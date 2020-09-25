Whether it's been way too long since your last haircut or you're just looking to save some cash by skipping the salon or barbershop, having the best hair clippers at home is a convenient, wallet-friendly way to stay in style. Typically, there are three main qualities to look for:

Sharp blades: Since the blades are the part that actually do the cutting, they should be made of sharp, high-quality steel or ceramic. This ensures they won't dull easily which can lead to uneven cuts and even pulling on your skin. If the clippers have a self-sharpening mechanism, that's even better. Blade attachments: If you want to be able to do trims at different lengths, your clippers need to offer a wide range of attachment sizes. Numbers range by brand but in the U.S. they typically start at 0.5 (a nearly bald fade) and go up to about 8 (typically a one-inch buzz cut). Some brands get as high as 12 but those are usually European scales. Long battery life: One of the chief complaints about cheap hair clippers is that the batteries tend to die too quickly. When the motors starts slowing down, the clippers can't work as effectively and it makes it difficult to get a clean cut. A good battery should last a minimum of 30 minutes so you don't have to stop in the middle of a trim.

Now that you have a better idea of what to look for, take a look at the best hair clippers below.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The basic set Braun All-in-One Hair And Beard Trimmer Amazon $35 See On Amazon With four combs and 13 length settings, these versatile hair clippers offer a wide variety of styling options, all in one compact set. They have sharp stainless steel blades and a powerful battery that lasts up to 60 minutes on one eight-hour charge. Plus, they're easy to wash by simply running them under water. They can be used for beard trimming too, and the set also comes with a Gillette body razor, so you can take care of all your hair needs. One reviewer says: "I love how easy it was to fade the length of my hair with a simple adjustment. I am also surprised at how easy it is to change the attachments! They pop in and out without force! The precision trimming tool does exactly what the name suggests. It creates perfect, straight lines with precision."

2. The professional-quality clippers Andis 63700 BGRC Hair Clipper Amazon $150 See On Amazon If you want to treat yourself to a professional-grade hair cut or beard trim from the comfort of your own home, look no further than these top-quality convertible hair clippers. They're built with a high-powered rotary motor that trims hair evenly, along with sharp ceramic blades for clean, precise cuts. The blades are fully detachable, which makes them easy to clean, and this option is corded, which means you don't need to worry about the batteries dying mid-cut. The only drawback: If you want longer length cuts, you'll need to buy additional blade attachments separately. But these clippers are designed to work with all Andis CeramicEdge and UltraEdge blades. One reviewer says: "Love-love-love these! I am a Licensed professional who does a majority of clipper cuts and can tell you these are worth every penny. In the past I have used Osters and have loved those clippers until they started smoking and gave out on me.Let me tell you these babies cut like butter and require very little effort. If you can, order the battery pack and charging station as well."