It has been consumed by the Aztecs and astronauts in space, but spirulina is also a popular dietary supplement for everyone else. This fresh- and salt-water algae is a rich source of vitamins, proteins, and nutrients — plus, it has anti-inflammatory properties and mixes well into smoothies. But not all brands offer a high-quality supplement. In short, the best spirulina powders pay close attention to their sourcing and manufacturing processes.

As with all nutritional supplements, you need to watch for additives; cheaper alternatives will often throw in unwanted ingredients (fillers like soy, gluten, preservatives, and artificial flavors and colors) to lower the overall production cost. Unfortunately, this also lowers the quality — especially for those with allergies or sensitivities.

When it comes to once-living organisms like spirulina, however, consumers also need to look out for toxins that came before the production process. Since it's an algae-based supplement, the cyanobacteria may have been exposed to heavy metals and other contaminants while in the water. As a result, it can be worth the extra cost for products that have been lab tested to ensure quality.

Just note that like with all supplements, spirulina can cause side effects for some people, ranging from mild to more serious, so you should talk to your doctor first before trying it. It may also slow blood-clotting and worsen certain autoimmune diseases.

With all this in mind, here are the three best spirulina powders on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The fan favorite Pure Hawaiian Spirulina Powder (16 Ounces) Amazon $39 See On Amazon Price per ounce: $2.37

Free of: animal products, gluten, soy, fillers, preservatives, and dyes With more than 9,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.6 stars, Pure Hawaiian's spirulina powder is a clear favorite on Amazon. Yes, it's more expensive than many of its competitors, but the brand claims that it's "better than organic" because it's grown in Kona, Hawaii, in a GMP-certified underwater facility. The company also lab tests every batch to ensure quality, and they offer the product in a wide range of different forms including tablets and powders. Many reviewers also noted that it tastes pretty good. One reviewer says: "Best Spirulina I have tried. Have been through a few brands and this is the best tasting. Other things I like are that it comes in a glass container and a large 16oz size that is available through subscribe and save. Also it is grown on ocean water that is pumped up from 2000' below the surface, I like that better than using a man made nutrition base."

2. The budget one BN Labs Organic Spirulina Powder (7.93 Oz.) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Price per ounce: $1.64

Free of: animal products, soy, preservatives, gluten, GMOs, artificial colors, or artificial flavors If you're not yet sure how spirulina might affect you and you want to give it a try before investing in a huge batch, opt for this bag from BN Labs. Each 7.93-ounce order costs less than $15, but the company still adheres to strict quality processes to ensure a great product. The brand is USDA-certified, third-party tested, and uses a five-step quality process that involves growing the algae in organic farms that utilize underground, alkaline spring water. That explains the 4.6-star rating and more than 2,000 Amazon reviews. One reviewer says: "I like that it is in powder form and a great price point for quantity of product. Taste is distinct but not overpowering. I am 70% done with first bag and have already purchased a second bag."