The latest models of the iPhone have professionals in mind. Apple unveiled its new lineup of iPhones today and capped the presentation with the introduction of the all-new iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. The new devices represent the "premium" versions of Apple's flagship smartphone and are essentially the successors to last year's iPhone XS model. From the camera to the screen and even the guts of the device, Apple has packed its Pro line to the brim with the latest and greatest technology that it has to offer, hoping that the noticeable upgrades just might tempt you into spending a little extra to get it all. Here's the best of what Apple has to offer with its new Pro line of smartphone.

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max come with a triple-lens camera

Most iPhones look essentially the same since Apple has maintained a very consistent design across its lineup of smartphones, so it can be hard to anything on a device to stand out. That said, you will likely immediately notice the new camera on the iPhone 11 Pro line. After all, It's pretty hard to miss. The triple-lens construction marks a significant upgrade over the dual-lens that first appeared with the iPhone X lineup, and it exists in a hard-to-miss square alignment that takes up a decent amount of space on the back of the iPhone.

Apple

That third lens makes a world of difference, according to Apple. The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max have three 12-megapixel sensors: a telephoto lens to zoom in on your subjects and wide-angle lens to capture everything in front of you both appeared on the previous model of iPhones. The new sensor is an ultra-wide camera, which will let you zoom out to capture more of your scene without requiring you to move. It adds flexibility to your photo-taking, and gives the Pro devices more opportunities to produce impressive photos and videos. The wide-angle lens has also been given a f/2.0 aperture, which Apple claims will bring in about 40 percent more light than previous models.

Apple's upgraded camera gives Pro the ability to perform new photo capturing techniques. The headliner here is Deep Fusion, a feature that will take nine photos across the three cameras and stitch them together into a single, super high-quality image. Apple said that app makers will be able to make use of the camera in new ways, too. Filmic Pro, a popular video capturing app, is already planning to introduce a future to record on multiple lenses at the same time.

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro max will also get all of the new photography features introduced on the iPhone 11. That includes an upgrade to a 12-megapixel front-facing camera, a new night photography mode that should capture impressive images even in low light and a so-called slow-motion selfie or "slowfie" mode.

Apple

Apple

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max's OLED display

It's not just the camera that is getting an upgrade on the iPhone Pro series — the screen that you'll be viewing your photos on has also been updated. Both the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max will feature what Apple is calling its "Super Retina" display. What exactly makes it so super? It's an OLED screen with a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, up to 1,200 nits of brightness and 458 pixels per inch. Put a bit more simply, colors should pop more than ever on the Pro display and black will appear deeper and darker than ever before. Apple has also managed to make the display 15 percent more energy-efficient than the OLED display that appeared on the XS series of devices. The Pro models are also the only part of the iPhone 11 lineup to get OLED screens — the standard iPhone 11 will have an LCD display.

Apple

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max processing power

Inside the Pro models of the new iPhone is Apple's latest processor, the A13 Bionic. While there are plenty of technical specs associated with the latest processor, here's what you need to know: according to Apple, it's the fastest chip ever to be put in a smartphone. It is about 20 percent faster than Apple's A12 chip, which it introduced last year, and it has been equipped with an improved neural engine that is capable of processing and analyzing photos and videos in real-time. Apple also says that its new Machine Learning Accelerators that assist the CPU can complete over one trillion operations per second. Needless to say, that's a lot of processing power — though the A13 Bionic chip is also in the iPhone 11, so there's no major upgrade in terms of processing power between the Pro and standard model.

One of the major benefits of Apple's new, powerful processor: improved battery life. According to the company, the iPhone 11 Pro will get four more hours of battery life than its predecessor, the iPhone XS, was able to achieve. The iPhone 11 Pro Max will get five more hours than the XS Max. That means the iPhone 11 Pro should be able to get about 14 hours of use, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max will get 15 hours. Helping you get the most of that new, expanded battery is an 18-watt fast charger that will be included with the device that should get you back to a 100 percent charge much quicker than previous iPhone chargers.

What finishes do the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max come in?

It might not affect the actual performance of the device, but it's hard to deny the appeal of a good-looking phone. Apple is appealing to people's aesthetics with the Pro models of iPhone by offering four finishes. There is the space gray an silver that you're familiar with from previous iPhone models. Then there's the new options: midnight green and stainless gold. It probably won't be the feature that makes or breaks your decision to upgrade, but hey, if you're going to shell out a bunch of cash for a new phone, you might as well like how it looks.

How much do the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max cost?

Apple

The iPhone 11 Pro will start at $999 for the 64GB model of the device. 256GB and 512GB models will also be available. Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 Pro Max will start at $1,099 for the 64GB model and will offer the same tiers of upgrades for storage. You can pre-order the smartphone starting September 13 at 5 a.m. PT. Apple will ship the devices to arrive on September 20.