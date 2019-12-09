52 Gifts For Dads Who Say They Don't Want Anything

When the clock is ticking, it's tempting to default to the same standard present year after year. That said, a good gift is often a unique, practical gift — especially when you're strapped for ideas, and especially when the recipient isn't much help. In order to find a genius gift for the man who says they don't want anything, it helps to first think about his daily routine; then think about the ways in which it can be improved.

Ultimately, the best gift you can give (to anyone, but especially a parent) is something that genuinely makes life easier. Yes, he may appreciate yet another "Number-One Dad" plaque, but will it actually improve his efficiency, his mood, or his habits? Instead, consider something that he can use day in and day out to boost his well-being or productivity.

Does your dad work out often and try to stay active? Gift him a genius fitness product that streamlines his routine. Is he particularly into tech products? Get him a gadget that helps to make his go-to device even more accessible. Does he love home-improvement projects or cooking? The newest, most versatile tool can make his favorite hobby even more enjoyable.

Whatever it is that brings him joy, ensure that your gift is something that amplifies that, so he'll reach for it on a regular basis — and think of you every time he does. This year, retire the tie-tradition and instead opt for a practical gift he'll use and love, because "I don't want anything" really just translates to "you know me, and I trust you to find something I'll love."

1. A Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard For Typing On A Phone Or Tablet iClever Bluetooth Keyboard Amazon $37 See on Amazon For the dad who prefers physical keys over a touch-screen, there's the iClever keyboard. Its Bluetooth capability syncs up to virtually any phone or tablet in seconds — and its foldable, lightweight design means he can store it in his briefcase, glove compartment, or pocket. Since it's rechargeable, he doesn't even have to worry about batteries.

2. This Four-In-One Travel Bottle For Shakes, Snacks, And Supplements BlenderBottle ProStak Amazon $11 See on Amazon Whether he's a commuter or basically a tenant of his gym, the BlenderBottle ProStak ensures that he's got all his nourishment in one place. The interlocking bottom compartments hold snacks, protein powders, and supplements, while the main bottle area comes with a stainless-steel whisk ball that's strong enough to blend peanut butter and break up powders. It's even BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

3. This Rechargeable Speaker And Sound Machine That Fits In Your Palm Lectrofan Micro2 Amazon $30 See on Amazon Because the Lectrofan Micro2 fits in the palm of your hand, it's easy to tuck away in a backpack or a briefcase. That said, don't be fooled; this tiny machine packs a serious punch. It connects to your device via Bluetooth for up to 40 hours of clear, continuous, surprisingly-loud music — or you can choose between 11 pre-programmed, non-looping white noise sounds for sleep, concentration, or relaxation. The speaker even swivels upward to direct the sound any which way, and it has a built-in microphone for calls.

4. A Brilliant Outlet That Smartifies Any Electronic Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Amazon $15 See on Amazon Rather than investing in smart bulbs or phone-controlled appliances, the Kasa plug acts as an affordable middle-man that smartifies virtually any electronic. Simply slip it between the plug and the outlet, and you'll be able to set schedules, turn off appliances and lights from your phone, and even control things with your voice using Alexa.

5. A Café-Quality Cappuccino Right In His Kitchen Espressotoria Caprista Capsule Machine Amazon $36 See on Amazon The Espressotoria Caprista has entirely changed how I consume my coffee — and has saved me ample time and money that would otherwise be spent at a Starbucks. This surprisingly-affordable machine makes bold, smooth espresso using tiny cups (not unlike the Keurig), but is streamlined and optimized so it fits effortlessly on your counter. You can even opt to purchase the automatic milk frother, which attaches to the side of the machine and completes any latte or cappuccino with the touch of a button.

6. A Flavor-Boosting Meat Injector Made From Stainless Steel JY COOKMENT Meat Injector Syringe Amazon $15 See on Amazon "Used on our Turkey and many thick steaks for delicious results," says one of many thrilled reviewers. Unlike cheaper options, the JY COOKMENT meat syringe is made from durable, food-grade stainless steel and sanitary silicone, so you can quickly and easily infuse your meat with flavor. This set comes with three interchangeable tips and two cleaning brushes.

