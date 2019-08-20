Billie Eilish dethrones Lil Nas X on the Billboard Hot 100

Lil Nas X and his record-setting “Old Town Road” has been dethroned by Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” on the Billboard Hot 100. “Old Town Road” was number one song for 19 weeks, becoming the longest-running number one in history. For nine of those weeks, “Bad Guy” was the second song in the country.

Eilish’s debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was released in March, and since then she’s made a solid effort to get “Bad Guy” to number one, even releasing a remix of the song with Justin Bieber in July.

The singers of “Old Town Road” had nothing but congratulations for the 17-year-old singer, who is the first artist born in the 2000s to have a song chart at number one. That’s right, it’s been 17 years since 2002, even those of us who are young can feel a little bit old about this

“@billieeilish Well deserved. Your persistence paid off. Thanks everybody. It was a hell of a ride,” Billy Ray Cyrus tweeted.

“Congratulations to billie eilish,” Lil Nas X wrote. “u deserve this!”

For Lil Nas X, his success with “Old Town Road” was unexpected, but something that dramatically changed his life – he went from living with his sister to having the most well-known song in the world – “Old Town Road” has been streamed over one billion times on Spotify. In an Instagram post from the week that he beat out Mariah Carey’s “One Sweet Day,” Lil Nas X wrote that the song that “this song has changed my life and the way I see the world around me in less than a year.”

On Billie Eilish Instagram’s story, she posted a screenshot of the news of her number one, and wrote “Ayyyyeeee we made it.” In the following screenshot of Lil Nas X’s congratulatory tweet, she wrote “i know he mad on the low… LMAO BUT THANK U B, LOVE YOU.”