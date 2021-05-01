59 cheap things you didn't realize could save you a lot of money

Whether you're letting produce go bad or dropping a few bucks on a daily cup of coffee, chances are good that you're spending more than you realize every day. Thankfully, there are lots of cheap things on Amazon that will save you a lot of money over time, and they're so easy to add to your daily routine.

First, you just have to decide where you want to start saving. If you're a coffee lover, I'd recommend using a cold brew maker and milk frother to make your own coffeehouse-style drinks at home. And instead of spending money on a bacon, egg, and cheese to go with your java, you can quickly cook your own with an easy-to-use breakfast sandwich maker. Beyond breakfast, you'll find plenty of other things on this list that'll help you make little money-saving changes — including home gym equipment, personal care products, reusable items, and so much more. Best of all, each of these items is affordable, so you don't have to spend much upfront to start saving.

Ready for more clever ways to make your wallet happy? Read on for lots of cheap things that will make it easier than ever to stash away some cash.

1. These eco-friendly wool dryer balls that replace fabric softener Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Instead of spending money on dryer sheets and fabric softener, toss these wool dryer balls in with your laundry. The eco-friendly dryer balls are reusable and gently tumble around with your laundry to help it dry faster and leave it feeling soft and fluffy. Each pack contains six.

2. A set of silicone stretch lids for easy food storage longzon Silicone Stretch Lids (14-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon There's no need to use plastic wrap when you've got these silicone stretch lids. The set includes lids in seven sizes that stretch to fit over jars, bowls, and pots, so you can store leftovers without having to swap into a different food container. Plus, the lids are dishwasher and microwave-safe.

3. These durable & reusable cotton rounds Green Estate Reusable Cotton Rounds (14 Count) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Replace your disposable cotton rounds with these durable and reusable makeup remover pads. Each pack contains 14 dual-sided microfiber pads that you can use to wipe away makeup and apply toner and moisturizer. A mesh laundry bag is included, so washing is a breeze.

4. A cleansing clay mask for your face, body & hair Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made from natural calcium bentonite clay, this pore cleansing mask can be used on the face, body, and hair. Just mix the clay with water or apple cider vinegar, apply to the desired areas, and leave it on for up to 20 minutes. This best-selling product has over 38,000 five-star reviews, and fans write "the results are amazing."

5. An insulated tote bag so you can pack lunches LOKASS Lunch Bag Amazon $19 See On Amazon Pack a meal for work or your next picnic with this insulated lunch bag. The roomy tote is lined with aluminum to keep food warm or cool for hours, and there are pockets where you can store drinks and utensils. Choose from 11 colors and styles, including gray, black, and marble.

6. These silicone food savers for sliced fruits & veggies Food Huggers Reusable Silicone Food Savers (Set of 5) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Got a half a lemon or an onion leftover? Just stretch these silicone food savers over sliced fruits and veggies to keep them fresh. Sold in a set of five, the BPA-free food huggers are dishwasher safe and stackable for easy storage. Choose from five colors.

7. The odor-absorbing charcoal bags you can use for up to 2 years Marsheepy Charcoal Deodorizer Bags (12-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon For an easy way to eliminate odors, place these charcoal deodorizer bags anywhere that needs freshening up, like your shoes, closet, gym bag, and car. The bags contain odor-absorbing bamboo charcoal and they're reusable for up to two years — just place them in sunlight for a few hours once a month to refresh.

8. These silicone cord savers that protect charging cables Jetec Charger Cable Saver (24 Pieces) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Want to prolong the life of your charging cables? These soft and flexible silicone cord savers wrap around charging cables to protect them from daily wear and tear. Each order contains 24 protectors, so there's enough for all your cables, and you can choose from a multicolor pack, black, and gray.

9. An easy-to-use growing avocado growing kit AvoSeedo Avocado Tree Growing Kit Amazon $11 See On Amazon Buying avocados at the grocery store can get pricey — but you can grow your own at home with this avocado tree growing kit. Just place an avocado pit in the growing tray, place it in water, and you should have a fresh sprout within six weeks.

10. This callus remover for rough, dry feet Lee Beauty Callus Remover Amazon $14 See On Amazon Give yourself an at-home pedicure with this highly rated callus remover, which boasts over 18,000 five-star reviews. Just soak feet in hot water and apply the extra-strength gel — it works within minutes to soften calluses, so you can just gently exfoliate to remove the rough skin.

