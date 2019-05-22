Now that Game of Thrones is over, fans are pretty evenly split into two camps: those who won't rest until HBO "remakes" the entirety of Season 8, and folks who were mostly fine with the ending (or fine enough to move on). The series finale has had some vocal and decidedly vicious critics, but it's hard to blame anyone feeling dissatisfied: the show ran for nearly a decade, and it's hard to say goodbye, no matter what ends up happening to your favorite characters. And it's not like Game of Thrones is the only series finale to ever leave fans wanting more — in fact, that's part of the reason Seinfeld's Jason Alexander offered support to the cast following the finale.

Alexander isn't the only celeb to have gotten into the commentary game, with some personalities like T-Pain serving up live tweets with his reactions to the show's ending as it aired. But Alexander, who portrayed Seinfeld's hilariously neurotic George Costanza on the nine-season sitcom, took his own experience with, shall we say, less-than-stellar endings and have offered words of encouragement and support for the Game of Thrones cast.

In the wake of the flood of both positive and negative comments mostly directed toward Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (who have yet to make a public statement about the matter), Alexander took some time out to thank everyone involved, calling on his experiences with "finales and disappointed fans" to offer praise and advice.

Alexander was part of one of the most infamous series endings of all times – not The Sopranos, of course – but the ending of Seinfeld, which drew to a close 21 years ago. With Jerry Seinfeld himself saying he actually regrets how the show ended, it's widely regarded as one of the worst of all time. If you haven't seen it, it won't be ruined here for you, but just know it was hardly a fitting end for one of the most popular comedies of the '90s.

So it makes total sense that Alexander would have kind words to share with the Game of Thrones cast — but he made it very clear that he wasn't condoning the "crap" he gets from fans about the Seinfeld finale, which he actually "adored."

"I loved that Jerry/Larry found an organic way to bring back all the amazing guests that enriched our show," he clarified, making a case for the finale that most had general distaste for.

In time, it's likely hardcore Game of Thrones fans will begin to feel similarly about the conclusion of one of the most popular fantasy series of all time. Right now, the wound is fresh enough that it definitely still burns, especially when you stop and think about how there are no Game of Thrones episodes still to come.

But there is a silver lining: author George R.R. Martin is hard at work on the next books in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, and that means there will be plenty more adventures with some of your favorite Thrones characters soon enough. What's more, the author also announced he recently worked on a video game that might be right up fans' alleys.

However you feel about the show's ending, whether you want to defend it like Alexander or you're happy with the way things ended up, there's still more to come...just in different packages.