keeping them clean and ready to use is as easy as handwashing with soap and water. “These bags have not only saved me money, but I'm also creating less waste with them,” an Amazon reviewer commented. “They're easy to close, and once closed, they stay closed till I open it.”

12. A pan organizer that keeps clutter to a minimum MUDEELA Pan Organizer Rack Amazon $24 See on Amazon This adjustable pan organizer can be customized to accommodate your pots, pans, and lids and with eight shelves, there’s plenty of room for your kitchen helpers. An M-shaped groove keeps everything in place, and you can use it in a cabinet or on a counter. The 24 rubber sleeves keep your items in place and noise to a minimum.

13. A plastic drain snake that'll get rid of your clogs Vastar Drain Snake (3 Pack) Amazon $10 See on Amazon These plastic snake drains are flexible enough to bend around twisty drains, and the burred design effectively grabs hair, food, or whatever else is causing gridlock in your pipes. Available in packs of three, these drain snakes lets you skip all the chemicals in commercially available drain cleaners, and they're far cheaper than calling a plumber.

14. These storage bins for all your seasonal items ABO Gear Storage Bins (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See on Amazon When it’s time to clean out your closets, these portable storage organizers can be quite helpful when it comes to storing seasonal items, clothing, and bedding. Reinforced handles make these sturdy, and a zippered closure keeps the contents safe from dirt, pests, and moisture. These three-packs come in four shades of gray, and they fold down easily for storage when not in use. “These are excellent storage bags. I am using them to store winter clothes right now. They really hold a lot. I will order two more to store our blankets. I highly recommend these bags,” one reviewer commented.

15. This clever kitchen tool that does 8 different jobs BUTEFO 8 in 1 Kitchen Tool Set Amazon $17 See on Amazon This handy kitchen tool combines eight different kitchen tools into one unit: a funnel, a juicer, a grater, an egg cracker, a shredder, a can opener, an egg separator, and a measuring cup. All the parts of this set stack together into a wine bottle shape, and they are color coded so the one you need is a breeze to find.

16. A vented microwave cover so you don't have to worry about food explosions Tovolo Vented Collapsible Microwave Cover Amazon $10 See on Amazon Food explosions in the microwave are the worst, aren’t they? Enter the vented microwave cover. This collapsible cover protects your microwave from splashes, splatters, and more, keeping the mess (and cleaning time) to a minimum. The vented BPA-free silicone lid encourages even heating. This microwave lid pops up to 3 inches for tall dishes, and it collapses down to less than an inch for easy storage. Plus, this lid is dishwasher safe and available in three colors.

17. This gadget that lets you sharpen knives at home PriorityChef Knife Sharpener Amazon $16 See on Amazon With a two-stage system, this knife sharpener restores your tools to their former glory for quick and easy mealtime slicing and dicing. The diamond-coated knife sharpener repairs and straightens edges while the ceramic wheel polishes knives and removes burrs. It works for both straight and serrated knives, and the nonslip cushioned bottom keeps it in place while you use it.

18. These machine-washable door handle covers OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See on Amazon If sticky hands or germs are a concern, these appliance door covers can keep smudges and dirt at bay. Velcro fasteners allow for ease of use and easy adjustments, and the covers are machine washable. Choose from three sizes and four color options.

19. These cheap but durable Apple device chargers IMITOR Nylon Braided iPhone Charger (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See on Amazon With three 10-foot cords in the pack, these nylon braided cables make it easy to keep all your devices charged and ready to go. The copper wires keep charging speeds fast, and the nylon braiding ensures durability. These cords are available in blue/black and silver/gray, and they are MFi-certified to ensure compatibility with Apple devices.

20. These motion-activated lights you can stick anywhere Searik Motion Sensor Light (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See on Amazon Ideal for closets, bathrooms, kitchens, and more these super-bright LED night-lights are motion-activated to provide a light source before you trip. The lights illuminate an area up to 10 feet wide and shut off automatically after 15 seconds. Adhesive 3M pads are included for easy installation, or users can go with the built-in magnet. These lights run on AAA batteries (not included), and they’re available in three bright white and warm white.

