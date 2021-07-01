Maxine McCrann

Our favorite low ABV drinks for a gently lit 4th of July

By Tracey Anne Duncan

What could be better than a long holiday weekend? A long holiday weekend that you can remember with no hangovers. And as many of us trepidatiously re-enter our own social lives, throwing back shots might not be the most appealing option. These are the best low ABV beer, wine, and cocktails that will keep you lit this July 4th without the possibility of you ending up drunkenly hanging from the chandelier.

Peach Gose 12-pack
Partake
$30

One of our editors enjoyed this "beer" so much that she didn’t even notice that it has no alcohol in it. Well, less than 0.5%, to be exact. This refreshing and innovative mix of flavors includes peach, cardamom, and sea salt.

Fun Wine Hard Bubbly
Fun Wine
$6

If Lisa Frank made wine, Fun Wine is what it would look like. It comes in sweet flavors like Strawberry Moscato and Coconut Chardonnay, and it will coordinate with all your best summer neon #lewks.

Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer 12-pack
Michelob
$16

Look, sometimes it’s hard to find something with a low ABV at the corner store that isn’t basically just Kool Aid. Michelob’s Ultra Organic Seltzer is only 4% ABV, comes in remarkably high brow flavors — Cucumber Lime, anyone? — is readily available, and boasts a reasonable price point.

Calamansi Lime 4-pack
Zuzu
$23

One of the things I hate about many low-ABV options is that they seem to look and taste adolescent, like the then-beloved, now-disgusting wine coolers of my youth. The Calamansi Lime bottle is minimal, and the flavor profile is sophisticated, boasting authentic agave and sea salt at only 5% ABV.

G.D. Vajra Moscato d’Asti 2019
G.D. Vajra
$23

While I love the low ABV lifestyle, sometimes I do miss wine. But, like, real wine. This G.D. Vajra Moscato d’Asti is legit. It’s a crisp, subtly fizzy, fruity white with an ABV of only 5.5%.

Ramona Blood Orange Wine Spritzer 4-pack
Ramona
$20

Ramona’s Blood Orange Wine Spritzer is a lot more highbrow than it looks. The can is pure pop art, but the spritzer is a lightly sparkling Sicilian wine mixed with organic blood orange juice. At 7% ABV, it may get you a little tipsier than some other low-alc offerings, but it’s still safer than whiskey.

Nosecco
St. Regis
$13

Sometimes you want to pop bottles with no fear of getting wasted. Nosseco is a totally alcohol-free reimagining of Prosecco that will pair well with a vegan cheese plate and no regrets.