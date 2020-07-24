Compared to just a few years ago, smart light bulbs today are downright ubiquitous — but with a wider selection comes more decision making. To help you make quick work of shopping, it's helpful to know that the best smart light bulbs for Google Home will work seamlessly with your smart home assistant — without requiring additional technology — and they'll give you the lighting style and control options you want.

First, some housekeeping: The majority of smart light bulbs work on a 2.4 gigahertz (GHz) Wi-Fi connection, so you'll want to make sure you're all set up for that. Another thing to keep in mind: Some bulbs require a bridge or additional hub to operate, which means extra setup and expenses. To keep things simple, I've only included options that sync directly to your Google Home with an accompanying app.

Next, like any other LED light bulb, you'll want to check the lumens, which measure light output, and the wattage, which measures energy usage. The best smart bulbs use energy efficient LED lighting, so they'll have lower wattages than standard bulbs — but the lumens will differ depending on the brand. Most smart bulbs can be dimmed, but if you're placing one in a room that requires lots of light, opt for a bulb with more lumens.

Everything else is largely personal preference: Do you want a color changing light bulb or will a soft white suffice? Are you looking to smarten up a single lamp, or do you want voice-activated lights throughout your home? Whatever you're looking for, these are the best smart light bulbs for Google Home on the market.

1. The versatile one TECKIN Smart Light Bulb Amazon $20 See On Amazon Light output: 1,300 lumens

1,300 lumens Energy usage: 13 watts Despite the fact that it's super affordable, this well-reviewed smart light bulb boasts a lifespan of over 30,000 hours and produces millions of color shades, thanks to its RBG color system. Working right alongside your 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network, the bulb doesn't require an additional hub and syncs easily to your Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands. The bulb also comes with an accompanying phone app, so you can control it even when you're away from home, set timers, control brightness, and toggle between soft light, daylight, and multicolor options. At 1,300 lumens, it's the brightest smart bulb on the list, and at just 13 watts, it uses 60% less energy than your average bulb, so you might even save on your electric bill. Last but not least, the flat design works well with both overhead and free-standing fixtures, making this a super versatile choice. One reviewer says: "Easy set-up and works well with Google Assistant. Love the Smartphone app and ability to customize........ i.e. automatically turning light on at sunset and off at sunrise, turning light to purple when it rains."

2. The budget one Sengled Soft White Smart Light Bulb Amazon $15 See On Amazon Light output: 800 lumens

800 lumens Energy usage: 9 watts If you're willing to sacrifice a few frills for a reliable, budget-conscious option, this soft white smart bulb is your best bet. Unlike many budget smart bulbs, it doesn't require you to buy a hub — all you need is a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network. And while you only have access to one color — soft white — you can still use voice commands, set timers, put your lights on a schedule, and adjust brightness. The bulb offers 25,000 hours of use and may also save you money in the long-run, as it only uses 20% of the energy of your average bulb. It's also available in a bright daylight option, and — for a little more money — a multi-color version. One reviewer says: "These bulbs are amazing! I plan on filling my house with them - they integrate seamlessly with google home, and they're bright and easy to install. Great stuff!

3. The value pack BERENNIS Smart Light Bulb Set (3-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Light output: 500 lumens

500 lumens Energy usage: 7 watts For those who would like to sync up multiple rooms and fixtures, this three-pack of smart light bulbs offers a great value for your home. There's no hub or bridge required, and when synced with Google Home, you can utilize voice commands to adjust brightness, set schedules, and toggle between colors. Plus, the accompanying app lets you control the bulbs no matter where you are. Compatible with a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network, the energy-saving LED bulbs offer 20,000 hours of use, and with the lowest wattage on the list, they're cheap to operate, too. One reviewer says: "I wanted some multicolor lights for my Google Home setup. These fit the bill. They were very easy to set up with the accompanying app, and then easily linked to Google Home.Now I can tell Google to change the color or brightness of the lights."