21. These magnetic hooks that step up your organizational game MHDMAG Magnetic Hooks (10-Pack) Amazon $7 See on Amazon Useful in closets, bathrooms, garages, and kitchens, these nickel-coated magnet hooks make it easy to keep things off the counters and floors. When hung vertically, these magnets can hold up to 18 pounds, when hung horizontally, they can hold up to 4.5 pounds. However, if you'd looking for an even stronger options, the jumbo size can support up to 80 pounds.

22. This gadget that makes it super easy to drain tuna, beans, and more Prepworks by Progressive Can Colander Amazon $7 See on Amazon What will they think of next? This can colander fits onto tuna and other cans to remove unwanted liquid while keeping your hands and fingers clean. And it couldn’t be easier to use, simply fit it over the top of the can and invert it over the sink to release the liquid. This can colander fits on to most standard size cans, and it’s still small enough to tuck away when not in use. When you're done, just toss it into the dishwasher.

23. A screen cleaning kit that safely removes dirt and smudges WHOOSH! Screen Cleaner Kit Amazon $10 See on Amazon This alcohol- and ammonia-free screen-cleaning set safely wipe away dirt, dust, and smudges from smartphones, laptops, eyeglasses, TVs, and more easily and safely. Each order includes one ounce of odorless cleaning fluid and two microfiber cleaning cloths. And the fans love it, giving it a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

24. These multipurpose scraper tools to clean out gunk WWLDW Multipurpose Scraper Tool (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See on Amazon Made from high-quality plastic, this multipurpose scraper tool is a great little double-ended workhorse in the kitchen, office, or workshop. The curved slot design offers a comfortable grip from either end, and although flexible, this tool still offers enough leverage to open flip-top cans. This tool is strong enough to clean tough baked-in messes without damaging surfaces or your fingernails, and the three-pack includes a green, white, and blue scraper.

25. This high-pressure rainfall showerhead that brings the spa home SparkPod High Pressure Shower Head Amazon $30 See on Amazon With a maximum flow of 2.5 gallons per minute, this high-pressure showerhead feels like pure luxury. It easily connects to any standard shower in minutes, and each order comes with Teflon tape for no-leak attachment. The 90 easy-to-clean jets make it easy for users to wipe away hard water and limescale to keep the shower head operating at full force. Choose between chrome and chrome with matte black.

26. A damage-free brush cleaning mat NandaBeauty Brush Cleaning Mat Amazon $7 See on Amazon With four types of raised treads, this brush-cleaning mat is suitable for cleaning all types of makeup (or artistic!) brushes without damaging them. The suction cup can be used as a handle or it can be used as intended leaving you hands-free. Users can choose from two styles and four colors.

27. A dual-purpose brush drying rack that fits 28 pieces BEAKEY Makeup Brush Drying Rack Amazon $10 See on Amazon Keep your brushes safe, organized, and help them dry more quickly with this brush drying rack. Brushes can be placed upright for daily use, and wet brushes can be inverted to be left to dry. With a mix of 28 slots in varying sizes, this brush holder can accommodate a wide variety of brushes (it’s even great for art brushes), and the unit can be folded down for travel or tilted for ease of use.

28. A hanging hook rack that doesn't require any installation Alliebe Hanging Hook Rack (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See on Amazon Equipped with six strong hooks each, these hanging hook racks are ideal for organizing closets, vanities, and kitchen cupboards. Each of the three-pack can hold up to 6.6 pounds, and there’s no installation required, simply slide it onto existing shelving. Use it for everything from cooking utensils to jewelry. Choose between black or white.

29. A vertical shoe organizer that frees up tons of space AQUAPRO Shoe Slots Organizer (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See on Amazon These store shoes one on top of the other so you can double your storage space and make room for, well, more shoes. Each shoe slot is adjustable to four different heights, and these organizers accommodate all types of shoes, including men’s, women’s, and children's shoes. Raised bumps on the surface prevent shoes from sliding off, and the shoe slots clean up easily with soap and water.

