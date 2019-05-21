With the final season of Game of Thrones behind us, where do we go from here? The epic fantasy series' ending gave us plenty to talk about with an ending that seemingly came out of nowhere, but that closure wasn't as satisfying as it could have been – with some viewers working up a petition for HBO to "remake" Season 8. That's about as likely as a dire wolf sprouting wings and flying around, but the post-Game of Thrones depression is real. And with many asking where the next book is from GoT's creator it might surprise some to find that a George R.R. Martin-penned video game could be the next project from the architect of Westeros.

But that's why it's so great to see the Game of Thrones creator himself, George R.R. Martin, giving us a stream of updates on what he's got coming down the pipeline. You may not recall, seeing as he's been telling us he's working on the next book since the dawn of time, but he's serious about how busy he is. He's got plans, and he's going to be bringing us more Thrones action soon. That, and a whole lot of other things – including a video game.

Martin took to his official blog to discuss a litany of topics, notably his take on what the end looks like for the upcoming entries in his A Song of Ice and Fire series (hint: it's going to bring back some characters who died and introduce characters we've never seen). In addition, he assured us he's "still here" and "still busy," referencing some other things he's got up his sleeve.

"I'm involved with a number of feature projects, some based upon my own stories and books, some on material created by others," wrote Martin. "There are these short films I am hoping to make, adaptations of classic stories by one of the most brilliant, quirky, and original writers our genre has ever produced. I've consulted on a video game out of Japan."

While he didn't give away any additional details about what kind of video game he could have been working on this entire time, the clues are out there to connect the dots.

In late March, YouTuber Spawn Wave revealed quite the interesting rumor. FromSoftware was rumored to be working with the legendary Martin on a new open-world game that was, at the time, three years into its development cycle.

Spawn Wave on YouTube

Aside from the YouTube video, the trail seemed to have gone cold for some time after that until a mysterious 4chan post appeared on Monday, May 20 that referenced an in-development title called Project Rune. By all intents and purposes, it looks like this could very well be the game Martin offered his consulting services on. According to the anonymous source, it could feature themes such as Norse mythology like that of the recently-rebooted God of War with plenty of "drastic changes" to the well-worn Dark Souls formula.

Considered something of a spiritual successor to the massively popular and insanely difficult Dark Souls, the new game is said to be a "dark medieval fantasy RPG" and is supposedly being developed utilizing the Unreal engine. Japanese game publisher Bandai Namco could handle publishing across several platforms.

These "details" should obviously be taken with a grain of salt, seeing as the rumors have only resurfaced once more with Martin's latest blog post, but they do tend to add up so far. Gaming blog Gematsu reports that the project is indeed real, and it could even be debuting at Microsoft's upcoming E3 2019 press conference. With an internal acronym of "GR," according to a source familiar with the project, this appears to match the "Great Rune" name (or perhaps George R.R.).

Unfortunately, there's no real way to know what's going on for sure until E3 2019 takes place in three weeks from June 11 through June 13. In the meantime, if you're missing Game of Thrones too much to concentrate on a new show and want a taste of FromSoftware's brutally difficult games, you might want to consult this list of excellent contenders.