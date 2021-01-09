Of Amazon's most popular home fitness products, these 37 are worth the hype

If you're anything like me, you find it much easier to squeeze in a workout at home rather than making time to go to the gym. Luckily, there are plenty of popular home fitness products on Amazon that cover all the bases for a great at-home workout. And yes, these products are really worth the buzz they've generated — just take a peek at some of the rave reviews from other Amazon shoppers and you'll see the hype is real.

Whether you're looking to take your cardio routine to the next level or find new ways to build muscle strength, this list is filled with items to get you excited about your next workout. Think: A mini stepper with removable resistance bands, the fan-favorite Ab Roller with over 10,000 ratings, and an adjustable kettlebell handle that works with your favorite weight plates, just to name a few. Even better? While these products can make your workouts more challenging, many of them go easy on your wallet, so you don't have to spend a lot to upgrade your home gym.

If you're in search of engaging ways to make your at-home exercise routine better than ever, read on for Amazon's most popular and hype-worthy home fitness products.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. These adjustable ankle weights that are actually comfortable BalanceFrom GoFit Ankle Weights (1 Pair) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Increase the difficulty of your workout by wearing these adjustable ankle weights next time you break a sweat. There are several different weight pairs to choose from, and each set is made from soft, breathable, and moisture-absorbing materials with a strap you can adjust for the perfect fit. Available weights: 1 pound, 1.5 pounds, 2 pounds, 2.5 pounds, 3 pounds, 4 pounds, 5 pounds, 10 pounds, and adjustable up to 7.5 pounds

2. A supportive yoga pad that reduces joint pain Kinesis Yoga Knee Pad Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give your joints extra cushioning and support during yoga practice with this highly-rated yoga knee pad. The 1-inch cushion helps reduce pain in the knees, wrists, and elbows, and it comes with a breathable mesh bag for easy portability to and from the yoga studio.

3. A wobble board that strengthens the core & improves balance Aduro Sport Wobble Board Amazon $20 See On Amazon This fitness balance board strengthens your core while improving balance and coordination. The wobble board has a large, nonslip surface, and you can use it for a variety of exercises that tone your arms, legs, and core muscles. Plus, the board weighs just under 2 pounds, so it's easy to bring wherever you want to work out.

4. A wrist strengthener with adjustable resistance Sportneer Wrist Strengthener Amazon $14 See On Amazon Want to increase strength in your wrists, fingers, and forearms? Add this easy-to-use wrist strengthener to your workout routine. Especially beneficial to rock climbers, golfers, and tennis players, the heavy-duty exerciser features carbon steel springs and a thick foam stabilizer pad, and you can perform regular or reverse wrist curls, depending on how much resistance you want.

5. This adjustable kettlebell handle that works with your weight plates Yes4All Adjustable Kettlebell Amazon $38 See On Amazon This adjustable kettlebell handle works with the weight plates you already have — just add your 1- and 2-inch plates to the loading pin to reach your desired weight and you're ready to lift. The grippy handle weighs just 1 pound, so it's easily portable, and it withstands up to 100 pounds.

6. These no-tie laces that convert sneakers into slip-ons Lock Laces Elastic No-Tie Shoelaces Amazon $8 See On Amazon Turn your lace-up sneakers into slip-ons with these best-selling no-tie shoelaces. The one-size-fits-all elastic laces are flexible and adjustable for the perfect fit, and they can reduce pain by allowing for the natural swelling of your feet throughout the day. The laces come in 13 colors and styles to pair with your favorite sneakers.

7. A non-slip puzzle exercise mat BalanceFrom Puzzle Exercise Mat Amazon $37 See On Amazon Want to create a comfortable, nonslip workout space at home? This lightweight puzzle exercise mat features interlocking pieces that are easy to assemble and dissemble as needed, and the tiles are made from high-density foam that cushions and supports you during workouts. The water-and sweat-resistant mat is easy to clean, too. Choose from a variety of sizes, thicknesses, and colors.

