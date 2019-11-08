FUBU and Black Lives Matter are teaming up to make a difference in 2020

At ComplexCon, in Long Beach, California a conversation about politics and power accompanied the unveiling of a collaboration between the iconic brand FUBU and Black Lives Matter Global Network. The partnership is attached to BLM's #WhatMatters2020 campaign, which is aimed at engaging communities about issues like police brutality, voter suppression, economic injustice, the mortality rate of black mothers, and climate change.

The partnership included a fireside chat with BLM Co-founder Patrisse Cullors, actress Storm Reid, and the founders FUBU, J Alexander Martin and Keith Perrin. FUBU and BLM will be selling exclusive shirts as part of the partnership.

FYI Brand Group on YouTube

"Growing up, FUBU was really important for me. I felt like when I wore the brand it was a moment of pride," Cullors told Martin and Perrin. "FUBU isn't just a brand it's a movement."

Perrin and Martin both said that it was an honor to work with BLM, which is doing work that they believe is crucial and affects not only themselves, but their friends, family, and community.

When Cullors asks what Martin and Perrin wish the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates were talking about, Perrin responded, "More than they're talking about right now."

"It's almost disturbing," Perrin continued. "Trump is going to wind up winning again because I don't see anyone strong enough in the Democratic party that can really win."

Cullors and BLM are organizing to not only engage candidates on the issues they view as essential, but "to actively engage Black, under-represented communities, Millennials, and Gen Z in the 2020 presidential election."