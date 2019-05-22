Though Fortnite has made itself into a household name over the last few years, Call of Duty is still one of the most popular shooters in the world. The action-packed cinematic franchise is making another move in the future, but this time it's coming to mobile devices. The storied series is bringing its signature action to iOS and Android users around the world with Call of Duty: Mobile.

It's set to feature the same action we've come to love from Activision's realistic combat series, simply downsized to be more palatable to play on the go. Aside from being a "smaller" take on the games, it will also come packing plenty of features that haven't been seen in the main games, including a new battle royale game mode.

If you're interested in playing Call of Duty: Mobile, here's everything you should know going into the latest blockbuster game to be turned into a mobile title.

What is Call of Duty: Mobile?

It's exactly what it sounds like, basically — a downsized, mobile version of the popular shooter series that you can play on either iOS or Android. Originally announced in March 2019, it's poised to be a free-to-play title that will collect nearly every element of Call of Duty from its previous entries for an on-the-go experience that fans can play anytime, freeing them from having to sit at home and join their friends for some serious fragfests on their favorite console or PC.

GameSpot Trailers on YouTube

Developed in tandem with Chinese publisher and developer powerhouse Tencent, the game will feature characters, weapons, and maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. It will also feature a battle royale mode similar to the one found in the Blackout mode from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

What kind of game is Call of Duty: Mobile?

From what Activision and Tencent have shared so far, it appears the game will include multiplayer modes including battle royale, the classic zombies seen in the regular installments, and several other game modes. Right now the only confirmed modes are classic multiplayer including the same "boots on the ground" gameplay fans currently enjoy, with maps like Hijacked, Nuketown, Crash, and Firing Range.

The zombies mode — which players know for its complex campaigns and special storylines, some of which feature celebrities like Sarah Michelle Gellar — will be slightly different on the go. The mobile zombies missions will be standalone adventures that can be completed during bite-sized play sessions.

Unfortunately, aside from battle royale gameplay and tidbits here and there, Activision hasn't been forthcoming with specific details about other content the game will feature just yet.

Will Call of Duty: Mobile cost anything to play?

No. Call of Duty: Mobile will be a completely free-to-play experience, but that doesn't mean there won't be micro transactions in the game that you can treat as optional purchases. Activision hasn't yet shared what kind of purchases you'll be able to make, but if it's anything like the other Call of Duty games, you can expect likely "supply drops" or cosmetic items that won't change the outcome of the game you're playing, but that you can buy if you want to enhance the experience. We'll have to stay tuned for further details on what to expect from this particular department.

How will Call of Duty: Mobile's battle royale mode work?

Call of Duty: Mobile - Battle Royale is a separate, standalone game mode from what we saw introduced previously in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. It's a "unique take," according to developer and publisher Activision, which was created from the ground up for mobile devices. It will feature many of the same set pieces you're familiar with torn from throughout the rest of the series.

You'll have up to 100 total enemies to square off against as you take to a massive new map, which is completely different from the one found in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. One, two, or four people can play at a time, with options to suit each type of team. There will be six initial classes for players to choose from, each with their own unique skills and abilities to opt for.

The match will play out just like any other typical battle royale affair, where players are dropped in from above the map, tasked with seeking out weapons and gear, and then forced to kill off everyone standing in their way to victory. Of course, your teammates matter, too. If they somehow fall in battle, you can revive them and retrieve their dog tags. If you revive them, they'll drop in from a cargo plane once they're all healed up.

Further, you can play the game in either third or first-person perspective, which must be decided before the match begins. There's a lot that's changed in this particular version of the mode, so even if you've seen everything Blackout has to offer, there's still plenty to look forward to with the mobile version.

When can you play Call of Duty: Mobile?

The game is still very much in early development testing, so Activision and Tencent have a ways to go before they can officially release the game. But there's still some good news if you've read over all this and can't wait to get into the game. Pre-registration is open now for players in North America, South America, Europe, and select other territories. This means you'll be contacted with an opportunity to try out the game, likely via email, when it's time to download it and give it a try.

The first closed beta already began in India recently, and a regional test will begin soon in Australia, as additional companies are added to the list over the next few months. It'll be a good idea to keep an eye out on the official Call of Duty social media channels for date and timing information to see when you'll be able to take on the game when it's available.

While you're waiting, a brand new core entry in the long-running Call of Duty shooter series is rumored to be shown off at E3 2019 in June, which means there's a lot more to look forward soon that isn't a mobile iteration.