30. A dashboard phone holder that keeps devices securely in place Loncaster Car Phone Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon This dashboard cell phone holder keeps your devices securely in place, no more flying phones on sharp turns or sudden stops. The small bottom tray is great for storing spare change or lip balm, and there’s also a slot for help with cord management. A peel and stick adhesive keeps the cell phone holder firmly in place, and leaves no sticky residue when removed.

31. A fun grip mount that works with PopSockets TOPGO Car Grips Mount for Phone Stand (3-Pack) Amazon $7 See on Amazon These grip mounts work with PopSockets to keep your phone firmly in place while you drive. The bear's ears even help your cords from getting tangled, and while the adhesive is strong enough to secure your phone, it can be removed without causing any damage. Use it in a car, kitchen, office, bathroom, bedroom, and anywhere else. With three in a pack, there are plenty to go around.

32. A screen magnifier for optimal viewing GLISTON Phone Screen Enlarger Amazon $15 See on Amazon Designed for use with mobile phones, this high-definition screen magnifier enlarges your smartphone display for better viewing while watching movies, gaming, and more. With a display that is two to four times larger, this magnifier is also great for multi-person viewing. When you're done using it, the folding design makes it a great travel companion.

33. A nail cream for stronger, longer nails with a major fan base Onyx Professional Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream Amazon $8 See on Amazon Infused with vitamins A, C, D, and E, jojoba oil, and calcium, this nail strengthening cream prevents splitting, peeling, and cracking as it revives soft and fragile nails. This cream also conditions cuticles to promote strong nail growth, and with hundreds of five-star reviews, it looks like this one has plenty of fans. “I took my acrylic nails off, and my natural nails were extremely damaged [...] thin as paper and splitting,” an Amazon reviewer wrote. “Tried this product, and within 7 days my nail[s] were looking and feeling great, and my cuticles [were] healthy and soft.”

34. A towel that dries your hair faster DuraComfort Anti-Frizz Hair Towel Amazon $12 See on Amazon This super-absorbent microfiber hair towel dries your hair faster and is lightweight to wear. There are two sizes available and the customers on Amazon? "I have super thick hair and drying it can be a pain. I got this towel hoping it would help shorten my routine. It works! When I dry my hair with a regular towel it still drips and wets my shirt/back. This towel...no no no. No drips," one wrote.

35. These dishwasher magnets that stop guessing games SMACD Clean Dirty Dishwasher Magnet Amazon $20 See on Amazon Stop the daily guessing games with these dishwasher magnets that let everyone know whether the dishes in the dishwasher are clean or dirty. With scratch-proof pads, these magnets won’t harm your appliances, and for dishwashers that are not magnetic, each order includes a 3M adhesive for easy application.

36. This mini waffle maker that doubles as a panini maker Dash Mini Maker: The Mini Waffle Maker Amazon $19 See on Amazon This mini waffle maker cooks up a lot more than just waffles: paninis, hash browns, biscuit pizzas, you name it. The dual nonstick surface heats up quickly and evenly for consistent results every time, and this waffle maker is quite compact, making it great for small apartments, dorms, or any place with limited counter space.

37. A bag sealer that keeps food fresher longer Karidge Mini Bag Sealer Amazon $11 See on Amazon This affordable heat sealer keeps food fresher longer, and there’s no need to buy special bags because it works with your existing foil bags, plastic bags, and even kraft paper. This heat sealer can reseal bags in less than a minute, it's equipped with a 45-inch cord, and comes with a plastic storage case. "Even though it is small it is made in a way to fit over a full sized bag of chips as shown in my pics. It heats up in 30 seconds and comes in a nice little case," one Amazon reviewer noted.

38. A fridge deodorizer that removes odors better than baking soda NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizer Amazon $11 See on Amazon Unlike baking soda that needs to be replaced monthly to work well, this nontoxic fridge deodorizer keeps unwanted smells at bay for up to six months. Perhaps even more impressively, it helps fruits and veggies remain crisp two to four times longer than without, too. It comes in packs of two and four as well.

39. This mildew-resistant shower curtain liner with a cult following LiBa Mildew Resistant Antimicrobial Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $11 See on Amazon These shower curtain liners are specially treated to resist mold and mildew and that makes them last four times longer than most. Heavy-duty magnets keep the liner in place, and rust-proof grommets and a reinforced header ensure durability. With thousands of five-star reviews, this shower liner is the definition of a cult classic. "I have waited six months to write this review, and my original liner looks as good as the day I hung it, [with no] mildew or rust," one Amazon reviewer wrote.

