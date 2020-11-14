6 shirts for guys with broad shoulders

Shopping for clothes can be even more of a challenge if you have broad shoulders. Fortunately, there are a few guiding principles that help. First — and perhaps most importantly —the best shirts for guys with broad shoulders offer a certain amount of stretch. Even if a T-shirt or button-down is designed with an extra-wide fit, a little flexibility can help ensure ease of movement, so you don't feel constricted. Look for shirts made with polyester, which has a decent amount of give, or blends that include elastane or spandex for even more stretch.

Besides material, it helps if the shirt's chest, back, and upper arm measurements are extra wide to better accommodate your build. Now, broad shoulders can be roughly defined as 1.6 times the size of your waist (give or take), so if you have a 36-inch waist, for example, you might want to look for a shirt with chest measurements of 58 inches or larger. Unfortunately, exact shirt measurements aren't always readily available, but it's still helpful to keep in mind when shopping around, and when in doubt, you can opt for a shirt with a back pleat to help guarantee some extra range of movement.

Finally, the most surefire way to determine if a shirt will work with broad shoulders is to simply read the reviews. The wide-shouldered reviewers here will be self-professed, of course, but it's still a good way to get an overall sense of a shirt's proportions. Take a look at these shirts for guys with broad shoulders below to find one that suits your style and build.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The basic tee Russell Athletic Men's Cotton Performance Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $10 See On Amazon With more than 8,000 reviews on Amazon and consistently great ratings, this exceptionally popular men's T-shirt is an excellent choice for guys with broad shoulders. The material is a blend of cotton and polyester that, according to reviewers, is stretchy, breathable, and moisture-wicking. It's roomy in the upper arms with a relaxed fit in the torso, and it offers UPF 30+ sun protection. Best of all, it comes in an impressive range of sizes and colors. One reviewer says: "I have broad shoulders and a large back and chest. These shirts fit my body shape very well. [...] I like the feel of cotton or a cotton/poly blend against my skin. In addition to working out these are great for every day wear and lounging around in as well." Available sizes: Small — XXXX-Large

2. The athletic tee Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon With more than 22,000 reviews, this lightweight men's T-shirt is another buyer-approved option that works well with broad shoulders. The 100% polyester material is flexible (with a "good amount of stretch," according to a reviewer), as well as moisture-wicking and quick-drying, making it an excellent option for sports, working out, or just hanging at home. Plus, it boasts antimicrobial technology that reduces odor, so you can sweat it out as much as you want. It comes in a wide range of sizes and an even wider range of colors. One reviewer says: "My husband is 6’5 and 145 he has broad shoulders and picky about how shirts fit. This is perfect fit and incredibly comfortable we ordered 3 more colors." Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

3. The basic button-down YoungLA Men’s Slim-Fit Dress Shirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon This long-sleeve men's shirt is an excellent choice for guys looking for a fitted button-down shirt that won't be too tight in the shoulders. The lightweight fabric (a blend of cotton and polyester) is stretchy enough to provide flexibility in the upper arms, and the torso has a tapered, slim-cut design. And importantly: Amazon Reviewers have vouched for how comfortable it is, too. Plus, it comes in a wide selection of sizes and five colors: pink, blue, black, heather gray, and heather burgundy. One reviewer says: "If you lift a lot, then you probably understand the struggle of having to get every single button up shirt tailored to accommodate a slim waist and broad shoulders. This is a rare moment where I can finally just order a short and not worry about whether or not it'll fit. Construction is good and the fabric is soft and comfortable. The fit has a V taper to it and sleeves hug the arms well. The shirt itself is also slightly stretchy." Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4. The short-sleeve button-down Calvin Klein Short-Sleeve Button-Down Stretch Shirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you prefer a short-sleeve dress shirt, this athletic-fit button-down shirt is just the ticket. It's specifically designed for guys with broader shoulders and an athletic build, with extra room in the upper body and a tailored waist. The polyester-cotton-elastane blend delivers a great combination of comfort, breathability, sweat management, and stretch. One reviewer says: "I love the overall fit -- very tailored. Excellent in the shoulder area - I have reasonably broad shoulders and the garment does NOT pull on or up the sleeves. The fabric is soft, and colorfast." Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Tall

5. The flannel Legendary Whitetails Buck Camp Flannel Shirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon For extra warmth and a casual look, check out this men's flannel shirt that's earned more than 11,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. The medium-weight shirt is made from soft brushed cotton, and buyers say it's great for wide shoulders. It even has a double-pleat back to offer a little more room for movement. A front pocket and contrasting corduroy cuffs and collar complete the look, and you can choose from quite a decent variety of plaids and solids. One reviewer says: "I am broad shouldered, so the shirts fit very well. I love the fit, the warmth, and the feel. I will continue to buy all of the Legendary Whitetail clothing I can find." Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large (tall sizes also available)