7. This Magnetic Clip So His Glasses Are Always Within Reach ReadeREST Amazon $20 See on Amazon If he utters the phrase "Where did I put my glasses?" roughly a dozen times a day, the ReadeREST makes for a practical and life-changing gift. Using high-strength neodymium magnets, these clips attach to any shirt without damage; they then provide a sturdy, secure place for him to hang his reading glasses, so they're always within reach.

8. A Softening Beard Oil For Sensitive Skin And Noses Viking Revolution Beard Oil Amazon $9 See on Amazon Since it's made using argan and jojoba oils, Viking Revolution beard oil softens hair, encourages growth, and moisturizes skin — all while remaining non-greasy. Most importantly, it's made without fragrances or common irritants, so those with sensitive faces (or noses) say, "the all-natural, organic, unscented product fit the bill."

9. This Trigger-Point Foam Roller That "Feels Like A Deep Tissue Massage" TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller Amazon $35 See on Amazon The TriggerPoint GRID foam roller is designed for athletes who need a portable, effective way to stimulate pressure points and stretch out tight muscles after a workout. That said, those with sore backs or physical therapists have also sung its praises, saying that it "feels like a deep-tissue massage" thanks to the multi-density foam and textured-grid design.

10. This Laptop Bag With External Charging And Theft-Prevention MATEIN Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack Amazon $36 See on Amazon For the traveler or commuter, there's the MATEIN laptop backpack — and it's definitely not your average bag. This pick features a locking zipper to prevent theft, an external USB port for convenient charging on the go, and a spacious, secure compartment for his computer (in addition to several other zippered and mesh pockets). Reviewers also love it because it's roomy, comfortable, and available in 10 colors.

11. This Dual-LED Light That He Can Wear Around His Neck LuminoLite Neck Light Amazon $15 See on Amazon While the LuminoLite is marketed as a convenient, hands-free reading lamp, it's also ideal for camping, crafting, nighttime walks, and fix-it projects. That's because its flexible gooseneck arms wrap around your neck to direct illumination in whichever direction you face — and its dual LEDs are rechargeable and feature three brightness levels each.

12. An Affordable Fitness Watch With All The Best Features L8star Fitness Tracker Amazon $30 See on Amazon Even though it costs a fraction of the price, the L8star fitness tracker has virtually all the same features as the name-brand options. It's waterproof and Bluetooth-enabled while tracking steps, heart rate, sleep quality, calories, and distance — and it syncs all of the aforementioned to a smart phone while alerting you to texts and calls.

13. Sunbeam Touch Up and Go Iron Kit Amazon $28 See on Amazon Thanks to its clamp design and handheld usage, the Sunbeam Touch Up and Go kit doesn't require an ironing board. Instead, it fits in the palm of your hand to remove wrinkles with a gentle pinch. It works on virtually all fabrics, fits effortlessly in a suitcase or desk drawer, and comes with a spray bottle, two lint rollers, and temperature-resistant storage case.

14. An Auto-Adjusting Socket That Adapts To All Fasteners Moongo Universal Socket Tool Amazon $10 See on Amazon Whether he builds Ikea furniture or entire houses, the Moongo universal socket is a life-changing addition to his tool collection. The 54 individual steel springs automatically adjust to grip various-sized nuts, bolts, hooks, and other fasteners. It even comes with a power-drill adapter. "Bought this for my dad for Father's Day," one reviewer says. "He is a man that has every tool, yet he was impressed and said it really worked well."