11. These patches that can help acne heal faster Avarelle Acne Pimple Patch (40 Count) Amazon $9 See On Amazon When a blemish appears, use one of these acne cover patches overnight to speed up the healing process and prevent yourself from picking. The thin patches contain tea tree, cica, and calendula oils, and each pack contains small, medium, and large patches so you can choose the best coverage.

12. The drops that help remove earwax buildup Debrox Earwax Removal Aid Amazon $6 See On Amazon Remove earwax buildup with these easy-to-use drops, which have earned more than 24,000 ratings on Amazon. The gentle formula uses microfoaming action to soften and loosen earwax so you can easily flush it out using a bulb syringe (sold separately) filled with warm water.

13. A palm-sized body brush for gentle exfoliation C.S.M. Body Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Gently exfoliate every time you shower with this palm-sized body brush, which can be used wet or dry. It features soft bristles and massage nodules that scrub the skin and stimulate circulation, and the sturdy wooden handle and canvas strap makes it easy to hold.

14. An oral rinse that neutralizes odor-causing bacteria TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This highly rated oral rinse targets the bacteria that cause bad breath and helps reduce odors for up to 24 hours at a time. The gentle, dentist-recommended formula contains no alcohol, so it doesn't sting when you rinse, and it's free from artificial flavors and colors.

15. These easy-to-use & affordable teeth whitening pens AsaVea Teeth Whitening Pen (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon For an affordable way to brighten your smile, pick up this two-pack of teeth whitening pens. Each one contains a gentle whitening formula that's easy to brush on every day, removing stains caused by coffee, wine, and more. Plus, the pens are portable and convenient to use anywhere.

16. The reusable space saver bags that roll up to remove air The Chestnut Space Saver Bags (12 Count) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These reusable space saver bags are great for compact storage, and there's no vacuum required to remove air — just zip each bag and roll it up to push air through the valves at the bottom. Each set of 12 comes with four large and eight medium bags.

17. This spray that protects patio furniture from sun & water damage Scotchgard Sun and Water Shield Amazon $10 See On Amazon Protect the fabric on outdoor furniture from sun and water damage with this Scotchgard shield spray. The easy-to-apply spray blocks UVA and UVB rays to prevent fading and repels water from rain and snow, so your patio furniture will look good year after year.

18. A set of colorful, temperature-controlled sponges Scrub Daddy Colors FlexTexture Sponge (3 Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These colorful sponges adjust their texture based on the water temperature (firm in cold, soft in warm), so you can control the amount of scrubbing power. Plus, they make it easy to color-code your cleaning for different areas of the house. Also great: The sponges are odor-resistant and safe to use on cast iron and nonstick cookware.

19. The conditioner that restores & protects leather Leather Honey Leather Conditioner Amazon $20 See On Amazon Restore and protect leather shoes, upholstery, and more with this leather conditioner. The odorless, non-sticky formula softens, moisturizes, and repels water to keep leather items looking supple for years to come. What's more, the conditioner is a best-seller that boasts over 19,000 five-star reviews.

20. A rechargeable fabric shaver that refreshes clothing & upholstery Magictec Rechargeable Fabric Shaver Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your favorite sweater is looking worn out, you can remove fuzz and pills with this rechargeable fabric shaver. The compact, cordless device features three sharp blades with a honeycomb cover that protects clothing and upholstery while defuzzing. Plus, the shaver has an auto-shutoff feature for safety.

21. This spray that stretches out tight shoes FootMatters Boot & Shoe Stretch Spray Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your new shoes are pinching your feet, use this footwear stretch spray to soften them up. The clear spray works on a variety of materials, including leather, suede, and canvas, and it comes with two mini stretchers so you can easily expand shoes to your desired width.

22. The kit that covers scratches on wood furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Kit (Set of 13) Amazon $10 See On Amazon It's so easy and affordable to restore wood furniture thanks to this repair kit. The set includes six markers and six wax sticks (plus a sharpener) in shades like mahogany, cherry, and oak, which you can use to draw over scuffs and scratches on tables, chairs, and more.