8. A dual-sided finger massager that reduces stiffness Gaiam Wellbeing Finger Massager Amazon $10 See On Amazon Increase circulation while reducing stiffness and arthritis pain in your hands with this soothing finger massager. The easy-to-grip massager has two sides — one end has two rollers for individual finger massages, while the other has one roller to target specific pressure points in the hand. According to Amazon reviewers, this massager is incredibly helpful for pain relief and it feels great on sore fingers.

9. These neoprene dumbbells that are comfortable to grip Poecent Neoprene Dumbells (Set of 2) Amazon $41 See On Amazon These dumbbells are available in various weights ranging from 1 pound to 20 pounds, so you can choose the perfect amount of intensity for your workout. Each set of cast iron dumbbells has a nonslip neoprene coating that offers a comfortable grip while you sculpt your muscles.

10. A pull-up bar with 3 grip positions ProsourceFit Multi-Grip Pull-Up Bar Amazon $23 See On Amazon This pull-up bar features three grip positions for narrow, wide, and neutral arm positions, and it fits on most standard doorways up to 32 inches wide. For even more versatility, you can use it on the floor as a push-up bar or to keep your legs in place while performing crunches. With a weight capacity of 300 pounds, the pull-up bar is made from durable high-grade steel, so it'll last through years' of workouts.

11. An acupressure mat & pillow that help release muscle tension ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon This acupressure mat and pillow set has earned raves from Amazon reviewers, with many describing how their muscles "melt" into the mat, undoing knots and reducing tightness. The set is made from thick 100% cotton and foam and features thousands of acupressure points that improve circulation and stimulate nerves to help release muscle tension. Choose from 14 colors.

12. An affordable jump rope that's length-adjustable DEGOL Jump Rope Amazon $8 See On Amazon Want one jump rope that everyone in the house can use? It's easy to adjust the length of this affordable jump rope based on height, and it has ergonomic handles with soft memory foam grips that you can hold firmly during your cardio workout. Plus, the durable rope and ball bearing system ensures smooth, quick rotations every time — with no tangles.

13. These easy-to-follow dumbbell exercise cards NewMe Fitness Dumbbell Exercise Cards Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you're looking for some workout inspiration, these dumbbell exercise cards feature easy-to-follow moves that'll help you customize a fitness routine — and they've earned an impressive 4.7-star overall rating from Amazon reviewers. The deck illustrates 50 dumbbell exercises that target the upper, lower, and total body, and there are three volumes to work through (each sold separately) for plenty of variation.

14. These rotating push-up handles that engage your upper body Perfect Fitness Rotating Push-Up Handles (1 Pair) Amazon $19 See On Amazon The ergonomic design of these rotating push-up handles works to engage more muscles than basic push-ups, so you'll get a more intense upper body workout with less joint strain. The nonslip handles have comfortable rubber grips, and the ball bearing system provides smooth rotation that keeps your arms and wrists naturally aligned.

15. A Pilates ring that tones muscles & improves posture ProBody Pilates Ring Amazon $26 See On Amazon The highly rated ProBody Pilates ring is great for targeting the inner and outer thighs, upper arms, and neck while improving strength and posture. The lightweight ring has inner and outer padded grips for a variety of positions, and it comes with a carrying pouch and a handy chart that illustrates different exercises. And there are five colors to choose from, including classic black and bright blue.

16. The best-selling ab roller that tones & strengthens your core Fitnessery Ab Roller Amazon $20 See On Amazon The ab roller wheel is one of Amazon's best sellers, and reviewers love its price, quality, and easy assembly. The nonslip rubber wheel has sturdy steel handles covered in comfortable foam padding, so it's easy to roll through your crunch reps to tone and strengthen core muscles. Plus, the roller comes with a knee pad and e-books on nutrition and ab workouts.

17. An aerobic stepper with 3 adjustable heights HomGarden Adjustable Stepper Amazon $30 See On Amazon Take your workout to the next level with this adjustable aerobic stepper, which can be set to a height of 4, 6, or 8 inches. The durable stepper has a textured nonslip and shock-absorbing surface, and the non-skid feet keep it in place during your cardio and strength-building sessions.

