Megan Thee Stallion called out "grown-ass" men for joking about her shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has kept a low profile since she was shot by an assailant that may-or-may-not-have-been fellow rapper Tory Lanez two weeks ago. But on Monday night, July 27, Meg took to Instagram Live to assure fans she’s on the mend and keeping her head up. “I’m happy and I’m smiling, even though a lot of things have been making me not smile,” the rapper said.

Getting teary at times during the ten-minute broadcast, Meg opened up about the traumatic aftermath of the incident. "I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the s— taken out, to get the bullets taken out," she began. "It was super scary." She added that the bullets miraculously missed her bones and tendons. “It missed everything, but the motherf—ers was in there,” Meg noted.

The rapper thanked her “hotties" for the outpouring of love directed her way but slammed those who made light of the incident. "It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny," she said. "It’s nothing to joke about and nothing for y’all to go and be making up fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn't do s—."

Later in her broadcast, Meg addressed the online speculation about her attack more explicitly. “I ain’t never seen so many grown-ass motherf—ing men chime in on some sh-t that wasn’t their motherf—in’ business in the first motherf—in’ place,” she said. “Like, what if your motherf—ing sister got shot, or what if your motherf—in’ girlfriend got shot, or what if your motherf—in’ best friend got shot? Would you be cracking jokes then?” A little later on she quipped, “Karma gonna take care of your ass, I ain’t gotta do it.”

Meg also noted why she’s stayed mum since the shooting, and the explanation is simple: she needed time to process her trauma. “It’s not that I was protecting anybody, I just wasn’t ready to speak,” she said. “That’s not no shit you just immediately get on the internet and start talking about.”

At the end of her broadcast, the rapper assured fans she’s “alive and well” and eager to “get back to bringing the programming with my own hot girl shit.” But Meg also noted the near-death experience has forced her to slow down and contemplate her priorities. "I was moving too fast. I wasn't taking enough time for myself," Meg said, taking a moment to dab away tears. "I thought I was ready to give good energy to other people, but people weren't ready to give good energy to me. I definitely had to sit my a— down and pray on it, and I do feel a lot better. Thank God for the people around me who are actually here for me.”