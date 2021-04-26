The 27 best products under $30 for thinning hair, according to experts

It may seem inevitable that your hair will thin as you grow older (sigh), but there are actually several reasons your hair is thinning that have nothing to do with age. Experts agree that taking care of your hair from the inside out can make a big difference in both the appearance and rate of hair loss — and there are tons of Amazon products for thinning hair available online. Bonus: The ones on this list are all under $30.

Dr. Howard Sobel, founder of Sobel Skin and attending dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, New York, agrees that multiple factor can be at play when it comes to thinning hair. "Hair loss can be a result of many different factors ranging from your lifestyle to your genetics," he tells Mic. "Our stress levels and diets can impact our hair’s ability to grow or keep us from losing hair, but for women, hormones and hairstyling also play a role."

So how do you keep your locks lush and healthy going forward? On top of taking care of your scalp and using thickening shampoos and conditioners (which are often infused with biotin, keratin, and other nourishing vitamins), it's also really important to eat a nutrient-rich diet. But remember, it might take a little while to see a change. Dr. Sobel agrees: "Improvements are never going to happen overnight, be patient. You may not notice a change right away, but trust the process and notify your dermatologist of what’s happening."

If you aren't sure where to find the best products for thinning hair, here's a round-up of some extremely affordable and effective options that experts recommend.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. This biotin thickening shampoo that's full of vitamins R+Co Thickening Shampoo, 8.5 Fl. Oz. Amazon $29 See On Amazon Adam Federico, R+Co director of content, recommends using this thickening shampoo which tons of nourishing ingredients to help your hair grow strong and healthy. It features a blend of biotin to help increase your hair strength, as well as vitamin B5 and coconut oil, both of which add a glossy sheen. Add to that saw palmetto extract (which adds body), and this all-natural and eco-friendly shampoo makes your hair look fuller while helping it grow at the same time. Speaking of the formula, Federico says, "Biotin, which is an ingredient in DALLAS, improves the internal structure of the hair. This improved structure can help to prevent snapping and breaking."

2. A thickening biotin conditioner that adds more body to your hair R+Co Thickening Conditioner, 8.5 Fl. Oz. Amazon $29 See On Amazon Federico also suggests using this thickening condition in conjunction with the thickening shampoo. It's made from a luxe blend of biotin, saw palmetto, vitamin B5, coconut oil, and loquat fruit extract, which reviewers mention smells amazing. On top of strengthening your hair and giving it a lustrous glow, this condition nourishes it without any potentially harmful parabens or sulfates, making it one of the most eco-conscious conditioners on the market. Continuing about the unique formula blend within this duo, Federico says, "Pro vitamin B5 delivers intense hydration while coating each strand to add luster and shine. Lastly, Coconut Oil (an ingredient that I also recommend for dehydrated hair). This promoted scalp health but can also help to prevent splitting and breakage."

3. This thickening spray that adds a ton of volume R+Co Thickening Spray Amazon $29 See On Amazon Federico suggests topping off your hair routine with this thickening spray, which adds a ton of volume to your locks. He says, "This combination of products will plump each individual strand (making the hair feel thicker, overall), while delivering root to tip strength." It's completely sulfate- and paraben-free, and you can use it on wet or dry hair to make it look thicker in a snap. The aloe leaf extract and honey help to lock in moisture and prevent frizzing, while the ginger root extract protects your hair from damage.

4. This volume-enhancing shampoo that stylists swear by IGK 30,000 FEET Volume Shampoo, 8 Fl. Oz. Amazon $25 See On Amazon Leo Izquierdo, co-founder of IGK Hair Care, recommends using this shampoo to help prevent thinning hair. The lightweight formula is both paraben- and sulfate-free, adding tons of shine and bounce to your strands. Created in a salon, this shampoo is infused with nutrient-rich ingredients, including vegetable protein. Just massage into the roots of your wet hair, style as usual, and step out with strong, healthy hair.

5. A conditioner made with vegetable protein & sunflower extract IGK 30,000 FEET Volume Conditioner, 8 Fl. Oz. Amazon $25 See On Amazon Izquierdo suggests adding this silky conditioner to your hair after shampooing for added thickness and volume. It's made with a blend of moisture-rich ingredients that also nourish your hair, including vegetable protein and sunflower extract. For best results, wash as usual, then wring out excess water before applying this conditioner. Your hair will be noticeably fuller once it dries.

6. This scalp serum that has rave reviews PURA D'OR Hair Thinning Therapy Energizing Scalp Serum, 4 Fl. Oz. Amazon was $25 $20 See On Amazon Dawn Clemens, hairstylist, beauty blogger, and founder of LarweHair, suggests using this revitalizing scalp serum to help with thinning hair. To use, apply a small amount directly to your scalp when you're fresh out of the shower. The invigorating blend of coffee extract and tea tree oil encourage hair growth, while amla, kahai seed, and other nutrients help to relieve dry scalp. It'll help leave you with luxe locks that only go stronger with time.

