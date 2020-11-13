Phoebe Bridgers's cover of 'Iris' is gorgeous and it'll support Stacey Abrams' voting efforts

Unlike Donald J. Trump, who’s holed up in the White House pretending the 2020 election never happened, some public figures know it’s important to follow through on campaign promises. After Phoebe Bridgers tweeted she’d cover the Goo Goo Dolls pending the 45th president’s defeat, the musician has delivered in a big way. On Friday, Bridgers dropped a gorgeous, pared-down rendition of “Iris,” the Dolls’ hit late-90s power ballad, featuring none other than pop singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers.

Not only is the track sonically sumptuous, every pay-what-you-can download on Bandcamp benefits Stacey Abrams’s foundation Fair Fight, which promotes fair elections in Georgia and around the nation. Notably, Abrams is being lauded for helping Democrats make major gains in her formerly-red state. You’ll have to act fast to snag the track, however. “Iris” is only available today, for a 24-hour window.

Bridgers has famously pledged to use her prominence for advocacy, too. “Every time somebody is like, 'Stay out of politics,' I'm like, 'Have you ever heard music?' Like Bob Dylan. It's what brings people's attention to it. Art and film, same thing. I feel like it's our responsibility," she told Forbes earlier this year. And she’s not the only musician to promise new music pending favorable election results, either. Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell promised to record a whole album of Georgia-themed covers if Joe Biden won the state, which he did.

Here’s a fun fact I learned while revisiting the Dolls’ version of “Iris:” the original was written for the 1998 movie City of Angels, where Nicholas Cage plays a fallen angel in love with a mortal woman (Meg Ryan). In that context, aren’t the lyrics wonderfully overdramatic? “And I'd give up forever to touch you / 'Cause I know that you feel me somehow / You're the closest to heaven that I'll ever be / And I don't wanna go home right now.” Chef’s kiss.

You know what I’d consider “giving up forever” for? Watching Trump concede. Because “sooner or later, it’s (gotta be) over,” Mr. President.