Of course Kylie Jenner turned our memes into merch

When a clip of Kylie Jenner went viral for her singing “Riiiise and shiiine,” it was inevitable that the Kardashian family would try to monetize the moment. That’s their whole thing: go viral, profit. But it still stung a little bit to see the $65 sweatshirt with a smirking Kylie Jenner emblazoned on the chest. (Both the black and white versions are sold out.)

Part of the sting comes from the fact that the moment that became a meme wasn’t meant to be funny — it was just Kylie Jenner doing something sweet for her daughter that was also slightly bizarre. But through the cleverness and creativity of the internet, the snippet of the video became a sensation; a reaction for when you get kicked out of Tinder hook-up’s house or when your mom used to wake you up way too early for school, and a million other specific things that only someone extremely online could come up with. For about 12 hours, Jenner’s song became the most popular piece of online content. And it had nothing to do with her, not really. It was a bunch of funny Twitter users.

And yet, at the end of the day, it is her, the "self-made” billionaire, who will reap the benefits of our laughter and our good times. The “Riiise and shiine” hoodie is the best piece of merchandise available on the website, with perhaps the exception of the “You’re doing amazing sweetie” hat. That too was a Jenner moment turned into viral content, though this time from matriarch Kris.

Some people posit that these moments are manufactured by the Jenners, purposefully churning out content that will go viral then using that virality to push products. Not only were the hoodies made and sold, but the rest of Kylie’s expansive empire were also marketed under the moment: her eyeshadows and her family.

But whether the family is giving us the content to make viral with or without that specific intention (or merely just hoping) they’re still the main beneficiaries of the entire event. And that sucks; they’re not the ones making the jokes.