7. This luxe shampoo infused with keratin protein Keranique Scalp Stimulating Shampoo, 8 Fl. Oz. Amazon $20 See On Amazon Clemes also suggests this scalp-stimulating shampoo, and she says, "This is the best option for people dealing with hair thinning." It boasts a super silky formula that seals in moisture, while the keratin amino complex helps with hair regeneration and growth. It's also sulfate- and paraben-free, which can help prevent unwanted frizz.

8. This popular shampoo that's made with biotin & collagen OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Shampoo, 13 Fl. Oz. Amazon was $9 $7 See On Amazon Eve Cabanel, a beautician hairstylist from Organic Beauty Recipes, recommends using this biotin and collagen-infused shampoo. She calls it "a volume-creating powerhouse with an extra helping of vitamins and proteins to pump up fine strands." The included biotin — which is critical for healthy hair, skin, and nails — is paired up with collagen, which is full of nourishing amino acids. This winning combination helps your hair to grow back thicker and stronger, while the bamboo extract and hydrolyzed wheat protein seal in moisture and prevent damage to your hair while it's regenerating.

9. This shampoo that improves your hair in 30 days Scandinavian Biolabs Hair Strength Shampoo, 3.8 Fl. Oz. Amazon $23 See On Amazon Dermatologist Ahmad Fayyaz Chaudhry, M.B.B.S, recommends this hair-strengthening shampoo that's full of ultra-rich nutrients. He says, "The presence of essential vitamins, amino acids, and dandruff removing chemicals not only prevents dandruff but makes the scalp hair roots strong and nourish them." There are no silicones, parabens, sulfates, or other potentially harmful ingredients in this formula. Instead, it's made up of all-natural ingredients that help to reduce grease, moisturize your scalp, and strengthen your hair.

10. This leave-in foam that has DHT-blocking ingredients Shapiro MD Hair Growth Experts Leave-In Daily Foamer, 1.8 Fl. Oz. Amazon $20 See On Amazon Dr. Steven Shapiro, a board-certified Dermatologist and co-founder of Shapiro MD, suggests using this leave-in foam to help prevent hair thinning. It's formulated with a blend of three natural ingredients — including palmetto berry, green tea extract, and caffeine — that have been proven effective at blocking DHT, a byproduct of testosterone that can cause hair thinning over time. And it's extremely easy to use. Just rub a small amount of this foam into your hair at the roots everyday to help new hair grow in thicker.

11. These vitamins infused with biotin for healthy hair growth Vitafusion Gorgeous Hair, Skin & Nails Vitamins (100 Count) Amazon was $12 $10 See On Amazon Elizabeth Mullans, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Uptown Dermatology, suggests adding these biotin-infused gummies help to strengthen your hair from the inside out. She says, "Take a multivitamin such as Vitafusion multivitamin every day because it’s good for overall health and contains biotin, which aids in the growth and health of skin, hair, and nails.” The daily serving contains a blend of biotin and vitamins C and E, all of which help your hair, skin, and nails to grow strong and healthy. Plus, they taste like raspberries. As always, it's best to speak with your doctor before adding a new supplement to your diet.

12. This Wet Brush that gently untangles your hair Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush (2-Pack) Amazon was $16 $15 See On Amazon Dr. Sobel says brushing your hair when it's wet can lead to breakage — but if you must, you should use a Wet Brush to help absorb water from the shower. What makes these brushes so different are the extremely soft IntelliFlex bristles. These bristles cut smoothly through your hair — whether you're brushing it wet or dry — helping each strand to gently untangle and preventing further hair loss. Plus, you get two brushes in a pack, so you can always have one on hand.

13. This vitamin D supplement that last for 6 months Advanced Trichology Vegetarian Liquid Vitamin D3, 1 Fl. Oz. Amazon $26 See On Amazon William Gaunitz, WTS, certified trichologist and founder of Advanced Trichology, suggests using this high-potency vitamin D supplement to help prevent hair thinning. He says, "Vitamin D3 is critical for hair growth and immune function," and that it's "typically low" in people who are losing hair. This vitamin D supplement supports healthy hair and skin growth, and taking five drops per day is recommended. (However, it's best to talk with your doctor before adding this supplement to your diet.)

14. A clinically-tested shampoo made with biotin, tea tree oil & more HairStem DHT Blocker Hair Growth Shampoo, 10 Fl. Oz. Amazon $30 See On Amazon Gaunitz also recommends using this hair growth shampoo, which is infused "antifungal, antibacterial and pro-hair-growth herbs that keep the scalp clean and provide an optimal environment for hair regrowth," he says. Ingredients include biotin, saw palmetto, tea tree oil, and more DTH-blockers. This shampoo leaves your hair feeling fuller while helping stimulate follicles for even more growth.

15. This hair mask made with keravis protein & argan oil Eva NYC Therapy Session Hair Mask, 2 Oz. Amazon $10 See On Amazon Monica Davis, a professional hairstylist and founder of the MyStraightener blog, suggests using this luxe hair mask. Made with keravis protein and argan oil, it gets deep into every strand to revitalize your hair from root to edges, therefore helping to prevent thinning. This is a 2-ounce bottle — but if you like it enough, you can opt for the 16.9-ounce container.

