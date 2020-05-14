Whether you're heading out with friends, working in an office, or working from home but need to look polished for video meetings, a good dress shirt is a tried-and-true staple for your wardrobe. The most comfortable men's dress shirts have a fabric blend that's soft and breathable combined with a cut that's designed for your body type.

While your dress shirt should look crisp, you also want it to feel soft against your skin. A fabric blend that features at least some cotton is your best bet for this. Temperature regulation is another big key to feeling comfortable in a dress shirt, and this is another area where cotton comes out on top. Depending on the weave, it's often more breathable than polyester and allows air to circulate so you stay cool.

In addition to softness and breathability, it's important for your shirt to fit properly — after all, it's hard to feel comfortable if you can't move your arms around or you're swimming in extra material. Men's dress shirts come in a wide range of styles, but there are four that are the most common.

Types of dress shirts for men

Classic fit : This is your standard dress shirt with ample chest and waist room, along with standard sleeves. A classic fit shirt is designed with comfort in mind.

: This is your standard dress shirt with ample chest and waist room, along with standard sleeves. A classic fit shirt is designed with comfort in mind. Slim fit : This is for guys with leaner profiles seeking a slimmer chest and waist with tapered sleeves. The armholes are also often higher to accommodate longer torsos.

: This is for guys with leaner profiles seeking a slimmer chest and waist with tapered sleeves. The armholes are also often higher to accommodate longer torsos. Athletic fit : With more room in the shoulders and arms, this type of shirt fits a more athletic build. If you normally find classic fit dress shirts too tight in the upper body, an athletic fit shirt is probably the way to go.

: With more room in the shoulders and arms, this type of shirt fits a more athletic build. If you normally find classic fit dress shirts too tight in the upper body, an athletic fit shirt is probably the way to go. Big and tall fit: This type offers more room all-around, making it perfect for men with taller or wider frames (or both).

With all this in mind, take a look at the most comfortable men's dress shirts below to find the one that fits your style the best.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The classic fit Van Heusen Men's Dress Shirt Flex Regular Fit Solid Amazon $105 See On Amazon With more than 1,600 reviews on Amazon, this popular men's dress shirt is well-liked for a reason. In addition to its sleek aesthetic, the classic-fit shirt is exceptionally comfortable, according to fans. This is partly due to the cotton-polyester blend that mixes breathability with a soft, cozy feel. The spread collar is stretchy so it doesn't feel tight around your neck, and it can easily be worn with or without a tie. On top of that, the arm cuffs have double-buttons that allow you to better adjust the fit, and there is a simple pocket on the chest. This pick comes in more than two dozens colors. One reviewer says: "This is the most comfortable dress shirt that I have ever worn. The shirt is 55% cotton and 45% polyester, which looks great. I am going to order two more of these shirts because I like them so much. For a shirt of such a high quality, the price is very reasonable." Available sizes: 14.5 inch neck 32-33 inch sleeve to 18.5 inch neck 34-34 inch sleeve

2. The slim fit Tommy Hilfiger Men's Slim Fit Dress Shirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you prefer a cut that's more narrow through the midsection and waist, this men's slim-fit dress shirt is a solid choice. It's 100% cotton, which makes it extremely breathable and soft, according to customers, and the fabric's "non-iron" construction prevents wrinkles. Like the previous selection, this shirt features a spread collar with tips pointed outward, making it work equally well with or without a tie. Additionally, the sleeves have adjustable cuffs with double-buttons. This shirt skips the chest pocket for an even more streamlined look. Choose from seven solid colors, including blue, white, and yellow. One reviewer says: "I love these shirts! Very comfortable. Looks good tucked in or out of pants. Goes great with jeans as well." Available sizes: 14.5 inch neck 32-33 inch sleeve to 18.5 inch neck 36-37 inch sleeve

3. The athletic fit YoungLA Men’s Slim & Athletic Fit Dress Shirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon For men with a stockier build, this high-quality athletic-fit dress shirt allows your arms and upper body a little more freedom so you can move around with ease. With a soft blend of cotton and polyester, this shirt feels soft and breathes well, and it's available in six colors. One reviewer says: "The fabric is very soft and stretchy. The fit is slim and tight. I would recommend going a size up if you don’t want it to be skin-tight. I normally wear a Medium, but I went with a Large for this shirt and I’m glad I did. Also, the shirt shrank very little after wash; hardy noticeable." Available sizes: Small to XX-Large

4. The big and tall fit Izod Men's Big And Tall Dress Shirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon This sleek, stylish men's dress shirt is an excellent option for guys who are bigger, taller, or both. It's made with smooth, stretchy fabric (another poly-cotton blend) that's well-ventilated while still being soft and comfortable. Reviewers on Amazon raved about how well it fits, along with the convenient wrinkle-free design (which means less time laundering). This shirt has double-button cuffs for simple adjustments and lots of extra space in the armholes (read: no tearing at the shoulder seams). The chest pockets provide a handy place to store small items and the shirt comes in five color choices, including white, yellow, and gray. One reviewer says: "This is an excellent shirt. It fit very well and as a big guy, I was pleased that it lived up to the 'big and tall' label (so many don't these days). It has a very nice appearance, a great color. I got compliments on it the first time I wore it. Very comfortable. The fabric is much nicer than I expected. Seems well made.and the price is very reasonable. I love it. A solid 5 star item." Available sizes: 18 inch neck 32-33 inch sleeve to 22 inch neck 34-35 inch sleeve