40. This enzymatic cleaner that gets rid of tough stains naturally Puracy Natural Laundry Stain Remover Amazon $13 See on Amazon Made with all-natural ingredients, Puracy's enzyme-based stain remover is still tough enough to tackle notoriously difficult stains like grass, red wine, and even blood. It works on clothing, linens, bedding, and carpets — including dark colors — and it’s hypoallergenic, non-bleaching, and biodegradable to boot.

41. A shoe deodorizer that eliminates smells, not just cover them up Lumi Outdoors Natural Shoe Deodorizer Amazon $13 See on Amazon With a blend of essential oils including lemongrass, eucalyptus, peppermint, and tea tree oil, this shoe deodorizer effectively eliminates odors, not just covers them up. And because it’s made with all-natural ingredients, this deodorizer can be used for household cleaning as well. "This product is exactly what I needed to finally get the stink out of my beloved 6 year old leather Birkenstocks. They had gotten to the point where they were so smelly that I stopped wearing them for a year [...] Not only did it take the old, smelly Birkenstock sandals the final mile of deodorizing, leaving them stink free, it went the extra mile and left them smelling fresh," an Amazon fan raved.

42. A deep cleaning brush set for small spaces and crevices OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $7 See on Amazon With a large brush, a small brush, and a wiper blade, this two-piece brush set is ideal for getting into nooks and crannies like shower door tracks, sink drains, and even car vents to thoroughly clean. Sturdy nylon bristles tackle tough cleaning jobs, while the soft-grip handles and a nonslip thumb pad provide optimal comfort while you work. With a 4.7-star rating on Amazon after more than 6,000 reviews, it's a popular pick.

43. These pan scrapers that remove caked-on food Lodge Pan Scrapers (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See on Amazon These Lodge pan scrapers remove tough, burnt-on, caked-on food from any type of cookware, including those with nonstick surfaces. Made out of durable polycarbonate, these scrapers won’t scratch or damage cookware surfaces, and four distinctly shaped corners can easily get into all types of corners and crevices. Get two in a set.

44. These acne patches that soak out the gunk Avarelle Acne Absorbing Cover Patches (40-Pack) Amazon $9 See on Amazon Infused with tea tree oil, calendula oil, and soothing cica, these acne patches work overnight to treat acne by actually soaking up the gunk. They're clear so they're less visible and each resealable pack contains 40 patches in three sizes. With thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon, this one is most certainly a fan favorite for actually working. One reviewer wrote: “These are seriously life changing if you have chronic acne. [...] Once I see one coming in I will put one of these patches on over night and wake up and the patch has sucked out of the nasty pimple before it really started!"

45. This kitchen stand that's like having an extra pair of hands YAMAZAKI Tower Kitchen Multi Eco Stand Amazon $19 See on Amazon This multipurpose stand is like an extra pair of hands in the kitchen. Use it as a bag holder to keep them upright and open for easy filling or use it as a mini drying rack for things like water bottles. This stand folds flat for easy storage when not in use, and users can choose between black or white.

46. This one and done microwave pasta maker Fasta Pasta Microwave Pasta Cooker Amazon $16 See on Amazon This microwave pasta maker lets you cook pasta without messy boil overs, sticking, and a ton of dishes to clean. Just put dried pasta into the container, add water, and microwave — there's a handy guide to times. When it's al dente (or however else you like it), drain it with the lid and serve. But it’s usefulness doesn’t stop there, this gadget can also be used to cook veggies and rice in your microwave as well.

47. This wrap-around knife cleaner that prevents cuts Joseph Joseph BladeBrush Knife and Cutlery Cleaner Amazon $7 See on Amazon This brush by Joseph Joseph safely cleans knives and cutlery without the fear of cuts. The unique wrap-around design cleans both sides at once, and the textured grip keeps it from slipping. To clean the brush, simply wash with soap and water, rinse, and let dry.