23. A slow cooker for easy one-pot meals Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker Amazon $37 See On Amazon One-pot meals are so easy with this Crock-Pot slow cooker. The 7-quart size can fit a 7-pound roast and feed at least nine people, so it's a low-effort way to cook for the whole family. The slow cooker offers low, high, and warm settings, and the stoneware and lid are dishwasher safe for quick cleanup.

24. These meal prep containers with pre-portioned sections Bentgo Meal Prep Containers (10-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These meal prep containers make it easy to plan perfectly-portioned lunches. Sold in a set of 10, each BPA-free container is divided into 1- and 2-cup sections and comes with a lid for convenient storage. The containers can be reused up to 10 times each and they're dishwasher and microwave-safe.

25. These indoor outlet timers for lights & appliances BN-LINK Indoor Outlet Timer (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Set your everyday lights, holiday decorations, and small appliances on a schedule with these indoor outlet timers, which are best sellers with over 22,000 reviews. The easy-to-use manual timers allow you to schedule 24 hours a day in 30-minute intervals, so you can just set and forget.

26. An easy-to-install programmable light switch Honeywell Home Programmable Light Switch Amazon $30 See On Amazon This programmable light switch allows you to set automatic lighting schedules for your home. The sleek switch lets you set up to seven on-off schedules per week, and it's compatible with a variety of indoor and outdoor lighting. The switch boasts over 6,000 five-star reviews, and fans write it's easy to install and program.

27. The hair cutting tool for easy at-home trims CreaProducts Original CreaClip Hair Cutting Tool (Set of 2) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Save money on trims with this easy-to-use hair cutting tool. Just clip the guide onto your hair, slide it down to your desired length, and trim using a pair of hair cutting scissors (sold separately). The set includes two clips for various hair lengths and textures.

28. A beard shaping tool that helps you trim with clean lines Monster&Son Beard Shaping Tool Amazon $8 See On Amazon Trim your facial hair and get clean lines with this beard shaping tool. The semi-transparent guide has leveling marks that make it easy to trim symmetrically, and it features curves and angles to help you achieve your desired look. Whether your beard is long or short, this tool helps you trim like a pro.

29. A manicure set with 18 stainless steel tools LucaSng 18-In-1 Manicure Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon This manicure set comes with all the tools you need to give yourself a mani-pedi at home, and there are even items for facial care, like tweezers and eyebrow scissors. The 18-piece set is made from surgical-grade stainless steel that's easy to sterilize, and the lightweight storage case keeps everything organized.

30. This relaxing pedicure spa with vibrating massage Conair Foot Pedicure Spa Amazon $26 See On Amazon Give your feet a soothing soak with this Conair pedicure spa. The foot bath offers relaxing vibration and full foot massage, and the toe-touch controls make it easy to adjust while your feet soak. The spa maintains water temperature for about 10 minutes, giving you time to kick back and relax.

31. A facial steamer that moisturizes and helps unclog pores EZBASICS Facial Steamer Amazon $29 See On Amazon Instead of spending on spa treatments, use this facial steamer for an easy at-home version. Just fill it with distilled water and enjoy up to 10 minutes of steam that moisturizes skin and helps unclog pores. The nozzle and steam flow are adjustable, and you can even add your favorite essential oil for an aromatherapy session.

32. This luggage scale that helps you avoid airline fees Etekcity Luggage Scale Amazon $10 See On Amazon Avoid paying fees for overstuffed suitcases by using this luggage scale while you pack. The lightweight, portable scale hooks onto your luggage so you can instantly check the weight. Other helpful features include a temperature sensor, indicators for low battery and overloading, and auto-shutoff.

33. This set of flexible silicone travel bottles HOMMIESAFE Travel Bottle Set Amazon $7 See On Amazon Instead of buying mini versions of your toiletries, you can fill this multicolor travel bottle set with shampoo, conditioner, lotion, and more. The durable silicone bottles are flexible and collapsible, so they're easy to fit in your bag and store when not in use.

34. The jewelry cleaner for gold, diamonds & precious stones Connoisseurs Precious Jewelry Cleaner Amazon $5 See On Amazon Make gold, diamonds, and precious stones shine and sparkle with this jewelry cleaner. The ammonia-free cleaner comes with a large dip tray and a soft brush — just dip your jewelry for 30 seconds, brush, and rinse. One reviewer wrote, "I honestly can't tell the difference between a professional cleaning and using this at home."