15. The Most Practical Gift To Ever Exist Amazon Essentials Crew T-Shirts (Pack of 2) Amazon $13 See on Amazon There's arguably nothing more practical than a high-quality, comfortable shirt — except maybe two of them. Amazon Essentials crew T-shirts come in six sizes and 15 colors, from classic black to bright orange. They're highly-rated due to their loose, comfortable fit and 100-percent cotton construction. According to reviewers, "This is an outrageously low price for a good shirt that keeps its form, feels durable after washing, and looks great." Available Sizes: XS — XXL

16. A Rechargeable Diffuser That Fits In Your Palm Wood Grain Portable Diffuser Amazon $20 See on Amazon Help him to reap the relaxing benefits of aromatherapy wherever life takes him. This classy, wood-grain diffuser is highly portable because it's rechargeable and doesn't require any water. Instead, the quiet fan diffuses essential oils into the air from a reusable felt pad, and since it fits in the palm of his hand, it can be used in a car, office, hotel room, or airport.

17. These Magnetic Tabs That Keep His Collar Stiff And Neat Wurkin Stiffs Magnetic Collar Stays (Pack of 3) Amazon $40 See on Amazon Wurkin Stiffs collar stays are invisible in the above picture — and that's how they'll be on your dad's shirts, too. Instead, the durable, magnetic tabs keep his collar stiff, neat, and wrinkle-free all day. This set comes with three different pairs, and reviewers say, "I really don't know how I got by without them."

18. An Easy-To-Fly Drone That Fully-Grown Men Love Potensic Mini Drone Amazon $31 See on Amazon "I bought one as a gift for my dad who is 72 and he loves flying it," one reviewer says, while another raves, "Best gift for my 4 year old and husband loves it too." It seems the Potensic mini drone is loved by all ages, thanks to its easy controls, hovering capabilities, and quick charging times. Get it in five different colors, including an American flag pattern.

19. These Freezer Sticks That Chill Warm Beer From The Inside-Out LETIT.BEER Beer Chiller Sticks Amazon $20 See on Amazon The next time he forgets to refrigerate a six-pack, these LETIT.BEER sticks will fix the issue in minutes. They're coated in stainless steel, but filled with a proprietary gel that absorbs cold from the freezer and chills the bottle from the inside out. Reviewers say their "beers stayed ice cold to the very last drop," and they love that it comes with a free bottle opener.

20. These Compression Socks To Prevent Achy, Tired Feet SB SOX Compression Socks Amazon $17 See on Amazon According to buyers, these are some of the most versatile socks on the market. They're made from comfortable, breathable fabric, but the best part comes in the form of graduated compression technology, which offers improved support, boosted circulation, and lessened inflammation. Whether he's traveling, running, or doing physical labor all day, his feet and legs will feel infinitely less achy and swollen. Available Sizes: XS — XXL

21. A Rechargeable Wine Opener That Removes The Cork In Seconds Flasnake Electric Wine Opener Amazon $29 See on Amazon For the novice sommelier, there's the Flasnake electric bottle opener, which uses an automatic screw to remove the cork at the press of a button. Its 700mAh battery opens up to 80 bottles on a single charge, and its classy copper finish looks great on any countertop.

22. This Two-In-One Caddy For His Favorite Arm Chair iLemon Armrest Shelf Caddy Amazon $35 See on Amazon This brilliant invention turns almost any armrest into a shelf and a caddy simultaneously. Its detachable tray holds cups, snacks, and books, while the four pockets are great for remotes, glasses, phones, and tablets. Since it's made from faux-leather and wood, it's both stylish and easy to wipe clean.

23. These Protective Gloves That Are Reviewers' "Go-To" For Every Job Pine Tree Tools Bamboo Working Gloves Amazon $10 See on Amazon Thanks to the breathable bamboo fabric and protective rubber coating, these Pine Tree Tools working gloves keep your hands free from sweat, splinters, and injury. They're great for yard work and gardening, but their easy-grip palms and form-fitting design also mean they're ideal for changing hooks, gutting fish, building furniture, and working on cars. Available Sizes: S — XXL

24. A Stool That's The Same Size As A Travel Umbrella ALPS Mountaineering Tri-Leg Stool Amazon $16 See on Amazon When folded up, the ALPS Mountaineering tri-leg stool is roughly the same size and weight as a travel umbrella. That said, its powder-coated steel frame and polyester seat can support up to 250 pounds when extended. For that reason, it's extremely convenient to carry and store, but provides a comfortable seat when he reaches his destination — whether that's a sporting event, concert, or the top of a mountain.

