More Americans disapprove of Trump's coronavirus response than ever before

While President Trump has repeatedly bragged about the U.S.'s response to coronavirus, Americans are starting to see through his claims. This week, a poll found that more Americans disapprove of Trump's response to the coronavirus than ever before. And if that isn't bad enough, the poll also found that many fear that the worst of the pandemic is yet to come.

In the past, Trump has repeatedly asserted that he's satisfied with his administration's coronavirus response. Last month, he told reporters, "It's all going to work out, and it is working out." This was after Trump announced he was bringing back the once-cancelled daily coronavirus briefings, which he'd previously tweeted weren't "worth the time and effort."

Despite Trump's confidence, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS found that 58% of respondents disapprove of Trump's handling of the pandemic, which marks a new high, nearly six months into coronavirus's hold on the U.S. In addition, 55% of people say that the worst of the pandemic is yet to come. This is the first time that respondents haven't felt that the worst is behind us since the question was first asked in April.

On one hand, 58% still doesn't seem like enough people have clocked just how terrible the administration's response has been. From rushing to reopen businesses, failing to provide aid to communities like the Navajo Nation, and generally using the pandemic as a political tool — Trump's son even claiming the coronavirus would "magically disappear" after Election Day to suggest it was a hoax perpetrated by Democrats — the administration has failed in several ways. As a result, more than 177,000 people have died.

But as summer ends, fall brings with it new concerns that may not have immediately registered for everybody. Previous warnings about how flu season may make the coronavirus pandemic worse seem a little more real now, while for many, schools reopening is a huge issue. Trump has been a huge proponent of reopening schools despite the pandemic, but in the South, where school tends to resume earlier, children and staff have already paid the price. Just look at one instance in early August, when 260 employees in Georgia's largest school district tested positive or were exposed to coronavirus.

The poll, as per usual, did find clear partisan divides. A whopping 93% of Democrats said they're embarrassed about the U.S.'s response to the pandemic, compared to only 33% of Republicans. There's one instance where the two parties seem to agree, though: Sixty-eight percent of Democrats and 66% of Republicans are confident about ongoing trails to develop a coronavirus vaccine.