The 10 best shirts that don't show sweat

If you’re someone who sweats a lot, it can be difficult to find a shirt that doesn’t call attention to wet spots. When shopping for the best shirts that don’t show sweat, opt for moisture-wicking polyester and poly-blend fabrics that dry quickly. Dark, white, or patterned shirts can help disguise moisture when it occurs, and an absorbent undershirt can provide additional moisture control for your underarms.

Polyester gets a bad rap for not being as breathable as other fabrics, but it can actually be a good option for hiding sweat because it repels moisture — and when it does get wet, it dries quickly. For workouts, choose a performance polyester shirt with sweat-wicking technology that pulls moisture away from your skin and dries fast. Cotton is breathable, but it's notorious for holding onto moisture, so if you like its soft feel, opt for a cotton-poly blend shirt that combines the best qualities of both fabrics. Finally, a moisture-wicking undershirt with underarm sweat pads can be layered under other shirts to keep them sweat-free.

Ultimately, even the most sweat-resistant shirts will look slightly different when wet, so it can help to be strategic about the color you choose. As far as solids go, dark shades and plain white tend to hide sweat better than more brightly pigmented hues. Patterns are also a great option, as sweat marks can visually blend into the design itself.

Whether you need a workout shirt or a crisp button-up, these five shirts hide and minimize sweat when you need them to.

The basic t-shirt Men's: Hanes Sport Cool DRI Men's Performance Tee (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This pack of sweat-wicking Hanes Cool DRI Men's Performance Tees is a budget-friendly option with over 1,500 positive Amazon ratings. The shirt's 100% polyester fabric is made with Cool DRI technology — which channels sweat to the surface of the shirt — plus an interlock construction to add some stretch. The shirt also has a UPF 50+ rating to provide you with sun protection outside and a tag-free collar that makes it comfortable for everyday wear. You can snag the shirts in 15 different colors, but the black, white, or navy versions may be better at hiding sweat than the other options. These packs include two shirts of the same color; if you want to mix it up, opt for this dual color two-pack instead. The shirts are also available in a long-sleeve style. One reviewer says: “These shirts are perfect! They also seem to resist staining in general which is awesome. [...] They seem to wick moisture away from the body without making wet spots on the shirt.” Available sizes: Men’s Small to 3X-Large

Women's: Hanes Sport Women's Cool DRI Performance Tee Amazon $7 See On Amazon The Hanes Sport Women's Cool DRI Performance Tee is similar to the men’s pick except that it features a V-neck instead of a crew neck. Like the men's version, it has moisture-wicking Cool DRI fabric, a UPF 50+ rating, and the Hanes's classic tag-free collar. Some Amazon reviewers noted that this shirt runs small, so it may be a good idea to size up if you’re on the fence of what size to purchase. This shirt is available in seven colors, but black, navy, and white are likely your best bet for hiding sweat. It's also available in a long-sleeve version. One reviewer says: “Doesn't show sweat, very lightweight and airy, keeps me cool.” Available sizes: Women’s Small to XXX-Large

The workout shirt Men's: Under Armour Men’s MK-1 Short Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Sweating can be most pronounced when you're working out, but this Under Armour Men’s MK-1 Short Sleeve T-Shirt should help to keep you cool and dry. The fabric blend is mostly polyester, but it includes 16% elastane (aka spandex), which gives it additional stretch and a softer feel. On top of that, the four-way stretch construction gives the fabric even more flexibility to move with you. The shirt also has HeatGear technology that wicks away sweat and dries quickly, as well as anti-odor properties that prevent bacteria from growing. Plus, the underarm and back areas of the shirt feature mesh panels which help with ventilation, reducing sweat when you work out. With 43 colors to choose from, you have a lot of options — but you'll want to stick with the darker shades or white to disguise sweat. One reviewer says: “Perfect shirt for working out. Does not show or hold sweat. The vents are very functional. Rests perfectly on skin. Not too tight or too loose. [...] I'd say this is Under Armour's best shirt for weight training and any gym activity really.” Available sizes: Men’s Small to 3X-Large, including Tall sizes

Women's: Under Armour Womens Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon This Under Armour V-Neck T-Shirt is made of a blend of 84% polyester and 16% elastane with four-way stretch and anti-odor technology to keep bacteria at bay. It features Under Armour's quick-drying UA Tech fabric, which also wicks sweat to keep you cool and dry. That said, it doesn't offer much in the way of ventilation, so if you prefer a ventilated shirt, try this one with a back cut-out. It has a deep V-neck collar in front and is available in 50 colors, including sweat-disguising darker hues. Heather gray fabrics can sometimes highlight wetness but, according to one reviewer, this particular heather gray seems to do a good job of disguising sweat marks. One reviewer says: “This shirt is great for working out, totally hides sweat and looks nice.” Available sizes: Women’s X-Small to 3X, including Plus sizes