25. These Special Earplugs So He Can Hear Clearly Without Damaging His Eardrums Eargasm High Fidelity Earplugs Amazon $38 See On Amazon Whether he's a musician, motorcyclist, lover of concerts, or user of loud machinery, Eargasm earplugs protect his hearing with their special sound filters. Instead of muffling noises, these high-fidelity plugs decrease the overall volume, so he can still hear music or surroundings clearly, but won't damage his eardrums. Each set comes with two comfort-fitting pairs and a storage case.

26. These Magnets That Turn Any Light Switch Into A Key Rack Savvy Home Magnetic Key Rack (Pack of 4) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Replace the screws in any switch-plate with these Savvy Home magnets, and your light switch instantly becomes a key rack. They install in less than a minute and can hold up to 3 pounds each. Best of all, you'll always know where your keys are, and it's a great reminder to switch off the lights as you're walking out the door.

27. This Pine Tar Soap To Soothe Extra-Sensitive Skin Dr. Squatch Pine Tar Soap Amazon $10 See On Amazon Surprisingly, pine tar is an effective ingredient for soothing various skin woes, including eczema, dandruff, rashes, and dry patches. Dr. Squatch is made with woodsy-smelling pine as well as coconut oil and sand, so even though it genuinely cleans, it leaves skin feeling exfoliated and moisturized. Some even say it's so gentle and lathering, they use it so shave.

28. Some Adhesive Cable Organizers For A Tangle-Free Work Space Whellen Cable Organizer Clips (See On Amazon) Amazon $7 See On Amazon If your dad is anything like my dad, he is forever untangling wires and grumbling under his breath about it. Whellen cable clips adhere to any surface and effectively organize wires so they stay tangle-free and ready to use. Thanks to the flexible tabs, they hold chargers and cables in place, but they also allow for easy removal when you need them elsewhere.

29. A Burger Press That Stuffs The Patties With Cheese — Or Anything Else Cuisinart Stuffed Burger Press Amazon $11 See On Amazon For a barbecue enthusiast, a burger press is a great tool to have because it makes uniform, easy-to-cook patties — but this one takes it a step further. The Cuisinart press stuffs the patties with cheese, crumbled bacon, onions, or any of his favorite ingredients, so every bite is bursting with flavor. It even has a smaller insert to make sliders.

30. This All-In-One Kit So He Can Brew His Own Beer Craft A Brew Home Brewing Kit Amazon $45 See On Amazon The Craft A Brew kit comes with everything he'll need to start brewing his own craft beer at home. Choose between 11 different options, including American pale ale, hard cider, oak aged IPA, or chocolate milk stout. Each kit is hand-crafted using quality ingredients and safe materials, and reviewers say the result "tasted great."

31. These Are The Droids He's Looking For Star Wars Droid Salt and Pepper Shakers Amazon $20 See On Amazon If he's a fan of Star Wars, these droid salt and pepper shakers make for a fun gift that still retains its usefulness. They're made from molded ceramic and feature easy-to-remove plugs for hassle-free refills. Those who have purchased them as a Father's Day gift in the past say that the quality is nice and the paint holds up well after prolonged use.

32. This Wallet That Provides The Right Card At The Touch Of A Button ACM Wallet Credit Card Holder Amazon $40 See On Amazon Retrieving a single credit card from a packed wallet is no easy task. The ACM card holder, however, provides the exact card you need at the touch of a button — all while protecting against scratching and static. Simply organize up to five cards using the 18 included icon pads; then, when you slide that button upwards, the correct card pops out.

