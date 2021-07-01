What could be better than a long holiday weekend? A long holiday weekend that you can remember with no hangovers. And as many of us trepidatiously re-enter our own social lives, throwing back shots might not be the most appealing option. These are the best low ABV beer, wine, and cocktails that will keep you lit this July 4th without the possibility of you ending up drunkenly hanging from the chandelier.
Look, sometimes it’s hard to find something with a low ABV at the corner store that isn’t basically just Kool Aid. Michelob’s Ultra Organic Seltzer is only 4% ABV, comes in remarkably high brow flavors — Cucumber Lime, anyone? — is readily available, and boasts a reasonable price point.
One of the things I hate about many low-ABV options is that they seem to look and taste adolescent, like the then-beloved, now-disgusting wine coolers of my youth. The Calamansi Lime bottle is minimal, and the flavor profile is sophisticated, boasting authentic agave and sea salt at only 5% ABV.
Ramona’s Blood Orange Wine Spritzer is a lot more highbrow than it looks. The can is pure pop art, but the spritzer is a lightly sparkling Sicilian wine mixed with organic blood orange juice. At 7% ABV, it may get you a little tipsier than some other low-alc offerings, but it’s still safer than whiskey.