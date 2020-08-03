Jake Paul isn't ruling out throwing more parties during the pandemic

Nothing’s getting in Jake Paul’s way. Last month, the YouTuber-turned-boxer hosted an irresponsible, mostly maskless rager at his Calabasas mansion. After seeing countless videos of party-goers dancing in close quarters and dangling from a bulldozer, Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub implemented a strict zero-tolerance policy. “Something like this will not happen again,” she told local news. Despite threats from the mayor and sheriff’s department, Paul hasn’t fully given up hope on the freedom to party.

In a recent interview with Insider, Paul says he isn’t sure if he’ll host any more parties during the pandemic. He told the site that he chatted with Weintraub after the July fiasco and assured that “everything is cool.” Weintraub, however, claims she’d only spoken to one of his reps, and reaffirmed that she’d break up any future get-togethers and enforce financial penalties.

Like the rest of us, Paul is dispirited by the summer surge in coronavirus cases and leadership’s total inability to stem its spread. “I don't know what to think of it, to be honest. I don't think anyone really does," Paul told Insider. "No one has answers, our leadership is failing us, and everyone kind of just doesn't know what to do.” Amen to that brother, this guy actually gets it! Ah, wait, he still had more to say. “But I personally am not the type of person who's gonna sit around and not live my life."

In addition to leaving his future party plans unresolved, Paul took the chance to promote his latest big boxing match, where he’ll take on former NBA point guard Nate Robinson. They’ll serve as the undercard to a much more anticipated fight, which finds Mike Tyson’s return to the ring against Roy Jones Jr. It’s currently set to stream on TikTok — we’ll see what happens there! — on September 12.

He got a little vulnerable about showing people the “real” Jake Paul. “I'm a human being. I put my pants on the same way, I cry the same way, I have anxiety the same way, I fail the same way, I win the same way," Paul told Insider. "People don't like that, they scream out my failures and whisper my accomplishments.” He's just like the rest of us.