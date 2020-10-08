Megan Thee Stallion is helping young women of color pay for college

Last weekend, Megan Thee Stallion used her Saturday Night Live debut to make a powerful statement. “We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women because at the end of the day, we need our Black women,” she said during her performance of “Savage.” Now, the 25-year-old rapper is continuing her mission to support women of color with a new scholarship fund.

Named after her latest single featuring Young Thug, the “Don’t Stop Scholarship Fund” will award $10,000 to two female students of color pursuing an associates, bachelor, or postgraduate degree in any field of study. This is actually the second year Megan has partnered with Rap Rotation, Amazon Music’s flagship hip-hop brand to offer the money.

The cause is a personal one, as Megan is actively pursuing her own degree in health administration. Despite a chaotic year, which included being named one of Time’s 100 most influential people, the Houston-native is taking online courses at Texas Southern University.

“If I am somebody’s role model, I want them to take away that you can still go to school, you can still pursue your dreams and you should still be you, no matter what the circumstances are,” Megan told People in June. “If that’s what they’re taking away from me, then I feel like I’m doing a good job.”

As the scholarship’s website points out “women remain underrepresented and undervalued in society, and female students of color are at a larger disadvantage when it comes to access to financial resources” — something Megan hopes to change.

The application for consideration is live on the Don’t Stop Scholarship Fund’s website now. Upon its launch, the site quickly crashed from all the traffic. But Megan tweeted that the site will be back up, adding “it is a GLOBAL SCHOLARSHIP so hot girls from all over the world can apply.”