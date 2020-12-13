Having cold or achy feet while you're skiing can make you miserable. Fortunately, the socks you choose can play a big part in keeping your feet happy. Typically, the best ski socks are thin enough to fit comfortably under your boots, incorporate merino wool for warmth and moisture management, and feature strategically placed cushioning.

When you start shopping around, consider the following elements:

Height: You'll want socks that are tall enough to reach the tops of your boots (and even poke out a little) so they can protect your skin while staying up without bunching around your heels.

Thickness: Although it's a little counterintuitive, thinner socks are actually better when you're skiing, as long as they're made with materials that will keep your feet warm. Thin socks can wick away sweat more efficiently and fit better under your boots than thick, bulky ones.

Moisture control: If you want to avoid damp, uncomfortable feet, your socks need to be breathable, moisture-wicking, and quick to dry. That's why the best material for ski socks is usually merino wool, sometimes mixed with nylon, acrylic, or elastane for a bit more stretch.

Cushioning: Your socks need to be able to absorb impact, especially if you're into skiing hard and fast or jumping. Make sure they have ample cushioning around high-impact areas like your heels and the balls of your toes.

In addition to these considerations, some skiers like the snug feel of compression socks. Plus, they can potentially increase blood circulation through your legs and reduce post-exercise soreness. This decision is really a personal preference.

With all of these features in mind, these are the best ski socks you can get on Amazon.

1. The basic socks Smartwool PhD Ski Ultra Light Socks Amazon $25 See On Amazon These warm Smartwool ski socks are constructed with a versatile blend of merino wool, nylon, and elastane. The material offers moisture-management to wick away sweat and stave off odors, yet it's also soft and flexible. The socks are knee-high so they won't slide down while you're wearing them. They're thin enough to fit comfortably in your boots but also feature a sport-specific design that's reinforced and lightly cushioned to absorb impact — and you can wear them hiking, biking, and running, too. One reviewer says: "My son LOVES these socks! They keep his legs warm while skiing. He asked me to buy him more!" Available sizes: Small — X-Large

2. The compression socks Swiftwick Pursuit Twelve Knee High Winter Sports Socks Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you're looking for compression ski socks, this high-quality pair from Swiftwick Pursuit is a fantastic choice. On top of offering a thin, lightweight design that's tall enough to reach the top of your boots, these socks provide contoured compression to help improve blood flow. Warm, sweat-wicking merino woo helps keep feet dry while also reducing odor, and the inclusion of nylon and spandex adds a little needed stretch. On top of that, they have mid-level cushioning for impact. One reviewer says: "Used these socks under my ski boots...perfection." Available sizes: Small — X-Large