35. A portable mending machine for quick fabric repairs SINGER Portable Mending Machine Amazon $17 See On Amazon Use this portable mending machine for quick and easy stitch fixes around the house. The cordless machine features a single-thread feed and comes with needles, bobbins, and other helpful accessories — plus, it also works with standard spools. Two AA batteries are required (sold separately).

36. An affordable combo pack of sheet masks DERMAL Facial Mask Sheet (24-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This affordable combo pack of sheet masks can help moisturize, soothe, and refresh skin. Each mask contains different ingredients, like aloe, charcoal, and rose, to offer a variety of benefits for your skin. "The price for them is fantastic and the saturation of product in these masks are comparable (if not better) than some of the high end masks I have purchased in the past," wrote one reviewer.

37. This pull up bar that fits over most doorways Iron Gym Total Upper Body Workout Bar Amazon $25 See On Amazon This best-selling pull up bar fits over most doorways so you can get an upper body workout without even leaving the house. The durable steel frame features three grip positions — narrow, wide, and neutral — for various exercises. Plus, it's easy to install and remove quickly.

38. A dumbbell set that includes 3 weights and a storage stand Sporzon! Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Set with Stand Amazon $70 See On Amazon Featuring 3-pound, 5-pound, and 8-pound weights, this color-coded dumbbell set is great for different levels of resistance training. Each weight has a neoprene coating and contoured handle for easy gripping, and the set comes with an easy-to-assemble stand so you can keep them organized.

39. This portable resistance band set Letsfit Resistance Bands Amazon $7 See On Amazon For another easy at-home workout, pick up this popular resistance band set. It includes five durable latex bands in color-coded resistance strength levels ranging from 5 to 40 pounds. Plus, the set comes with a mesh carry bag so you can take it anywhere.

40. This sandwich maker that cooks a hot breakfast in minutes Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Instead of stopping for food every morning, you can make your own at home with this easy-to-use breakfast sandwich maker. Just add your favorite bread, meat, and cheese, and an egg — this handy appliance will cook the egg and create a perfectly assembled sandwich in minutes. Choose from five colors, including black, red, and mint green.

41. A milk frother for homemade lattes, cappuccinos & more HadinEEon Milk Frother Amazon $40 See On Amazon Skip the coffeehouse and make your own lattes, cappuccinos, and more with this electric milk frother. It can make warm foam dense or airy, and it also creates cold foam and warm milk. Plus, this frother boasts quiet operation, auto-shutoff, and an easy-to-clean design.

42. The cordless handheld milk frother that comes in 14 colors PowerLix Milk Frother Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you prefer a handheld milk frother, this is a popular option with over 49,000 reviews. The cordless frother is battery-operated and has a stainless steel whisk that creates creamy froth in seconds. There are 14 colors to choose from and a stainless steel stand is included for easy storage.

43. These reusable coffee pods for your Keurig machine Delibru Reusable K Cups (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Rather than buying single-use pods for your Keurig machine, you can fill these reusable coffee pods with your favorite ground beans. The BPA-free pods feature stainless steel mesh that allows hot water to evenly cover the coffee grounds. Also great: They're dishwasher safe, so cleaning is a breeze.

44. A bottle stopper that keeps wine fresh for longer ERHIRY Wine Bottle Stopper (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Once you open a bottle of vino, you can keep it fresh for longer with these wine bottle stoppers. They're made from durable stainless steel, and all you have to do is place one in the bottle and press the lever to create an airtight seal. Each pack contains two.

45. This storage container set for cereal & other dry goods Chef's Path Cereal Container Storage Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Prevent cereal from going stale with this storage container set. The BPA-free containers create an airtight seal and feature a spout and ergonomic grips for easy pouring. The set also includes measuring spoons, reusable labels, and a chalk pen, so you can keep everything organized in the cupboard.

46. An expandable container that keeps bread fresh Progressive International Expandable Bread Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon Keep baked goods fresh with this expandable bread holder. The BPA-free, dishwasher safe container expands and collapses to hold various sizes of bread and other baked items, and there are air vents you can adjust based on humidity. Also helpful: There's a built-in cutting board with markers for perfectly even slices.