33. An 18-In-One Tool That's The Size Of A Credit Card Wallet Ninja Amazon $12 See On Amazon The Wallet Ninja is the same size as a standard credit card, but this heat-treated steel tool gives you 18 different essentials in one. It can measure objects, tighten screws and bolts, open beers and cans, cut boxes, fix eyeglasses, and even hold your phone upright. "I bought it for my Dad for Father's Day, and he thought it was really cool," one reviewer says. "It was an easy gift, especially for a hard to buy for person."

34. This Multi-Tasking Power Strip With A Genius Design TESSAN Multi-Plug Night Light Outlet Amazon $17 See On Amazon If he appreciates smart designs and versatility, the TESSAN multi-plug outlet makes for a great, practical gift. It covers only one plug, but provides three new AC outlets, two new USB ports, and a stand for a charging phone or tablet. Last but not least, it even functions as a dusk-to-dawn night light.

35. This Giant Game Of Beer Pong For Beach Days And Barbecues Bucket Ball Amazon $50 See On Amazon Think Beer Pong, but much bigger — and much better-suited for the beach. Bucket Ball comes with two weighted balls, a convenient carrying pouch, and 12 big buckets in two colors. Follow the guidebook or come up with your own house rules; either way, reviewers say this game is a "huge hit" at every barbecue, party, and festival they attend.

36. These Candles To Add Some Class To His Man Cave Old Factory Man Cave Candles (Set of 3) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Add a touch of class to his man cave with these three candles from Old Factory. Using hand-poured soy and premium fragrance oils, they burn for up to 30 hours each on a cotton wick and feature unique scents like leather, mahogany, and straight razor. (The company also makes several other interesting collections, including Lumberjack, Old Time Barbershop, and Happy Hour.)

37. This Magnetic Wristband That Keeps Nails And Bits Handy Danslesbls Magnetic Wristband Amazon $10 See On Amazon The Danslesbls magnetic wristband is a ridiculously simple idea, but according to reviewers, it's a "life saver" when you're on a ladder or in the thick of a project. It keeps nails, screws, and small tools handy while you work, and it prevents them from getting lost.

38. This Powerful Car Vacuum That Plugs Into The DC Port HOTOR Car Vacuum Amazon $28 See On Amazon If his car is his prized possession, help him keep it that way with the HOTOR car vacuum. This handheld unit plugs into the DC port and uses a high-powered motor and HEPA filter to suck up dust, crumbs, and dirt. It even has a built-in LED light and three interchangeable nozzles to clean upholstery and reach into tight spots.

39. This Cast Iron Pan That Even Professional Chefs Love Lodge Cast Iron Skillet Amazon $15 See On Amazon Encourage the novice chef or impress the master one with the Lodge cast iron skillet. Despite its reasonable price tag, this rugged, pre-seasoned pan heats up evenly and locks in the flavor to bring all kinds of meals to the next level. It's available in tons of different sizes (with or without lids), and even professional chefs say "you can't go wrong" with Lodge.

40. This Roll-Up Water Bottle Available In Eight Colors Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle Amazon $25 See On Amazon Thanks to the Nomader, he no longer has to lug around a full-sized water bottle once its empty. When in use, the BPA-free design holds a full 22 ounces of liquid, but when he's done, it rolls up for easy storage in a backpack or briefcase. There's even a patented screw cap which prevents leaks and makes for comfortable sipping.

41. This Adjustable Stand That Mounts To Walls Or Sits On Tabletops CTA Digital Mount And Stand Amazon $21 See On Amazon Install the two easy-mount cradles wherever he uses his tablet most, whether that's beside the stove or next to the phone. For everywhere else, the base of the CTA digital stand spreads out to form two feet for tabletop use. It even has an included felt-tip stylus, and thanks to the flexible joints and adjustable brackets, it adapts to any viewing angle and any device between 7 and 13 inches.

42. The Perfect, Most Versatile Gift For The Gamer Dad Nintendo Switch $299 See On Amazon The Nintendo Switch has thousands upon thousands of rave reviews, and if it's within your budget, it's the "perfect gift for the gamer dad." Thanks to its hybrid handheld design, it can be played solo, with friends or kids, at home, or on the go; this bundle comes with everything he needs to game on the train or during lunch breaks, including joy-stick controllers and a screen — but it can also be hooked up to the TV to get more people in on the fun.