18. A set of stackable resistance bands Black Mountain Products Resistance Band Set (8-Pieces) Amazon $27 See On Amazon This resistance band set includes five color-coded bands ranging from 2 to 30 pounds that you can stack or use solo for the perfect amount of resistance. Each durable rubber band has carabiners that clip onto the included soft grip handles or ankle strap, so you can do various exercises to target the legs, biceps, triceps, and chest. A door anchor, carrying bag, and exercise chart are also included.

19. These nonslip yoga socks Muezna Nonslip Yoga Socks (3 Pairs) Amazon $16 See on Amazon Wear these nonslip yoga socks to maintain a good grip on the mat through every pose. The soft and comfortable socks are made from breathable cotton and have nonslip silicone grips along the soles that keep feet securely in place while also keeping them warm.

20. A resistance band set that's easy on the wallet Letsfit Resistance Loop Exercise Bands (5-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon This set of affordable resistance bands includes five resistance levels ranging from extra-light to extra-heavy, so you can choose the right amount of difficulty for your workout. The durable loop bands come in five color combinations, and since a carrying bag is included, they're easy to tote anywhere.

21. A yoga wheel that helps you stretch & improve posture Shogun Sports Yoga Wheel Amazon $35 See On Amazon Incorporate this yoga wheel into your practice to improve posture and strengthen the core, and increase flexibility by opening the lower back, shoulders, and hips. The nonslip outer layer is made from soft, textured foam that's sweat-resistant, while the smooth inner layer is built to withstand pressure up to 500 pounds.

22. A medicine ball for upper and lower body exercises AmazonBasics Medicine Ball Amazon $35 See On Amazon With a 4.8-star overall rating, many reviewers swear by this medicine ball to improve core strength, coordination, and balance. The sturdy rubber ball has a grippy textured finish and comes in weights ranging from 4 to 20 pounds, so you can choose the right one for your upper and lower body exercises.

23. A mesh towel cooling towel that stays cold for hours Chill Pal Mesh Cooling Towel Amazon $38 See On Amazon For a quick and easy way to keep from overheating, check out the popular Chill Pal mesh cooling towel. The evaporative towel is designed to retain cool temperatures for about five to six hours — just soak it with water, wring it out, and wear it around your neck on hot days or after an intense workout. When not in use, the thin towel packs away neatly in the included carrying pouch.

24. A mini stepper with removable resistance bands Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper with Resistance Bands Amazon $39 See On Amazon Get a full-body workout using this mini stepper with resistance bands. The compact, lightweight stepper has slip-resistant foot plates, removable resistance bands with grippy foam handles, and an LCD console that displays your workout stats. Plus, you can adjust the height for quick steps or long strides.

25. A budget-friendly fitness tracker Lintelek Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor Amazon $21 See On Amazon This affordable fitness tracker is a best-seller with more than 15,000 ratings, which goes to show you don't have to spend a lot to keep tabs on your fitness. The USB-rechargeable tracker monitors heart rate, activity, and sleep, and it features 14 workout modes, so you can track various workouts. It's compatible with iOS and Android devices, and you can get text and app notifications directly on your wrist. Choose from 14 colors.

26. An agility ladder with 12 adjustable rungs GHB Pro Agility Ladder Amazon $19 See On Amazon Add this agility training ladder to your workout to increase speed and balance. The 20-foot ladder has 12 durable rungs, and the space between each rung is adjustable up to 15 inches, so you can customize the difficulty level. The lightweight ladder packs up neatly in the included storage bag, so it's easy to carry and stash away after your workout.

27. These knee stabilizer bands that provide support & shock absorption IPOW Knee Stabilizers (1 Pair) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These popular knee stabilizer bands provide support and shock absorption to your joints during runs and other intense activities. The one-size-fits-all braces are adjustable for the perfect fit, and they're made from soft, breathable material that'll keep you comfortable without chafing. The brace set comes in four colors: black, blue, pink, and white.

