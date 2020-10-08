In a new interview, Mariah Carey uses her childhood to make a case for voting

With the recent release of Mariah Carey’s memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the world has gotten a glimpse into the psyche of the legendary singer and songwriter. Notably, the book marks one of the first times she’s opened up about the racism and loneliness she experienced as the child of mixed-race parents. “One of the very reasons I wrote my memoir was to ‘emancipate’ my racial identity — it has been a source of misunderstanding and near-debilitating pain,” Carey told V Magazine recently.

For the publication’s “Thought Leaders” issue, the star expounded on the ways identity politics has shaped her worldview — and shared her vision for a more equitable future. “Identity politics are so personal and so pervasive — it’s not just what you look like, it’s about how you’re able to — or unable to — move through the world,” Carey shared with V readers.

As someone who spent her formative years feeling like an outsider, the musician aches for people still searching for spaces that will accept them. “The amplification of the racial justice movement, with support from a mosaic of backgrounds and identities, has been long overdue,” Carey said.

She praised the work being done by Black Lives Matter: “I am so proud of the young people organizing, particularly Black people, who are leading this movement,” Carey said. “Everything feels so hopeless, but when I see the organizing power and the people who are leading this movement, I am hopeful because this is the future of our world.”

Like all the other celebrities pivoting to politics ahead of the election — Taylor Swift endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the same issue of V — Carey had a pro-voting message to push, as well. “In 2016, almost half of eligible voters didn’t vote. Each day since that election, we have lived with the consequences of that inaction. We need leadership that is ready to step up. We have to fight for each other and our shared futures,” she said.

“Voting is so important because it is one way to show up for ourselves and our communities. It’s an opportunity for us to honor our ancestors — those that were unable to vote because of racism and sexism — and elect people that we can hold accountable,” Carey said.