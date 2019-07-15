Amazon Prime Day's best tech deals: 4K TVs, laptops, Alexa devices, & more

Amazon Prime Day is in full effect from now until Tuesday, July 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT and deals are going fast. While you can expect steep discounts in countless categories, some of the best deals to be had are with tech gadgets. But all of these great finds can get lost in the shuffle (and on top of that, products sell out lightning fast). That's why we're rounding up the Best prime day tech deals right here. From trusted brands like Sony to Amazon's own Alexa-enabled devices, Prime members can scores as much as 80 percent off during this unprecedented 48-hour Prime Day.

Keep checking back, as we'll be updating this page regularly with the latest deals you don't want to miss.

53% off Ring Wi-Fi enabled video doorbell Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell with Echo Dot 3rd Gen Amazon was $150 $70 See On Amazon For 53 percent off on Prime Day, this Wi-Fi-enabled doorbell sends you notifications whenever motion is detected outside your front door. You can also link it to your Alexa devices so you can hear your door ring from anywhere in your house.

30% off Echo Show with 10.1-inch HD screen Echo Show (2nd Gen), 10.1-Inch HD Screen Amazon was $230 $160 See On Amazon From this Echo Show, you can make video calls to friends and family, stream your favorite television and movies, and even control SMART light bulbs installed in your house. With nearly 5,000 glowing Amazon reviews and a discounted price for Prime Day, this device is truly a steal.

64% off Echo Dot with smart plug Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Bundle With Amazon Smart Plug Amazon was $75 $27 See On Amazon At just $27, this Echo Dot and compatible SMART plug are a fantastic deal on Prime Day. Plug any of your favorite appliances or devices into the plug and you can tell Alexa to turn them on and off for you!

42% off Amazon Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube Amazon was $120 $70 See On Amazon With 5,000 glowing Amazon reviews, this Amazon Fire TV Cube allows you to stream all of your favorite movies and television from any of the major streaming sites, Amazon Video, Hulu, Netflix, and more! The remote is even voice-activated, so you can tell your television to change the channel and it will.

44% off the Echo Show 5 Echo Show 5 Amazon was $90 $50 See On Amazon Add glanceable entertainment to any room with the Echo Show 5, marked down today by 44 percent. The Alexa-enabled device features a compact 5.5-inch smart display screen and full sound, so you can watch the news or movies, follow step-by-step recipes, and make hand-free calls, no matter where you are.

63% off Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote (Includes $45 Sling TV credit) Amazon was $40 $15 See On Amazon The Amazon Fire Stick is a comprehensive streaming media player that plugs right into your TV allowing you to watch your favorite shows on Hulu, Netflix, and of course, Amazon Prime Video, among others. Plus, this generation comes with an Alexa-enabled remote, so you can control the TV with your voice. Over 12,000 reviewers love it, and right now you can snag if for more than 60 percent off.

52% off Ring alarm 5-piece kit + Echo Dot Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon was $200 $119 See On Amazon This five-piece, Alexa-enabled home security bundle is easy to install and doesn't require a professional. Use voice commands to arm and disarm your home, and get alerts on your phone when the motion-activated sensors are engaged. This premier bundle is 52% off for Prime Day.

42% off the Echo Show 5 Echo Show 5 With Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera Amazon was $190 $110 See On Amazon This Echo Show and camera kit allows you watch movies, control any SMART devices in your home, and even stream live video from the included camera. Get it while it's 42 percent off on Prime Day.

30% off AmazonBasics retro Bluetooth speaker AmazonBasics Vintage Retro Bluetooth Speaker Amazon was $115 $81 See On Amazon This Bluetooth-enabled vintage-inspired speaker lets you stream crisp, clear audio, all while looking supremely cool thanks to its retro wood design and polished gold-tone metal accents. It comes with 40 watts of power for booming sound and a USB port for simultaneous charging. It's marked down today by 38 percent.

43% off Bose SoundLink II wireless headphones Bose SoundLink II Around-Ear Wireless Headphones Amazon was $229 $159 See On Amazon Backed by more than 2,000 customer reviews, these Bose SoundLink wireless headphones are beloved by many, thanks to their deep, immersive sound and long playtime (up to 15 hours). They come equipped with the latest Bluetooth technology so you can watch a video while staying connected to your smartphone — and today they're marked down by 43 percent.

33% off Kasa Cam Outdoor camera Kasa Cam Outdoor By TP-Link Amazon was $140 $72 See On Amazon Protect your outdoors with this Kasa Cam Outdoor camera, which features clear wide-angle 1080P video and motion and sound detection. It allows for two-way audio communication so you can speak with the delivery person at your door. Nab it today for 33 percent off.

57% off Echo Input Echo Input Amazon was $35 $15 See On Amazon This super slim device connects to any external speaker, turning it into an Alexa-enabled smart device. In addition to playing music from apps like Spotify and Pandora, it can also read you the news, check the weather, set alarms ... choose from black or white.

33% off iRobot Roomba 891 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum iRobot Roomba 891 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Amazon was $449 $300 See On Amazon The WiFi-connected, Alexa-enabled iRobot Roomba 891 Robot Vacuum features a 3-Stage Cleaning System that loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and pet hair. Plus, with the iRobot HOME app, you can clean and schedule from anywhere.

30% off ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide machine ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide Amazon was $179 $125 See On Amazon Stop over-cooking meat, eggs, and other dishes with this cult-favorite app-enabled sous vide machine that also bumps up the flavor and tenderness while making cooking easier to boot. More than 1,600 reviews gave this a 4.4 stars and for Prime Day, it's 30 percent off.

57% off Instant Pot DUO 9-in-1 Instant Pot DUO Plus 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, 6 Qt. Amazon was $130 $56 See On Amazon If you've been considering an Instant Pot, there's no better time than when it's more than half off. This best-selling model replaces nine different appliances while saving you time and effort by cooking things quickly, and with the touch of the app if you want. It even comes with 15 smart settings to make everything from slow-cooking to steaming a breeze.

32% off Sony 65-inch 4K ultra HD Smart LED TV Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Amazon was $1,090 $849 See On Amazon This Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is a steal at 32% off! It features 4K resolution for life-like clarity and definition, and it comes with a smart remote, batteries, a stand, and a power cord spec.

40% off Sengled Smart LED light bulbs Sengled Smart LED Soft White A19 Starter Kit Amazon was $40 $24 See On Amazon With two lightbulbs and a compact hub, this "smart light" starter kit can be synced to any Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device. Using the Sengled Home app on your smart phone, you can raise and lower lights and even set them to a schedule. Get this all-in-one kit for 40 percent off!