Harvey Weinstein will not have to admit to any wrongdoing in a new settlement

Harvey Weinstein and dozens of his accusers in cases of sexual misconduct have reached a tentative settlement, according to the New York Times. After two years, Weinstein’s alleged victims will receive $25 million, but the money will not have to be paid by Weinstein and he will have to admit no wrongdoing.

The settlement has received preliminary approval from nearly all involved parties, including most of the over 30 women who came forward with allegations of everything from sexual harassment to rape against Weinstein. The money will be paid out by insurance companies that represent Weinstein’s now bankrupt studio, and split between all the women named in the class action lawsuit, including any future complainants — the way that money will be divided is still under negotiation. A portion of the settlement would go towards paying Weinstein’s legal fees, as well as those of his brother and other members of the production company’s board.

“I don’t think there’s a markedly better deal to be made,” Genie Harrison, a lawyer representing one of the victims, told the Times. “We have really, truly done the best we can under the circumstances, and it’s important for other victims to know this, come forward and be able to get the best level of compensation we were able to get.”

Others have walked away from the deal. Two women, Alexandra Canosa and Wedil David, intend to challenge the settlement with their lawyers. But for a number of the women who have lodged complaints against Weinstein, the settlement may be the only way to ever achieve any sort of compensation or acknowledgement. Many of the cases are outside of the statute of limitations, and Weinstein’s upcoming criminal trial in January only focuses on two women in New York.

Actress Katherine Kendall said she mainly agreed to the terms because she didn’t want to prevent other victims from receiving compensation. said she mainly agreed to the terms because she didn’t want to prevent other victims from receiving compensation.

“I don’t love it, but I don’t know how to go after him,” Kendall told the Times. “I don’t know what I can really do.”