43. An Inflatable Lounger He Can Set Up Anywhere AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger Amazon $30 See On Amazon It's hard to believe that this comfortable lounger is the size of a couch when inflated, but shrinks down into a tiny backpack once you let the air out. It's also extremely durable and doesn't require any pumps for inflation, so you can take it to sporting events, the beach, or campsites. Get it in eight different colors and patterns, each with a convenient side pocket and head rest.

44. This Spiky Mat To Lessen Pain, Stress, And Sleep Issues Sivan Health and Fitness Acupressure Mat Amazon $23 See On Amazon The Sivan mat and pillow set incorporates the benefits of acupuncture into a tool that's easy to use at home. Due to its thousands of tiny spikes, it stimulates pressure points all along the neck and back, which not only aims to release tension, but may also prompt a rush of endorphins. As a result, reviewers say it's extremely effective in lessening back pain, stress, headaches, and sleep issues.

45. An Eight-In-One Grooming Tool For Barber-Quality Beards Beard Ninja Amazon $8 See On Amazon The Beard Ninja is an eight-in-one tool that helps him achieve barber-quality results while grooming his beard, goatee, mustache, jaw, and neck. Its curved and straight edges act as guides to get a neat, symmetrical shave on each side, and the transparent design is both non-slip and easy to use.

46. This Projector That Turns A Blank Wall Into A 14-Foot Screen DBPOWER Home Theater Projector Amazon $59 See On Amazon Whether he loves football games or hosting movie nights, the DBPOWER projector turns any blank wall into a screen and any room into a home theater. It projects a clear, bright image up to 14 feet large, and it can connect to laptops, phones, DVD players, Xboxes, or Firesticks. It even has hi-fi stereo sound and is portable enough for use outdoors.

47. These Packing Cubes That Maximize Suitcase Space Bagail Packing Cubes (Set of 6) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Help him pack smarter with these Bagail luggage cubes, which organize and condense clothing into contained, easy-to-fit squares. The various sizes not only maximize room in your suitcase, but allow you to retrieve one item without messing up everything else. They come in a pack of six and are offered in over 15 different colors.

48. This Solar-Powered Lantern That's Inflatable And Waterproof LuminAID Solar Inflatable Lantern Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether it's used indoors or out, the LuminAID lantern is great for activities, gatherings, and emergencies. Its collapsible design takes up minimal space when flat, but quickly inflates to create a full-sized lantern that can hang from trees or sit on tables. Best of all, it's rechargeable or solar-powered for up to 18 hours of illumination, and even floats on water and has a flickering candlelight mode.

49. A Workout Bar That Attaches To Doorways Without Damage Iron Gym Total Upper Body Workout Bar Amazon $27 See On Amazon The Iron Gym workout bar can be used on the floor for push-ups and dips, but it also turns any doorway into a personal upper-body gym — without damage. Instead of screws or adhesives, this bar utilizes leverage to hold it in place and support up to 300 pounds. Reviewers say it makes for a "very nice and affordable gift for someone who likes to workout."

50. A Dash Cam For Entertainment Or Cautionary Measures APEMAN Dash Cam Amazon $45 See On Amazon Reviewers have given the APEMAN dash cam to the techie father, the traveling father, and the cautious father, and all say they've loved it. This camera easily adheres to the dashboard to record landscapes as well as accidents for insurance purposes; it also features a wide-angle lens, a built-in motion sensor, night vision, and loop recording.

51. These Reading Glasses That Block Blue Light From Screens PROSPEK Computer Glasses Amazon $40 See On Amazon If he spends hours in front of screens, these special glasses could help to minimize eye strain and prevent headaches. Even though the lenses are clear rather than tinted yellow, they block damaging blue light from laptop, phones, televisions, and fluorescent bulbs. You can get them without magnification, or up to +3.00 for those who require reading glasses.