47. These apple-shaped produce savers that keep food fresh Bluapple Produce Freshness Saver Balls (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon To keep fruits and veggies fresh for longer, place one of these Bluapple freshness balls inside your produce drawer. The apple-shaped ball contains a packet that absorbs ethylene gas, extending the life of your produce. Just replace the packet every three months (refills sold separately) — it couldn't be easier.

48. The hair dryer brush with 250,000+ reviews REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Amazon $42 See On Amazon Give yourself a salon-quality blowout at home with this cult-favorite hot air brush from Revlon, which has over 200,000 five-star reviews. The one-step styling tool features an oval brush and three heat settings to dry and volumize hair at the same time. Choose from four colors.

49. These can lids that prevent soda from going flat Smart House Inc Clear Soda Can Lids (6-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Prevent fizzy drinks from going flat with these handy soda can lids. Sold in a pack of six, the colorful BPA-free lids fit on any can to keep drinks fresh and they're leakproof to prevent spills. Plus, the lids are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

50. A cold brew maker for smooth iced coffee at home Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon This cold brew maker helps you make smooth iced coffee at home, so you can skip the daily trip to the cafe. The BPA-free pitcher makes up to four servings at once and has a mesh filter that you fill with your favorite ground coffee — then just add water and place it in the fridge to brew overnight.

51. A spatula that reaches the bottom of bottles & jars Spatty Last Drop Beauty Spatula Amazon $9 See On Amazon Having trouble getting the last bit of product out of bottles and jars? This flexible beauty spatula can help. It features a long handle and angled head that reaches into containers with narrow openings, so your pricey personal care products never go to waste.

52. The funnel that helps get every last bit of liquid out of bottles Cumberland Concepts Smart Funnel Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you find yourself struggling to get the last drop of liquid out of a bottle, this smart funnel offers the perfect solution. Just place the funnel onto the neck of your new container and put the pouring container on top — the remaining liquid will slowly transfer to the new bottle without any hassle.

53. A long-lasting shampoo bar made with natural ingredients J·R·LIGGETT'S All-Natural Shampoo Bar Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you want to ditch plastic hair product bottles, opt for this long-lasting shampoo bar. One bar equals up to two plastic shampoo bottles, and the sulfate-free formula contains natural oils that are gentle on hair. Choose from six scents, such as coconut and argan oil or tea tree and hemp oil.

54. This door draft stopper that blocks heat & AC from escaping Holikme Twin Door Draft Stopper Amazon $17 See On Amazon Prevent heat and air conditioning from escaping under your door with this easy-to-install door draft stopper. Available in 10 colors and styles, the draft stopper is filled with foam that can be trimmed to fit your door — then you just slide the stopper into place to seal the gap.

55. These blackout curtains that help regulate room temperature NICETOWN Blackout Window Curtain Panels Amazon $26 See On Amazon Add instant insulation to any room with these blackout curtains. The thick polyester curtains can help regulate temperature and block light and noise, making the room more peaceful at night. Each set includes two panels, and you can choose from 12 sizes and 17 colors, including white, black, and navy blue.

56. The stain remover that cleans up red wine spills Emergency Stain Rescue Red Wine Stain Remover Amazon $8 See On Amazon Use this red wine stain remover to clean up after spills rather than spending money on professional cleaning. The nontoxic formula quickly removes red wine stains from clothing, upholstery, and carpets, and it's so easy to use — just spray, blot, and rinse. It evens works to remove old wine stains that have already dried.

57. These clip-on covers that keep toothbrushes clean Steripod Clip-On Toothbrush Protector (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you're at home or traveling, these clip-on toothbrush protectors can help keep bristles clean. Sold in a two-pack, the BPA-free covers fit both manual and electric toothbrushes and contain thymol, an ingredient found in mouthwash, to keep brushes clean for up to three months.

58. A shower curtain liner that's mildew-resistant LiBa PEVA Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $11 See On Amazon Use this antimicrobial shower liner to protect your bathroom from mold and mildew. The water-resistant PEVA liner is available in three sizes and three colors, so you can use it alone or pair it with your favorite shower curtain. And unlike some vinyl shower liners, this one is free from harsh odors.