The dress shirt Men's: Men’s: Mizzen + Main Leeward Dress Shirt Amazon $125 See On Amazon If you find that sweat puts a damper on an otherwise sharp look, consider adding the Leeward Dress Shirt to your rotation. Mizzen + Main specifically creates dress shirts with sweat and comfort in mind. Their fabrics are made of 85% polyester and 15% spandex, and they're designed to wick away moisture so that you can feel fresh longer. This shirt is also stretchy, wrinkle-resistant, and machine washable. The slim-fit Leeward shirt has a spread collar, two back darts, and a curved hem. These aren’t the cheapest button-ups out there, but they’re ideal for people who sweat and they should last a long time. Plus, they're available in 11 colors and patterns — both plain and punchy. One reviewer says: "Will not show sweat [...] Fantastic feeling dress shirt!!” Available sizes: Men’s Small to XX-Large, including Trim sizes

Women's: Columbia Women’s Silver Ridge Long Sleeve Shirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon The Columbia Women’s Silver Ridge Long Sleeve Shirt is a comfortable outdoor shirt, but its tailored style makes it easy to dress up for dinner or a business casual office. With a blend of 86% polyester and 14% elastane, the fabric pulls sweat away from the skin so that it can dry quickly. The shirt also has subtle vents on the upper back to help cool you down and reduce the amount you sweat to begin with. Plus, it's easy to care for — you can toss it in the washing machine when it needs to be cleaned. This shirt comes in four colors. Since the material is thin, you might want to opt for the black one to make sure your sweat doesn't show. One reviewer says: “I will declare my love for Columbia thanks to this shirt. It is comfortable, true to size, form-fitting, and effective. IT does not show sweat, and the ventilation panels [are] right where they should be. I love it!” Available sizes: Women’s X-Small to X-Large

The cotton blend shirt Men's: Russell Athletic Men's Cotton Performance Short Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you love the feel of cotton and just hate the way it absorbs and shows sweat, give the Russell Athletic's Cotton Performance Short Sleeve T-Shirt a try. This UPF 30+ shirt is made of a cotton-polyester blend (60% cotton and 40% polyester, to be precise) with Dri-Power technology that wicks moisture to keep you dry, as well as odor-fighting properties to keep prevent unwanted stenches. The collar is tag-free, too, making the shirt even more comfortable. It's available as a single shirt or in packs of two or three, and it comes in seven sizes and 24 colors (two of which have logos). Because this shirt has cotton and will inevitably take on more moisture than a performance polyester option, it's best to steer clear of the brightly pigmented options and opt for white, black, or dark blue instead. One reviewer says: “My husband loves this shirt. When he sweats it doesn't have big sweat spots which gives him confidence and [makes] me happy. Also, the shirt material feels so soft and light on the skin.” Available sizes: Men’s Small to 4X-Large

Women's: Hanes Women's X-Temp V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $7 See On Amazon This scooped V-neck Hanes X-Temp T-Shirt is constructed with a cotton-polyester blend fabric that's soft but functional when you start to sweat. Its Dynamic X-Temp technology helps wick away moisture and it has a UPF 40+ rating. You can find the shirt in 16 different colors, including black, white, and dark gray. One reviewer says: “I am in love. It feels just like a short-staple cotton top, but evaporates sweat quickly. [...] I highly recommend these shirts.﻿” Available sizes: Women’s Small to XXX-Large

The undershirt Men's: Thompson Tee Sweatproof Undershirt for Men with Underarm Sweat Pads Amazon $35 See On Amazon Instead of a cotton undershirt, throw on this Thompson basic tee as a base layer to keep sweat from showing on whatever shirt your throw on over it. It's made of 95% bamboo-derived rayon (a naturally hypoallergenic, moisture-wicking material) and 5% spandex. But, most importantly, it has a feature you might miss at first glance: the underarms are reinforced with sweat pads to catch moisture before it begins to show on your outer layer. Unlike disposable sweat pads, this undershirt is safe to toss in the washer and dryer, and it can be worn over and over. It's available in four neutral colors, and you can nab it as a one- or two-pack. Available sizes: Men’s X-Small to XXX-Large