16. This tonic that's enriched with amino acids Aveda Volumizing Tonic with Aloe, 3.4 Fl. Oz. Amazon $25 See On Amazon Davis also recommends this volumizing hair tonic, which is enriched with organic aloe to help create fullness. This tonic is also infused with wheat amino acids to help strengthen your hair, while the essential oils leave behind a light, pleasant scent. To use, just spritz a bit onto your scalp or in your palms, then run your hands through your hair for instant lift.

17. This professional-strength shampoo that exfoliates your scalp GrandeHAIR Peptide Shampoo, 8 Fl. Oz. Amazon $22 See On Amazon Nunzio Saviano, salon owner and award-winning hairstylist, recommends using this professional-strength shampoo to help with hair thinning. It's made to help improve your follicle health, but it can also exfoliate your scalp (thanks to the added hextapeptide-11). Each wash also helps to restore your hair's overall health, leaving it lustrous and strong.

18. This rich treatment that protects your hair from heat Pai-Shau Biphasic Infusion, 1 Fl. Oz. Amazon $24 See On Amazon Sophia Porter, celebrity hairstylist and licensed cosmetologist, recommends this protective treatment to help rejuvenate your scalp and healthy hair growth. This concentrate is silky and oil-free, and it's made from a blend of potent amino acids, antioxidants, and the brand's Signature Tea complex to help nourish your skin.

19. This Biotin shampoo with over 10,000 reviews Maple Holistics Volumizing Biotin Shampoo, 16 Fl. Oz. Amazon $18 See On Amazon Kathryn McDavid, the CEO of Editor's Pick, suggests using this popular, scalp-clarifying shampoo to help prevent hair thinning. It's infused with high-quality biotin, which can encourage new hair growth, as well as keratin to help strengthen your hair. Plus, reviewers have mentioned that this shampoo lasts for quite a long time, so it'll be awhile before you need to invest in a new bottle.

20. This hair fiber spray that helps conceal thinning BOLDIFY Hair Fibers Amazon $22 See On Amazon McDavid also suggests this fiber spray, which can come in handy if you're trying to conceal hair thinning or hair loss. This advanced powder formula sprays onto your existing hair evenly, and the clump-proof "fibers" look just like real hair so it's completely unnoticeable. This spray also comes in a variety of colors so you can find the best match — and on top of that, it stays put until your next shampoo.

21. This hair growth oil that's made with caffeine EasyNaturals Natural Hair Growth Oil, 1.7 Fl. Oz. Amazon $22 See On Amazon Cheryl Bergamy, celebrity hairstylist, suggests adding this caffeine-infused oil to your routine. It helps stimulate follicle growth while still keeping your hair light and silky. It's also made with castor oil, rosemary oil, and a biotin blend to create a truly nourishing and nutrient-dense oil that tackles hair loss from all angles. Many reviewers have mentioned that regular use of this oil helped their hair to appear fuller, healthier, and shinier in about a month.

22. This leave-in treatment that you can use on wet or dry hair Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Leave-in Elixir Amazon was $20 $19 See On Amazon Bergamy also recommends this leave-in elixir, which is made with a blend of keratin, biotin, and zinc to help your hair grow fuller. To use, just place a few drops in your palm and smooth it through your hair to instantly leave your locks voluminous and silky-soft. You can use it on wet or dry hair, and reviewers have also mentioned that this elixir smells heavenly.

23. This natural anti-hair loss shampoo made with hemp oil Dr. Hempster Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo, 18 Fl. Oz. Amazon was $30 $25 See On Amazon Joe Rosenblatt, owner of Dr. Hempster, suggests using this anti-hair loss shampoo to help prevent hair thinning. It's made from five all-natural ingredients that promote overall hair and scalp health. First, there's hemp oil, which can help stimulate new hair growth. It's also made with wheat protein to encourage elasticity, argan oil to keep hair hydrated, biotin to help strengthen and thicken, and saw palmetto to soothe your scalp. Plus, it's completely organic and cruelty-free.

24. This minoxidil foam that's made specifically for women Women's Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam (2-Month Supply) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made especially for women, this minoxidil foam has been clinically proven to help regrow hair. The 5% minoxidil works to stimulate follicle growth, while the other ingredients — including botanical extracts — encourage a healthy scalp. It's even clinically proven to help create fuller-looking hair in three months.

25. This exfoliating cream that's just for your scalp Nioxin Scalp Recovery Purifying Exfoliator, 1.7 Oz. Amazon $22 See On Amazon This exfoliating cream works like a charm on dry, itchy scalps. To use, apply in a grid-like pattern over your scalp, pop on some latex gloves, and rub into your scalp for five to six minutes. This innovative cream helps to gently and effectively remove old skin and buildup across your scalp for faster growth and healthier hair overall.

26. A silky pillowcase that's gentle on your hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you're stocked up on products, you might want to add a silk pillowcase to your bed set. These ones are made with smooth satin that's gentle on your hair to help prevent breakage. Dr. Sobel chimed in about silk pillowcases in general, and he said that they "allow the hair to slide around on your pillow, which can help with smooth hair. These materials will also not pull or damage your hair or hair follicles."