To tote only the essentials, the best minimalist wallets have room for your everyday cards, cash, and change without the bulk of traditional wallets. Quality options are available in a variety of colors and materials, to suit your needs and style. Plus, some have additional features — like a money clip — to keep bills organized.

You’ll find minimalist wallets that come with as few as four slots to ones that can hold more than a dozen cards, and choosing a wallet that will fit all of your cards and cash will make for a successful match. If you like to carry cash, you might prefer a wallet with a money clip or strap made for keeping bills organized. And for easy access to your ID, you may want to look for a wallet with a transparent sleeve.

To keep your items safe and to reduce waste, choose a wallet made from durable materials. The options below range from smooth leather to scratch-resistant carbon fiber to colorful polyester. In addition to capacity and material, think about what style will be most convenient. Even slim, minimalist wallets can have a bifold design or include a latch or zip closure for more security.

Scroll on for 10 minimalist wallets in lots of different styles, materials, and capacities to suit your needs.

1. The fan favorite Buffway Slim Leather Wallet Amazon $15 See On Amazon This leather wallet with a polyester lining has earned more than 50,000 positive ratings from Amazon shoppers and costs less than $20. It has eight slots, including a transparent pocket for storing your ID card. The wallet has a thumbhole for getting your most often used card out quickly. Plus, it’s available in 25 colors and styles. One reviewer wrote: “I have only used front-pocket wallets for the past 25 years or so. I've had leather, metal, money clips, etc. This is the best one that i have ever had...and it's not even close. So many pockets, yet still SUPER slim.”

2. The carbon fiber one Shevrov SV Carbon Fiber Wallet Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made from sturdy carbon fiber and aluminum, this minimalist wallet will stand the test of time and expands to hold up to 12 cards. It also has a money clip that can secure up to nine bills. There’s a thumb cutout for sliding cards out quickly, and though the wallet is only available in black, you have eight choices for the logo color. The wallet has earned more than 2,800 five-star ratings. One reviewer wrote: “This wallet is great for everyday use. It's much smaller than a billfold, and the money clip works great for holding important papers, a single key, or just clipping it onto your pants.”

3. The budget one Travelambo Minimalist Wallet Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you want to spend a little less, this budget-friendly minimalist wallet is a popular choice on Amazon with a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 21,000 reviews. It’s made from soft 100% leather and has six slots, including a transparent sleeve for IDs. The wallet is available in 17 colors and styles, including classic black, crosshatch, and gray suede. One reviewer wrote: “I like a thin wallet as I only carry the bare essentials. This carries everything I need and makes everything easily accessible, along with some cash. Very comfortable in my back pocket and the ID pocket has a hole to make it easy to slide your ID out when necessary. Excellent construction.”

4. The basic fabric one with a near-perfect rating Herschel Wallet Amazon $20 See On Amazon With an overall rating of 4.8 stars and more than 8,500 Amazon reviews, this slim Herschel wallet is a favorite on the site. The polyester wallet has a striped fabric liner and five slots for cards and cash, including a top-access sleeve. It’s available in 20 colors and prints, such as black, orange, and indigo denim. One reviewer wrote: “I have tried other minimalist wallets, this one surprised me. Very well built, you can feel it. Holds 8-9 cards comfortably and disappears in the pocket.”

5. The leather bifold SERMAN BRANDS Wallet Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you prefer a bifold style, this leather wallet lacks the bulk while still providing room for six to eight cards. It has a front pocket with a thumb hole for your most used card, and inside, there’s a transparent ID sleeve, two card slots, and a stainless steel money clip. The wallet also has an interior pull strap where you can store three to four cards. There are 12 colors and styles to choose from, and the wallet has earned an overall 4.7-star rating on Amazon after more than 24,000 reviews. One reviewer wrote: “This wallet holds all my credit cards and identification along with putting the most used card at easy access. I especially like the pull tab access to additional cards that may be a little tighter in the wallet. The easy bill access allows you to slide out the one you want without disrupting the other bills.”

6. The one that snaps shut Flipside Wallet Amazon $40 See On Amazon This polycarbonate and aluminum wallet is crack- and crush-resistant and locks shut. It also flips open with the push of a button. Inside, there are three card slots and a detachable money clip for additional bills or cards. In total, it can hold up to eight cards and 10 bills. It's a little thicker than most of the wallets on this list, but it should still fit comfortably in most pockets, according to reviewers. It has a scratch-resistant surface and is available in black, blue, orange, and gray. One reviewer wrote: “I carry 7 cards and 5-7 bills and this thing holds it all with room left over. With EDC wallets (ones that go in the front pocket) there is a general trade off between carrying capacity and accessibility of your cards. This wallet is the only wallet where I don't feel that give and take. It has all the space that I need on top of being the most functional wallet I own.”

7. The versatile aluminum & leather one Fidelo Minimalist Wallet Amazon $39 See On Amazon This aluminum wallet comes with a removable leather case that provides extra storage. The metal wallet can hold up to seven cards and 10 bills, and the case adds storage for an additional four cards, or two cards and 10 bills. It also includes an optional elastic cash band. The wallet comes with a leather case in seven colors, and there's also a nylon option. One reviewer wrote: “I love this wallet. It has just the right amount capacity. I have searched for a long time for something this durable that holds more than two or three cards and still compact enough to carry in my front pocket. When you add the leather sleeve it adds a little extra bulk but also some extra storage for the very few occasions when you might need it.”

8. The one that attaches to a carabiner Muradin Bifold Wallet Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made from faux leather and aluminum, this minimalist wallet has a carabiner tether for attaching the wallet to bags or keychains easily. The bifold wallet holds up to 12 cards and includes a translucent ID slot. There’s also a silicone cash band for bills. This wallet is available in 12 colors and styles, including one with a keychain. One reviewer wrote: “This is an awesome wallet. I've had several minimalist wallets and this is by far my favorite. Very durable. Holds everything I need.”

9. The one for maximum storage NOMATIC Minimalist Wallet Amazon $15 See On Amazon This elastic wallet expands to hold between four and 15 cards and has a leather pull tab to make it easy to reach the four most used cards. Additionally, the wallet has a built-in pocket for storing cash, coins, and a key. It’s available in black, gray, and electric blue and has earned more than 3,000 five-star ratings from fans on Amazon. One reviewer wrote: “It really fits the cards it claims, and really gives a slim profile. The strap that pulls up your favorite card or two is really handy, and the construction is really solid.”