28. An extra-thick yoga mat BalanceFrom Extra-Thick Yoga Mat Amazon $23 See On Amazon With a full half inch of high-density foam, this extra-thick yoga mat cushions your hips, knees, elbows, and spine through every pose. The roomy mat measures 71 by 24 inches and features a double-sided nonslip surface, so you'll have traction during your workout. The lightweight mat is moisture-resistant and easy to clean, and a strap is included to make carrying a breeze. Seven colors are available, including black, purple, and gray.

29. A high-density foam roller that relieves muscle tension & soreness LuxFit Foam Roller Amazon $24 See On Amazon Use this high-density foam roller to release muscle tension, relieve soreness, and increase flexibility. The extra-firm and durable roller won't give while you're stretching, nor will it lose its shape over time, and you can choose from four sizes to suit your routine. The speckled design comes in three color options: blue, orange, and red. Available sizes: 12-inch, 18-inch, 24-inch, 36-inch

30. A sit-up bar that fits under any door Aduro Sport Doorway Sit-Up Exercise Bar Amazon $18 See On Amazon Want more stability and control during crunches? This easy-to-install sit-up exercise bar has four adjustable height levels fit under any door, and there's a padded ankle bar to keep your feet secure and comfortable during core exercises. The ankle bar is also adjustable for different difficulty levels, so you can use it for beginner and advanced workouts.

31. A foot rocker that stretches tight calf muscles ProStretch Original Calf Stretcher Amazon $20 See On Amazon This popular calf stretcher and foot rocker boasts an impressive 4.7-star overall rating from reviewers who use it to warm up before workouts or relieve pain caused by tight muscles, plantar fasciitis, and other foot ailments. The lightweight rocker places your foot at the optimum stretching angle and has a back heel plate and slip-resistant pads on the bottom to keep your foot in place.

32. A total arm workout system with 3 resistance bands Ontel Wonder Arms Total Workout System Amazon $9 See On Amazon This total arm workout system comes with 15-, 25-, and 35-pound resistance bands, giving you three difficulty levels for upper body workouts. Just place a resistance band on the machine and use it to tone and sculpt your arms, back, and more. Also great: A workout guide is included, and the equipment folds up for compact storage.

33. A balance trainer ball with resistance bands EveryMile Balance Trainer Half Ball Amazon $58 See On Amazon Increase the challenge during strength training with this inflatable balance trainer. The durable balance ball has a nonslip surface and base, and you can use both sides to create an unstable surface that makes your workout more difficult. Detachable resistance bands are included for extra upper body toning. The balance trainer comes in red, blue, and black, and an inflation pump is included.

34. These core exercise sliders that work on carpets & hard floors Elite Sportz Equipment Core Exercise Sliders (Set of 2) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These core exercise sliders are great for low-impact strength training, and they're designed to work on most floors — one side of the disc is smooth for sliding across carpets, while the other is fabric to protect hard floors. You can use the discs for various exercises, like sliding lunges, squats, push-ups to tone the entire body, and since they're lightweight and portable, they're easy to tote anywhere. Choose from five colors.

35. These exercise dice that make workouts less boring Alexanta Exercise Dice Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you're getting bored with your current fitness routine, let this exercise dice set make things more interesting. The set includes three 12-sided dice for 36 workout ideas total, and all you have to do is roll one to get your next exercise. For example: 15 lateral lunges, 20 mountain climbers, or downward-facing dog.

36. A Bluetooth body composition scale that syncs with your fitness app FXQ Bluetooth Body Scale Amazon $27 See On Amazon This Bluetooth body scale connects with a free smartphone app to seamlessly sync 14 measurements — like bone mass, body water, and BMI — with your favorite fitness tracker, like Fitbit and Apple Health. The scale is made from durable tempered glass with sensors and electrodes that deliver quick, precise measurements on an easy-to-read LCD display. Plus, the scale allows up to 24 user profiles, so everyone in the family can keep track of their fitness goals.