Got $20? Here Are 37 Genius Ways To Spend It On Amazon

By Maria Cassano
Try using the arrow keys
Amazon

Gone are the days of dime stores and filling up your tank for $5. Now, not even $20 will get you very far — unless you know exactly where to look. If you've got a few extra bucks this month, some retailers can help you stretch your spending money further than others. Shoppers can find some shockingly useful things on Amazon that cost under $20, but despite the affordable price tag, reviewers are astounded by the overall quality.

While department stores and brick-and-mortar locations typically need to raise prices in order to cover overheads, massive online retailers like Amazon can afford to lower their costs without losing money. As a result, they can offer incredible deals on products that are still extremely high-quality — and sometimes, they even throw in free shipping on eligible orders.

For smart shoppers, it's an amazing opportunity to upgrade their housewares, purchase problem-solving technology, or get eco-friendly products for less. That said, with millions of items to sort through, narrowing down the best deals is a time-consuming job.

If you're looking to get the most out of your money without excess effort, these useful products seem much more expensive than they are — but each one will cost you just $20 or less. In some cases, they're so reasonably-priced, you can add multiple items to your cart before hitting the cap.